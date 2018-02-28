   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
MINISTERUL TRANSPORTURILOR:

"Siguranţa navigaţiei pe Aeroportul Otopeni nu este afectată, deşi se operează cu restricţii"

BURSA 18.04.2018

Ancuţa Stanciu
 
     * Ministerul Transporturilor: "Aeroportul Băneasa va fi operaţional din 31 decembrie 2019"
     
     Există semne serioase de îngrijorare în legătură cu siguranţa zborurilor şi a pasagerilor de pe Aeroportul Henri Coandă, plecând de la datele, evenimentele şi incidentele semnalate în spaţiul public, a declarat, ieri, Lucian Bode, preşedintele Comisiei de Transporturi din Camera Deputaţilor, adăugând, însă, că oficialii Ministerului Transportuilor au afirmat, în faţa parlamentarilor, că siguranţa navigaţiei pe Aeroportul Otopeni nu este afectată, deşi se operează cu restricţii.
     Prezent, ieri, la dezbaterea parlamentară privind disfuncţionalităţile şi soluţiile pe termen scurt în ceea ce priveşte infrastructura aeroportuară, secretarul de stat în Ministerul Transporturilor Ionel Minea a declarat că, la finalul lunii iunie, va fi operaţională pis­ta 2 de pe Aeroportul Otopeni, afirmând că lungimea acesteia de 3.500 de metri a fost scurtată din cauza "covorului asfaltic care are neconformităţi", dar piloţii operează fără probleme pe lungimea actuală.
     Lucian Bode, preşedintele Comisiei de Transporturi din Camera Deputaţilor, a declarat: "Ministerul Trans­porturilor, prin reprezentanţii săi trimişi aici (n.r. Ionel Minea, secretar de stat) ne-a confirmat că incidentele de la care a pornit demersul nostru au exis­tat, respectiv problemele de aterizare/decolare din iunie anul trecut şi din martie anul acesta. De asemenea, oficialii Ministerului Transporturilor au susţinut că pista 2 va fi operaţională 100%, la data de 20 iunie 2018. Din acel moment, domnii de la Transporturi susţin că Aeroportul nu va mai opera cu restricţii, urmând ca pista 1 să intre în reparaţii capitale".
     Ionel Minea a precizat: "Sunt şi piloţi care pot să opereze pe 2.200 (de metri - n.r.) în loc de 3.500, dar la sfârşitul lunii iunie această pistă va fi operaţională sută la sută şi acest prag nu va mai exista. Pista are o lungime de 3.500, din care această porţiune de 1.300 nu poate fi utilizată datorită covorului alsfatic care are neconformităţi. Pentru a evita incidentele, a fost scurtată lungimea pistei, dar sunt avioa­ne şi piloţi care operează fără probleme pe această lungime. Practic, 2.200 este o lungime absolut suficientă pentru majoritatea aeronavelor".
     Minea susţine că reparaţiile capitale la pista 1 de pe Aeroportul Otopeni vor începe după finalizarea pistei 2: "Reparaţiile capitale la pista 1 vor fi demarate odată cu operaţionalizarea pistei 2, pentru a putea asigura operarea pe acest aeroport".
     El a susţinut că singurele restricţii în momentul de faţă sunt impuse aeronavelor de tip Boeing 747.
     Ministrul Transporturilor, Lucian Şova, a solicitat la începutul lunii aprilie conducerii Companiei Naţionale de Aeroporturi Bucureşti (CNAB) un grafic clar al lucrărilor pentru modernizarea pistei 1 a Aeroportului Internaţional "Henri Coandă" Bucureşti (AIHCB) şi intervenţii la pista 2 pentru ca aceasta să devină operaţională pe întreaga lungime, de 3.500 m.
     Asociaţia Pro Infrastructură a anunţat, recent, pe Facebook, că a avut loc un incident grav de siguranţă pe Aeroportul Internaţional Henri Coandă din cauza stării dezastruoase a pistelor de aterizare-decolare. Asociaţia Pro Infrastructură a solicitat Companiei Naţionale Aeroporturi Bucureşti precum şi Ministerului Transporturilor din România să ia măsuri urgente pentru reabilitarea capitală şi operaţionalizarea pistelor Aeroportului Henri Coandă pentru a nu avea evenimente cu posibile urmări tragice.
     * Ministerul Transporturilor: "Aeroportul Băneasa va fi operaţional din 31 decembrie 2019"
     Aeroportul Băneasa va fi operaţional la 31 decembrie 2019, dată la care acesta va fi adus la condiţii normale de exploatare, cu un flux de 300 de pasageri pe oră, la nivelul Ministerului Transporturilor existând un plan de acţiune pentru acest obiectiv, a declarat, ieri, secretarul de stat Ionel Minea.
     Domnia sa a adăugat în faţa parlamentarilor: "M-aţi întrebat de Băneasa şi aş putea să vă spun acum, la fel, având în vedere anii care au trecut pes­te acest aeroport închis traficului aerian, avem şi aici un plan de acţiune astfel încât pe 31 decembrie 2019 să fie operaţional Aeroportul Băneasa (...) cu o capacitate de 300 de pasageri pe flux pe oră ".
     * Iordache: "Lucrările de reparaţii la pista 2 încep la 1 iunie, iar pe 20 iunie ar trebui să se încheie"
     Lucrările de reparaţii la pista 2 încep la 1 iunie şi, dacă nu se întâmplă ceva neprevăzut, la data de 20 iunie acestea ar trebui să se încheie, iar pista să fie dată în folosinţă pentru operare pe întreaga ei lungime de 3,5 kilometri, a declarat, ieri, purtătorul de cuvânt al Companiei Naţionale Aeroporturi Bucureşti (CNAB), Valentin Iordache.
     Domnia sa a declarat, citat de Agerpres: "Sunt două categorii de reparaţii. O dată - la platforma 1, acolo unde se scot acum dalele de beton care vor fi înlocuite pe rând până către sfârşitul lunii noiembrie, atâta timp cât vremea ne va permite. Cealaltă categorie de lucrări presupune în special decopertare şi asfaltare pe căi de rulare şi pe piste şi acestea sunt etapizate, astfel încât, pe 12 aprilie am început lucrările la dalele de beton, iar pe 14 aprilie am început lucrările pe această cale de rulare - calea de rulare Oscar. Deja s-a făcut decopertare pe un kilometru din zona afectată a căii de rulare Oscar şi urmează să se cureţe această zonă şi să se aştearnă un strat de asfalt de 6 centimetri. Ulterior, tot în această zonă, intersecţia cu calea de rulare Whisky va fi şi ea de asemenea tratată, decopertată şi se va aşterne un strat nou de asfalt de 6 cm".
     Potrivit acestuia, la începutul lunii mai se va interveni la calea de rulare Delta şi la 20% din pista de aterizare/decolare nr. 1.
     "Este vorba de acei 20% care nu ne permit în acest moment să mai operăm avioane de tip Boeing - 747. Ei bine, odată aşternut şi acolo acest strat de asfalt, pista 1 va putea fi din nou operată şi de avioanele foarte mari", a precizat el.
     Imediat, după încă o lună, la 1 iunie, se va interveni pe pista de decolare/aterizare nr. 2. Această pistă este folosită în momentul de faţă doar pe 65% din lungime. "Ei bine, şi ceilalţi 35% din lungime vor deveni operaţionali undeva în jur de 20 iunie, pentru că şi acel tronson nefolosit în momentul de faţă va fi decopertat şi asfaltat tot cu asfalt de 6 centimetri", a subliniat Valentin Iordache.
     Purtătorul de cuvânt al CNAB a dat asigurări că pe tot parcursul execuţiei de lucrări se va putea opera pe aeroport fără a fi afectat traficul, chiar dacă aces­ta va fi în creştere, pentru că Aeroportul Henri Coandă dispune de două pis­te.
     Întrebat dacă Aeroportul Băneasa nu ar putea prelua traficul, Iordache a răspuns: "Aeroportul Băneasa are o pistă foarte bună, dar nu are în momentul de faţă capacitate de terminal, capacitatea terminalului este doar de 30 de pasageri/oră de vârf". "În consecinţă, el poate fi folosit doar pentru aterizările de urgenţă atunci când este cazul şi va fi folosit desigur pentru traficul pe care îl foloseşte şi în momentul de faţă - zboruri tehnice, zboruri de şcoală, zboruri militare şi trafic business desigur", a adăugat reprezentantul CNAB. Valentin Iordache a menţionat că în prezent există un acord - cadru în valoare de peste 6 milioane de euro pentru execuţia lucrărilor de reparaţii la căile de rulare ale Aeroportului Henri Coandă, până în prezent fiind consumaţi 2,3 milioane de euro.
     Iordache a admis că în prezent exis­tă nişte restricţii de operare pentru avioanele mari, de tip Boeing-747, însă zborurile aeronavelor mai grele care trebuie să vină pe Otopeni sunt autorizate în mod expres fiecare până la finalizarea reparaţiilor.
     Oficialul CNAB a dat asigurări că toate lucrările la piste şi la căile de rulare se efectuează cu autorizaţie de construire, iar recepţia se efectuează conform prevederilor legale. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
18.04.2018
BVB
Transfer cu 6% din Conpet, realizat în piaţa "deal"
     * Acţiunile Transgaz au crescut cu peste 2%
     
     Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 91,16 milioane de lei (19,61 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME / PIEŢELE URCĂ
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la rezultatele companiilor
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii îndreptându-şi atenţia spre rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.04.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 22 milioane lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, un volum de numai 21,7 milioane de lei (4,67 milioane de euro), inferior celui...  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene scad, pe fondul tensiunilor geopolitice
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în majoritate, din cauza situaţiei din Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.04.2018
BVB
Cădere de 1,21% pentru BET-NG
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Deprecierea cotaţiilor pieţei reprezintă o corecţie normală după creşterea din ultima perioadă"
     
     Şedinţă de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii a fost...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în notă pozitivă
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, deşi investitorii au fost atenţi la situaţia din Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
