CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Politica

Meritul Antenei 3

26.02.2018

MAKE
 
măreşte imaginea
MAKE      Admirabilă reuşita Antenei 3! Dan Voiculescu şi-a dovedit utilitatea încă o dată, televiziunea lui a creat contextul mediatic cât de cât plauzibil pentru ca ministrul Justiţiei Tudorel Toader să în­drăznească propunerea re­vocării Laurei Codruţa Kovesi din poziţia de procuror şef al DNA, în pofida extraordinarei susţineri pe care ea o concentrează, din ţară şi din străinătate.
     Reuşita Antenei 3 este evidentă, întrucât, în prezentarea motivelor pentru revocarea Codruţei Kovesi, Tudorel Toader a folosit argumentele Antenei 3, uneori chiar expresii verbale lansate în emisiunile postului de televiziune.
     Aparent, ziariştii de la Antena 3 sunt cei care au iniţiat o serie de dezvăluiri despre neregulile la care se dedau procurorii DNA de la Ploieşti, bazându-se pe înregis­trările asupra lor, realizate cu camera ascunsă, în mod excepţional, de Vlad Cosma.
     Dar o serie de indicii inspiră bănuiala că dezvăluirile nu au fost iniţiate de postul de televiziune, ci că au fost declanşate de o înţelegere între Dan Voiculescu, Liviu Dragnea şi Sebas­tian Ghiţă, care par să se fi aliat împotriva procurorului şef al DNA (dincolo de statutul comun de infractori, între altele, Dragnea, Ghiţă şi Cosma mai sunt legaţi şi prin poveşti cu secretare-metrese pe care şi le-au plasat în cruciş).
     După eliberarea din închisoare la jumătatea anului trecut a lui Dan Voi­culescu (înainte de termen), Antena 3 nu s-a mai ferit defel să arate că este oficina lui Liviu Dragnea, (în primul rând a lui Liviu Dragnea şi abia în al doilea rând a PSD); Antena 3 are prioritate în faţa oricărui alt organ de presă la interviurile cu premierii lui Dragnea şi îi sprijină necondiţionat măsurile - face "presa PSD", pe faţă.
     În cuprinsul acestor şase luni de la eliberarea lui Voiculescu, Cosma a decis să difuzeze înregistrările pe care le avea în aşteptare de peste un an, a intrat în contact cu televiziunea lui Voiculescu şi cu televiziunea lui Ghiţă, a primit la dispoziţia sa tehnicieni, prompter şi aparatură de montaj şi a realizat câteva dintre episoadele difuzate de Antena 3 şi Româ­nia TV, având capacitatea să şi reacţioneze, de pe o zi, pe alta, la ecourile stârnite de dezvăluirile sale.
     În septembrie, anul trecut, presa a suspectat o întâlnire între Voicules­cu şi Ghiţă, prilejuită de zborul lui Voiculescu la Belgrad, (unde Ghiţă este plasat sub control judiciar), ocazie în care Voiculescu a scris pe blog-ul său: "Pe viitor, aşa cum am declarat, îmi voi dedica timpul familiei, fundaţiilor pentru dezvoltarea Româ­niei şi, nu în ultimul rând, celor care au ca obiect de activitate stoparea abuzurilor statului împotriva cetăţenilor săi" [sublinierea mea].
     Toate astea lasă impresia că propunerea de revocare a procurorului şef al DNA, decisă de ministrul Jus­tiţiei nu are de a face cu vreo reuşită jurnalistică a Antenei 3, şi că această reuşită nu este deloc admirabilă, ci dezvăluirile şi dezbaterile de la Antena 3 nu sunt nimic altceva decât parte a unei strategii care a ţintit răs­turnarea şefei DNA.
     Să fii parte a unei strategii nu este presă, este propagandă şi manipulare.
     Pentru o însemnată parte a publicului, am irosit timpul încercând să dovedesc asta, pentru că nu avea nevoie de nici o dovadă, îi este evident că Antena 3 manipulează fără scrupu­le şi face propagandă.
     Pentru cealaltă parte a publicului, care de la Referendum-ul din 2012 a devenit evident că este şi ea foarte însemnată, tot aşa, am irosit timpul, pentru că fie şi în situaţia că argumentele mele ar fi zdrobitoare (şi nu sunt), dincolo de orice raţionament şi dovadă, această parte a publicului se află în posesia unei replici nucleare, cu care a înarmat-o idolul său Mihai Gâdea, în emisiune, la Antena 3: "Pup-o-n cur pe Kovesi!"
     Nu există reacţie civilizată la aceas­tă replică.
     De ce oare să fi scris eu o pagină de text care, pentru majoritatea publicului, să fie pierdere de timp?
     Eu nu fac asta, îmi respect publicul.
     Dacă n-am ceva de zis, atunci nu scriu.
     Ei bine, nu acesta este articolul, ci aceasta este doar introducerea - o introducere lungă, pentru un articol scurt.
     Articolul scurt începe, însă, la fel ca introducerea:
     "Admirabilă reuşita Antenei 3!"
     Cunoscători oneşti ai sistemului justiţiei confirmă practicile nelegiuite ale oamenilor sistemului, fie ei poliţişti, procurori, judecători, avocaţi.
     Prima grijă a oamenilor justiţiei este să-şi lip­seas­că subiecţii de drepturile omului, să şi-i lipseas­că de demnitate, să le distrugă statutul social şi autorespectul, să-i înfricoşeze, să-i reducă la laşitate şi să-i forţeze la dependenţă şi colaborare.
     Cunoscători oneşti ai sistemului justiţiei spun că fără astfel de tactici abominabile, combaterea corupţiei (să zicem) nu ar avea nici un fel de eficienţă şi că toate victoriile DNA (să zicem), au presupus astfel de umilinţe (să ne amintim că Dinu Patriciu a plâns, la ieşirea din Rahova, după o zi de arest).
     Spre deosebire de ceea ce a primit ordin să afirme Antena 3, cum că ei luptă doar împotriva unor procurori corupţi, dar nu contra DNA, cunos­cători oneşti ai sistemului justiţiei susţin că practicile nelegiuite sunt generalizate în întreg sistemul.
     Cunoscători oneşti ai sistemului justiţiei afirmă că aceste practici nelegiuite nu au fost puse în mişcare nici de Laura Codruţa Kovesi, nici de predecesorii săi, ci ele sunt practicate dintotdeauna şi că sunt similare practicilor din străinătate.
     Dacă ar fi adevărat ceea ce afirmă aceşti cunos­cători oneşti ai sistemului justiţiei (şi ceea ce afirmă este extrem de plauzibil), atunci problema pe care o ridică acest articol nu priveşte pe nici una dintre persoanele ori instituţiile implicate în scandalul actual din Justiţie, ci este exprimată de întrebarea: "Vrem să combatem corupţia, sau vrem respectarea drepturilor omului?"
     Bineînţeles, veţi răspunde în cor că le vrem pe amândouă, dar, la prima vedere, pare că se exclud.
     N-aveţi decât să găsiţi frontiera optimă dintre corupţi şi anticorupţi, pe teritoriul drepturilor omului.
     Deşi nu asta a vrut, este meritul Antenei 3 că a pus în lumină problema.
     
