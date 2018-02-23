   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Macroeconomie

MINISTRUL FINANŢELOR, EUGEN TEODOROVICI:

"Consumul este principalul element de creştere economică, lucru care trebuie să se schimbe"

BURSA 12.04.2018

A.V.
 
măreşte imaginea
     *  "Codul fiscal va fi modificat până la finalul anului"
     
     Consumul este principalul element de creştere a economiei noastre, dar acest lucru trebuie să se schimbe, sus­ţine Eugen Teodorovici, ministrul Finanţelor Publice.
     Domnia sa a declarat ieri, într-o conferinţă privind Raportul de ţară pentru România, 2018: "Astăzi, consumul reprezintă principalul element de creştere economică. Asta trebuie să se schimbe în mod obligatoriu şi pe termen cât mai scurt. Lucrurile se vor schimba în acest sens, cel puţin la nivel de Guvern, felul în care strategia este definită, cu anumite măsuri din Programul de Guvernare, arată că asta este direcţia".
     Ministrul Finanţelor a precizat că este nevoie de o susţinere a investiţiilor în zona publică prin schimbarea legislaţiei pe achiziţii publice.
     "Intenţia noastră este să schimbăm cadrul legislativ pe achiziţii publice, să-l simplificăm aşa cum este el definit la nivel european, fără să adăugăm nimic. Va fi un element important în accelerarea părţii de investiţii atât la nivel local, cât şi în privinţa proiectelor mari de infrastructură. Îmi doresc ca România să fie o destinaţie clară şi convingătoare pentru ca investiţiile străine să vină în această zonă a Europei", a precizat ministrul Finanţelor.
     Totodată, ministrul susţine că bugetul trebuie gândit "mai modern, mai logic şi mai pragmatic". Domnia sa a afirmat: "Bugetul pe 2019 trebuie gândit mai modern, mai logic, mai pragmatic. Există multe zone în care se cheltuie nejustificat sume importante de bani, în loc să fie direcţionate în zonele unde sunt necesare cheltuieli".
     Ministrul Finanţelor a mai declarat, ieri, că actualul Cod fiscal va fi evaluat "articol cu articol" până la jumătatea anului, astfel încât să fie eliminate toate disfuncţionalităţile, iar până la finele anului vor fi aduse ultimele modificări. De anul viitor va exista un Cod fiscal nou, "care să nu mai fie modificat", a adăugat Teodorovici.
     Totodată, ministrul susţine că vor fi luate mai multe măsuri în acest an, inclusiv în sensul reformei Agenţiei Naţionale de Administrare Fiscală (ANAF) şi a reducerii evaziunii fiscale.
     "Din anumite motive, nu aş vrea să prezint foarte clar un set de măsuri privind reforma ANAF, dar cu siguranţă acest lucru se va întâmpla", a afirmat ministrul Finanţelor, adăugând: "În special, vorbesc de partea de vămi, o să mă ocup personal de tot ce înseamnă, în special, marii contribuabili, zona de Bucureşti. Ponderea principală aici este şi nu vreau să avem niciun fel de sincope, mai ales că îmi doresc foarte mult o reformă radicală în sensul bun, european, în special în această parte a administrării fiscale".
     *  Eugen Teodorovici: "Răspunsul la Raportul de ţară realizat de Comisia Europeană va fi transmis luna aceasta"
     Autorităţile de la Bucureşti vor trimite un răspuns, până la jumătatea lunii aprilie, la raportul de ţară realizat de Comisia Europeană, în care vor fi menţionate măsurile cuantificabile ce vor fi luate, a anunţat, ieri, Eugen Teodorovici, ministrul Finanţelor Publice.
     Domnia sa a afirmat: "Un răspuns la acest raport de ţară va fi transmis de România până la finalul lunii aprilie. Noi vom prinde un set de măsuri cuantificabile şi cu termene clare de realizare. Sunt o serie de măsuri care par la prima vedere reformatoare, greu de realizat, care se discută de ani de zile".
     Totodată, domnul Teodorovici a spus că vrea să vadă ce înseamnă, pentru Comisia Europeană, "risc de ţară", dând de înţeles că nu vede aşa ceva în România.
