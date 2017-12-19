* (Interviu cu domnul Mihail Spătaru, consilier superior ANRM, care a participat din partea ANRM, la procesul cu Chevron)

Agenţia Naţională pentru Resurse Minerale (ANRM) a contribuit decisiv la succesul statului român, în procesul cu gigantul american Chevron, de la Curtea Internaţională de Arbitraj de pe lângă Camera Internaţională de Comerţ de la Paris (ICC Paris), ne-a relatat Mihail Spătaru, consilier superior, care a participat la proces, în calitate de martor al ANRM.

Domnia sa a avut amabilitatea să ne acorde un interviu despre derularea procesului cu Chevron şi experienţa sa din faţa Curţii Arbitrale.

Guvernul a anunţat, recent, că Chevron va plăti Agenţiei Naţionale pentru Resurse Minerale suma de 73.450.000 dolari plus dobânzi, în urma rezilierii a trei acorduri petroliere de concesiune, fără respectarea obligaţiilor financiare prevăzute de Legea petrolului, potrivit deciziei Curţii de la Paris.

Suma totală obţinută, incluzând dobânda calculată până la data de 1.02.2018, este de aproximativ 97,2 milioane dolari, potrivit calculelor Casei de avocatură "Zamfirescu Racoţi & Partners", care a reprezentat ANRM, în proces.



Reporter: Cum s-a ajuns la procesul de la Curtea Internaţională de Arbitraj de pe lângă Camera Internaţională de Comerţ de la Paris, dintre Chevron şi România?

Mihail Spătaru: Chevron a notificat ANRM, în toamna lui 2014, cu privire la decizia de renunţare la acordul pentru concesiunile pe cele trei perimetre din Dobrogea - Adamclisi, Costineşti şi Vama Veche -, aprobate în 2012, fără să îşi îndeplinească programul obligatoriu, cu care s-a angajat în faţa Agenţiei, prin acordul petrolier, program care era atât fizic, cât şi valoric.

Acordul prevedea investiţii minime de peste 82 de milioane de dolari.

Chevron nu a executat programul minim obligatoriu cu care s-a angajat prin Acorduri, ci doar o parte din achiziţia seismică şi, apoi, a invocat faptul că, din cauza ostilităţii populaţiei din zonă, nu îşi poate desfăşura în continuare activitatea.

Când a primit această notificare, ANRM a refuzat emiterea Deciziei de încetare a celor 3 Acorduri, pentru că nu erau îndeplinite toate condiţiile necesare conform Legii petrolului, dintre care cea mai importantă era punerea la dispoziţia autorităţii competente a sumei reprezentând contravaloarea lucrărilor prevăzute în programul minimal de explorare stabilit prin acordul petrolier, scadente la data notificării renunţării şi neexecutate din motive imputabile titularului acordului petrolier.

Reporter: Cum s-a derulat procesul de la Paris şi care a fost rolul dumneavoastră în caz?

Mihail Spătaru: Verdictul de la Paris, în favoarea statului român, a fost un succes major pentru ANRM. Pe lângă suma importantă care urmează a veni în ţară, oricare companie care activează în România se va gândi serios când va încerca să nu respecte prevederile Acordurilor petroliere încheiate cu ANRM. Aş dori să mulţumesc Preşedintelui ANRM, Directorului general al Direcţiei de petrol - domnul Sorin Călin Gal, doamnei Claudia Răi­leanu, precum şi tuturor colegilor care au avut o contribuţie importantă în derularea întregului litigiu pentru determinarea şi munca depusă.

Casa de avocatură care ne-a reprezentat în acest arbitraj (n.r. Zamfirescu Racoţi & Partners) şi-a făcut datoria pe deplin, dar trebuie reliefată şi munca specialiştilor din Agenţie, care a fost decisivă, după parerea mea, în acest succes.

