Piata De Capital

Ministerul Finanţelor Publice a atras astăzi 75 milioane lei de la bănci, mai mult faţă de ziua precedentă

BURSA 12.01.2018

D.I
 
măreşte imaginea
Min. Finanţelor Publice (sursa foto: Facebook)
     Ministerul Finanţelor Publice (MFP) a atras, astăzi, 75 de milioane de lei de la bănci, suplimentar faţă de licitaţia de joi, când a împrumutat 500 de milioane de lei, printr-o emisiune de obligaţiuni de stat pe 50 de luni, la un randament mediu de 3,80% pe an.
     Valoarea nominală a emisiunii suplimentare a fost de 75 milioane de lei, iar băncile au transmis oferte în sumă de 75 de milioane de lei.
     Ministerul Finanţelor Publice (MFP) a planificat împrumuturi de la băncile comerciale de 4,4 miliarde de lei în ianuarie 2018, din care 3,6 miliarde de lei prin licitaţii de obligaţiuni de stat şi 800 de milioane de lei printr-o emisiune de certificate de trezorerie cu discount. La acestea s-ar putea adăuga 540 de milioane de lei prin sesiuni suplimentare de oferte necompetitive, aferente licitaţiilor de obligaţiuni, anunţă Agerpres.
     Potrivit MFP, sumele atrase vor fi destinate refinanţării datoriei publice şi finanţării deficitului bugetului de stat.
     În 2018, Ministerul Finanţelor va împrumuta aproximativ 50 de miliarde de lei de pe piaţa internă, similar cu nivelul propus pentru 2017, în timp ce aproximativ 4,5 - 5 miliarde de euro urmează să fie atraşi de pe pieţele externe, în creştere comparativ cu 2017, potrivit Programului indicativ de emisiuni de titluri de stat aferent anului 2018. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Ministerul Finanţelor Publice a atras astăzi 75 milioane lei de la bănci, mai mult faţă de ziua precedentă

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 


ATENŢIE!
Orice comentariu care nu are legătură cu textul articolului dar se încadrează in tematica pieţei de capital, va fi redirijat de administrator în Forumul BURSA.
Jurnal Bursier
12.01.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, "Estinvest": Acţiunile bancare - capul de afiş al şedinţei de tranzacţionare"
     * Cotaţia Fondul Proprietatea urcă cu 2,24%, la preţul de 0,912 lei/unitate
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) şi-a continuat creşterea din acest an, toate coşurile de acţiuni încheind şedinţa de tranzacţionare în teritoriul pozitiv.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene scad din cauza rezultatelor dezamăgitoare ale companiilor
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, din cauza unor rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşterea randamentelor bondurilor aduce declin pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs descendent ieri, în contextul avansului randamentelor bondurilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.01.2018
BVB
Rulajul creşte, apropiindu-se de 54 de milioane de lei
     * Indicele BET se menţine peste pragul de 8.000 de puncte
       Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a ieşit în evidenţă prin creşterea lichidităţii la 53,8 milioane de lei, reprezentând ziua cu cel mai mare volum înregistrat în 2018.  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.01.2018
BVB
Creştere pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * Titlurile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" conduc topul lichidităţii
       Piaţa şi-a continuat aprecierea demarată la începutul anului curent, cotaţiile majorităţii acţiunilor listate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene, stimulate de date economice pozitive
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul publicării datelor privind scăderea şomajului din regiune şi al avansului cotaţiilor petroliere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
