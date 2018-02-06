   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Companii Afaceri

MINISTRUL TURISMULUI:

"Vom redeschide birourile de promovare externă, până la sfârşitul anului"

BURSA 15.03.2018

Adelina Toader
 
     *  Bogdan Trif promite că, de anul viitor, ţara noastră va reintra în cataloagele Dertour
     *  "Greşeala" de la Berlin, plătită cu demisia
       Birourile de promovare externă vor fi redeschise până la sfârşitul acestui an, potrivit ministrului Turismului Bogdan Trif.
     Domnia sa a declarat, în cadrul unei conferinţe de presă: "Vrem să redeschidem birourile de promovare externă pentru turism. Este o cerinţă obligatorie. Ne-am întâlnit deja cu cei de la Ministerul Afacerilor Externe, avem un grup de lucru. O considerăm o măsură prioritară pentru că acest factor lipsă a dus la scurt-circuitarea dialogului dintre statul român şi tour operatorii mari".
     Fostul ministru al Turismului, Mircea Titus Dobre, a decis să închidă, anul trecut, birourile de promovare externe, motivând că acestea au funcţionat pe bugete create artificial.
     Bogdan Trif a mai adăugat că tot până la sfârşitul anului va fi finalizată şi o strategie integrată în turism.
     Ministrul Turismului a precizat: "Am avut deja două întâlniri cu experţi de la Secretariatul General al Guvernului şi de la Banca Mondială. Până la finele anului, vom avea o strategie integrată în turism în care va fi implicat şi mediul privat. Automat, această strategie o să ne dea şi direcţia, şi paşii care trebuie urmaţi. Niciodată nu trebuie să inventăm roata. Bineînţeles că ne vom inspira şi din modelele de succes ale altor ţări şi cred că va ieşi o strategie de succes care va avea şi chei de verificare şi paşi de urmat. Nu va fi doar o strategie care să fie undeva pusă pe un raft pe care să se aştearnă praful. Mai mult decât atât, noi ne-am dorit să implicăm mediul privat, să aibă o contribuţie în mod direct la această strategie, astfel încât atunci când se schimbă ministrul să nu vină alt ministru cu alte idei şi să spună că albul nu e alb, e negru, şi schimbăm din nou direcţia. Nu, în momentul acela mediul privat îl va trage de mână pe respectivul ministru. Trebuie să ne continuăm o strategie şi să nu mai schimbăm macazul de câte ori vine alt şef".
     Domnia sa a mai adăugat că, în cel mult două luni, Legea Turismului va ajunge la Guvern.
     Legat de bugetul de 21 de milioane de lei alocat pentru promovare anul trecut, ministrul Turismului a precizat că au fost cheltuite doar 8 milioane de lei, lucru ce a dus la diminuarea bugetului pentru 2018 la 13 milioane de lei alocaţi promovării României ca destinaţie turistică.
     *  Bogdan Trif: "De anul viitor, România va reintra în cataloagele Dertour"
     Ministrul Turismului a anunţat că ţara noastră va fi reintrodusă anul viitor în cataloagele Dertour, de unde a fost scoasă în acest an şi că va încerca să convingă şi alţi turoperatori din Germania să promoveze din nou ofertele turistice româneşti în cataloagele lor tipărite.
     Domnia sa a declarat: "Am reuşit, în discuţiile pe care le-am avut cu reprezentanţii Dertour, să stabilim un calendar de reintroducere a României în cataloagele companiei, de unde am fost excluşi în urmă cu şase luni. România este din nou pe harta marilor turoperatori. Suntem la început şi ne dorim să continuăm demersurile. De anul viitor, România va fi reintrodusă în catalogul principal al Dertour cu mai multe oferte. Va fi diversificată oferta pentru România, ceea ce este un lucru extrem de bun. Până acum, nu a existat o promovare".
     Bogdan Trif a subliniat importanţa promovării României la nivel internaţional, mai ales în Germania, ţara de unde provin cei mai mulţi turişti străini în România, conform datelor INS pentru 2017. Astfel, anul trecut, peste 324.000 de turişti germani au vizitat România.
     Radu Colfescu, directorul general al Dertour pentru România, prezent la conferinţă, a precizat că ţara noastră nu a fost exclusă complet din cataloagele Dertour, fiind încă prezentă în două dintre acestea, ci doar din catalogul principal.
