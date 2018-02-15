   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Companii Afaceri

NICOLETA RAMONA DINU, SENATOR USR

"Avizul Consiliului Legislativ pe Legea operaţiunilor petroliere offshore încalcă Regulamentele"

BURSA 21.03.2018

A consemnat ANCUŢA STANCIU
 
     * "Motivaţia Consiliului Legislativ este corespunzătoare unui aviz negativ, dar acesta a fost dat ca favorabil!"
     * "Exploatările din Marea Neagră vor afecta patrimoniul natural şi construit, precum şi potenţialul turistic al zonei litoralului Mării Negre"
     * (Interviu cu doamna Nicoleta Ramona Dinu, senator USR)
         Proiectul de lege privind unele măsuri necesare pentru implementarea operaţiunilor petroliere de către titularii de acorduri petroliere referitoare la perimetre petroliere offshore, iniţiat de guvernul Mihai Tudose, a trecut de Senat şi se află, în prezent, la Camera Deputaţilor.
       La finalul anului trecut, Consiliul Legislativ a dat un aviz pozitiv la acest proiect de lege, avertizând, însă, că operaţiunea de tranzitare cu reţeaua de conducte a unui perimetru petrolier offshore al unui titular de acord petrolier, cu scopul transportării zăcămintelor de petrol, implică riscuri de producere a unor accidente grave de poluare şi nu numai, cu efecte asupra populaţiei, mediului şi a securităţii furnizării de energie.
       Nicoleta Ramona Dinu, senator USR, care a depus zece amendamente la acest proiect, ne-a acordat un interviu în care îşi expune punctul de vedere cu privire la actul normativ.

