Apanova

Politica

Moţiunea simplă depusă de PNL împotriva ministrului Culturii a fost respinsă de plenul Camerei Deputaţilor

BURSA 04.04.2018

Mihaela Dan
 
     Moţiunea simplă depusă de PNL împotriva ministrului Culturii, Mihai Ivaşcu, a fost respinsă, astăzi, de plenul Camerei Deputaţilor, cu 94 voturi "pentru",159 de voturi "împotrivă" şi 7 abţineri.
     Moţiunea, semnată de 108 parlamentari ai grupurilor PNL, USR şi PMP, a fost dezbătută, marţi, în plenul Camerei Deputaţilor.
     La dezbateri, ministrul Culturii a declarat că liberalii ar trebui să se gândescă cum ar fi votat Brătianu o moţiune cu asemenea miză. El a susţinut că la preluarea mandatului de la fostul ministru al Culuturii, Lucian Romaşcanu, a constatat că nu exista o strategie unitară, bazată pe o concepţie clară şi teme principale ale modului de aniversare a Centenarului.
     "Prezenta moţiune este despre trezirea la realitate, în ultimul ceas, a ministrului Culturii şi a guvernanţilor actuali să facă ceva pentru ca românii să poată celebra Centenarul Marii Uniri aşa cum se cuvine. (...) În acest context, deputaţii opoziţiei consideră necesară o dezbatere publică având ca temă găsirea de soluţii pentru reconsiderarea unui plan naţional dedicat Centenarului Marii Uniri", se arată în textul moţiunii.
     "Am constatat cu tristeţe şi îngrijorare că experienţa dumneavoastră de director de teatru binecunoscută nu o puteţi demonstra şi în activitatea Ministerului", îi transmit iniţiatorii moţiunii ministrului Culturii.
     Ei mai spun că acţiunile şi declaraţiile ministrului Culturii au demonstrat "incoerenţa actului de guvernare" privind Centenarul şi acuză lipsa de transparenţă a ministerului, blocajul instituţional, lipsa dialogului cu Parlamentul şi a strategiei de dezvoltare.
     În textul moţiunii este amintit faptul că George Ivaşcu nu a dat curs niciunei invitaţii de a participa la discuţii în Comisia de cultură din Camera Deputaţilor: "Ce aţi făcut dumneavoastră? Nu aţi dat curs nici acelei invitaţii (din februarie, n.r.) şi nici altor alte trei solicitări ulterioare". "Cu stupoare am aflat, chiar de pe site-ul Ministerului Culturii şi Identităţii Naţionale, faptul că mesajul ministrului Culturii la Leipzig a fost transmis de către secretarul de stat Alexandru Oprean. Aşadar nu v-aţi prezentat nici la Comisia pentru cultură din Camera Deputaţilor şi nici la Târgul Internaţional de Carte de la Leipzig. Vă caracterizează ABSENŢA, domnule ministru!".
     "Regretabil este faptul că în Anul Centenarului Marii Uniri, luptele interne din PSD şi desele schimbări în rândul miniştrilor Culturii şi în rândul secretarilor de Stat ai Departamentului Centenar au pus cruce pregătirilor proiectelor de ţară dedicate celor 100 de ani de la făurirea Statului unitar modern". 
 
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:09
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6598, peste referinţa anunţată ieri
     * Dolarul a crescut cu 0,67 bani în faţa monedei naţionale
     * Francul s-a depreciat la 3,9589 lei
     Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6598 lei pentru moneda europeană, în creştere cu 0,13 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa anterioară, când euro a fost cotat la 4,6585 lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 14:49
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 2,5 milioane de euro pe BVB
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima parte a şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi, o lichiditate de 11,77 milioane lei (2,5 milioane de euro).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 14:39
Italia doreşte să formeze un Guvern în cadrul unor consultări găzduite de preşedintele Sergio Mattarella
     Preşedintele italian, Sergio Mattarella, a început, astăzi, consultările în vederea formării unui guvern, un obiectiv ce pare încă îndepărtat, la o lună după alegerile legislative care au provocat o situaţie neclară în ceea ce priveşte majoritate în Parlament, relatează AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 14:20
Taxele de drum la intrarea în Bulgaria vor putea fi plătite doar cash, de duminică până marţi, din cauza unor lucrări la soft
     Autorităţile bulgare au anunţat Poliţia de Frontieră Română că, în perioada 8 - 10 aprilie, taxele de drum nu vor putea fi achitate electronic, decât cash, iar prelucrarea informaţiilor privind aceste taxe se va face manual, din cauza unor lucrări la sistemul informatic, relatează News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 14:17
EUROSTAT:
Inflaţia în zona euro a crescut, în timp ce somajul a scăzut
     Rata anuală a inflaţiei în zona euro a crescut în martie până la 1,4%, de la 1,1% în luna precedentă, în timp ce rata şomajului în zona euro a scăzut la 8,5% în februarie, de la nivelul de 8,6% înregistrat cu o lună înainte, arată o estimare preliminară publicată astăzi de Oficiul european de statistică (Eurostat), informează AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
04.04.2018
BVB
Aproape un sfert din rulaj realizat pe piaţa "deal"
     Valoarea tranzacţionată în ziua bursieră de ieri a urcat, după două şedinţe în care rulajul s-a situat între patru şi cinci milioane de lei, la 40,27 milioane de lei (8,64 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene, pe curs descendent
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, investitorii temându-se de un eventual război comercial internaţional.
     Titlurile "Sodexo" SA au pierdut 4,8%,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BVB
Bursa consemnează cea mai redusă valoare tranzacţionată din 2018
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, o valoare a transferurilor de doar 4,39 milioane de lei (0,94 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile legate de un război comercial revin pe burse
     Bursele din SUA au început săptămâna în scădere, investitorii având din nou temeri legate de un război comercial, după ce China a decis să impună, începând de ieri, tarife vamale unui număr de 128...  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la numai 5 milioane de lei
     * Depreciere de 0,63% pentru titlurile Transelectrica
     
     Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa bursieră de vineri a fost de numai 5,09 milioane de lei (1,09 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.03.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 34 de milioane de lei
     Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie negativă, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând scăderi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
