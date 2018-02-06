   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

MIRCEA COŞEA, ECONOMIST:

"Creşterea economică nu se reflectă în creşterea nivelului de trai şi în dezvoltarea economiei"

BURSA 08.03.2018

Ramona Radu
 
măreşte imaginea
     *  Coşea: "Rata de îndatorare (cu care ne împrumutăm) este mai mare decât oricând"
     *  Cristian Pârvan, PIAROM: "Neavând acoperire în producţia internă, consumul a dus şi la importuri masive, la deteriorarea balanţei comerciale a ţării şi a cursului de schimb"
       Creşterea economică înregis­trată de ţara noastră, anul trecut, nu este una sănătoasă, avertizează economistul Mircea Coşea, subliniind faptul că, pe termen lung, aceasta nu poate să menţină ritmul de creştere şi că duce, în timp, la o oarecare erodare a potenţialului economic al ţării.
     Datele publicate, ieri, de către Institutul Naţional de Statistică arată că, anul trecut, PIB-ul ţării noastre a cres­cut cu 7%, comparativ cu 2016.
     Domnul Coşea ne-a declarat: "Pe termen mediu, o astfel de creştere duce la epuizarea PIB-ului potenţial, nu mai vorbim pe termen lung. Aşadar, cu cât trece timpul, cu atât noi suntem mai slabi, deoarece, de fapt, consumăm mai mult pe credit şi nu creăm în ţară valoare adăugată.
     Consumul pe credit se vede în România pentru că, şi aici, datele statis­tice arată că viteza cu care noi mărim rata de îndatorare (cu care ne împrumutăm) este mai mare decât oricând. Sigur, nu am ajuns la limita firului roşu, pe care să nu o trecem din punct de vedere al procentului îndatorării în PIB, dar în ceea ce priveşte ritmul, mergem foarte repede şi vom ajunge într-o situaţie periculoasă în mai puţin de un an, un an şi jumătate, după părerea mea, deoarece, intrând în perioada electorală din 2019, actuala guvernare va face totul ca să câştige, va plăti salariile şi pensiile mărite, adică va încerca să mulţumească populaţia".
     Deocamdată, însă, după cum merg lucrurile în prezent, bugetul ţării noas­tre nu poate să susţină aşa ceva, motiv pentru care va trebui să se împrumute, susţine domnia sa, afirmând: "Mare atenţie, aşadar, pentru că, de fapt, cu un ochi râdem şi cu altul plângem".
     Referitor la cifrele în care se înscrie creşterea economică a României, Mircea Coşea a afirmat: "Creşterea economică nu poate fi contestată, din punct de vedere statistic, ea este aşa cum arată.
     Problema este în ce măsură se reflectă aceasta în creşterea nivelului de trai şi, eventual, în dezvoltarea economiei, ori asta nu prea se vede, în primul rând din cauză că există nişte elemente care vin din motoarele de creştere, iar în cazul nostru, motorul creşterii este consumul. Sigur că există şi o creştere a rolului industriei, ceea ce e foarte bine, însă prioritar rămâne consumul, care creşte pe baza unor sume de bani existente pe piaţă, ca urmare a faptului că, în 2017, au avut loc nişte majorări de salarii şi de pensii. Această creştere de salarii - care, până la urmă, a dus la o majorare a ratei consumului - nu este acoperită, integral, de producţia internă, ceea ce înseamnă că importăm".
     Conform afirmaţiilor sursei citate, importăm cea mai importantă parte din bugetul de familie, adică alimente, în proporţie de peste 60% din consumul nostru.
     Domnia sa ne-a explicat: "Asta înseamnă că trebuie să avem euro şi, din acest motiv, noi transferăm creşterea economică din România în ţările care ne exportă nouă produse - pentru că această diferenţă se vede în deficitul balanţei comerciale sau în deficitul contului curent. Deficitul a crescut foarte repede, şi mult, adică de fapt, din această diferenţă dintre import şi export în euro, noi transferăm peste graniţă, la cei care ne aduc nouă produsele comerciale, o parte din avuţia pe care o avem din creşterea economică".
     Urmarea acestui lucru este faptul că se dezechilibrează raportul dintre euro şi leu, deci există o dependenţă a monedei noastre (care scade) faţă de valută, ne-a mai spus Mircea Coşa.
     "Astfel, inflaţia creşte, preţurile sunt mai mari, iar prin asta tot ceea ce noi am reuşit să facem printr-un plus de valoare, prin creşterea salariilor ca urmare a creşterii economice, se anihilează. Aşadar, deşi veniturile cresc, puterea de cumpărare nu sporeşte în aceeaşi măsură, iar câteodată chiar scade", a mai precizat economistul.
     De asemenea, un alt lucru, resimţit de cetăţeni, şi care afectează creşterea economică la nivelul acestora este majorarea costului utilităţilor (electricitate, energie termică, gaze etc.), a mai menţionat sursa citată.
     Domnia sa atrage atenţia şi asupra faptului că rezultatul creşterii economice este distribuit într-o formă greşită, adăugând: "Aici luăm în calcul Legea salarizării, care a crescut extraordinar de mult veniturile unei părţi mici a populaţiei, şi anume parlamentarii, miniştrii, preşedinţia, instituţiile statului - aşadar doar o parte dintre bugetari (cei care sunt în instituţiile statului), nu toţi.
     Pe de altă parte, distribuţia în favoarea învăţătorilor, profesorilor, poliţiştilor, medicilor a fost mai mică. De abia acum asistăm la o creştere a salariului medicilor şi vom vedea cum se va face şi aceasta pentru că, deocamdată, nu ştim".
     Ineficienţa creşterii economice plea­că de la structura economiei româ­neşti, care este una învechită din punct de vedere al revoluţiei industriale, ne-a mai spus domnul Coşea.
     Conform economistului, economia autohtonă se află, încă, în cea de-a doua fază a revoluţiei industriale - cea manufacturieră - deşi ar trebui să se afle în cea de-a patra, reprezentată de robotizare.
     "Chiar dacă producem lucruri interesante, cum sunt automobilele, spre exemplu, sau alte produse, ele, de fapt, sunt doar manufacturate în România, cercetarea şi dezvoltarea pentru crearea acestor produse au avut loc în altă parte. Asta înseamnă că aceste ramuri, care sunt o etapă inferioară a revoluţiei industriale, oricât de bine ar fi conduse şi oricât de bine ar lucra ele, creează o valoare adăugată mai mică decât cele care sunt în faza a patra şi asta ne duce pe noi într-o situaţie în care valoarea adăugată produsă prin creşterea economică în România este sub media europeană, iar lucrul şi mai grav este că cea mai mare parte a acestei valori adăugate se capitalizează în exteriorul ţării, deoarece marile companii, care produc în România şi care creează o plus valoare însemnată nu plătesc impozit pe profit şi îşi duc banii în ţările în care sunt înregistrate, în pa­radisurile fiscale", consideră domnia sa.
     La mijlocul anului, vom avea o imagine clară a temperării consumului, manifestându-se o astfel de tendinţă, opinează Mircea Coşea, motivând că puterea de cumpărare nu creşte în acelaşi timp cu majorarea nominală a veniturilor, iar câteodată chiar scade.
     Totodată, consumul se va mai micşora, nu cu foarte mult, mai ales în perioada aceasta pe fondul intervenţiei altor plăţi (în primul rând cele pentru utilităţi), pe care cetăţenii trebuie să le facă, ne-a mai spus domnia sa.
     "După părerea mea, vom asista uşor-uşor, aşa pe tăcute, la creşterea impozitelor şi taxelor la nivel local. Codul Fiscal permite o creştere, primăriile au primit bani, dar i-au cheltuit pe salarii ş.a.m.d., iar acum vor creşte impozitele şi taxele, nu cu mult, nu spectaculos, dar vor avea un rol în diminuarea puterii de cumpărare", a mai precizat domnul Coşa.
     *  Cristian Pârvan: "Consumul se va tempera, deoarece politica monetară se înăspreşte, iar oamenii vor evita să-şi crească gradul de îndatorare"