        Reporter: Consideraţi că demararea exploatărilor din Marea Neagră este un proces benefic pentru statul român?
     Nicoleta Ramona Dinu: Exploatările petroliere care s-au desfăşurat de-a lungul timpului în ţara noastră au adus beneficii statului român doar în măsura în care acestea s-au efectuat în condiţii reciproc avantajoase pentru părţile implicate.
     Rolul nostru este să ne asigurăm că lucrurile care se vor întâmpla de aici înainte nu vor pune sub semnul întrebării beneficiile statului român sau beneficiile comunităţilor locale din jurul exploatărilor.
     Putem vedea exemple în ultimii ani, când facilităţile acordate titularilor de acorduri petroliere, precum şi altor operatori economici care activează în acest domeniu au creat o mare discrepanţă între beneficiile obţinute de aceştia şi beneficiile obţinute de statul român (exemple: privatizarea Petrom, privatizarea Rompetrol).
     În cazul de faţă, trebuie să avem în vedere faptul că, prin acest proiect iniţiat de Guvernul României, se instituie numeroase derogări de la acte normative din domenii diferite. Ori acest lucru va crea un cadru legal special şi extrem de favorabil pentru titularii de acorduri petroliere în ceea ce priveşte implementarea operaţiunilor petroliere offshore.
     Argumentele invocate în expunerea de motive, precum interesul public major, importanţa strategică, securitatea energetică, creşterea economică şi prosperitatea cetăţenilor, încurajarea energiilor curate, asigurarea cadrului de reglementare coerent şi adecvat, nu au în momentul de faţă decât valoarea unui pretext.
     De aceea, am acordat o atenţie deosebită acestui proiect de lege pe parcursul derulării procedurii legislative în Senat. În acest sens, pe parcursul analizei şi dezbaterilor din cadrul comisiilor permanente din care fac parte, am depus mai multe amendamente.
     Reporter: Care vor fi, în opinia dumeavoastră, implicaţiile demarării exploatărilor de gaze din Marea Neagră asupra turismului şi protecţiei mediului din zona litoralului?
     Nicoleta Ramona Dinu: Operaţiunile petroliere, precum şi lucrările aferente care ar urma să se execute atât offshore, cât şi pe uscat vor afecta patrimoniul natural şi construit, precum şi potenţialul turistic al zonei litoralului Mării Negre.
     În legătură cu aceasta am depus amendamente care vizează următoarele aspecte:
     - Lucrările, până la terminalele de coastă, cu excepţia celor de pe uscat, se realizează fără elaborarea, avizarea şi aprobarea, în prealabil, a oricăror documentaţii de amenajare a teritoriului.
     Amendamentul a fost RESPINS.
     - După elaborarea şi aprobarea Planului de amenajare a spaţiului maritim, toate lucrările prevăzute la art.2 lit.b-d se vor realiza în conformitate cu prevederile respectivului plan. Amendamentul a fost, de asemenea, RESPINS.
     - A fost ADMIS amendamentul prin care am prevăzut că persoanele şi organele administraţiei publice centrale şi locale, precum şi unităţile teritoriale ale acestora, titulare de drepturi reale, altele decât dreptul de proprietate asupra imobilelor, nemulţumite de cuantumul compensaţiilor şi/sau despăgubirilor stabilite, se pot adresa instanţelor judecătoreşti competente.
     - Propunere de eliminare Art. 15 (2): "Prin derogare de la prevederile art. 6 din Legea nr. 597/2001 privind unele măsuri de protecţie şi autorizare a construcţiilor în zona de coastă a Mării Negre, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare, lucrările pot începe şi/sau se pot realiza pe tot parcursul anului". (RESPINS)
     - Propunere de eliminare Art.16 (2): "Prin derogare de la prevederile art. 68 din Ordonanţa de urgenţă a Guvernului nr. 202/2002 privind gospodărirea integrată a zonei costiere aprobată cu modificări şi completări prin Legea nr. 280/2003, sunt exceptate de la avizarea de către Comitetul Naţional al Zonei Costiere studiile de impact pentru activităţile cu impact semnificativ aferente lucrărilor/lucrărilor la sonde." (RESPINS)
     Reporter: Cum comentaţi faptul că locuitorii şi proprietarii de terenuri şi pensiuni din zona Tuzla şi Costineşti (unde este proiectat kilometrul zero al conductelor ce vor aduce gazele exploatate din Marea Neagră) se tem de pericolul unei explozii?
     Nicoleta Ramona Dinu: Sigur că înţeleg teama oamenilor din zonă. Vorbim totuşi despre executarea unor lucrări cu un anumit grad de risc, iar accidentele se pot întâmpla, chiar în ciuda unor măsuri de securitate sporite.
     Este important ca acest domeniu să fie reglementat foarte clar şi foarte strict, inclusiv în privinţa riscurilor. Plecând de la nivelul Guvernului, unde sunt analizate interesele şi beneficiile României, până la nivelul comunităţilor locale, acolo unde proiecte de acest gen afectează viaţa oamenilor, afectează afaceri şi au potenţialul de a crea un anumit climat de nesiguranţă.
     Reporter: Cum comentaţi faptul că proiectul de lege privind unele măsuri pentru implementarea operaţiunilor petroliere de către titularii de acorduri petroliere a trecut de Senat, având avizul pozitiv al Consiliului Legislativ, în condiţiile în care Consiliul Legislativ a avertizat că operaţiunea de tranzitare cu reţeaua de conducte a unui perimetru petrolier offshore al unui titular de acord petrolier implică riscuri de producere a unor accidente grave de poluare şi nu numai, cu efecte asupra populaţiei, mediului şi a securităţii furnizării de energie?
