CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Am luat un şantier naval şi mai multe probleme

BURSA 26.03.2018

Gabriel Dumitraşcu
 
Gabriel Dumitraşcu      Dincolo de comunicarea patriotardă, mândră şi chiar autolaudativă: "Este pentru prima dată în ultimii 28 de ani când statul român preia controlul asupra unui obiectiv industrial strategic privatizat. Din calitatea de acţionar majoritar putem să protejăm eficient interesele statului român şi putem să protejăm inclusiv forţa de muncă înalt calificată de la Şantierul Naval (n.n. Mangalia)", susţinută de minis­trul Economiei, Dănuţ Andruşcă, acesta ar fi trebuit să ne informeze complet, corect şi convingător, în măsura în care a înţeles problemele de la Mangalia. Chiar dacă primirea "moca" a 2% din acţiuni e mai puţin decât şi-ar fi dorit fostul premier Mihai Tudose (care declarase: "Am în­cercat şi se pare că vom reuşi să răscumpărăm 51% din acţiunile pe care le deţine Daewoo la şantierul naval"), faptul marchează un eveniment şi, după părerea mea, readuce în dezbatere şi decizie publică rolul statului în economie. Nu pot să nu remarc că e prima "etatizare", probabil un exerciţiu ideologic punctual, înainte de "etatizarea în masă" propusă prin înfiinţarea Fondului Suveran de Dezvoltare şi Investiţii.
     În 1997, în urma unui joint-venture s-a înfiinţat societatea mixtă Daewoo Mangalia Heavy Industries SA (DMHI), prin asocierea dintre SC Şantierul Naval 2 Mai SA Mangalia şi firma coreeană Daewoo Heavy Industries Ltd. (actualmente Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering). Capitalul social la înfiinţare a fost de 103,92 milioane dolari, din care sud-coreenii au intrat în asociere cu 53 milioane de dolari (din care 23 de milioane de dolari sub forma unui know-how), obţinând 51% din acţiuni, iar partea română a participat cu aport în natură reprezentând majoritatea activelor sale fixe, evaluate la 50,92 milioane dolari, pentru care a primit 49% din acţiuni.
     La constituirea societăţii mixte, SN 2 Mai a transferat către noua societate toate activele, precum şi dreptul de folosinţă, pe durata existenţei societăţii mixte, a terenului în suprafaţă de 80,86 ha. Pentru acest teren, DMHI plăteşte impozitele datorate la autorităţile locale şi o chirie modică către SN 2 Mai în valoare de 48.000 USD pe an, în baza Contractului de închiriere teren din data de 30.01.1997.
     Ce se întâmplă cu regimul juridic al acestui teren? Se reactualizează chiria? Se evaluează terenul şi se aduce aport la capitalul social, obligând şi acţionarul DAMEN Shipyards Group Olanda (DSG) să vină cu un aport în numerar, absolut necesar capitalizării şantierului naval?
     Ce se întâmplă cu prevederile din contractul de asociere care asigurau importante facilităţi părţii sud-coreene? Vor fi transferate noului partener străin?
     Odată cu drepturile de acţionar majoritar, statul român "a câştigat" şi 51% din datoria de peste 1,2 miliarde euro lăsată "moştenire" şantierului naval de administraţia sud-coreeană, nu că n-ar fi avut până acum 49% din acceaşi datorie.
     Constatarea că datoriile şantierului au depăşit cu mult capitalul subscris şi vărsat al companiei, de 30.614.832 lei şi activele imobilizate de 640.722.520 lei ar trebui să dea fiori reci oricărui acţionar responsabil. Are ministrul Economiei soluţii analizate, care să-i ofere confortul declaraţiilor? Mă îndoiesc. 
     Mai grav este faptul că, de-a lungul anilor, şantierul naval s-a îndatorat până peste cap la băncile sudcoreene Korea Development Bank (KDB) şi Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) şi băncile româneşti, datoria totală ajungând, în 2016, la 5.350.084.563 lei, respectiv 1.320.193.599 dolari, reprezentând peste 1,2 miliarde euro, din care 400 de milioane euro numai către compania mamă, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd (DSME). 
     Garanţiile depuse la bănci acoperă toate activele societăţii: clădiri, dane, docuri, hale, macarale, utilaje, inclusiv cabinele portarilor.
     Este suficient să reamintesc că societatea are un activ net puternic negativ şi, în consecinţă, capitalul propriu negativ, ceea ce denotă un grad de îndatorare foarte mare şi imposibilitatea acesteia de a-şi achita datoriile din fonduri proprii, astfel punându-se chiar problema continuităţii activităţii.
     Ca urmare, orice persoană interesată cum ar fi furnizori, bănci, societăţi concurente, etc. "se poate adresa instanţei pentru a cere dizolvarea societăţii, invocând prevederile art. 228 alin. (1) lit a) din Legea societăţilor comerciale nr.31/1990, în cazul şi în condiţiile prevăzute la art. 153^24 din aceeaşi lege.
     Se impun mai multe întrebări: are ministrul Economiei o strategie concretă şi sprijinită pe argumente, nu doar juridice, pentru o restructurare a datoriilor şantierului? Are cel puţin declaraţii de confort din partea creditorilor că nu vor declanşa procedurile insolvenţei? Cum a planificat rezolvarea deficitul de capitaluri proprii, în condiţiile în care statul şi-a luat angajamente privind eliminarea subvenţiilor directe pentru industria construcţiilor navale şi pentru restructurarea acestei industrii?
     Dacă toate întrebările de mai sus vor primi răspunsuri sincere, construite pe argumente adecvate şi cel puţin încurajatoare, din perspectiva continuităţii, atunci există o şansă să avem un şantier naval viabil economic, cu şanse reale de a reprezenta un pol industrial, un integrator, în jurul căruia să se nască sau să se dezvolte firmele furnizoare.
     Pentru început, din multitudinea de probleme presante, cel puţin generarea şi asigurarea fondului de salarii se dis­tinge prin magnitudine şi impact imediat. Ca să poată asigura un fond de salarii de 25-30 milioane de euro pentru primul an de funcţionare, şantierul are nevoie de contracte de peste 250 milioane de euro. Poate acţionarul olandez să asigure această încărcare a şantierului, în condiţiile în care celălalt acţionar, statul român, nu pare pregătit? Desigur că şantierul are nevoie de un flux continuu de numerar asigurat din avansuri la contracte şi credite bancare. Sunt dispuşi armatorii să dea avansuri şi băncile româneşti să crediteze o afacere supraîndatorată, cu multiple riscuri şi lipsită de garanţii reale libere? Aici intervine credibilitatea şi profesionalismul celor numiţi să administreze afacerea. Dacă vor fi numiţi profesionişti recunoscuţi şi cu credibilitate, există o şansă de a convinge.
     Sigur că pe termen lung, miza preluării controlului asupra şantierului naval nu este dorinţa statului român de a deveni constructor de nave. Interesul lui este legat de cea mai mare afacere a ultimelor trei decenii, generată de nevoia de înzestrare a armatei: construcţia şi mentenanţa a patru corvete şi întreţinerea flotei militare. Pentru început, în discuţie sunt contracte de 1,6 miliarde de euro. Şantierul naval, în noua configuraţie a acţionariatului, are prima şansă de a primi contractul de construcţie, decis politic, a navelor militare şi, astfel, se spune că o mare parte din banii alocaţi de la buget se va întoarce la bugetul statului sub formă de impozite, taxe, pentru că de profit nu poate fi vorba, în condiţiile datoriilor imense.
     Mi-e teamă că fără mecanisme de control adecvate, fără profesionalism şi o guvernanţă corectă şi transparentă, statul, adică noi cei ce plătim taxe şi impozite, rămâne cu datoriile şi obligaţiile faţă de creditori şi mecanismul de căpuşare al şantierului, exersat de subcontractorii sudcoreeni, va fi preluat la pachet şi transferat ca know-how subcontractorilor decişi politic, români sau olandezi. Acesta e preţul pe care-l plătim pentru accesul în spaţiul Schengen? 
 
