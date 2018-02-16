   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Investitii Personale

Mişcaţi, vă rog!

BURSA 27.03.2018

Marius Tiţa
 
măreşte imaginea
Marius Tiţa. Culorile ascunse de sub pod ale Cişmigiului
Marius Tiţa      Îi dai cel mult 65 de ani dar cifrele spun că merge pe 81. Privirea sa construieşte şi învăluieşte, este doar un fotograf de artă, de o subtilă şi profundă inteligenţă artistică. Peter Korniss s-a născut la Cluj, în 1937, şi s-a stabilit la Budapesta, cu familia, în 1949. La 18 ani merge la facultate, doar cât să fie exmatriculat, în timpul Revoluţiei din 1956. În 1967, după un deceniu de perfecţionare în fotografie, vine în Ardeal să fotografieze, în comuna Sic, din judeţul Cluj, mai aproape de Gherla, o localitate foarte veche şi cu o mare majoritate maghiară. Revine de mai multe ori în această comună formată dintr-un singur sat, astfel că lentilele lui au văzut chiar trei generaţii de oameni din Sic. După un deceniu merge în America şi câteva luni bune fotografiază indienii americani la ei acasă. După alt deceniu, ajunge în Yemenul de Sud, fotografiind alte triburi, în alte condiţii complicate de existenţă. A făcut multe fotoreportaje despre Transilvania şi oamenii ei, toţi, indiferent de naţionalitate. El a mers în mijlocul oamenilor simpli şi a văzut cum s-a schimbat societatea în ultimele decenii. Premiile şi recunoaşterea internaţională continuă să vină în tot acest timp. În 2017, în toamna anului când a împlinit 80 de ani, a fost omagiat cu o mare expoziţie, prima de fotografie, la Galeria Naţională, în acelaşi timp cu o personală la galeria Varfok din Budapesta. În această formulă, cu două expoziţii, îl regăsim pe Peter Korniss la Bucureşti, în aceste zile. Una este deschisă la Institutul Balassi, institutul cultural maghiar de la Bucureşti, la iniţiativa directorului său, târgmureşanul Kosa Andras Laszlo, şi alta la Muzeul Naţional de Artă, în sala Kretzulescu, simeză unde pare că s-a stabilit fotografia de artă din România.
     Povestea lui Peter Korniss este pretextul discuţiei despre piaţa fotografiei de artă, un fenomen de nişă care la noi întârzie să se nască. Ca în multe subiecte ale pieţei de artă, nivelul sau existenţa sunt date de nivelul de evoluţie al societăţii. Dezvoltarea explozivă a posibilităţilor tehnice nu a fost urmată de o evoluţie similară a gusturilor sau a concepţiilor estetice. Şi şi mai puţin au evoluat lucrurile pe piaţă, cea de artă, unde valorile sigure sunt tot cele pe stil vechi. Fotografia de artă este serios diferită de alte fotografii, mai ales cele jurnalistice sau de fotoreportaj, unde valorile şi aşteptările sunt altele. Poza documentară dă informaţii, cea de artă dă emoţii, prima comunică, vorbeşte de la sine, a doua categorie te priveşte inteligent doar. Poza jurnalistică se cam perimează, şi asta destul de repede, cea de artă e perenă, mai bine veche şi chiar alb-negru, cum este acum o modă. Moda cu alb-negru ne trimite cu gândul la grafică, metoda plastică cu aspiraţii moderne ce duce simplitatea la înalte niveluri estetice. De altfel, culoarea este greu de stăpânit şi folosit, o ştiu pictorii atât de bine. În fotografie, culorile sunt luate direct din realitate, este şi un avantaj, şi un impediment, este şi o scuză şi un atu. Dacă iese bine, fotograful are tot meritul, dacă nu, ce poţi să faci, să schimbi realitatea?!
     Prima întrebare în această discuţie este clară şi inevitabilă: cât costă cea mai scumpă fotografie din lume şi, desigur, care este aceasta? "Rin II/Rhein II" este numele aces­teia iar preţul este de 4,3 milioane de dolari. Autorul, Andreas Gursky, nu este american, ci german, şi estic pe deasupra. În cazul recordului mondial de fotografie suntem în formula ideală în care preţul a fost stabilit la o licitaţie, şi nu orice licitaţie, ci una organizată de o casă legendară de licitaţie, Christie's, şi nu oriunde, ci la New York, şi nu oricând, ci în luna noiembrie, când se fac marile preţuri ale licitaţiilor de artă. Nici anul, 2011, nu ne poate fi indiferent, de vreme ce, în campania anterioară de demolare a recordurilor, în luna mai, aşadar, tot la New York şi la Christie's, preţul maxim pentru fotografie fusese agăţat la 3,9 milioane de dolari de "Untitled #96", lucrarea din 1981 a lui Cindy Sherman, deschizând apetitul pentru fotografiile de milioane. Toate sunt printuri, imagini imprimate, Rhein are 3 metri lungime, Untitled doar 1,2 metri, primul redă straturi suprapuse de orizont cu ţărmuri verzi şi râuri albastre, a doua este o tânără în carouri, roşcată şi pe spate. În 2014, această imagine trece pe locul al treilea, făcând loc unei lucrări de Richard Prince, "Spiritual America", tot din 1981. Ea a fost vândută tot la Christie's New York, în mai 2014, cu aproa­pe 4 milioane de dolari.
     Pe Andreas Gursky, Richard Prince şi Cindy Sherman îi aflăm constant în topul preţurilor pentru fotografiile licitate. Gursky mai urcase o dată pe prima treaptă a fotografiilor de milioa­ne, în februarie 2007, de această dată la Sotheby's şi la Londra, cu "99 Cent II Diptychon", lucrare de 3 metri din 2001, care pune în defilare tot felul de galantare, apreciată fie-mi rima. A rezistat vreo 15 luni, până în 2008, când "To Her Majesty", lucrare din 1973 de Gilbert & George, un german şi un englez, a primit 3,8 milioane de dolari la o licitaţie londoneză a Christie's. În 2013, Gursky nu reuşeşte, pe puţin, să-şi egaleze recordul, pla­sân­du-se la mică distanţă de el însuşi, cu "Chicago Board of Trade III", vândută cu 3,3 milioane de dolari la o licitaţie Sotheby's ţinută în Londra-i natală şi centrală. Preţurile pentru vânzările londoneze în lire au fost calculate la cursul de atunci al dolarului american. Licitaţiile new-yorkeze, în schimb, nu au nevoie de astfel de echivalări. După Gursky mai sus evocat, urmează, în aceeaşi ordine din vârful topului, un Richard Princede 3 milioane de dolari şi un pic, şi Cindy Sherman, cu o piesă de 3 milioane de dolari fără un pic.
     Nu există vreun Ghenie al fotografiei româneşti, cu preţuri de milioane, deşi avem fotografi de mare valoare, care lucrează cu legendarele publicaţii care dau tonul în fotografia de reportaj. Interesul pentru fotografie, la noi, este dominat de valoarea istorică a ofertei, cea artistică fiind dată deoparte cu prea mare uşurinţă. În 2014, Artmark şi-a luat inima în dinţi şi a făcut o licitaţie de fotografie. Desigur, nu singură, ci cu un alt subiect inedit în care românii fac o figură aparte, deşi nu este un fenomen de masă sau specific, banda desenată. Au fost oferite piese grele de tot, din mărturia profundă a istoriei românilor, portrete de personaje naţionale, momente de excepţie, dar şi nuduri şi porturi. Esteticul vine şi el să rotunjească aceste criterii, fără a fi în prim plan, deşi numele complet al şedinţei a fost "Cabinetul de Curiozităţi - Arta Fotografiei, Muzicii şi Scrisului". Desigur, fotografii contemporani nu au nicio şansă, pentru ei istoria fiind un fenomen născând iar artisticul este de bază, ajuns la deplina maturitate, cea de recoltare şi valorificare. Aşa că, spre deosebire de ce se spunea subiectelor în vechile studiouri, acum trebuie să mişte, să mişte ceva sau să se mişte, pur şi simplu. La noi, fotografia este un frumos şi romantic fenomen cultural.
     Fotografii noştri contemporani nu au şanse pe piaţa licitaţiilor fotografiei artistice, dar să nu ne mire când îi vom vedea în marile saloane, concursuri şi, Doamne ajută!, în marile licitaţii internaţionale de fotografie artistică. 
 