     Nicoleta Ramona Dinu: Observaţiile şi propunerile Consiliului Legislativ cuprinse în avizul referitor la proiectul de Lege în cauză sunt pertinente şi foarte bine motivate.
     Din cuprinsul avizului reiese faptul că mai multe reglementări prevăzute în proiectul de lege supus examinării contravin prevederilor Constituţionale, reglementărilor Uniunii Europene, tratatelor la care România este parte şi sunt în discordanţă cu legile-cadru în domeniu, fiind de natură să afecteze stabilitatea legislaţiei şi să provoace diferenţe de tratament şi favorizări ale unor entităţi. Din acest motiv se constată că avizul Consiliului Legislativ a fost dat cu încălcarea prevederilor art.46(3) din Regulamentul de organizare şi funcţionare a Consiliului Legislativ, în sensul că avizul ar fi trebuit să fie negativ. Altfel spus, motivaţia Consiliul Legislativ este corespunzătoare unui aviz negativ, dar acesta a fost dat ca favorabil!
     În acest context, observaţia cu privire la riscurile implicate de tranzitarea cu reţeaua de conducte a unui perimetru petrolier offshore al unui titular de acord petrolier este de natură doar de a atrage atenţia asupra acestui aspect şi nu constituie un temei pentru o avizare negativă.
     În concluzie, dacă sunt luate în considerare doar observaţiile şi propunerile cuprinse în Avizul Consiliului Legislativ, acest proiect de act normativ nu trebuie adoptat.
     Reporter: Care este opinia dumneavoastră cu privire la prevederile acestui proiect de lege care stipulează că titularii care desfăşoară operaţiunile de exploatare beneficiază de drept de trecere subteran, de suprafaţă sau aerian, pe durata operaţiunilor?
     Nicoleta Ramona Dinu: Dreptul de trecere, în cazul de faţă, reprezintă o servitute legală, care în viziunea iniţiatorului acestui act normativ ar avea o legătură intrinsecă cu elementul pe care îl pune în valoare şi anume interesul public.
     În prezent, această categorie de servituţi are ca fundament legal Constituţia României, Dreptul civil, precum şi anumite legi speciale care prevăd limite legale ale dreptului de proprietate instituite în interesul desfăşurării unor activităţi economice. Printre acestea se numără şi următoarele: Legea minelor nr. 85/2003, Legea energiei electrice şi a gazelor naturale nr. 123/2012, Legea petrolului nr. 238/2004.  
     În conformitate cu prevederile acestor acte normative, exercitarea dreptului de servitute legală se face contra plăţii unei rente anuale, respectiv cu acordarea despăgubirilor pentru prejudiciile cauzate prin exercitarea acestui drept.
     Principiul în baza căruia se determină terenurile care urmează a fi afectate, în ceea ce priveşte suprafeţele şi proprietarii, este principiul minimei ingerinţe, a celei mai mici atingeri posibile aduse dreptului de proprietate.
     Reporter: Există, în acest moment, la Camera Deputaţilor, proiectul de lege privind unele măsuri necesare pentru implementarea operaţiunilor petroliere de către titularii de acorduri petroliere referitoare la perimetre petroliere offshore. La art. 18 se prevede că "titularii de acorduri petroliere referitoare la perimetre petroliere offshore aflate în curs de executare la data intrării în vigoare a prezentei legi beneficiază, pe toată perioada derulării acestora, de nivelul de redevenţă, cotele procentuale de redevenţă petrolieră, pragurile de producţie brută aferentă acestor cote şi de reglementările fiscale existente de la data intrării în vigoare a prezentei legi".
     Tot în acest proiect de lege, este eliminată impozitarea veniturilor suplimentare obţinute ca urmare a dereglementării preţurilor din sectorul gazelor naturale pentru operatorii offshore.
     Mai mult, în proiectul de lege se mai spune că, în situaţia în care titularii acordurilor petroliere referitoare la perimetrele petroliere offshore aflate în curs de executare la data intrării în vigoare a prezentei legi sunt obligaţi să plătească orice sume percepute de autorităţile publice în plus faţă de sumele care ar fi fost datorate în conformitate cu prezenta lege, aceştia vor fi îndreptăţiţi la un credit fiscal integral calculat anual pentru sumele suplimentare achitate.
     Reporter: Care este opinia dumneavoastră cu privire la aceste prevederi? Sunt acestea avantajoase/dezavantajoase pentru statul român? Cât estimaţi că ar câştiga statul român din exploatările din Marea Neagră?
     Nicoleta Ramona Dinu: Nu sunt de acord cu aceste prevederi. Ele sunt de natură să afecteze interesele statului român. Consider că în cazul derulării unor contracte/acorduri pe o perioadă îndelungată de timp, este posibil ca executarea acestora să devină excesiv de oneroasă pentru una dintre părţi din cauza unor schimbări cu caracter excepţional a împrejurărilor, fapt ce ar face vădit injustă obligarea debitorului la executarea obligaţiei. Soluţia legislativă adoptată în acest sens de Codul Civil fiind adaptarea contractului, ca o expresie a teoriei impreviziunii, în conformitate cu art. 1271 Cod Civil.
     Din acest motiv, în cadrul dezbaterilor din Comisie am depus un amendament la art.18 alin.(1), care prevede ca "în cazul în care executarea acordului petrolier în aceste condiţii va deveni mai oneroasă pentru una dintre părţi, sunt aplicabile prevederile art. 1271 Cod Civil" .
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

