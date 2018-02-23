   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
NEMULŢUMIŢI DE NIVELUL DE SALARIZARE,

Angajaţii fabricii AsoCromsteel vor protesta, astăzi, în faţa Prefecturii Dâmboviţa

BURSA 05.04.2018

Ramona Radu
 
     *  Nicolae Dragodănescu, CNS "Cartel ALFA" Dâmboviţa: "Am solicitat o creştere salarială proporţională cu puterea întreprinderii"
     *  Peste 90% dintre salariaţi câştigă salariul minim pe economie, potrivit sindicaliştilor
     *  AsoCromsteel: "Majoritatea solicitărilor care ţin de salariu şi de veniturile angajaţilor au fost acceptate de conducerea companiei"
     
     Salariaţii companiei AsoCromsteel din Târgovişte, producătoare de componente hidraulice şi pneumatice cromate, au anunţat că vor desfăşura un miting, astăzi, la orele 13:00, pe platoul Prefecturii Dâmboviţa, fiind nemulţumiţi de nivelul de salarizare şi de condiţiile în care îşi desfăşoară activitatea, potrivit unui comunicat al Confederaţiei Naţionale Sindicale "Cartel ALFA".
     Potrivit lui Nicolae Dragodănescu, preşedintele Filialei CNS "Cartel ALFA" Dâmboviţa, angajaţii se află în grevă generală de mai bine de o săptămână, iar conform documentului transmis de CNS "Cartel ALFA", la acţiunea de astăzi va participa şi preşedintele CNS Cartel ALFA, Bogdan Iuliu Hossu. 
     În replică, AsoCromsteel susţine că majoritatea solicitărilor care ţin de salariu şi de veniturile angajaţilor au fost acceptate de către conducerea companiei, informarea corectă şi transparentă a angajaţilor, despre rezultatele negocierilor cu sindicatele care îi reprezintă, fiind extrem de importantă pentru societate.
     Comunicatul CNS "Cartel ALFA" notează: "365 de salariaţi ai societăţii AsoCromsteel din Târgovişte, din 500, se află de o săptămână în grevă generală solicitând condiţii mai bune de muncă şi salarii mai mari.
     La nivelul companiei, în urma transferului de contribuţii, 460 de salariaţi (peste 90%) au salariul minim pe economie. Aceştia lucrează în condiţii de muncă care duc la boli profesionale grave şi intoxicări cu crom sau mercur".
     Domnul Dragodănescu ne-a declarat: "Am solicitat o creştere salarială proporţională cu puterea întreprinderii, dar conducerea vrea să îşi păstreze profitul neatins şi să îl maximizeze. (...).
     Există o relaţie tensionată şi din cauza actualei conduceri, care a avut un comportament excesiv de autoritar cu salariaţii, înverşunându-i. Poziţia conducerii a fost de neacceptat pentru noi, inclusiv la momentul negocierii".
     Conform documentului transmis de sindicat, principalele revendicări ale angajaţilor companiei sunt: creşterea tuturor salariilor cu 500 lei şi indexarea lor cu inflaţia în luna ianuarie 2018; o grilă de salarizare care să cuprindă coeficienţi de ierarhizare la nivel de unitate şi promovarea anuală a 35% din numărul de salariaţi; acordarea sporului de vechime în muncă, între 5 % şi 25%; un spor de 20 % pentru salariaţii care lucrează în sectorul galvanizare, de 15% pentru restul halelor de producţie, unde este prezentă noxa crom, mercur sau zgomot, şi 10% pentru salariaţii care tranzitează aceste locuri de muncă în timpul procesului tehnologic.
     Reprezentanţii companiei ne-au mai precizat: "În intenţia noastră de a acorda salariaţilor noştri cât mai multe beneficii, societatea a încercat să acorde aceleaşi drepturi salariaţilor şi după expirarea contractului colectiv de muncă, deşi nu există o obligaţie legală în acest sens".
     Potrivit societăţii, în baza contractului colectiv de muncă valabil până la data de 01.03.2018, salariaţii AsoCromsteel au beneficiat în permanenţă de: salarii care depăşesc semnificativ salariul minim brut pe economie; sporuri pentru orele suplimentare şi zile de sărbătoare legală peste minimul impus de lege; spor de 15% pentru activitatea salariaţilor din producţie; tichete de masă şi, în plus, alimentaţie de protecţie oferită pentru fiecare zi lucrată; decontare bilete de vacanţă sau transport în valoarea de 1.200 de lei; prime de vacanţă, Paşte şi Crăciun; cadouri de Crăciun, Ziua Femeii şi 1 iunie; primă de rezultat calculată în funcţie de profitul societăţii şi acordată tuturor salariaţilor; ajutor oferit pentru diferitele evenimente din viaţa salariaţilor.