     Ministrul a declarat: "Aş vrea să văd ce înseamnă risc de ţară. Vreau să fie definit aşa cum trebuie. Dacă vorbim de datorie publică, România este pe a cincea poziţie cea mai scăzută. Sunt ţări peste limita impusă de la Maastricht. Lista este lungă de elemente «pro» pentru ceea ce se întâmplă în România (...) Eu nu văd acel argument pertinent care să stea la baza unei abordări diferenţiate". Potrivit ministrului, autorităţile vor realiza propriul raport de ţară, care va cuprinde toate situaţiile considerate altfel faţă de "cum şi-au asumat toate Parlamentele ţărilor membre ale UE când au ratificat tratatul de aderare". 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Consumul este principalul element de creştere economică, lucru care trebuie să se schimbe"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Macroeconomie)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Avem "mega comisie" pentru adoptarea euro, dar chiar avem nevoie de euro? click să citeşti tot articolul
AURELIAN DOCHIA:
"Ţara noastră înregistrează cea mai mare creştere a salariilor din Europa" click să citeşti tot articolul
ANGELA CRISTEA, COMISIA EUROPEANĂ:
"Deficitul bugetar se apropie de pragul de avarie" click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER 12 Aprilie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
OFICIAL MAE, DESPRE RAPORTUL DE ŢARĂ:
"Autorităţile române şi Comisia Europeană se raportează la date diferite" click să citeşti tot articolul
OLGUŢA VASILESCU:
"Scăderile salariale din sănătate şi din asistenţă socială în februarie sunt normale" click să citeşti tot articolul
Câştigul salarial mediu net a crescut în februarie cu 11,2% click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER 11 Aprilie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Exporturile ţării noastre au urcat în februarie cu 7,6%, iar importurile au avansat cu 10,7% click să citeşti tot articolul
Produsul Intern Brut al ţării noastre a crescut anul trecut cu 6,9% click să citeşti tot articolul
Cifra de afaceri din comerţul cu amănuntul a crescut în primele două luni ale anului cu 8,3% click să citeşti tot articolul
Ministerul Finanţelor a atras 600 milioane lei de la bănci, la un randament de 3,76% pe an click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER 5 Aprilie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
CONSILIUL INVESTITORILOR STRĂINI:
"În căutarea investiţiilor România trebuie să îi convingă pe investitori" click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWS LETTER 4 aprilie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
12.04.2018
BVB
Jumătate din volum realizat cu acţiunile Electrica
     Rulajul total înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost de 84,8 milioane de lei (18,2 milioane de euro), circa jumătate (51,7%)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele se tem de un eventual atac al SUA împotriva Siriei
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care preşedintele american Donald Trump a indicat că ia în calcul să atace Siria. Analiştii spun că o acţiune militară a SUA împotriva Siriei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul cu titlurile bancare - peste jumătate din valoarea tranzacţionată pe &#171;Piaţa Regular&#187;
     * Bursa, dominată de oferta publică de cumpărare a titlurilor "Zentiva"
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele urcă, după ce Beijingul promite măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei Chinei
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce China a promis noi măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei ţării.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.04.2018
BVB
Acţiunile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, preţul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Tensiunile comerciale ţin pieţele pe scădere
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce SUA şi China au anunţat sancţiuni vamale reciproce, alimentând temerile legate de un război comercial.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 11 aprilie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9194
2.3827
2.9882
3.9320
0.1841
0.6258
0.2131
4.6600
5.3471
1.4957
3.5203
0.2308
0.4842
1.1117
0.0587
0.4533
0.9084
3.7657
0.3123
1.1046
0.5992
0.0578
0.3527
0.2062
2.7741
0.0394
0.1452
1.0252
0.6273
0.1208
162.8465
5.4837 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook