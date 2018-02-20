   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Companii Afaceri

"Niciun partid politic important nu a intrat în dezbaterea despre gazul românesc de la Marea Neagră"

BURSA 28.03.2018

A consemnat ANCUŢA STANCIU
 
măreşte imaginea
     * "Este mult mai comod să vorbeşti la infinit despre procurori şi deţinuţi decât să faci conducte, centrale electrice, petrochimie"
     * "Tratamentul preferenţial pe care unele companii îl primesc sau îl vor primi trebuie corelat cu anumite investiţii pe care acestea să le facă în România"
     * "România nu are niciun fel de strategie naţională, niciun proiect de ţară"
     * Interviu cu domnul Petrişor Peiu, coordonator al Departamentului de Analize Economice al Fundaţiei Universitare a Mării Negre (FUMN)
       Reporter: Consideraţi că demararea exploatărilor din Marea Neagră este o afacere profitabilă pentru statul român?
     Petrişor Peiu: Exploatarea oricărei resurse naturale pe care România o are este un lucru benefic pentru economie. În acelaşi timp, exploatarea trebuie să îndeplinească trei condiţii pentru a produce efecte pozitive însemnate: să fie raţională, să se facă în folosul economiei româneşti şi să poată fi controlată într-o oarecare măsură şi de către deţinătorul legal al rezervelor subsolului, statul român. În măsura în care statul poate să deţină un control asupra acestor exploatări, ele vor produce efecte benefice, vor aduce bani din redevenţe şi ar putea contribui la creşterea gradului de securitate energetică a ţării.
     Reporter: Gazoductul BRUA a fost conceput ca un proiect benefic pentru România. Având în vedere recentele evoluţii pe această temă, care este opinia dumneavoastră cu privire la BRUA şi beneficiile pe care acest gazoduct le poate avea pentru Româ­nia?
     Petrişor Peiu: BRUA este un gazoduct care leagă sudul României (judeţul Giurgiu) de vestul acestei ţări (judeţul Timiş), pe traseul judeţelor Giurgiu, Teleorman, Dâmboviţa, Argeş, Olt, Vâlcea, Gorj, Hunedoara, Caraş-Severin şi Timiş.
     Acest gazoduct ar fi permis tranzitul a mai puţin de 2 miliarde mc gaz, anual. Practic, proiectul BRUA, finanţat integral de Uniunea Europeană, ar fi crescut gradul de interconectare a reţelelor de transport de gaze din Europa. El ar fi fost un proiect benefic pentru România, cu două condiţii: dacă ar fi fost realizat de către firme româneşti, cu ţeavă şi echipamente româneşti, şi dacă ar fi permis stingerea unor critici de la Bruxelles privind reticenţa Bucureştiului faţă de exportul de gaze. Guvernul României a decis (şi Transgaz a executat), însă, o deviere majoră de la proiect şi anume o nouă conductă care să lege litoralul Mării Negre de conducta BRUA iniţială, pentru a permite exportul către Austria (hub-ul Baumgarten) a gazelor descoperite în zona economică exclusivă (off shore). Atunci când s-a formalizat această decizie, energia românească era condusă de către persoane care veneau de la principalul deţinător de perimetre marine, OMV Petrom. Practic, paradigma cea nouă pe care Guvernul a impus-o ţării este exportul de către concesionari a gazelor descoperite către nodul Baumgarten, deţinut de către aceeaşi firmă OMV, la Viena. Situaţia a devenit şi mai complicată în iulie 2017, atunci când Guvernul maghiar a decis să oprească traseul conductei la Budapesta şi a transformat proiectul BRUA în BRU. Practic, având în vedere noutăţile, transformarea unui proiect de tranzit al gazelor din Bulgaria spre Austria într-un coridor de export de materii prime de la Marea Neagră românească către Budapesta, acest gazoduct se transformă într-o formă de drenaj a unor resurse ieftine, neregenerabile şi limitate cantitativ din România către un stat cel puţin circumspect faţă de noi. În plus, construcţia se realizează de către o firmă austriacă cu ţeavă turcească şi rusească.
     Reporter: Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (MAE) susţine că nu a încheiat nici un acord referitor la exportul de gaze din România şi nu a formulat angajamente în numele altor ministere sau companii cu privire la gazele din perimetrele din Marea Neagră. Pe de altă parte, Peter Szijjarto, ministrul de Externe al Ungariei, a anunţat că România va pune la punct condiţiile tehnice pentru exporturile de gaze naturale spre Ungaria până în 2020, în conformitate cu un acord semnat pe 5 februarie, la Bucureşti, de miniştrii de Externe din cele două ţări. Cum comentaţi această fractură de comunicare dintre cele două părţi?
     Petrişor Peiu: Ministerul Afacerilor Externe din România nu a încheiat niciun acord cu omologul său maghiar pe tema gazelor care vor fi exploatate la Marea Neagră. Szijjarto doar a folosit prilejul vizitei de la Bucureşti pentru a "marca" un punct important în campania electorală de la Budapesta, anunţând de fapt că două firme maghiare au rezervat integral capacitatea interconectorului de la graniţa româ­no-maghiară, adică practic faptul că cele două firme maghiare devin cumpărătorii exclusivi ai gazelor care vor tranzita conducta BRUA (gazele care vor veni de la Marea Neagră + cele care eventual vor veni din Bulgaria). Evident că şeful diplomaţiei maghiare a servit românilor o lecţie de cinism şi aroganţă care a "dat bine" pentru campania electorală a FIDESZ (partidul domniei sale).
     Reporter: Ministerul Economiei a confirmat că, prin implementarea proiectului BRUA, se va realiza o capacitate incrementală de transport de 4,4 miliarde mc/an în punctul de interconectare transfrontalieră Româ­nia-Ungaria. Vânzarea acestei capacităţi incrementale s-a realizat, susţine Ministerul Economiei, printr-o procedură de sezon deschis angajant. De ce credeţi că această licitaţie nu a fost publică, potrivit autorităţilor noastre (în condiţiile în care Transgaz, organizatorul licitaţiei, este o companie listată la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti), însă premierul ungar Viktor Orban a anunţat, în conferinţă de presă, că primele trei locuri la licitaţia de rezervare a capacităţii de transport au fost ocupate de companii care sunt 100% deţinute de maghiari?