     Compania ne-a mai menţionat că a venit cu următoarea ofertă către sindicat: o creştere în medie cu 22% a veniturilor tuturor angajaţilor; valoarea tichetelor de masă a fost majorată de la 9,41 lei la 15 lei; un nou spor de secţie de 5% pentru salariaţii care nu lucrează direct cu echipamentele productive, dar lucrează în hala de producţie; decontare bilete de vacanţă sau transport în valoarea de 1.300 de lei.
     Nicolae Dragodănescu susţine că angajaţii au solicitat, de acum două săptămâni, să discute cu administratorii societăţii, şi consideră că astfel ar putea rezolva multe dintre problemele pe care le au.
     AsoCromsteel ne-a mai menţionat: "Mediul şi condiţiile de muncă au fost îmbunătăţite vizibil, lucru recunoscut şi de către autorităţile locale în cadrul diferitelor inspecţii şi controale organizate la societatea noastră. Faptul că investiţiile noastre au rezultate foarte bune este subliniat de avizele şi autorizaţiile în vigoare, lipsa sancţiunilor şi nu în ultimul rând, au fost confirmate şi de autoritatea competentă de mediu, care, în data de 26 martie 2018, a notat compania cu 9,5 din 10 pentru performanţă în domeniu şi nivel de îndeplinire al obligaţiilor legale.
     Ca urmare a celor de mai sus, suntem surprinşi că sindicatul continuă protestele şi, în plus invocă aspecte nepuse în discuţie în timpul negocierilor. Astfel, acesta a recunoscut în repetate rânduri în cadrul negocierilor condiţiile de muncă notabil îmbunătăţite prin investiţiile societăţii în domeniul protecţiei mediului şi sănătăţii şi securităţii în muncă.
     Considerăm că este în avantajul tuturor să ne concentrăm pe situaţia reală actuală în vederea soluţionării acestui conflict de muncă".
     Preşedintele Filialei CNS "Cartel ALFA" Dâmboviţa ne-a declarat: "Ne dorim pace şi locuri de muncă, dar nu în orice condiţii. (...). Noi spunem că aceşti oameni merită respect şi un salariu mai bun.
     Aşteptăm să găsim o soluţie rezonabilă pentru toată lumea, însă o parte dintre angajaţi îşi caută, deja, alte locuri de muncă".
     Potrivit AsoCromsteel, o grilă de salarizare există, deja, ca anexă la contractul colectiv de munca expirat, salariaţii beneficiind şi de un cadou de Crăciun în valoare de 100 de lei pentru fiecare angajat şi de creşterea salariului de referinţă pentru ajutoare sociale sau alte evenimente de la 2.600 de lei la 2.800 de lei. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
05.04.2018
BVB
Acţiunile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, preţul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Tensiunile comerciale ţin pieţele pe scădere
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce SUA şi China au anunţat sancţiuni vamale reciproce, alimentând temerile legate de un război comercial.  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.04.2018
BVB
Aproape un sfert din rulaj realizat pe piaţa "deal"
     Valoarea tranzacţionată în ziua bursieră de ieri a urcat, după două şedinţe în care rulajul s-a situat între patru şi cinci milioane de lei, la 40,27 milioane de lei (8,64 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene, pe curs descendent
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, investitorii temându-se de un eventual război comercial internaţional.
     Titlurile "Sodexo" SA au pierdut 4,8%,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BVB
Bursa consemnează cea mai redusă valoare tranzacţionată din 2018
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, o valoare a transferurilor de doar 4,39 milioane de lei (0,94 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile legate de un război comercial revin pe burse
     Bursele din SUA au început săptămâna în scădere, investitorii având din nou temeri legate de un război comercial, după ce China a decis să impună, începând de ieri, tarife vamale unui număr de 128...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