     Creşterea economică înregistrată de ţara noastră, anul trecut, nu se reflectă în multe puncte şi nici în buzunarele cetăţenilor, este de părere Cristian Pârvan, preşedintele Patronatului Investitorilor Autohtoni (PIAROM).
     Domnia sa ne-a declarat: "Este evident faptul că nu se vede creşterea economică în multe puncte, şi este criticabil, dar hai să pornim de la partea pozitivă, aceea că avem creştere economică confirmată, inclusiv, la nivel european.
     Însă care ţară din Europa, având creştere economică, mai ales de acest nivel, are o scădere a lucrărilor de cons­trucţii? De obicei, construcţiile urmea­ză creşterea economică, pentru că dacă am creştere economică, am nevoie de birouri, de hale, de infrastructură, iar la noi, în 2017, toate acestea au fost la 78% faţă de anul precedent, când şi atunci au fost vai de capul lor".
     Toate acestea indică faptul că acest avans economic, care este bun şi care ar trebui să ne bucure, prezintă numeroase semne de întrebare, grave pe termen mediu şi lung, legate de investiţiile în infrastructură, a mai opinat domnul Pârvan.
     Un alt aspect semnalat de către preşedintele PIAROM vizează consumul, care a dus la creşterea economică şi neavând acoperire în producţia internă (şi în oferirea de produse cerute de populaţie, din producţia internă) a dus şi la importuri masive, fapt ce a provocat deteriorarea balanţei comerciale a României. "Deteriorarea balanţei comerciale a Românei, ca şi instabilitatea fiscală şi a pieţei muncii au dus la deteriorarea cursului de schimb. Dacă ai importat mai mult decât ai exportat, nu ai avut cu ce să acoperi. (...) Exporturile au crescut, dar pe bază de importuri (consum intermediar) şi nu pe producţie internă. Aşadar, faptul că avem exporturi mai mari este bine, dar ele s-au bazat şi pe o creştere a importurilor.
     Toate sunt slăbiciuni ale acestei creşteri economice, care se văd în structură, iar creşterea economică nu se reflectă şi în buzunarele cetăţenilor, deoarece, din păcate, ei lucrează în sectoare cu competitivitate redusă şi au venituri reduse. Numai creşterea forţată şi administrativă a salariului minim a mai modificat lucrurile, dar şi aici, fiind foarte rapidă şi fără o analiză, va duce la multe afaceri care vor falimenta din cauză că nu au luat în considerare astfel de creşteri de salarii", ne-a mai spus domnia sa.
     Domnul Pârvan este de părere că se va produce o temperare consumului pe fondul politicii monetare care s-a înăs­prit, deja, în Statele Unite ale Americii, care se înăspreşte şi pe plan local, la BNR, şi este de presupus că se va înăspri şi la nivel european.
     Cu alte cuvinte, se scumpesc banii, iar scumpind banii, oamenii vor evita să îşi crească gradul de îndatorare, ne-a explicat domnia sa.
     Raportul de ţară pe anul 2017 al Comisiei Europene precizează că în absenţa reformelor structurale şi a reformelor fiscale, creşterea economică a României riscă să se confrunte cu o perioadă mai grea.
     Comisia Europeană subliniază că explozia economiei româneşti a fost generată de consum, în timp ce inves­tiţiile au rămas la un nivel redus.
     Un alt aspect semnalat în paginile raportului de ţară întocmit de autorităţile europene vizează tendinţa ascendentă a deficitului public, determinată de tăierile de taxe şi de majorarea salariilor din zona publică şi a pensiilor.
     Conform INS, în ultimul trimestru al anului trecut, PIB-ul a fost cu 0,6% mai mare, în termeni reali, comparativ cu trimestrul al treilea din 2017.
     Faţă de acelaşi trimestru din anul 2016, produsul intern brut a înregistrat o creştere cu 6,9% pe seria brută şi de 7,0% pe seria ajustată sezonier, mai arată datele INS. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Creşterea economică nu se reflectă în creşterea nivelului de trai şi în dezvoltarea economiei"

 
English Section
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
