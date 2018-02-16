   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Politica

Norica Nicolai, ALDE: "Nu suntem pregătiţi să aderăm la moneda euro, în momentul de faţă"

BURSA 25.03.2018

F.C.
 
Norica Nicolai
     România nu este pregătită, în momentul de faţă, să treacă la moneda euro, lucru ce ar putea fi posibil în termen de cinci ani, a declarat, sâmbătă, la Galaţi, într-o conferinţă de presă, europarlamentarul Norica Nicolai (ALDE).
     ''Este o dispută şi dacă consulţi mediul academic şi economic, inclusiv Banca Naţională, vei vedea că este o rezervă privind trecerea monedei la euro şi eu sunt de părere că trebuie să ne pregătim, pentru că în momentul de faţă nu suntem pregătiţi pentru a accede la moneda euro şi nu este un proiect atât de facil şi nicidecum de tip politic care să vizeze voinţa statelor membre. Cred că în următorii trei - patru ani, dacă economia continuă să crească şi dacă reuşim să schimbăm un procent de participare a capitalului românesc în economia noastră, pentru că, în prezent, 52% din creşterea economică şi din PIB îl asigură multinaţionalele. Or ştim că vorbim de un capital fluid care se duce după pieţe, după facilităţi şi dacă nu reuşesc să stabilizez economia naţională există riscul, într-un context global destul de dificil, să avem probleme. Atunci cred că în cinci ani putem să stabilizăm economia şi să ne integrăm corect într-un proiect de trecere la moneda euro'', a spus aceasta.
     Norica Nicolai s-a aflat, sâmbătă, la Galaţi, unde au avut loc lucrările Conferinţei Teritoriale de Alegeri a ALDE Galaţi. Cei 670 de delegaţi l-au ales ca preşedinte al organizaţiei judeţene pe Cristian Dima, fost preşedinte interimar al filialei din aprilie 2017. 
 
Opinia cititorului 
1.  ce pregatire va trebuie
    (mesaj trimis de The Brute în data de 25.03.2018, ora 00:53)  
 In 2012 Comandantul a fost suspendat ca a avut obraznicia sa declare ca vrem sa aderam la zona euro. Domnul Treichl si-a eludat cele 5,,5 miliarde EUR prin BCR Chisinau si EGB Holdings. Nu este suficient?