     * POST SCRIPTUM 1
     Dictarea depoziţiei martorului de către procurori sau/şi poliţişti nu dovedeşte că mărturia a fost impusă de ei, pentru că poate fi o simplă reformulare a spuselor martorului, în maniera agreată de procu­rori sau/şi poliţişti, fără să fie şi vreo distorsiune a spuselor martorului.
     Prin urmare, rezerva faţă de înregistrările difuzate de Antena 3 pe post de "dovezi" este rezonabilă, dar nu vă recomand să o manifestaţi pe platourile Antenei 3, pentru că riscaţi replica nucleară a lui Mihai Gâdea.
     * POST SCRIPTUM 2
     Ultima găselniţă propagandistică a fanilor Antenei 3 este că Laura Codruţa Kovesi este susţinută de "mafia securistă", ceea ce te lasă cu gura căscată, ţi se holbează ochii şi în loc să răspunzi, icneşti paralitic, simţi ca o muşcătură de zombi care te coboară în mijlocul lor.
     Dan Voiculescu este exact ceea ce spun fanii Antenei 3 că ar fi adversarii lui - el este certificat cu acte în regulă ca fost securist, atestat de CNSAS ca fost securist, iar nu ca SRI-st, cum se vorbeşte că ar fi Sebastian Ghiţă şi nici sub comanda SRI, cum unii îl suspectează pe Dragnea că ar fi "Preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a fost recrutat de SRI la Alexandria, când şeful SRI Te­leorman era lt. col. Iancu Sabin - acum şeful SRI Prahova -, a declarat în exclusivitate pentru «FLUX 24» fostul ofiţer SRI, Adrian Radu, în prezent editorul publicaţiei Comisarul de Prahova. Racolarea lui Dragnea ar fi avut loc în 2013, susţine Radu. Era vorba de o afacere pusă la cale în Prahova, fieful familiei baronului PSD, Mircea Cosma, şi a deputatului Sebastian Ghiţă, iar Dragnea a fost şantajat cu afacerile grupului său de interese" https://www.flux24.ro/exclusiv-liviu-dragnea-a-fost-racolat-de-sri-un-fost-ofiter-sri-dezvaluie-afacerea-si-cum-actualul-lider-al-psd-a-fost-protejat-de-serviciul-de-informatii/.
     Dacă este să acceptăm că există "mafia securis­tă", atunci Dan Voiculescu este, evident, "naşul" care a decis colaborarea cu "mafia SRI-sta" desigur, dacă acceptăm că există şi asta, în virtutea articolului 43 din Legea SRI, care permite SRI să deţină societăţi comerciale ("Sub controlul Parlamentului, în raport cu nevoile proprii şi cu respectarea strictă a prevederilor legale, în cadrul Serviciului Român de Informaţii pot func­ţiona: o regie autonomă, societăţi comerciale de producţie, instituţii sanitare, precum şi asociaţii cu caracter cultural-sportiv"). 
 
Meritul Antenei 3

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 26.02.2018, ora 00:10)  
 Simpatică încercare de autoamăgire în pupinbăsism.
 Cosma l-a făcut pe milițianul securist Negulescu prin înregistrarea fabricării denunțului așa-zisului basarabean martor protejat, confirmat fiind a doua zi de celălalt milițian securist, Onea.
 Nu e nimic mai penibil decât să continui să fii ridicol.
 Securitatea a fost făcută de bidoanele ei proprii. Când recrutezi numai proști și numai canalii, n-ai cum să te aștepți la onoare și respect mafiot. :)
 Antena 3 i-a criticat un deceniu pe procurorii Iorga și Țuluș, dar imediat ce au devenit ei înșiși victime ale abuzurilor mafiei securiste, au fost găzduiți de Antena 3 pentru că acolo există ceea ce la Securitate nu va exista niciodată, respect față de adevăr și față de oameni.
 Canaliile securiste n-au cum să priceapă.


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Anti-make , in data de 26.02.2018, ora 00:29)
 
 Pe voi va plateste la postare, altfel nu inteleg comentariul tau in ac.gazeta , care nu e citita de tampiti.
 Nu iti mai pacali patronii. Esti ineficient.


 
  1.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 26.02.2018, ora 00:32)
 
 Bursa era menită pentru altceva, dar face și Make ceea ce trebuie în aceste momente de grea încercare. :D
 Dacă el poate să tolereze cititori ca tine, pot și eu. Nu mi-e greu, dar mă distrez. :)


 
  1.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Vlad , in data de 26.02.2018, ora 09:05)
 
 Mai schimba placa pupinule ca esti penibil postac, slugoi la noii sekorei !


 
  1.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de DNA , in data de 26.02.2018, ora 09:59)
 
 Eu propun sa se desfiinteze toate televiziunile si ziarele care nu sunt deacord cu Doamna Macovei si cu Leiceanu!


 
  1.5.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.4 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 26.02.2018, ora 10:21)
 
 Eu propund ca toti postacii rusi sa fue bagati la inchisoare si toti pupatorii de ghiul teleormanean din PSDALDE care nu se dezic de hoti si nu inapoiaza statului averea pecare nu o pot justifica sa fie ridicati in streang. Ne-am saturat de hoti, de iubitorii de hoti, de securistii manipulatori si de rusii scarbavnici. Afara din Romania, satanelor!


