Ziarul BURSA

Ziarul BURSA17 decembrie
Licitaţia dintre putere şi opoziţie, organizată de UDMR
George Marinescu
PROGNOZE ÎNGRIJORĂTOARE DE LA INSTITUTE OF INTERNATIONAL FINANCEAnul viitor România riscă să reintre în Procedura de Deficit Excesiv
Călin Rechea
ANALIŞTII ESTIMEAZĂ:"Derivatele vor spori lichiditatea la BVB"
Andrei Iacomi
PREŞEDINTELE CONSILIULUI FISCAL, IONUŢ DUMITRU:"Deficitul de cont curent a depăşit pragul de semnal de 4% din PIB"
Ramona Radu
Tarifele de distribuţie a electricităţii, mai mari cu 0,74%, din 2019"
E.O.
Un an problematic
Cristian Pîrvulescu
PE SCURT
Bursele europene au închis în teritoriu negativ
Piaţa de Capital / T.A. - 14 decembrie
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu negativ
Piaţa de Capital / T.T. - 14 decembrie
Wall Street a deschis în scădere
Piaţa de Capital / T.A. - 14 decembrie
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:Lichiditate de 4,32 milioane de euro pe BVB
Piaţa de Capital / T.A. - 14 decembrie
Bursele asiatice au închis în scădere
Piaţa de Capital / T.A. - 14 decembrie
JURNAL BURSIER
Aproape jumătate din rulaj, asigurat de schimburile cu obligaţiuni
Investiţii Personale / MIHAI GONGOROI - 17 decembrie
BVBPeste 40% din lichiditate dat de Banca Transilvania
Piaţa de Capital / Andrei Iacomi - 14 decembrie
BURSELE DIN LUMECurs mixt pe pieţele europene
Internaţional / A.V. - 14 decembrie
BVBDeprecieri pe linie pentru indicii bursei
Piaţa de Capital / DOBREA VLAD - 13 decembrie
BURSELE DIN LUMERevine optimismul investitorilor europeni
Internaţional / A.V. - 12 decembrie
ENGLISH SECTION
WE HAVE SCHEDULED DEFENSE SPENDING OF 9.3 BILLION EUROSArmament procurement offers benefits that the Government is refusing
Radu Sârbu (translated by Cosmin Ghidovean)10 decembrie
Did the Federal Reserve leave the president of the US in offside?
Călin Rechea (translated by Cosmin Ghidoveanu)02 decembrie
Romanians are the prisoners of the financialization of the economy by the National Bank
Călin Rechea (translated by Cosmin Ghidoveanu)28 noiembrie
Theresa May defends her Brexit plan
V.R.19 noiembrie
SPECIAL EDITION"The distribution of 90% of the profit does not affect the investment program of Nuclearelectrica"
Translated by Cosmin Ghidoveanu14 noiembrie
"Revolut has reached 90,000 users in Romania"
Emilia Olescu translated by Cosmin Ghidoveanu 05 noiembrie