 
Abibag
    (mesaj trimis de Erwin Kessler în data de 25.03.2018, ora 01:43)  
 Abibag
 La 15 ani de la înființare, MNAC își face, în sfîrșit, datoria. Fără voie. Face (de)servicii analitice esențiale unor artiști care au făcut (de)servicii vizuale majore culturii române. Triada expozițională actuală îi cuprinde pe Ion Bitzan (etajul 1), Wanda Mihuleac (etajul 2) și Gheorghe Rasovszky (etajul 3).Fundătura artistică locală e perfect descrisă de cele trei (de)generații succesive de prestidigitatori ai vidului. Ei arată efectul culturii vizuale asupra artei lobotomizate în prealabil cu bisturiul realismului socialist. Cînd realismul socialist a lăsat locul diversității stilistice (în atingerea țelurilor propagandei), formația mentală a artiștilor români era deja denaturată. Ei procesau informația din vest cu dioptrii din est.Vedeau Adidas dar redau Abibag, fără să sesizeze că opțiunile artiștilor occidentali, din reviste și albume, nu erau alegeri pur tehnic-estetice, ci corespundeau unui profil antropologic, unei civilizații vii, diferite.Decalajul de civilizație dintre Occident și lagărul comunist făcea ca oglindirea suprafeței vizuale a artei vestice la noi să fie mai mistificatoare decît ignorarea ei. Civilizația autohtonă era-n genunchi, iar arta cu capu-n nori.Mimetismul a adus pop art cînd galantarele erau goale, fotorealism lipit de Omagiu și neo-constructivism cînd țara era în demolare.Informarea la zi i-a scos pe artiști din istoria locală, proiectându-i părelnic pe scena globală, deși nici unul n-a spart cortina de blugi a izolării.Cultura vizuală (arta extrasă din informația despre artă) a făcut imposibilă emanciparea artei locale de ”artă”, de o practică profesională decuplată de experiență și de interioritate.Sub dubla comandă a dogmei politice interne și a canonului estetic extern, artiștii au împăcat capra, varza, lupul și Scufița Roșie (oleacă chiar și pe Bunicuța), așa cum a făcut Ion Bitzan, patriarhul simulacrului absolut seren, Wanda Mihuleac, ”rebela” scăldată-n privilegii, sau Gheorghe Rasovszky, etern copil de mingi optzeciste care se vedea rachetă. Montajul expozițional de la MNAC e o fabulă sadică a cărei morală este că nu se putea altfel, nici atunci, nici acum, și că totul e bine cînd nimic nu se sfîrșește niciodată. Retrospectiva Ion Bitzan este mai degrabă o prospectivă – teza centrală a expoziției este cosubstanțialitatea demersului său (pseudo)avangardist cu practica artistică oficială.Nu travestiul sau presupusa schizofrenie a unui instrument propagandist grefat pe un discipol neo-avangardist, ci perfecta lor consonanță.Opera susține perspectiva: Bitzan n-a avut stofă tragică, de Faust, ci postav lucrativ, de Tănase Scatiu.A făcut neo-avangardă și propagandă otova, decenii în șir, ca un antreprenor de pompe, fie ele funebre sau de miere.Dexteritatea lui prodigioasă este vizbilă de la început – dacă în Peisaj bucureștean din 1956 îl calchiază pe Marius Bunescu (figură proeminentă a sistemului artistic în comunism), în Natura statică din 1957 se dedă la citate folclorice țuculesciene, act profetic, prin referirea la un artist marginalizat de sistem atunci, iar apoi intens elogiat.Recolta, din 1963, pune imaginea Bauhaus a anilor 20-30, gen Oskar Schlemmer, la lucru în favoarea cooperativizării, în timp ce Portretul zootehnistului Timar (1969) conjugă serialismul pop-art și fotorealismul cu stahanovismul.Asta nu-l împiedică să producă Fastul lucrurilor inutile (1970), un obiect abstract pur gratuit, extras din Trois stoppages étalon, de Marcel Duchamp (1913), sau Biblioteca arsă (1990), ecou sfruntat al Cărților lui Richard Artschwager (din anii 60-80),și al instalațiilor-biblioteci ale lui Anselm Kiefer, din anii 80.Coerența operei lui Bitzan nu e mentală sau conceptuală, ci strict manuală.Deontologia sa era aceea a unui culegător-vînător – tot ce prindea din aer era al lui.Voracitatea sa estetică, lipsa de scrupule etice și meșteșugul desăvîrșit l-au transformat în cel mai feroce prădător artistic al timpului.Victimele sale se numără și printre cei care, acum, apreciază nu doar producția sa de artă oficială cu șopârle (cu solzi lucioși și venin lipsă), ci și grafica sa abstract-constructivistă, produs de serie al veritabilului simulatronix care a fost Ion Bitzan.Ambiția prospectivă (neo-comunistă) a expoziției constă în impunerea continuumului propagandă/neo-avangardă, în cheia pretinsei valori estetice a ambelor.În realitate, arta lui Ion Bitzan nu este creație, ci execuție. El a executat teme oficiale la comandă politică, așa cum a executat teme avangardiste la comanda extrasă din expozițiile și albumele de artă contemporană la care a avut acces.Bitzan, un cinic cu o neîncredere funciară în valoarea umană a culturii (simplă meserie, cu un regulament de ordine interioară pe care inițiații îl fac să funcționeze în favoarea lor), făcea parte dintre artiștii care știau ce se cere la interior și la exterior.Oricine compară arta sa oficială ”provocatoare” cu aceea a unor Bulatov, Komar&Melamid, va constata completa inadecvare a ideii de subversiune la arta lui Bitzan.Iar cine compară arta neo-avangardistă a lui Bitzan cu, de pildă, Frank Stella, constată lipsa de viziune și de vitalitate a artei sale abstracte, la fel cum instalațiile sale cu manechine sînt simple glose pe marginea modelelor dramatice, gen Tadeusz Kantor.Arta lui Bitzan este ca și cum ar fi artă.E scenografie, duplicat al culturii vizuale, nu al existenței proprii.Bitzan este un non-subiect în opera lui Bitzan: pare artistul fără umbră, fără subconștient.Un similar corpus de practici artistice bibliografice este și cariera Wandei Mihuleac.Doar că lipsa de talent izbește în picturile, sculpturile și cărțile de artist, filistin spilcuite, gen artizanat cult de Fondul Plastic.Bitzan e doar o mînă, dar una de aur.Wanda Mihuleac e o mînă de celuloză. Limita e vizibilă în seriile de grafici 100% bitzanizante, precum cele dedicate lui Umberto Eco (snoabă ,opera Wandei Mihuleac e mereu dedicată unor nume mari), intitulate Il nome de la rosa (sic!), într-o fritaliană care arată veritabila anvergură intelectuală a artistei. Gongorice, experimentele de portofoliu corect politic ale Wandei Mihuleac se numesc fie Proiect ecologic pentru co-prezență fie Proiect ecologic mnemotehnic Mundus (e frisonant că acestă glosolalie putea fi luată în serios!).Fatalmente lipsită de umor, Wanda Mihuleac își etalează arheologogismul în Insula (1980), cu ruineleimaginare xeroxate 3D după proiectele cuplului francez Anne și Patrick Poirier.Atmosfera îmbîcsită, de crestomație decupată cu forfecuța, în bibliotecă, e mai vioaie în filmele scurte, precum video-acțiunea Secera și ciocanul (1974), în care, pe modelul altor fii și mai ales fiice de nomenclaturiști (Marina Abramovic e un caz similar, dar în istoriografia de artă ex-iugoslavă s-a scris despre asta, nu ca la noi, unde cariera multor doamne a fost complet decuplată de puterea părinților nomenclaturiști), Wanda Mihuleac, pe post de brigadieră conceptualistă, animează un grup de artiști (zîmbăreți și progresiști ca vai de ei!) care dau din mînă-n mînă cărămizi așezate pe un cîmp, în forma secerei și a ciocanului. Reușita reală a acțiunii este aceea de a submina subversiunea, de a reduce la ridicol ideea și practica protestului, înscenat de o protejată a sistemului capabilă să pună la cale o clacă tinerească, bășcălie fără risc.Bășcălia e laptele conceptual supt de Gheorghe Rasovszky.Gigi de la TVR e optzecistul per se: băiat de comitet, trage-n artă din toate pozițiile – vizuale, sonore, conceptuale, digitale, performative, manuale, politice, sisifice.La cît de simpatic e, nu ți-ar fi trecut prin cap că este un meta-entropic (meteahnă optzecistă, deh!), dacă nu ar fi fost această expoziție, care îl exhibă în goliciunea-i plenară. De la Exercițiu presocratic (1979) și Autoportretele 1-3 (1980), imitate după foto-acțiunile lui Ion Grigorescu (Trăisteni și Bucătăria, 1976), colajele (iarăși bitzanizante, lucru manual, dar cu două mîini stîngi) din seria Amfetamine și betacaroten (2000-2003), la filmele sonore recente, în care Gigi-grav dirijează muzică electronică, pătruns de propriile pase magice în fața camerei și de greutatea conceptelor aruncate pe ecran (Intercomunicate, în rongleză), până la peretele de tablouri și montaje, în care clonează artiști din toate generațiile, de la Doru Graur sau Ana Bănică (pictură pe mușama), la Florin Ciulache (tablouri reprezentând monitoare de computer, cu icoanele lor) sau Ecaterina Vrana (pictură subiectiv-simbolic-narativă, cu pastă groasă), pînă la Gerhard Richter (un peisaj/abstracție, în centrul căruia Gigi a adăugat un enunț conceptual robust: ”Fuck you all”) sau Joseph Kossuth (al cărui conceptualism încăput pe mîna lui Gigi dă ”Fake love, not war”), artistul doldora de cultură vizuală arată, finalmente, miezul întregii construcții – frustrarea, netedă, crasă, pictată pe o pânză hăcuită: ”Ce să confirm? Să confirm ce? Eu neg (dar și confirm).La greu.”La greu arată tot derizoriul culturii vizuale a clasei artistice autohtone, alcătuită din grobieni simpatici, manuali ai conceptului și savanți de copertă, belferi industrioși pe care trompetele curatoriale îi proclamă drept autori.Curatorii iau de bune temele, perioadele și seriile afișate chiar decătre artiști, prezentîndu-le publicului ca o portavoce, fără să releve tensiuni de profunzime, mistificări și deturnări, ci ridicînd în slăvi cultura vizuală a respectivului. Strict apologetic, curatoriatul devine management al unui produs vizual cu hermeneutică indusă de la sursă. O sursă Abibag, care se crede Adidas.