 
  1.6.   Mesaj eliminat conform regulamentului  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.5 )
    (mesaj trimis de Redacţia , in data de 26.02.2018, ora 11:10)
 
 ...


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Anti-Make în data de 26.02.2018, ora 00:22)  
 Interesante remarcile despre Legea care pedepseste . nu trebuie ea sa distruga ticalosii, sa inspaimante pentru a preveni?
 Nicio civilizatie nu a existat fara Legea care sa sfarame nelegiuitii ( pe cruce ca pe talharii de langa Cristos sau , umilind o marime la Rahova)
 Romania e SINGURA tara pe verticala si orizontala civilizatiei umane in care hotii incearca sa creeze o ideologie !! Mai este Bis. Ortodoxa romana una crestina, daca un astfel de discurs este prizabil? -pt.o parte a poporului-surprinzator si tocmai cea care adera la bor- ?


 
  2.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 26.02.2018, ora 00:30)
 
 Românii au vreo câteva mii de istorie de care nu prea mai știu nimic.
 Poate și din cauza faptului că legea a fost folosită de nelegiuți pentru a-și distruge propriile elite. Așa se face că mii de ani de civilizație românească s-au șters. :)


 
  2.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 26.02.2018, ora 03:38)
 
 Make nu se refera la lege. El stigmatizeaza aplicarea abuziva a legii. Da, formuleaza o problema interesanta.


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 26.02.2018, ora 01:00)  
 DG 24 si Realitatea nu au nici o problemă ca sunt oficiana binomului ,dacă mergem pe aceeași logică.
 Dar e adevarat sau nu ca se fabrica dosare?
 Asta e esenta.
 Totul e o vrajeala,cate procese penale sunt in instanțe?Pare ca in penal sunt doar răfuieli politice fara recuperarea prdjuduciului.Mai bine vorbiti de justitia din comercial.Acolo e legea junglei.
 Acolo nu decapează nimeni sa vada cum functioneaza justitia independentă.


 
  3.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 26.02.2018, ora 06:55)
 
 Zici tu ceva, cu perdea.


 
  3.2.   O dovada in plus  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de Ion , in data de 26.02.2018, ora 08:15)
 
 Iata in text o afirmatie care confirma ca batalia de acum e exclusiv pe teritoriul politico-mafiot: pe nimeni nu intereseaza nici justitia comerciala, nici macar cea penala fara componenta de (anti)coruptie, la cea din urma fiind de asemenea procurori implicati (dar cred ca doar cei blanzi, umani, corecti).
 Acum toata confruntarea este in vederea inlaturarii unui sef, care le sta in coaste (precum sula tovarasului Ilici).
 Nu principii, nu schimbari de substanta. Doar un om!


 
4.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 26.02.2018, ora 01:21)  
 Cu titlu anecdotic, multi sustin ca Dinu Patriciu a plans (in faimosa scena a plansului) nu din cauza regimului de arest, ci dintr-un motiv care pentru Paturiciu a insemnat intotdeauna infinit mai mult. Concret, pana sa fie arestat, Patriciu isi pregatise o vanzare cu adevarat spectaculoasa a participatiei sale la Rompetrol Rafinare, iar tot planul i s-a naruit brusc, prin publicarea stirii privind arestarea sa. Se spune ca, in replica la plansul lui Patriciu, s-a hahait un presedinte.


 
5.  Grupo Planeta , Trump,. Rajoy
    (mesaj trimis de The Brute în data de 26.02.2018, ora 04:30)  
 un amanunt apparent nesemnificativ face sa modifice raportul de forte in peisajul media. Editura Peninsula , membra a concernului Planeta din care fac parte Antena3 si La Sexta , a editat cartea Fuego Y Furia Recent la anniversaries concernului seful acestuia a fost primit de Rajoy, , lucru comentat de presa ostil tinand cont ca sefa Santander pentru o aniversare similara nu a fost bagata in seama. Acelasi Rajoy se gudura in toamna pe langa Mr.President sa-l sustina in Campania impotriva referendumului Catalan..Oare domnul Voiculescu a uitat cum se cheama canalul mediatic die stiri a carui franciza o foloseste si ce afiliere are in Estados Unidos:-)


