Apanova

Macroeconomie

Oglindă, oglinjoară, cine-i cel mai (ne)vinovat din ţară?

BURSA 02.04.2018

Călin Rechea
 
Călin Rechea      Am aşteptat cu interes lecţia de economie promisă de senatorul Florin Cîţu, preşedintele Comisiei economice a Senatului, înainte de întâlnirea cu membrii Consiliului de Administraţie al BNR, a cărei temă a fost "Evoluţia inflaţiei şi implicaţiile pentru economia României".
     Rezultatul a fost mai mult decât dezamăgitor. De fapt, caracterizarea prin termenul "dezamăgitor" a întâlnirii ar fi aproape echivalentă cu o laudă, în condiţiile în care evoluţia "evenimentului" a amintit mai mult de examenul final în faţa "distinsului pedagog absolut" Marius Chicoş Rostogan, din schiţa "Un pedagog de şcoală nouă" a lui Caragiale.
     Băiatul unei doamne din înalta societate şi-a demonstrat acolo "vastele" cunoştinţe printr-un simplu "da, domnule" în faţa întrebărilor cu răspunsuri incluse, printre care se află celebra "nu-i aşa că pământul se-nvârte în jurul soarelui trei ani câte 365 de zile şi mai apoi în al patrulea în 366 de zile?"
     Această farsă absurdă şi inutilă a avut loc la Parlament pentru a transmite, din nou, că politica fiscală prociclică a guvernului este vinovată pentru creşterea presiunilor inflaţioniste şi a costurilor de finanţare.
     Dar politica monetară nu a avut şi ea acelaşi efect, prin caracterul său extrem de relaxat, mai ales în ultima decadă? O analiză mai extinsă a politicilor prociclice "gemene" este prezentată în articolul "Tangoul politicilor prociclice se dansează în doi", din BURSA, 17.10.2017.
     Din 2007 până la sfârşitul anului trecut, PIB-ul a crescut de circa două ori, în timp ce masa monetară în sens restrâns (M1) a crescut de 2,6 ori, pe fondul unei creşteri de trei ori a numerarului din circulaţie (vezi graficul 1).
     În aceeaşi perioadă, creditul pentru locuinţe acordat populaţiei a crescut de 4,6 ori, în condiţiile unei creşteri de 26 de ori a creditului pentru locuinţe în lei.
     Toată această evoluţie a avut loc pe fondul unei scăderi rapide a dobânzilor din economie (vezi graficul 2), tendinţă "susţinută", este adevărat, şi de politicile monetare iresponsabile ale marilor bănci centrale, care au pornit tiparniţele.
     În discursul din faţa Comisiei economice a Senatului, guvernatorul Mugur Isărescu a precizat că "majorarea inflaţiei a fost generată îndeosebi de şocuri adverse pe partea ofertei, interne şi externe şi de manifestarea unor efecte statistice", iar "creşterile lunare cvasigeneralizate ale preţurilor de consum în ultimele luni reflectă şi acţiunea unor factori fundamentali, şi anume acumularea progresivă de presiuni inflaţioniste pe partea cererii, majorarea costurilor salariale, anticipaţii inflaţioniste în creştere, mai ales pe termen scurt".
     Acesta este contextul în care "în absenţa unei reacţii prompte a politicii monetare, ar fi existat riscul cantonării ratei inflaţiei la nivelurile înalte actuale sau chiar peste acestea, readucerea indicatorului în intervalul asociat ţintei necesitând, ulterior, majorări mai ample ale ratei dobânzii de politică monetară, cu efecte economice nocive".
     Reacţie promptă a politicii monetare? Nici pe departe. De fapt, Banca Naţională a reacţionat doar pentru că a fost "împinsă" de către pieţe, în condiţiile accentuării presiunilor de depreciere a monedei naţionale, pe fondul dezechilibrelor interne şi externe, amplificate de o cerere excedentară fără "acoperire" din partea ofertei, mai ales a ofertei interne.
     În timpul dialogului ulterior dintre reprezentanţii BNR şi senatorii prezenţi, guvernatorul Isărescu l-a contrazis pe... guvernatorul Isărescu, când a declarat că "poate ar fi fost mai bine să ne mişcăm mai repede" în ceea ce priveşte majorarea dobânzii de politică monetară.
     Numeroasele ratări ale ţintei de inflaţie au fost puse de conducătorul BNR pe seama "factorilor economici". Fără nicio teamă şi simţ al ridicolului, guvernatorul Isărescu a declarat că "în ceilalţi ani nu am atins-o, dar tot din cauza factorilor economici".
     Am citit de mai multe ori afirmaţia şi tot nu pot să cred că vine de la un economist, cu atât mai puţin de la un economist care ocupă postul de guvernator al unei bănci centrale de aproape trei decenii.
     Poate că Milton Friedman, care spunea odată că "inflaţia este întotdeauna şi oriunde un fenomen monetar", generat de creşterea mai rapidă a masei montare decât a producţiei, nu mai este "valabil" în era tiparniţelor şi a spectrului deflaţionist al prăbuşirii bulei creditării din ultimele decenii, însă inflaţia este un fenomen care reflectă divergenţa nesustenabilă a factorilor economici.
     Dacă factorii economici sunt "vinovaţi" pentru ratarea ţintelor de inflaţie, atunci factorii "benefici" trebuie căutaţi, probabil, printre cele patru forţe fundamentale ale Universului.
     "Dacă politica fiscală nu va ajuta politica bugetară, atunci creşterea dobânzilor ar putea să fie mai dură", a mai avertizat conducătorul BNR. Oare sugerează Mugur Isărescu necesitatea unei creşteri a fiscalităţii pentru "completarea" veniturilor bugetare, care să conducă la reducerea dependenţei de împrumuturi şi a presiunilor asupra dobânzilor de pe piaţa titlurilor de stat?
     Se poate, însă mai există şi "micul" neajuns al noii tendinţe de creştere a costurilor de finanţare pe plan internaţional şi nu sunt motive pentru care noi am fi "izolaţi" din acest punct de vedere.
     Caracterul nesustenabil al actualei situaţii economice a fost recunoscut şi de prim-viceguvernatorul BNR, Florin Georgescu, care a declarat în faţa reprezentanţilor Comisiei că "dacă se continuă de o manieră nesustenabilă în ceea ce priveşte raportul cerere - ofertă se poate ajunge la o situaţie care să necesite apoi nişte ajustări, nişte corecţii economice foarte dureroase şi care pot fi distribuite în raport cu orientarea politică a celor care operează acele ajustări de o manieră care să tensioneze şi mai mult relaţiile din societate".
     Din păcate, aceste corecţii sunt inevitabile şi este poate prea târziu pentru aplicarea unor politici de ajustare, astfel încât să nu trecem din nou printr-o criză similară celei de la sfârşitul deceniului trecut.
     Da, Banca Naţională se află acum "între ciocan şi nicovală", după cum a mai declarat guvernatorul Mugur Isărescu, la fel cum se află şi guvernul. Dar cine este (ne)vinovatul pentru această situaţie?
     În dialogul dintre reprezentanţii BNR şi senatori nu a fost clarificat un aspect deosebit de important: rata inflaţiei se va tempera până la 3,5% la sfârşitul anului curent şi apoi până la 3,1% în 2019, conform prognozelor BNR, şi dacă dobânda de politică monetară nu va mai creşte? Iar dacă mai sunt necesare creşteri, unde ar putea să se oprească acestea? Şi cum se va recupera o pierdere a puterii de cumpărare de circa 10% în cei trei ani marcaţi de rate anuale ale inflaţiei de peste 3%?
     Într-o analiză relativ recentă, "Cu o politică fiscală permanent prociclică, am putea pierde democraţia şi politica monetară", Lucian Croitoru, consilier al guvernatorului Mugur Isărescu, avertiza că unul dintre efectele politicii fiscale prociclice este "pierderea politicii monetare convenţionale", în condiţiile în care "reducerea la zero a ratei dobânzii de politică monetară s-ar putea să nu mai fie suficientă pentru stimularea ieşirii din recesiune" (n.a. conform definiţiei prezentate în analiza consilierului de la BNR, "politicile prociclice sunt acele politici care acţionează în sensul amplificării, de obicei asimetrice, a amplitudinii fluctuaţiilor ciclului de afaceri"; aceste politici "contribuie relativ puţin la accelerarea creşterii economice în perioada de boom, iar în perioada de recesiune şi de revenire din recesiune contribuie la adâncirea severă a recesiunii şi, respectiv, întârzie reluarea creşterii economice cu ritmuri normale").
     Un studiu mai vechi de la FMI, din 2006, demonstrează că politicile fiscale prociclice au efect negativ asupra bunăstării, deoarece conduc la creşterea volatilităţii macroeconomice, conduc la scăderea investiţiilor în capitalul real şi cel uman şi îi dezavantajează pe cei săraci.
     Mai mult, dacă politicile fiscale expansioniste nu sunt compensate în perioadele de recesiune, atunci rezultatul final va fi falimentul suveran, pe fondul acumulării permanente a datoriilor.
     Din păcate, toate consecinţele negative ale politicilor fiscale prociclice se regăsesc şi în economia noastră şi o fac deosebit de fragilă chiar şi în faţa unor şocuri negative nu foarte puternice. Cu toate că nu vrea să-şi recunoască responsabilitatea pentru această stare de lucruri, BNR trebuie măcar să recunoască implicarea activă în "favorizarea" vinovatului principal, guvernul.
     În faţa laudelor ilustrei doamne Ftiriadi, pedagogul Rostogan a declarat că "datoria ni-i să luminăm jenăraţiunile june; că-z fără instrucţiune şi educăţiune, un popor doară e învins astăzi în lupta pentru existenţă".
     Pedagogul a încheiat printr-un citat din poemul epic "Eneida" al lui Publius Vergilius Maro: "Singura salvare a învinşilor este de a nu mai spera în salvare".
     Scopul nobil al "instrucţiunii şi educăţiunii" a fost urmărit, probabil, şi de lecţia de economie pe care ar fi trebuit să o ţină reprezentanţii Băncii Naţionale în faţa Comisiei economice din Senat şi în faţa naţiunii. Eşecul a fost lamentabil.
     Oare până când se va recunoaşte poporul român învins chiar de către cei "aleşi" să îl conducă? 
 