     Petrişor Peiu: Licitaţia a fost organizată de către Transgaz împreună cu omoloaga maghiară (FGSZ, parte din grupul MOL), pe serverele (platforma) FGSZ şi a fost câştigată de către o altă firmă deţinută de MOL şi de încă o firmă maghiară deţinută integral de statul maghiar. Eu nu cred în coincidenţe şi cred că motivaţia secretizării acestei licitaţii aici ar trebui căutată. Pentru context, aş vrea să adaug că în România sunt publice inclusiv numele companiilor care furnizează armament statului român şi tocmai numele unor firme câştigătoare a unor licitaţii comerciale să nu fie cunoscute? Eu, şi în calitate de acţionar Transgaz, mă simt minţit şi păcălit.
     Reporter: Există, în acest moment, la Camera Deputaţilor, un proiect de lege privind unele măsuri necesare pentru implementarea operaţiunilor petroliere de către titularii de acorduri petroliere referitoare la perimetre petroliere offshore. Unii parlamentari susţin că mai multe reglementări prevăzute în proiectul de lege în cauză contravin prevederilor Constituţionale, reglementărilor Uniunii Europene, tratatelor la care România este parte şi sunt în discordanţă cu legile-cadru în domeniu, fiind de natură să afecteze stabilitatea legislaţiei şi să provoace diferenţe de tratament şi favorizări ale unor entităţi. Aceştia acuză că avizul Consiliului Legislativ a fost dat cu încălcarea prevederilor art. 46(3) din Regulamentul de organizare şi func­ţionare a Consiliului Legislativ, în sensul că avizul ar fi trebuit să fie negativ. La art. 18 se prevede că "titularii de acorduri petroliere referitoare la perimetre petroliere offshore aflate în curs de executare la data intrării în vigoare a prezentei legi beneficiază, pe toată perioada derulării acestora, de nivelul de redevenţă, cotele procentuale de redevenţă petrolieră, pragurile de producţie brută aferentă acestor cote şi de reglementările fiscale existente de la data intrării în vigoare a prezentei legi". Tot în acest proiect de lege, este eliminată impozitarea veniturilor suplimentare obţinute ca urmare a dereglementării preţurilor din sectorul gazelor naturale pentru operatorii offshore. Mai mult, în proiectul de lege se mai spune că, în situaţia în care titularii acordurilor petroliere referitoare la perimetrele petroliere offshore aflate în curs de executare la data intrării în vigoare a prezentei legi sunt obligaţi să plătească orice sume percepute de autorităţile publice în plus faţă de sumele care ar fi fost datorate în conformitate cu prezenta lege, aceştia vor fi îndreptăţiţi la un credit fiscal integral calculat anual pentru sumele suplimentare achitate. Consiliul Concurenţei a transmis, recent, că aceste prevederi ar putea reprezenta ajutor de stat. Care este opinia dvs cu privire la acest proiect de lege? Cum vă explicaţi că sistemul de redevenţe nu este încă pus la punct, iar autorităţile vor să renunţe la supra-impozitarea veniturilor titularilor de perimetre offshore?
     Petrişor Peiu: Eu văd că, încă de la privatizarea Petrom, în 2004, compania OMV plăteşte redevenţe extrem de mici către statul român (echivalente unui preţ al ţiţeiului de aproximativ 20 USD/baril, deşi preţul de piaţă a fost constant peste 50USD/baril, atingând chiar vârfuri de 150 USD/baril). Acest lucru nu este întâmplător, cum nu a fost o întâmplare nici prezenţa în Guvern a unor persoane provenite de la OMV Petrom. Tratamentul preferenţial pe care unele companii îl primesc sau îl vor primi trebuie corelat cu anumite investiţii pe care acestea să le facă în România, dacă tot se acordă un tratament preferenţial. Deocamdată, Bucureştiul oferă condiţii incredibil de bune fără să primească nimic la schimb.
     Reporter: De ce nu reuşeşte Româ­nia să aibă o strategie energetică coerentă?
     Petrişor Peiu: De ce nu are Româ­nia o strategie energetică coerentă? Pentru că ea este împiedicată, de exemplu, de către persoane care provin din companiile care exploatează resurse şi care au acces la funcţii importante în stat. Pentru că nu are cine să o facă, factorul politic neavând timp de strategii de dezvoltare, iar companiile fiind conduse de către oameni slabi, numiţi pe criterii politice. Pentru că România nu are niciun fel de strategie naţională, niciun proiect de ţară. Este mult mai comod să stai în fotoliu şi să te uiţi cum ninge afară decât să cauţi bani, să faci proiecte, să munceşti pentru dezvoltare. Este mult mai comod să vorbeşti la infinit despre procurori şi deţinuţi decât să faci conducte, centrale electrice, petrochimie. Mi se pare semnificativ faptul că niciun partid politic important din ţară nu a intrat în dezbaterea despre gazul românesc de la Marea Neagră, deşi această dezbatere este reală şi preocupă pe foarte mulţi români; a fost probabil mai important subiectul prietenei adolescentine a şefului informal al guvernului....
     Reporter: Ce rol consideraţi că ar trebui să joace România în Uniunea Europeană, privind securitatea energetică?
     Petrişor Peiu: România este al treilea deţinător de rezerve de gaze din UE, al treilea deţinător de rezerve de ţiţei din UE, al cincilea producător de cărbune din UE şi abia al 13-lea producător de electricitate din UE. Este o disonanţă care ar trebui să ne indice drumul de urmat: România trebuie să devină un producător important de electricitate la nivelul Uniunii. Pe de altă parte, energia produsă ar trebui să hrănească revitalizarea unor industrii moarte din România: petrochimia, masele plastice, siderurgia, etc. România trebuie să înceteze a se mai privi pe sine ca pe un furnizor de materii prime (gaz, de exemplu) şi să devină un furnizor de produse înalt prelucrate, care să înglobeze valoare adăugată.
     Reporter: De ce România nu poate să fie un hub energetic regional de gaze naturale, în condiţiile în care ţările vecine au în vedere astfel de proiecte?
     Petrişor Peiu: Bineînţeles că România poate (şi trebuie) să devină un astfel de hub. Dar pentru asta trebuie şi un pic de viziune şi un pic de încredere în sine şi un pic de determinare şi multă, multă onestitate. Cei care decid astfel de lucruri la Bucureşti sunt o combinaţie reuşită de "nu pot", "nu vreau" şi "nu ştiu". Ei se luptă pentru mize mici şi nu reuşesc să vadă imaginea de ansamblu. Am ajuns, astfel, în situaţia ridicolă de a alimenta ambiţiile de hub ale Ungariei (o ţară lipsită de resurse), ale Bulgariei, ale Austriei. Singura ieşire timidă în afara graniţelor o gândim şi o realizăm spre Chişinău, adică, cumva tot spre noi înşine. Dacă nu te iei singur în serios ca hub, ca furnizor de energie, nimeni nu te va lua în serios.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

