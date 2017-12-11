   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

OPCOM, DESPRE CRIZA DIN ENERGIE DE ANUL TRECUT:

"Preţul electricităţii - în creştere în aproape toate pieţele spot din Europa"

     Preţul energiei electrice a avut o tendinţă de creştere în aproape toate pieţele spot din Europa, anul trecut, subliniază reprezentanţii OPCOM. Referitor la crizele energetice din 2017, OPCOM a transmis, ieri: "Natura variabilă a datelor fundamentale cu privire la energia electrică (producţia, consumul, transportul de energie electrică, inclusiv indisponibilitatea planificată/neplanificată a unor unităţi de producţie şi instalaţii de distribuţie şi/sau transport), precum şi prezenţa unor fenomene meteorologice extreme cum ar fi temperaturi extreme, nivel de hidraulicitate care se abate în anumite momente de la un profil previzionat pe termen lung sau a altor factori relevanţi şi determinanţi în diferite momente, sunt elemente care determină ca preţurile angro ale energiei electrice să fie mai volatile pe termen scurt, putând produce variaţii periodice (lunare, sezoniere, anuale) semnificative la nivelul indicatorilor statistici analizaţi. Astfel, o tendinţă de creştere faţă de anul anterior se regăseşte în Europa în aproape toate mediile de tranzacţionare spot a energiei electrice, prin valoarea stabilită pe piaţa spot administrată de OPCOM, preţul PZU situându-se în anul 2017 în cadrul domeniului de variaţie (29 EUR/MWh - 54 EUR/MWh) al preţurilor medii stabilite în pieţele spot din Europa".
     Amintim că, în 2017, pe PZU au fost înregistrate două episoade de criză (una în iarnă şi alta în vară), preţurile dublându-se faţă de cele din 2016 şi atingând maxime mai mari de 500 de lei/MWh.
     Părerile referitoare la această situaţie au fost diferite, unii specialişti considerând că motivul principal care a stat la baza acestor creşteri a fost constituit de condiţiile meteo, iar alţii vorbind inclusiv de o posibilă manipulare a preţurilor.
     Preţul anual mediu ponderat al energiei electrice stabilit, anul trecut, pe piaţa spot (Piaţa pentru Ziua Următoare - PZU) a OPCOM a fost de 227,69 lei/MWh (49,92 EUR/MWh), în timp ce preţul anual mediu aritmetic de tranzacţionare s-a cifrat la 219,95 lei/MWh (48,19 EUR/MWh), în creştere faţă de valoarea corespunzătoare a anului 2016, de 149,74 lei/MWh (33,33 EUR/MWh).
     Cantităţile contractate pentru livrare în 2017 pe pieţele de energie electrică administrate de OPCOM totalizează 99 TWh de electricitate, potrivit datelor transmise de OPCOM.
     Pe Piaţa pentru Ziua Următoare (PZU), au activat 305 participanţi, în ultima luna a anului 2017, contribuind la stabilirea unei medii lunare de 2.754,1 MWh/h şi la consolidarea mediei anuale a volumului tranzacţionat, orar care a atins, anul trecut, valoarea de 2.821,4 MWh/h.
     Comunicatul OPCOM menţionează: "Datele istorice anuale indică o evoluţie a volumului tranzacţionat pe acest orizont de timp de la 1,7 TWh în 2005, la 24,7 TWh în 2017, respectiv în valori medii orare de la 388,927 MWh/h în 2005, la 2.821,4 MWh/h în 2017, în procente din consumul intern de energie electrică această ultimă valoare reprezentând 44%".
     La nivelul întregului an 2017, numărul participanţilor care au transmis cel puţin o ofertă a fost de 337, reprezentând o rată de interes care depăşeşte 89% dacă ne raportăm la cele 380 de companii înregistrate la piaţă la sfârşitul lunii decembrie.
     Cantităţile orare tranzacţionate au variat într-o marjă cuprinsă între 1.596,0 MWh/h şi 4.566,1 MWh/h, această din urmă valoare reprezentând un maxim absolut pentru orizontul de timp 2005-2017.
     Valoarea energiei electrice tranzacţionate pe Piaţa pentru Ziua Următoare s-a ridicat la 5,627 miliarde lei (1,23 miliarde euro).
     * Pe PCCB-LE, au fost tranzacţionate cantităţi de energie electrică pentru livrare pe perioade ce ajung până în 2030
     La sfârşitul anului trecut, Piaţa intrazilnică de energie electrică înregistra un numar de 133 de participanţi, din care 96, respectiv 72%, au utilizat această piaţă proiectată să faciliteze tranzacţionarea variaţiilor intrazilnice între capacitatea disponibilă şi obligaţiile de livrare. Volumul tranzacţionat în anul 2017 a fost de 152.439,958 MWh, la preţul mediu ponderat de 178,85 lei/MWh, respectiv 39,24 EUR/MWh.
     Pe Piaţa centralizată a contractelor bilaterale de energie electrică (modalitatea de tranzacţionare PCCB-LE), tranzacţiile au fost realizate la un preţ mediu ponderat de 176,06 lei/MWh (38,60 EUR/MWh), totalizând o cantitate de 43,5 TWh, faţă de 16,8 TWh în anul anterior. Livrările contractate pentru anul 2017 reprezintă o cotă de 44% din consum, preţul mediu ponderat fiind de 164,41 lei/MWh (36,39 EUR/MWh).
     Pe PCCB-LE au fost tranzacţionate cantităţi de energie electrică pentru livrare pe perioade ce depăşesc anul 2019, respectiv 1,6 TWh pentru anul 2020, 1,5 TWh pentru anul 2021 şi 0,04 TWh pentru perioada 2022-2030.
     Pe Piaţa centralizată a contractelor bilaterale de energie electrică (modalitatea de tranzacţionare PCCB-NC), un număr de 137 de participanţi şi-au manifestat interesul, livrările contractate pentru anul 2017 însumând 12,9 TWh, ceea ce reprezintă 23% din consum, preţul mediu ponderat fiind de 172,77 lei/MWh (38,15 EUR/MWh). Livrările contractate pentru anul 2018 totalizează 12,4 TWh, reprezentând o cotă de 22% din consum, preţul mediu ponderat fiind de 201,57 lei/MWh (43,87 EUR/MWh).
     Livrările contractate pentru anul 2019 au însumat 2,3 TWh, reprezentând o cotă de 4% din consum, iar preţul mediu ponderat fiind de 204,18 lei/MWh (44,14 EUR/MWh).
     Piaţa centralizată pentru serviciul universal (PCSU) a înregistrat 30 de participanţi, iar livrările contractate pentru anul 2017 au însumat 5,9 TWh, preţul mediu ponderat fiind de 186,16 lei/MWh (40,89 EUR/MWh). Pentru anul 2018, livrările contractate totalizează 1,3 TWh, preţul mediu ponderat fiind de 249,67 lei/MWh (53,89 EUR/MWh). 
 