 
6.  Admirabil, Make!
    (mesaj trimis de Sika în data de 26.02.2018, ora 05:57)  
 Traduc pentru a înţelege toată lumea: ca să lupţi împotriva corupţiei trebuie să-ţi bagi picioarele în ele de drepturi elementare, să-i omori pe micuţi cu probe false, cu bulău şi cu tot instrumentarul de tortură, eventual inspirându-ne din Evul Mediu. Bravo, Make, de oameni ca tine e nevoie!
 Ce democraţie, ce libertăţi, ce drepturi? Vorba fostei ministrese a justiţiei: „drepturile omului sunt un lux”!
 Adevărul e că aşa se luptă împotriva corupţiei, cu procurori analfabeţi care fac denunţuri citind codul penal. Magistral punctat, Make! Şefii tăi vor fi mândri de tine!
 P.S. Vezi că într-unul dintre ultimele dosare, cu tot arsenalul penibil al DNA-ului, n-au reuşit nici măcar să condamne nişte amărâţi de fochişti. Dar, trebuie să recunosc, ai dreptate: fochiştii ne-a băgat(sic!) în criză, ”fochiştii e dă vină”. Şi, să nu uit: Antena 3! Da halatu, cât e halatu?


 
  6.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 6 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 26.02.2018, ora 07:46)
 
 Si se mai subanțelege ca baronii locali se împart în buni si rai .De exemplu despre baronii de la Cluj și Sibiu (no bine, ca de acolo vine Maior,Rus,Boc etc,unde e o fratie transpartinica)mogulii buni precum Gusa poate sa_l asmuta pe Rares Bogdan .
 Da probele,probele cine stabilește că sunt sau nu false?
 Gusa sau Voiculescu?Nu experții?
 Ca daca nu e ca aia cu "ba p-a matii".


 
  6.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 6 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 26.02.2018, ora 08:06)
 
 Mereu ai o problema cu jumatatea pe care nu o pricepi: incapacitatea este comuna, atit la hoti, cit si la procurori, pentru ca ambele categorii sint livrate in sinul aceluias popor (din care si tu si eu, amindoi facem parte) cu educatie si moralitate marcate de precaritate, astfel incit combaterea eficienta a coruptiei nu mai poate fi exersata decit prin coruptie, iar nu ingereste, respectind drepturile omului.
 Singura scapare din acest cleste al imoralitatii sta in faptul virstei, astfel ca, desi tu nu iti poti imagina asta, la 67 de ani nu mai pot avea vreun sef, cu toate ca nu am avut nici cind eram mai tinar.
 Am fost prea subtil?


 
7.  A 2-a fraza daca e adevarata A3 trebuie inchisa
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 26.02.2018, ora 06:50)  
 Aceasta sinteza o asteptam sa nu pierd vremea cu baliverne.
 Multumesc.
 Toader prin semnarea hartiilor, acuzatiilor, memoriilor etc. s-a sinucis politic + picior in fund de la Rectorat. E cu cantec daca mai are voie sa predea studentilor. Teoretic dupa mine nu.


 
8.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Gabriel în data de 26.02.2018, ora 06:53)  
 Inteleg acum ca felicitam A3(televiziunea nu autostrada) si pentru minciunile difuzate?


 
  8.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 8 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 26.02.2018, ora 07:48)
 
 Este pacat sa cunosti literele degeaba, straduieste-te mai mult!


 
9.  Si totusi
    (mesaj trimis de Dan Coe în data de 26.02.2018, ora 07:24)  
 Dincolo de orice dubiu la DNA exista oarece probleme si niste masuri se impun.
 Presedintele in loc sa isi ia in serios rolul de mediator se pozitioneaza fara echivoc de partea DNA si a justitiei in general.
 Prea multa politica si prea putina justitie; procesele lui Dragnea si Tariceanu sa mearga pe repede inainte ca sa stim odata daca sunt sau nu infractori.


