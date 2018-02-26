   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
"Mission Accomplished!"

16.04.2018

VLAD DOBREA
 
măreşte imaginea
       - Atacul sirian cu gaze nu a existat, rachetele americane au fost doborâte, atunci de unde vin morţii?!
       - Este de ajuns să le spui sirienilor că sunt atacaţi şi se omoară între ei.

       Asupra Siriei au fost lansate, vineri, atacuri de război, la care au participat o navă de război a Naţiunilor Unite care operează în Marea Roşie (conform oficialilor americani), bombardiere americane B-1, patru aeronave Royal Tornado GR4 ale Marii Britanii (lansând rachete Storm Shadow) şi avioane de tip Rafale, ale Franţei.
     Ţintele vizate de atacuri au fost următoarele:
     - Un centru de cercetare ştiinţifică din Damasc;
     - O unitate de stocare a armelor chimice, situată la vest de Homs;
     - O instalaţie de depozitare a echipamentelor chimice şi un post de comandă lângă Homs.
     Trei civili au fost răniţi în Homs după ce "mai multe" rachete au fost interceptate de sistemele de apărare aeriană din Siria, a anunţat televiziunea de stat din Siria.
     Martorii aflaţi în Damasc au susţinut că au auzit explozii în capitala siriană, locuită de peste un milion de oameni.
     Preşedintele american Donald Trump a declarat că cele trei state implicate în atacurile din Siria vor să transmită un mesaj puternic împotriva barbariei şi brutalităţii, premierul britanic Theresa May a spus că "atacurile vor transmite un semnal clar oricui crede că poate folosi arme chimice şi să fie imun la consecinţe", iar preşedintele francez Emmanuel Macron a afirmat că operaţiunea militară a fost , îndreptată "împotriva arsenalului chimic clandestin al regimului sirian".
     Ei se referă la un atac asupra oraşului sirian Douma, despre care se spune că ar fi avut loc la 7 aprilie 2018, unde potrivit Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii (OMS), din cele 70 de persoane ucise în timp ce se adăposteau în subsoluri, 43 au prezentat simptome care corespund expunerii la "substanţe chimice foarte toxice" şi că alte 500 de persoane au mers la spital, prezentând semne de expunere la "substanţe chimice toxice".
     Câteva rapoarte au atribuit atacul armatei siriene.
     Guvernul sirian şi Rusia au negat vehement implicarea şi i-au acuzat pe rebelii din Douma de fabricarea atacului chimic, apoi au acuzat o forţă occidentală de contrafacere (eventual, Marea Britanie, cu care Rusia se afla în dispută, în cazul otrăvirii spionului dublu Serghei Skripal şi a fiicei lui) mergând, chiar, până la contestarea faptului că atacul chimic ar fi avut loc.
     Ministerul de Externe al Siriei a declarat sâmbătă că avioanele americane, britanice şi franceze au " încălcat flagrant dreptul internaţional şi principiile cartei ONU".
     Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin a emis o declaraţie sâmbătă, spunând că Kremlinul "condamnă serios" atacul asupra Siriei, pe care l-a numit "un act de agresiune împotriva unui stat suveran ... în prim-planul luptei împotriva terorismului".
     El a spus că atacul a fost efectuat "fără sancţiunea Consiliului de Securitate al Naţiunilor Unite, încălcând Carta ONU, normele şi principiile dreptului internaţional" şi că Rusia solicită o reuniune imediată a Consiliului de Securitate al ONU.
     Proiectul de rezoluţie, pe care Rusia l-a propus sâmbătă Consiliului de Securitate ONU, ca să condamne atacurile coaliţiei americane, britanice şi franceze asupra Siriei a eşuat, fiind susţinut doar de China şi Bolivia (alături de Rusia) din cei 15 membri pe care îi numără.
     Liderul opoziţiei britanice, Jeremy Corbyn, a spus sâmbătă că atacurile britanice asupra Siriei, ca parte a coaliţiei cu Statele Unite şi Franţa, nu au bază legală: "Ar fi putut fi făcute doar în autoapărare, dacă ar fi existat o ameninţare directă asupra noastră, ceea ce nu s-a petrecut".
     Referindu-se la intervenţia coaliţiei în Siria, privită ca reacţie în numele umanismului, premierul turc Binali Yildirim a întrebat coaliţia retoric, deşi Turcia este membru NATO: "Unde aţi fost în timpul crimelor din ultimii şapte ani, din Siria?! Vă amintiţi de umanitate numai la atacuri chimice? Noi nu acceptăm omorârea oamenilor nici prin metode chimice, nici prin arme normale".
     România susţine şi este solidară cu acţiunea fermă de răspuns a SUA, Marea Britanie şi Franţa în Siria, ca urmare a atacului chimic din 7 aprilie, a anunţat Guvernul, printr-un comunicat.
     Purtătorul de cuvânt al Pentagonului, Dana White, a declarat că atacurile au lovit cu succes fiecare ţintă şi că aliaţii au adoptat toate precauţiile să fie lovite numai ţintele intenţionate.
     În aceeaşi conferinţă de presă, un înalt responsabil al Pentagonului, generalul Kenneth McKenzie, a afirmat că loviturile occidentale au fost "precise, importante şi eficace". Ele au dat o asemenea lovitură programului chimic sirian, încât acesta va avea nevoie "de ani pentru a se reface'', a indicat generalul McKenzie. Potrivit acestuia, apărarea antiaeriană rusă nu a fost activată, iar cea a regimului sirian a fost declanşată de-abia după sfârşitul operaţiunii. "Niciunul din avioanele sau rachetele utilizate în această operaţiune nu a fost atins de apărarea antiaeriană siriană'', a afirmat McKenzie, remarcând că, lansând rachete neghidate după loviturile aeriene, regimul sirian a riscat să facă victime printre civili. "Nu avem niciun indiciu că apărarea antiaeriană rusă a fost utilizată'', a precizat reprezentantul Pentagonului.
     Presedintele Donal Trump a exclamat, pe contul sauTwitter : "Mission Accomplished!"
     Generalul Joseph Dunford, a spus că "acest val de atacuri aeriene s-a încheiat".
     Ministerul rus al Apărării a transmis sâmbătă că "Peste 100 de rachete de croazieră şi rachete aer-sol au fost lansate de Statele Unite, Marea Britanie şi Franţa de pe mare şi din aer asupra unor obiective siriene militare şi civile", susţinând că "un număr semnificativ'' dintre ele au fost doborâte de apărarea aeriană siriană, cu armament sovietic şi că nu s-au înregistrat pagube. Postul de televiziune american CNN a anunţat ieri că în urma atacurilor din Siria s-au înregistrat "distrugeri majore". 

      (Relatarea se sprijină pe surse deschise din presa internaţională)

 

Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Cristi C în data de 16.04.2018, ora 01:03)  
 O întrebare pentru oamenii inteligenți. Când se bombardează o "unitate de stocare a armelor chimice, situată la vest de Homs" și este transformată în ruină, ce se întâmplă cu gazele toxice rezultate? Care este grija majoră a militarilor când își aleg ținta?
 
 Păi să luăm din The Independent ce spune gralul Mattis:
 "However, he was unable to guarantee that there were no caches of already-produced chemical weapons in these facilities that, if destroyed during the strike, could leak and harm nearby civilian populations."
 
 Uaaat? Să citim și să reflectăm puțin. Apoi ne uităm la pozele făcute de sirieni și transmise de americani (USA Today de exemplu, "Syrian Scientific Research Centre smoldering after being hit by airstrikes") sau chiar de evrei (Times of Israel "A Syrian soldier films the damage of the Syrian Scientific Research Center which was attacked by US, British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Barzeh, near Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018 AP Photo/Hassan Ammar").
 
 Ei bine, soldatul sirian care fotografia rămășițele centrului nu are niciun costum de protecție împotriva armelor chimice. Ce noroc pe americani! Nu existau arme chimice depozitate acolo, așa cum se temeau ei. Probabil că sirienii produc arme chimice doar o dată pe an cu scopul de a omorî 10-20 de civili care să apară în presa internațională.


 
English Section
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
