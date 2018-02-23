   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
O VARIANTĂ CÂŞTIGĂTOARE PENTRU ROMÂNIA ŞI SISTEMUL BANCAR ROMÂNESC:

Modelul de business al băncilor să se adreseze şi interesului public al ţării gazdă

BURSA 03.04.2018

Prof. Univ. Dr. Nicolae Danilă, Academia Oamenilor de Ştiinţă din România
 
Prof. Univ. Dr. Nicolae Danilă, Academia Oamenilor de Ştiinţă din România      Analizele economice fac tot mai mult referire la una din lecţiile crizei financiare: ciclul de creştere pre-criză bazat pe credit şi un management "selectiv" al riscurilor, creşterea preţului activelor şi o productivitate stagnantă nu poate fi replicat şi nici sustenabil. Modelul aplicat aproape generalizat a creat mutaţii economice şi financiare fără precedent, finalizate, printre altele, prin dezechilibre, inegalităţi şi o tânără generaţie lipsită de perspectiva locului de muncă şi de transparenţa în procesul de dezvoltare a carierei profesionale. Consider că se impune tot mai mult ca politicile cu privire la securitatea socială şi creşterea nivelului de trai să fie efectiv puse în practică şi în felul acesta să se creeze condiţiile pentru o mai mare stabilitate socială, politică şi financiară necesară pentru o dezvoltare durabilă şi sustenabilă la nivel naţional şi European. Numesc această stare a economiei un "Model de creştere sustenabilă care combină stabilitatea socială cu dinamismul economic". Tracţiunea reală către asemenea dezvoltare poate fi dată prin realizarea unui echilibru dinamic în cadrul unui ciclu virtuos între: consum, investiţii şi comerţ.
     Comunitatea bancară europeană a intrat într-o perioadă de aversiune la risc prin reducerea expunerilor, atât a celor în stoc, cât şi a unora noi. Restructurarea activităţii bancare, prin aplicarea unui model de business caracterizat de cele mai multe ori de un accent pe activităţile non-credit şi de reducerea costurilor (concedierea unor salariaţi, în special cu experienţă, dar şi cu salarii mari, cât şi închiderea unui număr mare de unităţi teritoriale) a compensat parţial cerinţele noilor reglementări cu privire la capital şi lichiditate. Cerinţele de profitabilitate ale acţionarilor au fost într-o măsură mai mică realizate. Toate aceste mutaţii s-au produs concomitent cu o contrapartidă riscantă reflectată în scăderea calităţii serviciilor şi a modului de satisfacere a cerinţelor clienţilor şi a protecţiei acestora.
     În diverse ocazii (analize, apariţii publice) băncile scot în evidenţă factorii care le îngreunează activitatea: stagnarea pieţelor pe care îşi desfăşoară activitatea, impactul creditelor neperformante, provocările structurale generate de dobânzi şi dezvoltarea demografică, volatilitatea crescută şi diminuarea predictibilităţii şi mai recent fintech şi revoluţia tehnologică. Toate aceste tendinţe şi dezvoltări duc la accentuarea aşteptărilor de creştere a ris­curilor şi în consecinţă necesitatea unor noi acţiuni periodice de analiza calităţii activelor (AQR) şi a unor noi teste de stres care vor genera în continuare cerinţe de majorare a capitalurilor în cazul unui număr mare de bănci.
     Într-un asemenea climat provocator, dar, după părerea mea, generator de importante oportunităţi, se impune, ca o necesitate obiectivă şi imperativă, reluarea procesului de creditare, de finanţare a investiţiilor productive şi de creare a unor noi locuri de muncă. Lumea se mişcă rapid şi România nu îşi mai poate permite luxul de a pierde timp. Reamintesc regula că finanţarea economiei reale reprezintă funcţia de bază a oricărui model de business bancar.
     Băncile centrale, supraveghetorii şi reglementatorii au iniţiat unele măsuri şi au depus eforturi pentru restimularea apetitului la risc al băncilor şi reluarea activităţii normale a acestora. În acelaşi timp au impus şi impun noi reglementări. Băncile supravegheate reclamă faptul că noile reglementări le-au complicat existenţa, făcând acţiunile de aplicare a cerinţelor tot mai dificile şi mai costisitoare. Totuşi grupurile bancare mari din zona euro cu prezenţă în România au avut şi au un avantaj competitiv faţă de băncile mici şi mijlocii. De aceea readuc în discuţie necesitatea aplicării cu mai mult curaj a principiului proporţionalităţii în legătură cu aplicarea reglementărilor europene şi naţionale, în special cele referitoare la capital şi lichiditate, în funcţie de modelul de business şi a modelului de risc dezvoltat de fiecare bancă locală. S-ar elimina astfel modelul monoculturii "one size fits all", model care s-a dovedit neproductiv şi riscant. În caz contrar se va perpetua şi se va amplifica situaţia actuală când clienţii băncilor, mai ales IMM-urile şi persoanele fizice, au acces tot mai dificil la obţinerea unui credit, ceea ce pe termen mediu şi lung va afecta grav economia reală şi creşterea sustenabilă, ca şi existenţa fiecărei bănci pe piaţa locală. Este necesar ca instituţiile abilitate, toţi factorii de răspundere (şi aici mă refer în primul rând la instituţiile de supraveghere şi