Cu privire la proces, în primul rând, în urma refuzului nostru de a emite decizia de încetare, au avut loc o serie de întâlniri de mediere, care din păcate nu au avut rezultatele aşteptate de reprezentanţii Chevron, întrucât ANRM a insistat în respectarea riguroasă a Legislaţiei petroliere române, pe baza căreia au fost încheiate acorduri petroliere. Noi trebuie să respectăm legile statului şi nu puteam accepta ca ei să plece fără să îşi îndeplinească obligaţiile.

După poziţia fermă a ANRM, s-a ajuns la cererea lor (n.r. de chemare în judecată, în faţa tribunalului arbitral).

În acordul petrolier, era cuprins faptul că orice litigiu se discută la Curtea de Arbitraj. Practic, ei nu au fost de acord să plătească operaţiunile petroliere obligatorii, neefectuate, care erau prinse în faza întâi obligatorie a Acordurilor petroliere.

Ca să le putem emite o decizie de încetare (n.r. a acordului), Chevron trebuia să achite obligaţiile contractuale.

Americanii nu au fost de acord, pentru că sumele erau foarte mari. Acesta a fost şi motivul pentru care s-a ajuns la Paris.

Eu am fost desemnat să particip la acest proces, ca reprezentant al ANRM, în calitate de martor. Am fost la Paris, în perioada 19-21 iunie 2017.

Reporter: Aşa de mult a durat de la notificare până la proces?

Mihail Spătaru: Până la proces a fost o multă muncă, pentru că s-au revăzut şi analizat toate documentele emise de ANRM şi a modului prin care Chevron a înţeles să respecte solicitările noastre, prevederile tuturor Acordurilor, pentru a vedea clar care erau obligaţiile şi drepturile companiei şi ce au realizat. A fost o analiză deosebită, ca să putem să ne prezentăm la acest proces împreună cu casa de avocatură, care a şi-a făcut datoria pe deplin.

Reporter: Din partea ANRM aţi fost doar dumneavoastră la proces?

Mihail Spătaru: Da. Au mai fost prezenţi încă trei specialişti din afara Agenţiei, care au prezentat practic procesul de exploatare a gazelor neconvenţionale, având cunoştinţe legate de fracturarea hidraulică şi de consecinţele pe care aceste operaţiuni petroliere le puteau aduce mediului. Aş dori să le mulţumesc pentru profesionalismul lor şi în primul rând dom­nului Cornel Dinu.

Chevron s-a prezentat la proces cu o firmă importantă de avocatură condusă de unul dintre cei mai buni avocaţi din lume pe domeniul arbitrajului internaţional.

Reporter: Şi cum de aţi câştigat?

Mihail Spătaru: Succesul a fost atât al casei de avocatură, dar şi în mare măsură al ANRM. Nu o să uit remarca avocaţilor noştri, care au declarat după mărturia mea "acum avem şanse mari să câştigăm litigiul arbitral", precum şi starea de entuziasm pe care au avut-o la finele audierii şi mulţumirile aduse. "Cât de bine pot româ­nii să se comporte în momente dificile chiar dacă nu au experienţa unor astfel de procese", mi-a spus doamna Tugearu, avocat al ANRM.

Dacă am reuşit să conving Juriul de la Paris, compus din trei mari personalităţi pe plan mondial în domeniul arbitrajului internaţional, a fost datorită sincerităţii, perseverenţei şi hotărârii permanente pe care le-am avut în cele circa cinci ore de declaraţii. Nu doar casa de avocatură a contribuit la succes, ci şi Agenţia, prin modul cum s-a pregătit şi cum s-a prezentat la Paris, a avut un rol la fel de important în acest proces şi în câştigurile materiale pe care statul român le va încasa.

Mai sunt, totuşi, în România, specialişti care apără până în pânzele albe adevărul şi dreptatea de partea satului român.

Aşa am putut să învingem un gigant petrolier. De acum încolo, acest proces va avea repercusiuni importante pe toată piaţa petrolului, în sensul că toţi jucătorii vor urmări să fie respectate obligaţiile contractuale. E prima dată când România câştigă un asemenea proces.

Reporter: Ne puteţi povesti cum a fost la proces?

Mihail Spătaru: Completul de judecată este compus din trei membri.

Chevron a venit cu o suită de avocaţi.

Dacă ceilalţi specialişti au prezentat modul cum se extrag gazele de şist, eu am putut să prezint, în faţa completului de judecată, succesiunea de evenimente care a dus la acest litigiu.

Mi s-a spus că voi fi interpelat de către avocaţii Chevron o oră şi jumătate. Până la urmă, a durat circa cinci ore. Au fost foarte agresivi, au vrut să mă intimideze şi să mă facă să mă contrazic. Înainte să ajung la proces, eu am dat două declaraţii scrise către Curtea de Arbitraj. Ei le-au contestat şi au încercat, practic, să arate că eu vreau să ascund adevărul, pentru că sunt de partea Agenţiei şi statului român şi că lucrurile stau cu totul alt­fel. În cele cinci ore, a fost o luptă între mine şi avocaţii Chevron, iar preşedintele juriului şi-a dat seama care este adevărul.

Deşi am toată stima pentru avocaţii care ne-au reprezentat, trebuie să menţionez că nu m-au pregătit pentru acest proces, psihologic, în primul rând.

Nu mi-au detaliat care este procedura de desfăşurare (de exemplu că nu aveam voie să cunosc declaraţiile celorlalţi martori, pe care în fapt, eu nu le citisem, fiind foarte sigur de ce se întâmplase cu Acordurile) şi la ce trebuia să mă aştept de la avocaţii Chevron. Am vorbit cu ei de două ori, oficial, timp de cinci - zece minute, dar nu ştiu nici acum dacă asta era procedura. A trebuit să mă descurc singur.

Avocaţii Chevron, fiind printre cei mai buni din lume, ştiau să întindă în permanenţă capcane, încercând să mă facă să mă contrazic cu propriile declaraţii. Au încercat să mă facă să contrazic şi poziţiile celorlalţi martori în proces.

Acela a fost un moment de cotitură, când judecătorii au văzut sinceritatea mea. Nu am fost influenţat de nimeni din Agenţie. Am relatat totul numai din datele pe care le cunoşteam în mod direct. De exemplu, despre Dobrogea, le-am explicat faptul că, deşi nu am fost acolo, am informaţii de la colegii mei care au participat acolo. În timpul procesului, au fost multe momente tensionate, cu numeroase încercări de intimidare.

După proces, ANRM a primit de la casa de avocatură un mail de felicitări pentru modul în care m-am prezentat acolo: "Trebuie remarcat domnul Spătaru, care a stăpânit toate problemele despre care a fost întrebat şi a oferit informaţii relevante cu privire la aspectele disputate", iar după verdict, am primit de la dânşii un mail similar.

Reporter: Aţi avut traducător la proces?

Mihail Spătaru: Da. Eu vorbesc limba engleză, dar în limite normale. La un asemenea proces, nu te poţi prezenta decât dacă cunoşti termenii de specialitate în detaliu. La un moment dat, au fost nişte interpretări cu care nu am fost de acord şi s-a ajuns cu discuţia la un asemenea nivel de detaliu încât s-au pus probleme de semantică a cuvintelor. Până acolo au încercat "să mă facă".

Deşi au încercat să facă să mă contrazic cu declaraţia scrisă, eu am fost sigur pe mine, pentru că ştiam că adevărul este de partea României. Dacă aveam vreun dubiu, nu m-aş fi descurcat.

Am fost pus să jur că voi spune adevărul şi am declarat doar adevărul.