Mişcaţi, vă rog!

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
27.03.2018
27.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile de pe pieţele europene şi americane se atenuează
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, analiştii considerând că tensiunile comerciale recente s-au mai atenuat în urma apariţiei informaţiilor conform cărora SUA...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul coboară la doar 35 milioane de lei
     Volumul a scăzut, în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, la 34,8 milioane de lei (7,47 milioane de euro), sub nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 58 de milioane de lei, în contextul în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.03.2018
BVB
Creştere uşoară a indicelui BET, în contrast cu evoluţia pieţelor externe
     Indicele BET, referinţa pieţei locale de capital, a urcat, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, cu 0,2%, în contrast cu scăderile avute de majoritatea pieţelor externe.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile tot mai mari de război comercial, resimţite pe burse
     * Wall Street a încheiat cea mai rea săptămână din ultimii doi ani
       Bursele europene au scăzut la finele săptămânii trecute, din cauza temerilor tot mai mari legate de un război comercial.  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene, dezamăgite de evoluţia sectorului de business din zona euro
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs negativ ieri, după publicarea unor date din care rezultă că activităţile de business din zona euro înregistrează cel mai lent ritm de creştere din ultimul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     * Deal de 12,4% cu titlurile Carbochim
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de o şedinţă negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei încheind ziua de tranzacţionare în scădere.
     Rulajul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
Cotaţii Internaţionale
.

