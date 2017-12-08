   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Piata De Capital

NOUL CEO AL BVB, ÎN PRIMA IEŞIRE LA RAMPĂ

Adrian Tănase: "Creşterea lichidităţii este în vârful listei mandatului meu"

BURSA 30.01.2018

ADINA ARDELEANU
 
     * "Comunic bine cu membrii CA şi nu aş vrea să provoc vreo sciziune în board"
     * "Aşteptările acţionarilor sunt ca lichiditatea să se dubleze, cel puţin"
     * "Aş vrea să comunic foarte deschis, nepărtinitor, cu presa de acum încolo"
       Adrian Tănase, noul director general al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), are, în contractul de mandat, obiective legate de creşterea profitului operaţional al bursei, aprecierea preţului acţiunii BVB pe bursă şi creşterea lichidităţii, după cum a declarat acesta, ieri, în cadrul primei sale conferinţe de presă, după ce a primit, săptămâna trecută, avizul Autorităţii de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF).
     Domnia sa nu a dorit să avanseze cifre exacte privind targetul său.
     "Creşterea lichidităţii este în vârful listei mandatului meu", a menţionat Adrian Tănase, spunând că vede un potenţial de îmbunătăţire semnificativă a lichidităţii BVB, criteriu care a rămas singurul de îndeplinit pentru promovarea pieţei noastre la statutul de piaţă emergentă, de la cel de frontieră.
     "Aşteptările acţionarilor sunt ca lichiditatea să se dubleze, cel puţin, din punct de vedere al evaluării BVB pe piaţa de capital", a spus noul CEO al Bursei.
     Potrivit acestuia, trecerea la statutul de piaţă emergentă este un obiectiv foarte important, dar acest lucru trebuie să vină ca un rezultat.
     "În legătură cu intervalul de timp (n.r. pentru trecerea la piaţă emergentă), nu pot să răspund acum", a mai spus domnul Tănase.
     Domnia sa a mai precizat că vrea să dezvolte lichiditatea Bursei independent de mişcările de piaţă: "Nu mă uit la creşterile de preţuri, ci mă uit la volume".
     Adrian Tănase a fost numit, în decembrie, director general al BVB, după luni de zile de conflict în cadrul Consiliului de Administraţie, referitor la prelungirea mandatului fostului CEO Ludwik Sobolewski, al cărui contract se încheiase pe 21 august 2017.
     Domnul Tănase a declarat, pentru ziarul BURSA, că nu şi-ar dori să provoace conflicte în CA: "Este foarte important să găsesc susţinere în board. Deocamdată nu am mers cu nicio propunere în CA, însă, în viitor, se va întâmpla acest lucru, şi voi putea să îmi formez un anumit feeling în ceea ce priveşte colaborarea mea cu boardul pe viitor. Dar, în mod evident, aş vrea să găsesc susţinere pentru iniţiativele pe care le avem.
     Eu comunic bine cu tot boardul. Aş vrea să nu se întâmple acest lucru în viitor (n.r. să provoace un conflict). Pentu mine, orice membru în board este la fel de important, nu am anumite preferinţe, nu aş vrea să provoc vreo sciziune acestui board".
     În debutul primei sale conferinţe de presă, Adrian Tănase a spus că sunt de menţionat două lucruri despre Bursă - unul bun şi unul rău: "Cel bun este că au început să se întâmple listări ale unor companii din sectorul privat. Astăzi (n.r. ieri) a început oferta Purcari. Mai sunt şi alte oferte programate. Acesta este un lucru bun, pentru că lichiditatea Bursei depinde de instrumentele cotate.
     Bursa va fi implicată în continuare pentru a stimula listările din sectorul privat.
     Nu îmi place formularea că «Bursa este o soluţie alternativă de finanţare», eu vreau să spun că «Bursa este locul unde valoarea afacerii este maximizată».
     Lucrul rău este că piaţa de brokeraj se consolidează, dar nu prin fuziuni şi achiziţii, ci prin restrângerea activităţii. Brokerii mari îşi restrâng activitatea - cazul Raiffeisen, iar cei mici dispar.
     Reglementările MiFID II pun presiune pe costuri.
     Avem nevoie ca această comunitate a pieţei de capital să supravieţuiască".
     Noul CEO al BVB consideră că lichiditatea vine din trei direcţii: "Primul este prin listarea de companii. De asemenea, trebuie ca oricine să poată tranzacţiona la Bursă. Aici mai putem îmbunătăţi lucrurile, pentru că încă există investitori care au bariere în a tranzacţiona. Al treilea lucru pe care trebuie să îl facem este să dăm posibilitatea investitorilor de a tranzacţiona idei de investiţii. La momentul de faţă, se poate tranzacţiona o singură ideea de investiţii, respectiv să cumperi ieftin şi să vinzi scump o acţiune. Trebuie să putem tranzacţiona şi în lipsă, şi futures.
     Aş vrea ca, în următorii patru ani, platforma BVB să îşi atingă potenţialul maxim de lichiditate".
     Dezvoltarea infrastructurii Bursei depinde de existenţa unei contrapărţi centrale (CCP), a mai spus directorul general al BVB, precizând că nu are o viziune clară asupra soluţiei care trebuie implementată - o CCP locală sau una regională - şi va intensifica dialogul cu actorii implicaţi din piaţă pentru a lua o decizie.
     Domnia sa a mai spus: "Piaţa de derivate este în planul nostru. Fără CCP nu se poate. În cadrul Sibex există un nivel de know how pe care îl putem folosi".
     Domnul Tănase a precizat că structura de tarifare a BVB nu reprezintă o prioritate a mandatului său.
     * Tănase: "Nu am discutat cu Ludwik Sobolewski"
     Adrian Tănase a spus, ieri, că nu a luat legătura cu fostul director general Ludwik Sobolewski, la preluarea mandatului.
     Domnia sa a spus că vechea conducere a lăsat BVB într-un loc bun, din care se pot continua anumite proiecte, iar anumite chestiuni trebuie reprioritizate.
     Domnul Tănase a precizat că Sobolewski a lăsat la BVB o echipă bună.
     Totuşi, recent, directorii din BVB care se ocupau de relaţia cu investitorii, în mandatul lui Sobolewski, Zuzanna Kurek şi Daniela Şerban, au părăsit instituţia.
     Întrebat dacă urmăreşte o restructurare a echipei, Adrian Tănase a declarat, pentru ziarul "BURSA": "Este prea devreme să spun acum care va fi soluţia pentru departamentele de PR şi marketing. Încă au rămas oameni în aceste departamente, pe care le putem folosi în continuare".
     De asemenea, domnul Tănase a declarat că doreşte să comunice "foarte deschis, nepărtinitor" cu presa de acum încolo.
     Legat de faptul că monedele virtuale sunt mai populare decât bursa, la noi, domnul Tănase ne-a spus: "Acţiunile şi Bitcoin sunt două lucruri foarte diferite. Bineînţeles că toată lumea vorbeşte despre Bitcoin pentru că a avut nişte creşteri spectaculoase, acest lucru este de neevitat. Nu cred că putem compara investiţia în acţiuni cu investiţia în Bitcoin. Acesta este doar un moment, dar noi trebuie să ne vedem de drum şi de proiectele noastre, de strategia noastră de a promova investiţia în Bursă către publicul larg. Aşa cum am zis, investiţia la bursă nu este doar pentru oamenii care sunt pasionaţi de finanţe, investiţia în bursă este pentru toată lumea".
     Potrivit CEO-ului BVB, investiţia la Bursă poate fi la fel de banală ca un depozit bancar, dacă respecţi anumite reguli. 
 