Ei au mers pe premisa că nu au fost lăsaţi de către statul român (n.r. să îndeplinească acordul), eu, din contră, le-am spus că statul român, ANRM, le-a pus la dispoziţie toate căile de a intra pe teren să efectueze operaţiuni petroliere, aşa cum a fost şi la Bârlad, deşi acolo chiar au avut o situaţie mai complicată. Acolo, statul român a asigurat protecţia şi securitatea şi Chevron au reuşit să sape o sondă, dar este vorba de un alt Acord pe care l-au respectat. Eu am fost la Puieşti, din partea Agenţiei, ca să conving localnicii, să le spun care sunt beneficiile. A fost un eveniment trist pentru mine, pentru că abia am scăpat întreg de acolo. Am fost sechestrat la etajul 3 al unei clădiri şi a trebuit să fug pe uşa din spate, cu maşina pornită, ca nu cumva să dea cu pietre. Localnicii ne strigau că ne-am îmbogăţit pe banii Chevron.

Până la urmă, prin acest arbitraj, noi am îmbogăţit statul român cu această sumă importantă de bani şi am dovedit că nu putem fi cumpăraţi de nimeni.

Reporter: Veţi primi o primă din partea ANRM?

Mihail Spătaru: Nu se pune problema. Le mulţumesc colegilor şi în special domnului director Sorin Gal pentru felicitările transmise. Am făcut asta pentru ţară şi pentru mine, ca mândrie personală.

În Agenţie, în afară de domnul director şi de câţiva colegi, nu ştie nimeni că eu am fost acolo şi m-am luptat pentru adevăr. Nu am avut pretenţia la nicio felicitare. Am considerat că este o provocare pe care a doua oară în viaţă nu aş mai lua-o, vă spun sincer. Dar ştiu că nu mulţi au făcut pentru statul român cât am făcut eu.

Reporter: Mai sunt astfel de procese?

Mihail Spătaru: Acum nu, dar este posibil să mai fie. Noi mai avem numeroase astfel de contracte şi urmărim foarte atent derularea lor.

Reporter: Vă mulţumesc!



ANRM şi Chevron România Holdings au încheiat, pe 3 martie 2011, trei acorduri de concesiune pentru exploatare-dezvoltare-explorare în perimetrele EX 17 - Costineşti, EX - 18 Vama Veche şi EX - 19 Adamclisi, aprobate prin hotărâri de guvern, care prevedeau obligaţii minime de explorare asumate de Chevron, conform unui comunicat al Guvernului.

În comunicat se precizează: "În noiembrie 2014, Chevron a informat ANRM că renunţă la acordurile de concesiune menţionate. ANRM a refuzat să emită, însă, decizia de încetare a concesiunii, pentru nerespectarea, de către compania petrolieră, a art. 40 din Legea petrolului. Mai exact, Chevron nu a pus la dispoziţia autorităţii competente «suma reprezentând contravaloarea lucrărilor prevăzute în programul minimal de explorare stabilit prin acordul petrolier şi al celor de dezvoltare şi exploatare, scadente la data notificării renunţării şi neexecutate din motive imputabile titularului acordului petrolier".

Compania americană s-a adresat Curţii de Arbitraj în iunie 2015, solicitând să se constate că şi-a îndeplinit obligaţiile prevăzute de acordurile petroliere cu ANRM pentru încetarea contractelor.







Am făcut asta pentru ţară şi pentru mine, ca mândrie personală.În Agenţie, în afară de domnul director şi de câţiva colegi, nu ştie nimeni că eu am fost acolo şi m-am luptat pentru adevăr. Nu am avut pretenţia la nicio felicitare. Am considerat că este o provocare pe care a doua oară în viaţă nu aş mai lua-o, vă spun sincer. Dar ştiu că nu mulţi au făcut pentru statul român cât am făcut eu.Mai sunt astfel de procese?Acum nu, dar este posibil să mai fie. Noi mai avem numeroase astfel de contracte şi urmărim foarte atent derularea lor.Vă mulţumesc!