reglementare, ca şi la legiuitor) să facă totul pentru a se înlătura suspiciunea, care uneori se poate transforma în realitate şi care a fost menţionată de fostul Guvernator al Băncii Angliei, Mervin King: băncile regionale, grupurile bancare cu activităţi cross border tind să aplice regula de a fi "international in life, but national in death". Cu alte cuvinte existând riscul ca unele subsidiare din ţara noas­tră să fie "aruncate în braţele noastre", a contribuabililor locali, de către grupurile "mamă" în cazul situaţiilor care ar pune sub semnul întrebării continuitatea activităţii acestora, mizându-se pe faptul că autorităţile locale vor acţiona în consecinţă pentru salvarea lor, pentru evitarea pericolului contagiunii, în virtutea realizării obiectivului de stabilitate financiară (situaţie anticipată de mine; vezi Danilă, site BNR, 13.02.2013). Am remarcat că această temă devine de actualitate pe agenda dezbaterilor europene cu privire la noua configuraţie a pieţelor financiare şi a aplicării principiului "risk sharing".
     Băncile de succes vor supravieţui şi vor creşte, plătind impozite şi taxe, vor continua să ofere clienţilor produse şi servicii de calitate, exersând o protecţie adecvată a acestora. Băncile de succes creează valoare adăugată pentru toţi stakeholderii. Avem nevoie de cât mai multe bănci de succes pe piaţa românească. Piaţa românească are nevoie de adevăraţi "market makers" cu atitudine constructivă pe termen lung faţă de nevoile economiei româneşti şi ale clienţilor locali.
     Sunt necesare eforturi şi măsuri la nivelul fiecărei bănci şi a sistemului bancar în întregime pentru a se evita spectrul unei crize existenţiale. Eliminarea unor complicaţii legate de structurarea unor produse bancare şi a cos­turilor ataşate acestora, un echilibru corect în procesul de împărţirea riscurilor între bancă şi client ar diminua percepţia (de multe ori realitatea) că băncile nu lucrează în interesul public, concentrându-se în principal pe maximizarea profitului şi a câştigurilor acţionarilor. Amintesc cuvintele lui Peter Sands, ex-CEO al Standard Chartered Bank şi actualmente professor la Harvard University: "The public is asking high-level questions about the value that banks add to society and the trade-off between private gain and public risk ... There is a fundamental challenge to the banks, both in terms of the right to play within society but also in the ability to have a sustainable business model" (The Banker, January 2017). În acelasi număr al celebrei publicaţii de specialitate, fostul CEO al Barclays Bank adăuga:"The financial crisis of 2008 revealed how many banks were too aggressive, too self-serving and too focused on short term and I am convinced that only companies that consider the long-term impact of their actions on society will be able to build a sustainable business. In other words - there can be no choice between doing well financially and behaving responsibility in business".
     Personal m-am încadrat întotdeauna în grupul bancherilor care susţin că o strategie bancară cu o concentrare pe creşterea profitului şi a câştigurilor acţionarilor reflectă "an old-school of thinking". În acelaşi număr The Banker, Andy Maguire - COO al HSBC menţiona: "The banking industry needs to return to doing what it is supposed to be doing - serving real people, businesses and the economy, and win back the trust of society". Recentele decizii şi planul de acţiune la nivelul UE pun un accent deosebit pe "socially responsible investments", dezvoltând politicile bazate pe regula care: "Investing with an eye to environmental or social issues, not just financial returns, has become mainstream in the past decade" (The Economist, March 24th, 2018) .
     Progresul fiecărei bănci necesită mai mult decât schimbare; este necesară aplicarea programului complex de transformare a fiecărei instituţii, care să înceapă de la şi cu schimbarea mentalităţii bancherilor. În aceiaşi direcţie, o schimbare este necesară şi în cultura bancară. Îmi amintesc ce spunea Hugh Harper (EY): "The culture has to ensure that it reflects its purpose. Whereas corporate strategy looks three to five years in the future, purpose is about why the bank is in a certain place in a country and its essence for perhaps the next 30 to 50 years". Închei citarea unor intervenţii remarcabile ale unor adevăraţi profesionişti cu remarca: "It's important to acknowledge that financial institutions do not have a neutral or benign role in society. They have both the power and responsibility to allocate resources in ways that not only do not harm but also create positive outcomes " (Tamara Vroom- CEO Vancity).