 
3.  Acasa MAMAIE!!!
    (mesaj trimis de Dr.WHO în data de 25.03.2018, ora 06:13)  
 Sorica!!!!Ai reaparut!!???Du-te acasa, scroafa GESTANTA!!!


 
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
23.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene, dezamăgite de evoluţia sectorului de business din zona euro
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs negativ ieri, după publicarea unor date din care rezultă că activităţile de business din zona euro înregistrează cel mai lent ritm de creştere din ultimul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     * Deal de 12,4% cu titlurile Carbochim
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de o şedinţă negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei încheind ziua de tranzacţionare în scădere.
     Rulajul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la 44 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
       Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa de la mijlocul săptămânii de tranzacţionare a scăzut la 44,97 milioane de lei (9,64 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 46 de milioane de lei....  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad, investitorii fiind atenţi la politica Fed
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, investitorii aşteptând decizia de politică monetară a băncii centrale americane (Fed).
     Titlurile conglomeratului german "Bayer" AG s-au depreciat cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la 46 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
     * Boromir Ind a ajuns la o deţinere de 96,25% din Boromir Prod şi poate cere retragerea obligatorie a acţionarilor şi delistarea de la bursă
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a scăzut la 46,24 milioane de lei (9,91 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 55 de milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa urcă, pe fondul scăderii euro
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au urmat un curs poztiv ieri, pe fondul deprecierii euro, generată de publicarea unor date dezamăgitoare privind încrederea oamenilor de afaceri din Germania....  click să citeşti tot articolul
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 23 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9196
2.3853
2.9273
3.9936
0.1834
0.6263
0.2147
4.6651
5.3315
1.4900
3.6049
0.2286
0.4864
1.1025
0.0662
0.4571
0.9522
3.7841
0.3203
1.1414
0.5984
0.0582
0.3501
0.2029
2.7405
0.0394
0.1439
1.0303
0.6269
0.1212
163.3202
5.5044 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