      "Am ajuns în situaţia ridicolă de a alimenta ambiţiile de hub ale Ungariei (o ţară lipsită de resurse), ale Bulgariei, ale Austriei".
     
     "România este al treilea deţinător de rezerve de gaze din UE, al treilea deţinător de rezerve de ţiţei din UE, al cincilea producător de cărbune din UE şi abia al 13-lea producător de electricitate din UE."
     
     "Petrişor Peiu: Eu văd că, încă de la privatizarea Petrom, în 2004, compania OMV plăteşte redevenţe extrem de mici către statul român".
     
     "Tratamentul preferenţial pe care unele companii îl primesc sau îl vor primi trebuie corelat cu anumite investiţii pe care acestea să le facă în România".
     
     Petrişor Gabriel Peiu este doctor al Universităţii Politehnica din Bucureşti (1996), şef de lucrări la aceeaşi instituţie; a fost consilier al Primului Ministru Radu Vasile (1998-1999) şi al Primului Ministru Adrian Năstase (2001- 2002), subsecretar de stat pentru politici economice (2002-2003) şi vicepreşedinte al Agenţiei pentru Investiţii Străine (2003- 2004); preşedinte al Sidex Galaţi (1999- 2000) şi administrator al Romtelecom (1997-2000), Omniasig (1999-2001) şi Electroputere (2004-2005). În prezent este consultant în afaceri pentru mai multe companii străine.

 
 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  Cam pe langa subiect
    (mesaj trimis de Helu în data de 28.03.2018, ora 00:28)  
 E usor a spune vorbe, cand nimic nu ai a spune! Cam asa e cu domnul asta!


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 28.03.2018, ora 00:43)
 
 Domnu e un propagandist din ramura fostei Securitati pro-Rusia!


 
2.  Un alt doctor
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 28.03.2018, ora 00:37)  
 Domnul doctor, Romania nu se poate intoarce la perioada anilor 90. Scuze! Suntem deja intr-un alt deceniu!


 