     * 1) Legea nr. 73/1993 pentru înfiinţarea, organizarea şi funcţionarea Consiliului Legislativ
     Art. 3. -
     (1) Proiectele de legi şi propunerile legislative se supun dezbaterii Parlamentului cu avizul Consiliului Legislativ.
     (2) Avizul va fi dat înăuntrul termenului stabilit de Biroul permanent sau de comisia permanentă a Camerei Parlamentului care l-a solicitat. Dacă avizul nu este dat în termenul stabilit, aceasta nu împiedică desfăşurarea procedurii legislative.
     (3) Avizul este consultativ şi are ca obiect:
     a) concordanţa reglementării propuse cu Constituţia, cu legile-cadru în domeniu, cu reglementările Uniunii Europene şi cu actele internaţionale la care România este parte, iar în cazul proiectelor de lege şi a propunerilor legislative, natura legii şi care este prima Cameră ce urmează a fi sesizată;
     b) asigurarea corectitudinii şi clarităţii exprimării juridice, înlăturarea contradicţiilor sau necorelărilor din cuprinsul proiectului de act normativ, asigurarea caracterului complet al prevederilor sale, respectarea normelor de tehnică legislativă, precum şi a limbajului normativ;
     c) prezentarea implicaţiilor noii reglementări asupra legislaţiei în vigoare, prin identificarea dispoziţiilor legale care, având acelaşi obiect de reglementare, urmează să fie abrogate, modificate sau unificate, precum şi prin evitarea reglementării unor aspecte identice în acte normative diferite.
     Art.15
     (1) Avizul Consiliului Legislativ se transmite în scris, sub semnătura preşedintelui.
     (2) Avizele favorabile neînsoţite de obiecţii sau propuneri nu vor fi motivate. În celelalte cazuri, avizul va cuprinde motivarea completă a fiecărei obiecţii sau propuneri şi va fi însoţit, după caz, de studiile, documentele şi informaţiile pe care se sprijină, inclusiv de cele cu caracter istoric sau de drept comparat.
     (3) Avizul nu poate cuprinde consideraţii cu caracter politic.
     (4) Iniţiatorii sau autoritatea care a solicitat avizul pot cere Consiliului Legislativ lămuriri suplimentare sau îl pot invita pe preşedintele acestuia ori pe reprezentantul său la dezbaterea propunerilor legislative sau a proiectelor avizate.
     * 2) Regulamentul de organizare şi funcţionare a Consiliului Legislativ din 26.02.1996
     Art. 3. -
     Organizarea şi structura Consiliului Legislativ trebuie să asigure realizarea competenţei acestuia, prevăzută în art. 2 din Legea nr. 73/1993, republicată.
     Pentru îndeplinirea atribuţiilor stabilite prin legea sa de organizare şi funcţionare, Consiliul Legislativ va urmări, în principal, următoarele obiective:
     1. În activitatea de avizare a proiectelor de acte normative sau a amendamentelor, analizează reglementările propuse atât din punct de vedere al legalităţii soluţiilor preconizate şi al tehnicii legislative, cât şi al încadrării lor în contextul sistemului legislativ, al conexiunilor, al incidenţelor cu alte acte normative, al tuturor implicaţiilor acestora. De asemenea, examinează concordanţa normelor propuse cu reglementările Uniunii Europene, pentru a se asigura armonizarea legislaţiei României cu acestea.
     Art. 46. -
     În situaţia în care, în urma examinării proiectului de lege sau a propunerii legislative, se constată că acesta este corespunzător sub toate aspectele prevăzute la art. 3 pct. 1, avizul este favorabil.
     În cazul în care, ulterior examinării proiectului de lege sau a propunerii legislative, se constată că, în mod global, reglementarea propusă corespunde exigenţelor urmărite prin art. 3 pct. 1, dar sunt necesare unele completări, modificări ori reformulări, avizul este favorabil şi va cuprinde observaţiile şi propunerile corespunzătoare definitivării corecte a proiectului.
     În situaţia în care proiectul de lege sau propunerea legislativă contravine prevederilor sau principiilor constituţionale, ordinii statului de drept ori tratatelor la care România este parte sau este în discordanţă cu sistemul nostru legislativ, avizul va fi negativ, motivându-se în mod corespunzător.
     Avizul va fi, de asemenea, negativ şi în situaţia în care prin proiect se instituie norme incompatibile cu reglementările Uniunii Europene.

 
 
X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook