CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Politica

MINISTRUL FINANŢELOR:

Tema prevenirii şi combaterii evaziunii fiscale nu trebuie să mai fie o sperietoare pentru investitori

BURSA 28.03.2018

V.D.
 
Eugen Teodorovici
     Tema prevenirii şi combaterii evaziunii fiscale trebuie să devină un punct de atracţie pentru investitori, nu o sperietoare cum este astăzi, iar până la finalul lunii iunie un grup de lucru constituit la nivelul administraţiei centrale va pune pe masă un cadru menit să schimbe legislaţia în acest domeniu, a declarat, ieri, ministrul Finanţelor Publice, Eugen Teodorovici.
     "Acest subiect al prevenirii şi combaterii evaziunii fiscale trebuie să devină dintr-o sperietoare, astăzi, pentru investitori, un punct de atracţie. Ştiu că sună poate ciudat. Dar un investitor român sau străin care vrea să facă o investiţie în România spune aşa: 'Bun, la fiscalitate sunteţi oarecum ca cei din jur (...), dar cum stăm la partea asta de prevenire şi combatere a evaziunii fiscale? Dacă ceva mi se întâmplă din motive neimputabile sau o greşeală din piaţă, tu ca stat vii şi-mi distrugi compania? Îmi scoţi oamenii afară, mi-i laşi şomeri, îmi distrugi business-ul?! Atunci mă duc în altă parte'. Nu, acest lucru trebuie schimbat!", a spus ministrul, la Antena 3.
     În acest context, ministrul Finanţelor a precizat că trebuie schimbată legislaţia în domeniul evaziunii fiscale.
     "Până la final de iunie o să avem un grup de lucru la nivelul administraţiei centrale din toate structurile implicate în acest proces şi va trebui să punem pe masă un cadru legislativ, adică OUG 241 cu evaziunea fiscală trebuie schimbată, şi nu numai... şi prevederi din Codul penal şi alte prevederi legale. Adică aşa cum face Germania, cum face Olanda, cum fac ţările care, de multe ori, ne critică pe noi pentru diferite alte subiecte. Vom lua exact din fiecare ţară bunele practici pe care ei le aplică de zi cu zi către mediul de afaceri şi le vom pune frumos în legislaţia noastră (...) În Germania, de exemplu, un anumit procent din suma respectivă pe care Fiscul o identifică ca fiind evaziune nu se declară faptă penală sau se poate discuta. Ai suma, discuţi cu respectivul: plăteşti la stat toată suma, nu te duci la puşcărie, pentru că nu ăsta este interesul. Ştiţi că dădeam acele exemple de peste 2.600 de dosare de speţe trimise de Antifraudă la Parchete, cu o valoare de trei miliarde de euro, aproximativ. Chiar că trebuie făcută o analiză, pentru că sunt tot felul de prostii puse acolo, prostii care au distrus firmele. Acesta este un subiect pe care trebuie să îl discutăm la nivel de Guvern, să analizăm (...) Cei care au făcut dosarul, probabil că din orgoliu, nu o să renunţe la acea poziţie şi or să şi-o menţină. Foarte bine, nu îi putem obliga să schimbe, dar dacă acea persoană ajunge în instanţă şi câştigă în instanţă, acea echipă trebuie să plece", a explicat Teodorovici. 
 