     Potrivit ministrului de resort, aceste cataloage asigură vizibilitatea ofertelor din ţara noastră în peste 10.000 de agenţii de turism.
     Domnia sa a precizat: "Am fost contactat de către domnul ministru al Turismului, pe fondul unei ştiri cum că Dertour a scos România definitiv din cataloagele proprii. Atât eu, cât şi şefii din Germania cu care am luat legătura au fost de acord să se întâlnească în cadrul Târgului de Turism de la Berlin cu ministrul din România. Aceştia au apreciat prezenţa domnului ministru la discuţii, iar ei ne-au asigurat că vor reanaliza întreaga ofertă pentru România. Avem câteva soluţii, dar nu în cataloagele tipărite din acest an, pentru că este destul de târziu, ci reintroducerea din anul viitor pe varianta tipărită. România nu a fost exclusă definitiv din cataloagele Dertour. Ce s-a întâmplat, de fapt? Operatorul german a luat decizia ca pentru 2018 să restrângă ofertele către anumite destinaţii, nu doar România, ci şi din Grecia, Austria, Asia sau Orient. Singurul lucru care s-a întâmplat a fost scoaterea turismului individual pentru România. Au rămas însă ofertele de grup: circuite, croaziere, vacanţe tematice".
     Radu Colfescu a explicat că turismul individual din România este afectat de infrastructură, un turist german care vine pe cont propriu în ţara noastră va ajunge într-un timp mai lung la destinaţie şi costurile sale vor fi mai mari faţă de atunci când cumpără pachetul cu un grup organizat.
     În plus, domnia sa a mărturisit: "Preţul pentru un sejur la un hotel de cinci stele de la noi din ţară, cu mic dejun inclus, este mai mare decât la un hotel similar din Bulgaria, cu all inclusive".
     Radu Colfescu a mai precizat că, în cel mai bun an, 2008-2009, Dertour a trimis în ţara noastră 10.000 de turişti.
     Pentru anul acesta, până în prezent, Dertour are cinci plecări garantate cu 48 de locuri fiecare pentru un circuit de 12 zile prin cele mai interesante locuri din ţara noastră, care vor fi suplimentate cu încă două plecări de acest fel.
     Reprezentantul Dertour a mai precizat că, atât timp cât nu va exista o promovare prin fonduri alocate de către minister pentru promovarea destinaţiilor, lucrurile nu vor avansa.
     Bogdan Trif a adăugat că îşi doreşte foarte mult să promoveze România prin clipuri publicitare şi să poată dispune de un buget pentru a cumpăra publicitate în marile cataloage.
     În plus, domnia sa a mărturisit că suntem deficitari pe partea de online, iar acest lucru trebuie să se schimbe.
     Legat de brandul de ţară, ministrul Turismului a precizat că acesta nu poate fi schimbat până în 2020 şi consideră că este ultima problemă pe care o avem ca ţară din punct de vedere al promovării turistice, dar oricum nu susţine înlocuirea "frunzei lui Udrea" cu un brand de ţară care să înfăţişeze o oaie.
     *  Persoana responsabilă de organizarea Târgului de la Berlin şi-a încetat raporturile de muncă cu Ministerul
     Ministrul Turismului a declarat că persoana responsabilă de organizare şi de verificarea fotografiilor de la Târgul de Turism de la Berlin şi-a încetat raporturile de muncă cu Ministerul Turismului, în urma unui afiş expus la Târg în care apare un bărbat fără tricou care se odihneşte.
     Bogdan Trif a mărturisit: "Am avut peste 40 de operatori care şi-au prezentat oferta pe destinaţiile din ţară, consilii judeţene, reprezentantul evenimentului Untold şi o serie de artişti. Din păcate am avut şi această sincopă, care pentru mine este inexplicabilă. Persoana care trebuia să verifice fotografiile a avut această scăpare şi, drept urmare, nu mai este în Ministerul Turismului. Toţi colegii trebuie să ştie că greşelile se plătesc".
     Domnia sa a precizat că a primit feedback din Germania că standul de la Târgul de Turism din Berlin a fost cel mai bun stand al ţării noastre din ultimii cinci ani. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Vom redeschide birourile de promovare externă, până la sfârşitul anului"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
PREŞEDINTELE CNIPMMR, FLORIN JIANU:
"Casa de Comerţ a României trebuie dezvoltată în parteneriat public-privat" click să citeşti tot articolul
DEPUTATUL PNL DANIEL GHEORGHE, DESPRE EXPLOATĂRILE DIN MAREA NEAGRĂ:
"Statul român renunţă în faţa corporaţiilor la un atribut al suveranităţii sale" click să citeşti tot articolul
PAUL ANGHEL, ANPC:
"ANPC nu are prerogative să închidă activitatea unui site" click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN ULTIMII OPT ANI
BAT: "Ţara noastră a pierdut 5,4 miliarde euro, din contrabanda cu ţigări"  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
Corina Popescu rămâne preşedintele Directoratului Transelectrica, încă patru luni click să citeşti tot articolul
Alstom finalizează cea mai puternică locomotivă electrică de fabricaţie indiană, realizată la Madhepura click să citeşti tot articolul
Bonami, a înregistrat o creştere a cifrei de afaceri cu 50% în 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
ACS şi Atlantia oferă peste 18 miliarde de euro pentru Abertis click să citeşti tot articolul
Ucraina va cere Gazprom să-şi îndeplinească obligaţiile contractuale click să citeşti tot articolul
România va găzdui centrul regional de echipare şi întreţinere a elicopterelor Black Hawk pentru Europa Centrală click să citeşti tot articolul
Apple şi Google au scăzut într-un top anual referitor la reputaţia brandurilor corporative click să citeşti tot articolul
AFI EUROPE ROMÂNIA:
"AFI Cotroceni a obţinut un venit operaţional net de peste 34 milioane euro în 2017" click să citeşti tot articolul
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"Suntem dedicaţi colaborării cu Gazprom şi nu ne vom pune în pericol parteneriatul" click să citeşti tot articolul
Depunerea proiectelor pentru reducerea emisiilor de carbon în zonele urbane, prelungită până în 21 mai click să citeşti tot articolul
MOMONDO:
Zborurile către destinaţiile preferate de turişti, mai ieftine cu 16% faţă de anul trecut, de Paşte click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
15.03.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 45,8 milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul Pieţei Principale a bursei locale a urcat, în şedinţa de ieri, la 45,83 milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 36,3 milioane de lei, dar sub cel mediu înregistrat în acest...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creştere puternică pentru "Adidas"
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, în baza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.03.2018
BVB
BET marchează cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă
     * Apreciere de 195% pentru acţiunile Condmag, la reluarea tranzacţionării după mai bine de doi ani şi jumătate
       Indicele BET, principalul coş de acţiuni al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă, urcând cu 0,57%, până 8.608,3 puncte.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cresc puternic acţiunile E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, în aşteptarea publicării datelor privind evoluţia inflaţiei din SUA.
     Titlurile companiei german de utilităţi E.ON SE au urcat cu 11,2%, la 6,47 euro, iar cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.03.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 122,7 milioane lei, cu obligaţiuni ale Ministerului de Finanţe
     * Creştere de 3,54% pentru acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
       Volumul a urcat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, la aproape 160 de milioane de lei (34,3 milioane de euro), o valoare de 122,7 milioane de lei fiind realizată pe piaţa de obligaţiuni.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa cresc datorită unei tranzacţii RWE-E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au început în creştere săptămâna curentă, în baza evoluţiilor din Germania, susţinute de anunţul privind o tranzacţie majoră între cei doi giganţi ai utilităţilor din ţară.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 14 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9750
2.3838
2.9109
3.9873
0.1832
0.6259
0.2140
4.6622
5.2636
1.4956
3.5391
0.2278
0.4881
1.1065
0.0663
0.4592
0.9742
3.7691
0.3200
1.1562
0.5972
0.0581
0.3548
0.2032
2.7632
0.0394
0.1445
1.0262
0.6262
0.1211
160.6135
5.4796 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook