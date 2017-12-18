   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Macroeconomie

MUGUR ISĂRESCU:

"Piaţa muncii rămâne tensionată. Creşterile salariale din sectorul bugetar sunt masive"

BURSA 09.02.2018

D.I.
 
Mugur Isarescu
     Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a revizuit în creştere, de la 3,2% la 3,5%, prognoza privind inflaţia pentru finalul acestui an şi a estimat un nivel de 3,1% pentru decembrie 2019, a anunţat, astăzi, guvernatorul BNR, Mugur Isărescu, în cadrul unei conferinţe de presă.
     Principalii factori care au pus presiune pe inflaţie au fost majorarea tarifului energiei electrice, o nouă majorare a accizei la combustibil, excedentul de cerere, creşterea consumului, potrivit raportului prezentat astăzi de guvernatorul BNR.
     Guvernatorul BNR a declarat: "Cifrele nu arată bine. Avem o creştere a tarifului energiei electrice şi o nouă majorare a aacizei la conbustibil. (...) Există şi un deficit de ofertă la nivel european în cazul unor produse alimentare".
     Mugur Isărescu a avertizat că puseul inflaţionist s-a produs pe fondul unei succesiuni de şocuri, pe partea ofertei, care s-au văzut rapid în tarifele la energie şi alimente.
     Referitor la evoluţiile de pe piaţa forţei de muncă, Isărescu a afirmat: "Piaţa muncii rămâne tensionată. Avem cel mai mare efectiv al salariaţilor de după criză, dar costurile sunt în creştere. Creşterile salariale din sectorul bugetar sunt masive", a spus Isărescu.
     Guvernatorul a avertizat că motorul creşterii economice a rămas consumul, ceea ce afectează echilibrul extern al economiei.
     Comentând asupra problemerlor structural, Isărescu a precizat: "Deficitul comercial s-a accentuat acolo unde am crede că România are potenţial: produsele agroalimentare".
     Isărescu a avertizat totodată că există o competitivitate scăzută a industriei alimentare, dar nu neapărat din punct de vedere al preţurilor, în contextul în care randamentele din agricultură sunt mult scăzute faţă de ţările din regiune.
     Potrivit raportului prezent de guvernatorul BNR, există o mărire a decalajului dintre viteza de creştere a exporturilor şi a importurilor şi o creştere a deficitului structural.
     În legătură cu absorbţia de fonduri europene, Mugur Isărescu a precizat: "Avem o reluare cu întârziere a finanţării din fonduri europene, rata de absorbţie fiind de numai 10% în cadrul actualului exerciţiu financiar, 2014-2020"
     Guvernatorul a avertizat de asemenea asupra creşterii deficitului structural anul trecut: "Deficitul structural a crescut de la 2,2% în 2016 la peste 3% din PIB în 2017, valoare peste obiectivul pe termen mediu, de 1%". 
 
Jurnal Bursier
09.02.2018
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE"
     Marcând un avans de 2,59%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 31 ianuarie - 7 februarie, titlurile Erste Group Bank (EBS) urcă pe primul loc al randamentelor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BVB
Acţiunile BRD, vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Există aşteptări privind randamente ridicate ale dividendelor, în cazul majorităţii companiilor importante ale bursei"
       Acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) au fost vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri, transferurile cu titlurile societăţii bancare însumând 25,68 milioane de lei, reprezentând circa 60%...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele unor companii repun bursele europene pe curs negativ
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
Adrian Simionescu, Vienna Investment Trust:/ BVB
"Creşterea bursei, pe fondul aprecierilor din pieţele externe"
     Majoritatea cotaţiilor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au urcat în şedinţa de ieri, în contextul unui rulaj de 32,45 milioane de lei (6,68 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel înregistrat în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene revin pe creştere
     * Sectorul petrolier, impulsionat de rezultatele financiare ale companiilor
       Pieţele europene au revenit pe creştere ieri, după scăderile masive din zilele precedente, cele mai mari câştiguri fiind înregistrate în sectorul petrolului, datorită rezultatelor anunţate de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
07.02.2018
FRISON ÎN PIAŢA FINANCIARĂ MONDIALĂ / BVB
Scăderi de peste două procente pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * Analişti: "Căderea pieţei locale de capital este dată de deprecierea pieţelor internaţionale"
       Scăderea generalizată a pieţei locale de capital a continuat şi în şedinţa de ieri, toţi indici Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind ziua de tranzacţionare cu deprecieri de peste două...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