MINISTRUL SĂNĂTĂŢII:
"În şedinţa de Guvern de mâine propunem spre aprobare regulamentul sporurilor"
TEODOROVICI:
"Până la finalul lunii aprilie va fi adoptată o OUG cu privire la achiziţiile publice"
SORINA PINTEA:
"Astăzi ajung 1.000 de fiole de imunoglobulină"
Ionuţ Mişa a fost propus de Eugen Teodorovici în funcţia de preşedinte al ANAF
CONSTANTIN CODREANU, PMP:
"Solicit Ministerului Sănătăţii recunoaşterea diplomelor medicilor basarabeni în România în termen de 30 de zile"
Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat Tratatul între România şi Brazilia privind asistenţa judiciară reciprocă în materie penală
TEODOROVICI:
"Declaraţia unică poate fi depusă online din 16 mai"
PROIECT LEGISLATIV:
Trecerea Monitorului Oficial în subordinea Camerei Deputaţilor, votată de Senat
EUGEN TEODOROVICI:
"Deficitul de 5,4 miliarde de lei în primele două luni se încadrează în ceea ce am estimat pe primul trimestru"
Premierul Viorica Dăncilă s-a întâlnit cu preşedintele Parlamentului Republicii Moldova
TOADER, DESPRE ÎNTÂRZIEREA DOCUMENTELOR PENTRU EXTRĂDAREA LUI GHIŢĂ:
"Au făcut două săptămâni de la Curtea de Apel Ploieşti, şi pe jos ar fi ajuns mai devreme"
MELEŞCANU:
"Sprijinul pe care l-a acordat România Republicii Moldova contribuie la racordarea ţării la spaţiul de valori europene"
TEODOROVICI:
"Analizăm propunerea de a plăti salariile bugetarilor înaintea vacanţei de Paşte"
Ministerul Public şi-a dat acordul pentru desecretizarea protocolului încheiat între Parchet şi SRI
Florian Coldea va fi audiat din nou în Comisia SRI
Politică, 14:27
Ionuţ Mişa a fost propus de Eugen Teodorovici în funcţia de preşedinte al ANAF
     * ACTUALIZARE 15:15 Decizia de numire a lui Ionuţ Mişa în funcţia de preşedinte al ANAF a fost publicată în Monitorul Oficial
     Decizia de numire a fostului ministru al Finanţelor, Ionuţ Mişa, în funcţia de preşedinte al ANAF, în locul Mirelei Călugăreanu, a fost publicată, astăzi, în Monitorul Oficial.
     ----------
     Fostul ministru al Finanţelor Ionuţ Mişa, iniţiatorul "revoluţiei fiscale", este propus de către Eugen Teodorovici în funcţia de preşedinte al Agenţiei Naţionale de Administrare Fiscală (ANAF), informează News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 15:32
MINISTRUL SĂNĂTĂŢII:
"În şedinţa de Guvern de mâine propunem spre aprobare regulamentul sporurilor"
     Sorina Pintea, ministrul Sănătăţii, a declarat astăzi că, în şedinţa de Guvern de mâine, va fi aprobat regulamentul sporurilor, care sunt de până la maxim 85%.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 15:30
TEODOROVICI:
"Până la finalul lunii aprilie va fi adoptată o OUG cu privire la achiziţiile publice"
     Ministrul Finanţelor, Eugen Teodorovici, a anunţat astăzi că, până la sfârşitul lunii aprilie, va fi adoptată o ordonanţă de urgenţă referitoare la achiziţiile publice, urmând să existe o structură centralizată care să se ocupe de acestea, relatează Agerpres.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 15:11
Separatista catalană Clara Ponsati s-a predat poliţiei
     Fosta conducătoare catalană Clara Ponsati, vizată de un mandat european de arestare din ca urmare a faptului că a luat parte la declararea unilaterală a independenţei Cataloniei, s-a predat, astăzi, poliţiei din Scoţia, unde s-a exilat, a constatat un jurmalist AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 15:00
Studenţii vor merge gratis cu trenul, indiferent de vârstă
     Senatorii au adoptat în unanimitate, astăzi, o propunere legislativă prin care studenţii de la învăţământul superior cu frecvenţă, indiferent de vârstă, vor beneficia de gratuitate pe transportul feroviar intern, informează Agerpres.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
28.03.2018
BVB
BET-FI, singurul indice care a închis în teritoriu negativ
     Valoarea tranzacţiilor de ieri, de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, a fost de 44,41 milioane de lei (9,55 milioane de euro), peste nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 35 de milioane de lei, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene continuă să crească
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii fiind din nou atenţi la informaţiile despre companii, după ce temerile legate de un război comercial s-au atenuat.
     Titlurile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile de pe pieţele europene şi americane se atenuează
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, analiştii considerând că tensiunile comerciale recente s-au mai atenuat în urma apariţiei informaţiilor conform cărora SUA...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul coboară la doar 35 milioane de lei
     Volumul a scăzut, în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, la 34,8 milioane de lei (7,47 milioane de euro), sub nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 58 de milioane de lei, în contextul în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.03.2018
BVB
Creştere uşoară a indicelui BET, în contrast cu evoluţia pieţelor externe
     Indicele BET, referinţa pieţei locale de capital, a urcat, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, cu 0,2%, în contrast cu scăderile avute de majoritatea pieţelor externe.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile tot mai mari de război comercial, resimţite pe burse
     * Wall Street a încheiat cea mai rea săptămână din ultimii doi ani
       Bursele europene au scăzut la finele săptămânii trecute, din cauza temerilor tot mai mari legate de un război comercial.  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
