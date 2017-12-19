Evoluţii Financiare
BURSA 15.02.2018
V.R.
|
DAILY TELEGRAPH:
MIZUHO BANK ANTICIPEAZĂ
CONFORM DATELOR BCE
ÎN PRIMA ŞEDINŢĂ DIN 2018,
CURTEA EUROPEANĂ A AUDITORILOR AVERTIZEAZĂ:
Miscellanea, 09:17
MAE:
"Republica Moldova se află sub cod galben de precipitaţii puternice sub formă de ninsori şi lapoviţă"
Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informează cetăţenii români care se află, tranzitează sau doresc să se deplaseze în Republica Moldova că Serviciul Hidrometeorologic de Stat local a emis un avertisment de cod galben de precipitaţii puternice sub formă de ninsori şi lapoviţă, valabil pentru zilele de 15 şi 16 februarie 2018. click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 08:57
Guvernul polonez lucrează la un program de pensii care va aduce şase miliarde de dolari anual la bugetul de stat
Guvernul polonez lucrează la un program de pensii furnizate de angajator, care potrivit autorului va creşte sumele economisite anual cu 20 de miliarde de zloţi (şase miliarde de dolari) şi va consolida şi piaţa de capital din Varşovia, transmite Bloomberg. click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 08:31
Ministrul Justiţiei, care şi-a întrerupt vizita în Japonia, se întâlneşte astăzi cu premierul, înaintea şedinţei de Guvern
Premierul Viorica Dăncilă ar urma să aibă o discuţie, astăzi, înaintea şedinţei de Guvern, cu ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, care şi-a întrerupt vizita oficială în Japonia pentru a reveni în ţară. click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:52
Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere. click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:37
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi. click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii în teritoriul pozitiv, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând creşteri. click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, în condiţiile în care SUA au anunţat o creştere peste aşteptări a preţurilor de consum în ianuarie, generând temeri privind... click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BVB
* Declin de 7,33% pentru acţiunile Oil Terminal
Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 29,3 milioane de lei (6,29 milioane de euro), peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 23 de milioane de lei,... click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care avansul din sectorul minier şi cel al călătoriilor nu a fost suficient ca să menţină pieţele pe cursul ascendent... click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BVB
* Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Creşterea pieţei americane şi aşteptările pozitive privind rezultatele financiare ale companiilor pentru 2017 reprezintă factorii ce au impulsionat creşterea bursei"
Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a început săptămâna în teritoriu pozitiv, din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind şedinţa în... click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene au crescut ieri, după ce, în intervalul 5-9 februarie, au înregistrat cel mai puternic declin din ultimii doi ani, analiştii considerând că avansul s-a datorat tonului încurajator... click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
14.02.2018
* Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
* ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania. click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day. click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
* Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
* The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest. click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah. click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive. click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
* NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
* Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
* Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
* Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
* The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
* Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process. click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience. click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
* Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries. click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
* The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
* The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
* Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties. click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
* Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often". click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations. click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister! click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
* Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
* Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe. click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part. click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal. click here to read the entire article