Aceeasi sectiune (Macroeconomie)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
MACRO NEWSLETTER 2 Aprilie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN APRILIE
MFP vrea să împrumute 3,82 miliarde lei de la bănci click să citeşti tot articolul
OPINII
Economia de piaţă la amurg click să citeşti tot articolul
Trei vicepreşedinţi ai ANAF şi trei inspectori generali adjuncţi antifraudă, eliberaţi din funcţie click să citeşti tot articolul
Ţara noastră trebuie să plătească 1,2 miliarde euro către UE, în aprilie click să citeşti tot articolul
Guvernul majorează la 3,5% cota din impozitul pe venit care poate fi donată pentru susţinerea ONG-urilor click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER 30 Martie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER 28 Martie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de factoring a crescut cu 13%, depăşind pragul de 4,56 miliarde de euro click să citeşti tot articolul
ANALIZĂ DELOITTE:
România, unul din cele trei state din Europa cu obligaţii de tranzacţionare centralizată a gazelor naturale click să citeşti tot articolul
OPINII
Cum i-am păcălit pe englezi cu rezervele noastre de aur click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER 28 Martie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Globalizarea pe bani ieftini sau din nimic s-a întors împotriva "arhitecţilor" click să citeşti tot articolul
ASF:
Fondurile de pensii private aveau active în valoare de 41,71 miliarde de lei, la sfârşitul lunii februarie click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER - 23 Martie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
02.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la numai 5 milioane de lei
     * Depreciere de 0,63% pentru titlurile Transelectrica
     
     Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa bursieră de vineri a fost de numai 5,09 milioane de lei (1,09 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.03.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 34 de milioane de lei
     Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie negativă, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând scăderi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * 65% din rulaj realizat prin transferul deal cu aproape 5% din SIF Oltenia
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un volum de 97,34 milioane de lei (20,91 milioane de euro), circa 65% din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BVB
BET-FI, singurul indice care a închis în teritoriu negativ
     Valoarea tranzacţiilor de ieri, de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, a fost de 44,41 milioane de lei (9,55 milioane de euro), peste nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 35 de milioane de lei, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene continuă să crească
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii fiind din nou atenţi la informaţiile despre companii, după ce temerile legate de un război comercial s-au atenuat.
     Titlurile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile de pe pieţele europene şi americane se atenuează
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, analiştii considerând că tensiunile comerciale recente s-au mai atenuat în urma apariţiei informaţiilor conform cărora SUA...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 30 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9073
2.3814
2.9349
3.9632
0.1835
0.6248
0.2143
4.6576
5.3090
1.4910
3.5583
0.2295
0.4826
1.1066
0.0658
0.4533
0.9539
3.7779
0.3194
1.1431
0.6020
0.0580
0.3557
0.2081
2.7353
0.0394
0.1436
1.0285
0.6264
0.1213
160.9380
5.4941 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