 
  9.1.   Gandire proasta  (răspuns la opinia nr. 9 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 26.02.2018, ora 07:37)
 
 E preferat modelul cazul Iliescu in justitie. Cat e in viata nu se condamna!
 Post mortem se poate.


 
10.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de grasutu de la 7 în data de 26.02.2018, ora 07:37)  
 Dar asta face A3 de cand a intrat Voiculescu in parnaie si s-au chinuit gladiatorii sa-l dea jos pe Basescu si apoi sa-l bage in puscarie. Dar el comandante batran lup de mare i-a blocat cu toate eforturile lor logistice si financiare. Si nu mici. A3 nu e trust de presa, participarile la tot felul de premieri prin state sunt numai staniolu pentru pinguini sa nu vezi ce e in pachet. Ei sunt o gashca care servesc niste interese si nici macar n-o fac subtil ci agresiv pe fatza. De ce? Pentru ca pot ! Si sunt lasati.
 Pe de alta parte episodul cu pupati-o pe K e binemeritat pentru ca astia care nu inteleg ca daca te duci acolo la aia, mai ales la Gadea, trebuie sa dansezi dupa muzica lor, isi merita soarta. Danca ala nu duce mult. Face si el parte din opozitia de 2 bani pe care o avem. Plus ca in locul lui ma ridicam si plecam. Dar astia suntem. Buruienile cresc si se raspandesc daca sunt lasate.


 
11.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 26.02.2018, ora 09:50)  
 Se discuta despre justitie, lupta anticoruptie, respectarea drepturilor omului cand defapt problema este o demite sau nu pe Keovesi. Ma intreb care alt sef de institutie in care subordonati exemplari din subunitati de elita sunt prezentati in spatiul public precum Neculescu si companiai, nu este demis a doua zi.Ma intreb ce vor face cei 135 bravi procurori independeti care declara ca fara farul calauzitor Keovesi vor fi ca niste gaini bete in exercitarea profesii


 
  11.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 11 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 26.02.2018, ora 10:02)
 
 Democratia acestui site este intr-atit de larga, incit chiar si tu iti poti permite sa ne dai lectii despre care este, de fapt, adevarata problema.


 
12.   Treci la fapte!!
    (mesaj trimis de justinianus în data de 26.02.2018, ora 09:51)  
 Ce mai astepti Make! Treci la scrierea denuntului, fa-l repede, cit sunt astia in calduri! Adica grup infractiuonal oganizat, Voiculescu-Dragnea-Ghita si Cosma, au facut si dres,etapizat, "documentat"! Ce mai astepti, mai ales ca Dragnea are cu suspendare, Voiculescu este eliberat conditionat, iar Ghita si Cosma sunt la cotitura, asteapta condamnari!


 
  12.1.   e prea mici oponentii  (răspuns la opinia nr. 12 )
    (mesaj trimis de The Brute , in data de 26.02.2018, ora 10:03)
 
 port discutii sa-l consiliem pe Mr.Trump in domeniului Fake News. Trebuie doar sa publicam cartea Foc si Para iar drepturile de Autor sa le incaseze Mr.President.Evident la pachet se vinde si cartea America fara Vuza, traducere din engleza America we deserve


 
13.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 26.02.2018, ora 10:31)  
 venezuela ne asteapta...


 
14.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 26.02.2018, ora 10:46)  
 daca psd ul este atat de corect, de binevoitor, de bland, de smerit de ce nu introduce legea ilicitului sa i vad eu pe polticieni si nu numai cum isi justifica averile!


 
15.  intrebare
    (mesaj trimis de nelu în data de 26.02.2018, ora 10:59)  
 Oare n-ar fi mai eficient votarea unei legi ca nici un partid politic sa nu mai fie finantat de la buget,iar parlamentarii sa aiba un salar mediu,plus deplasarile si atunci ar face politica cei care se pricep,nu ceicare vor sa se imbogateasca.


 
16.  Dan Voi­culescu face...
    (mesaj trimis de cristi în data de 26.02.2018, ora 11:32)  
 Dan Voi­culescu face "presa PSD", pe faţă. pentru ca acum PSD- ul ofera mai mult !! daca maine un alt grup sau partid vor oferi avantaje mai mari o sa faca din psd hirtie igenica.....


 
