Companii Afaceri

Ministerul Energiei şi Fondul Proprietatea îi propun la conducerea Hidroelectrica tot pe actualii membri ai Consiliului de Supraveghere

BURSA 04.01.2018

Vlad Dobrea
 
     Ministerul Energiei şi Fondul Proprietatea îi propun la conducerea Hidroelectrica tot pe actualii membri provizorii ai Consiliului de Supraveghere, al căror mandat expiră pe 18 ianuarie 2018.
     Pe data de 9 ianuarie va avea loc o şedinţă a acţionarilor Hidroelectrica, pe ordinea de zi fiind revocarea din funcţie a membrilor provizorii ai Consiliului de Supraveghere şi numirea unor noi membrii provizorii, anunţă Agerpres.
     Însă atât Ministerul Energiei, cât şi Fondul Proprietatea, cei doi acţionari, propun aceleaşi persoane. Gabriel Andronache, Andreea Negru, Andreea Lambru, Karoly Borbely, Liviu Nistoran şi Laurenţiu Dan Tudor sunt pe lista Ministerului Energiei, iar Oana Truţă este propunerea Fondului Proprietatea.
     Ei vor avea tot un mandat provizoriu de patru luni, ca şi până acum. Remuneraţia lor va fi egală cu de două ori media pe ultimele 12 luni a câştigului salarial mediu brut lunar pentru activitatea desfăşurată conform clasificării anterior numirii.
     Ministerul Energiei este acţionarul principal al producătorului de energie, cu o participaţie de 80%, în timp ce Fondul Proprietatea deţine 20%. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
04.01.2018
BVB
Prime Transaction: "Bursa locală a început anul 2018 în forţă"
     * Toţi indicii BVB au marcat creşteri de peste 1%
       Prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a anului 2018 a început într-o notă pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) înregistrând creşteri de peste un...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans pe pieţele internaţionale ale acţiunilor
     Pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, odată cu intrarea în vigoare a directivei europene MiFID II privind pieţele financiare, dar şi în baza unor date pozitive referitoare la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.12.2017
BVB
Rulajul scade la 5,7 milioane de euro
     * Marcel Murgoci, "Estinvest": Este posibil ca, săptămâna viitoare, să asistăm la şedinţe cu volatilitate crescută"
       Piaţa principală de Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost caracterizată, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, de oscilaţii relativ reduse ale indicilor, cea mai mare scădere, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.12.2017
BVB
Jumătate din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni Banca Transilvania
     * BET - NG, singurul indice în scădere
       Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săpătămânii a fost marcată de creşterea celor mai mulţi indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), singurul coş de acţiuni ce a încheiat ziua în scădere...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.12.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME/DUPĂ ADOPTAREA REFORMEI FISCALE ÎN SUA
Curs negativ pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au scăzut ieri, după ce Senatul din SUA a votat normele de reformă fiscală, determinând avansul randamentelor titlurilor de stat americane.  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.12.2017
BVB
"Deal" cu 0,46% din "SIF Oltenia"
     * Rulaj de 10,6 milioane de euro, în şedinţa de marţi
     * Titlurile "Banca Transilvania" au generat aproape 40% din lichiditatea totală
       Lichiditatea înregistrată pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) în a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 49,15 milioane lei (10,63 milioane euro), sub rulajul de luni (25,5 milioane...  click să citeşti tot articolul
Cotaţii Internaţionale

Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 04 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0164
2.3675
3.0700
3.9389
0.1817
0.6219
0.2170
4.6304
5.2074
1.5012
3.4132
0.2257
0.4747
1.1145
0.0672
0.4712
1.0213
3.8425
0.3126
1.1870
0.5915
0.0606
0.3618
0.1995
2.7375
0.0389
0.1371
1.0461
0.6237
0.1192
162.2684
5.4845 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
20.11.2017
ANPC STRIKES AGAIN
BCR, slammed by the courts in a class action lawsuit over abusive lending clauses
     * BCR: "Ongoing contracts no longer contain the clauses that have been subjected to examination"
     * Sources: "ANPC has 6 lawsuits against BCR, which will lead to enormous losses for Erste Bank if BCR loses in court"
       After forcing Raiffeisen Bank to eliminate the unfair practices from the loan agreements, the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) strikes again, this time the biggest bank in the system. BCR lost in the court of first instance, against the ANPC, in a class action lawsuit concerning abusive lending clauses.  click here to read the entire article