     O activitate bancară normală joacă un rol major în viaţa unui client. În urma unei analize cu privire la situaţia curentă şi mai ales asupra potenţialului acestuia (fie client corporate sau retail), banca oferă o gamă variată de soluţii, servicii şi produse care să-i faciliteze clientului administrarea multiplelor aspecte din viaţa acestuia, cu rezultate benefice pentru ambii parteneri şi cu aplicarea unei adecvate "mitigări" a ris­curilor. Mai mult, în loc să închidă unităţi teritoriale şi să concedieze bancheri cu experienţă, băncile pot utiliza aceste "proximităţi" de afaceri pentru o mai bună educaţie financiară şi pentru dezvoltarea spiritului antreprenorial local, atât de necesar într-o ţară ca România, unde fenomenul de "underbanking" se adânceşte, apariţia unor noi afaceri este tot mai rară, mai mult asistăm la dispariţia multor societăţi comerciale şi pierderea unor locuri de muncă. Se adâncesc disparităţile, inegalităţile şi cresc riscurile de tot felul. Într-o economie care doreşte să aibă o creştere sustenabilă, materializată printr-o convergenţă efectivă cu nivelul superior al economiilor europene. Apariţia şi existenţa unei bănci pe o piaţă reprezintă o investiţie pe termen lung. Principiul continuităţii aces­tei afaceri este strâns legat de realizarea efectivă a beneficiilor pentru toţi stakeholderii. Climatul local şi internaţional actual reclamă trecerea băncilor la un "new normal" prin implicarea unor noi modele de business care să le asigure continuitatea, stabilitatea, profitabilitatea şi misiunea socială, care să încurajeze inovaţia şi noile soluţii tehnologice şi totodată să aplice protecţia clienţilor şi adâncirea incluziunii financiare. Economiştii cunosc regula ca o structură economică diversificată cere o diversitate de structuri financiare. Băncile cu o activitate care să acopere toate sau cea mai mare parte a teritoriului unei ţări pot garanta şi dezvolta relaţii de afaceri între comunitatea de afaceri dintr-o localitate cu comunităţile de afaceri din alte localităţi sau alte ţări creând premisele dezvoltării clienţilor proprii, majorând sursele de venituri pentru toţi stakeholderii din comunităţile locale şi naţionale. Banca se concentrează local conectându-se concomitent împreună cu clientţii săi la nivel naţional şi European.
     Dacă perioada precedentă a ciclului bancar s-a caracterizat prin de-reglementări, inovaţii financiare, globalizare şi explozia creditului, perioada nouă în care am intrat se defineşte în mare măsură prin termenul "digitalizare". Băncile victorioase vor fi acelea care se vor adapta noilor cerinţe şi aşteptări ale clienţilor, care vor creşte automatizarea proceselor şi vor eficientiza activitatea, creând noi produse şi servicii, putând realiza şi un cost redus în procesul de implementare a noilor reglementări bancare. În acest sens băncile vor face investiţii importante în tehnologie şi inovaţie, care să le asigure avantaj competitiv în satisfacerea cerinţelor clienţilor, în condiţiile de creştere a activităţii şi a implicării locale şi o adoptare a noilor cerinţe de reglementare. O regulă de bază va trebui să fie aplicată în permanenţă: un bun management al riscurilor şi beneficii pentru stakeholderi. Să nu uităm capitalul uman din mediul bancar. Calitatea acestuia, dezvoltarea unei cariere profesionale sănătoase sunt factorii care asigură avantajul competitiv pe termen lung a fiecărei bănci.
     România subbancarizată, în plin proces de dezvoltare şi convergenţă, are nevoie de incluziune şi educaţie financiară, şi în acest sens suntem chemaţi prioritar să creăm toate condiţiile pentru transpunerea în practică a aces­tor cerinţe prin programe concrete, iniţiate de şi implicând direct banca centrală, băncile comerciale, supraveghetorii şi reglementatorii pieţei bancare, de capital, de asigurări.
     Mass media zilnică, unele dezbateri publice sunt astăzi încărcate cu teme insuficient analizate cu privire la impactul lor, susţinute de multe ori cu opinii şi argumente "cocoşeşti", îndârjite din partea instituţiilor şi personalităţilor oficiale şi neoficiale. Cea mai mare parte a lor sunt importante. Greşim însă în modul nostru de conlucrare, de colaborare între palierele politice, economice, financiare (mai bine-zis notăm cu regret lipsa unei astfel de organizări), în modul nostru de comunicare cu societatea. Economia românescă are priorităţile sale pe care trebuie să le cunoaştem şi să le finalizăm prin programe. Perpetuarea unor dezbateri neproductive creează multa neîncredere, confuzii, riscuri, nepredictibilitate, volatilitate, dezvoltări de care pot beneficia unii "cunos­cători", dar societatea în ansamblu şi noi toţi cu siguranţă vom pierde. Este cazul să gândim mai mult şi cu viteza caracteristică societăţii moderne de astăzi, să ne aşezăm în jurul mesei şi să ascultăm diversele opinii, să clarificăm unde este cazul şi apoi să venim pe piaţă cu decizii şi soluţii eligibile pentru etapa actuală şi de perspectivă a României.
     Lucrul în echipă la toate nivelurile instituţionale şi inter-instituţionale trebuie să devină regulă înainte de lansarea pe piaţă a tot felul de idei. Societatea românească aşteaptă soluţii şi fapte.
     Anticipez că tematica interesului public îşi va pune amprenta în dezbaterile şi programele la nivel naţional şi în România. Aceasta constituie de fapt una din principalele direcţii decise şi imprimate efectiv la nivel internaţional. 
 
Modelul de business al băncilor să se adreseze şi interesului public al ţării gazdă

 
Opinia cititorului 
