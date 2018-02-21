   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Macroeconomie

OPINII

Economia de piaţă la amurg

BURSA 02.04.2018

Gheorghe Piperea
 
Gheorghe Piperea      Una dintre pretenţiile principale ale capitalismului este aceea că oamenii au posibilitatea sau chiar dreptul de a se îmbogăţi prin recompensele obţinute pentru efortul şi productivitatea lor. Un alt postulat al capitalisHmului este că economia nu este un joc de sumă nulă, în care ceea ce câştigă unii, pierd alţii, ci că economia permite tuturor să creas­că deoarece este în creştere constantă, favorizând propăşirea individuală pe baza efortului şi a productivităţii proprii. Suspiciunea sau condamnarea implicită, perpetuă, a bogăţiei(1), nu se referă la faptul în sine al acumulării de bani, bunuri şi resurse, ci la răpirea acestora de la toţi ceilalţi, în condiţiile unei economii stagnante, limitate la fructele şi productele pământului şi ale muncii fizice. În capitalism, cel puţin în teorie, oamenii pot deveni bogaţi fără a-i sărăci sau ruina pe alţii. Mai mult chiar, urmărind impulsul egoist de a-şi spori propriile câştiguri, comerciantul îşi va fi investit surplusul de bani, bunuri şi resurse pentru a crea mai mulţi bani, ceea ce presupune consolidarea şi crearea de noi locuri de muncă (şi, în termeni contemporani, producţia de noi produse şi servicii, mai multe şi mai ieftine, cu o adresabilitate mai largă în funcţie de veniturile sau economiile destinatarilor), consolidare sau creştere din care salariaţii (precum şi, în zilele noastre, consumatorii, comunitatea locală şi statul) vor avea de câştigat alături de comerciant care, prin acest impuls egoist, contribuie la creşterea prosperităţii şi a bogăţiei colective. De aceea, a deveni bogat nu mai este imoral sau contrar canoanelor religioase. Această idee a fost expusă pentru prima dată de Adam Smith, în 1776, în Avuţia naţiunilor, fiind reluată în 1905 de Max Weber în Etica protestantismului şi Spiritul capitalismului. Pentru Adam Smith, egoismul comerciantului este un alt fel de altruism, lăcomia sa fiind principial bună, întrucât întreprinderea sa este o sursă a salariilor angajaţilor (care, în condiţiile lumii noastre, pot achiziţiona bunuri şi servicii, generând alte locuri de muncă din creşterea industriei bunurilor şi serviciilor de consum, şi pot achita rate la bancă, facturi la utilităţi şi impozite). Deşi aceste două enunţuri - egoismul este un alt fel de altruism şi lăcomia este bună - ar putea să pară contrariante, întreaga teorie economică liberală şi bazele capitalismului se raportează la ele. Pentru ca această teorie să fie func­ţională, Adam Smith punea condiţia ca profitul să fie reinvestit în creşterea producţiei, evitând acumularea de bogăţii stagnante. Ca să poată crea mai multă bogăţie individuală şi colectivă, capitalul (bani, bunuri şi resurse) trebuie pus în circulaţie, adică reintrodus în circuitul economic. Acumularea individuală a capitalului poate creşte bogăţia individuală, dar nu şi "bogăţia naţiunilor", încetând să mai fie o sursă a îmbogăţirii tuturor celorlalţi. O avere care se acumulează fără a fi reintrodusă în circuitul economic nu numai că se erodează treptat, dar îşi pierde şi valoarea şi capacitatea de generare a altor venituri revigorante, la fel cum îşi pierde valoarea o casă părăsită sau o corabie abandonată. În orice caz, premisa de la care pleacă Adam Smith în construcţia principiului "bunei lăcomii" este libertatea pieţei. Economia de piaţă este o economie liberală, putând transforma egoismul într-un alt fel de altruism. Dacă piaţa este liberă, lăcomia va putea determina o creştere economică perpetuă. Implicaţia aces­tei inferenţe logice este că, în lipsa unei pieţe libere, lăcomia devine nocivă pentru economie şi pentru societate. Teoriile economice şi ideologiile care s-au succedat au ajuns să deducă libertatea pieţei din impulsul egoist şi din lăcomia meşteşugarilor, a indus­triaşilor şi a comercianţilor, inversând ordinea inferenţei deductive a lui Adam Smith. Libertatea pieţei a devenit o rezultantă a individualismului egoist şi a bunei lăcomii, care s-au transformat într-un puternic (dar nelegitim) mit, menit a explica, prin antinomie, aproape tot ce nu funcţionează în cadrul economiei, inclusiv crizele şi hazardul moral.
     În privinţa postulatului capitalismului că economia este în continuă progresie şi că, de aceea, oamenii se pot îmbogăţi fără a-i prejudicia sau ruina pe alţii, trebuie observat că există cel puţin două domenii în care teoria este din start contrazisă.
     În primul rând, resursele naturale sunt limitate. Concurenţa în acest domeniu este, indubitabil, un joc de sumă nulă - ceea ce câştigă sau acaparează este contabilizat ca pierdere pentru toţi ceilalţi. De altfel, concurenţa chiar a fost definită, în 1999, de un profesor francez de la Sorbona, Yves Guyon, ca un joc în care competitorii au dreptul de a-i păgubi pe celalalţi (2). Tot ceea ce trebuie urmărit în lupta pentru acapararea sau câştigarea clientelei (prezumat limitată, necrescătoare) este ca mijloacele utilizate să fie loiale şi legitime, conforme cu uzanţele comerciale cinstite. Abuzul de putere economică a comercianţilor şi practicile lor înşelătoare, contrare uzanţelor comerciale cinstite, prejudiciază sau ruinează micii comercianţi şi, mai ales, consumatorii, ceea ce le distruge acestora încrederea în piaţă. Dacă, într-o primă fază, ceea ce pierd consumatorii, câştigă comercianţii abuzivi sau incorecţi, în faza a doua, finală, piaţa este cea care pierde şi, implicit, comerciantul care a crezut în mod naiv că a câştigat uşor bani din pre­judicierea sau ruinarea co-contractanţilor.
     În al doilea rând, în comerţul cu bani, majoritatea covârşitoare a instrumentelor de plată şi a unităţilor de etalon valoric sunt datorii create prin simplul act juridic al împrumutului şi nu bani, în adevăratul sens al cuvântului. Este ceea ce, în ultima vreme, denumim "bani - datorie" sau bani creaţi din nimic. Prin punerea în circulaţie a banilor - datorie nu se creează bogăţie a naţiunilor, ci îndatorare a populaţiei, ba chiar captivitate. Consumatorilor li se creează artificial iluzia bogăţiei şi a bunăstării şi li se construieşte nevoia de a consuma pe credit (în drept şi în psihologie, această practică incorectă a comercianţilor se numeşte consumerism). Spre exemplu, casele cumpărate pe credit ipotecar sau imobiliar sunt numai aparent proprietatea consumatorilor, întrucât ipotecile pot fi oricând executate şi aşa-zişii proprietari evacuaţi din case. Aberant din orice pers­pectivă liberală asupra economiei este că băncile deţin un incredibil monopol, apărat cu străşnicie de stat, cel al emiterii banilor-datorie, ceea ce face ca, practic, în acest domeniu să nu existe piaţă. Libertatea pieţei bancare şi auto-reglarea acesteia sunt mituri mincinoase ale economiştilor neo- clasici şi libertarieni de vreme ce nu există piaţă.
     Economia de piaţă poate să crească în mod constant şi, deci, poate să fie un joc de sumă non-nulă, în care câştigul unora nu îi ruinează pe alţii, doar dacă există încrederea în viitor. Standardele legale şi morale, precum şi intervenţia sancţionatorie a autorităţilor pot da garanţia (în mare parte, o garanţie iluzorie, dar eficientă, întrucât previne abuzurile şi practicile necinstite prin teamă de sancţiuni) că profiturile sunt obţinute şi împărţite în mod corect, că impulsul egoist de avea totul şi a avea acum îi poate face pe oameni imuni la consecinţele materiale şi emoţionale negative ale lăcomiei lor asupra celorlalţi, că se pot opri catastrofele.
     Protecţia încrederii în viitor este de ordine publică, mai ales într-o societate ghidată de mitul creşterii economice neîntrerupte. Or, această încredere în viitor este întotdeauna minată sau torpilată de practici înşelătoare, manipulatorii sau deceptive ale comercianţilor, de hoţia şi escrocheria "profesioniştilor" persuasiunii şi de abandonul repetat al responsabilităţii legale şi morale, fiind anihilată atunci când autoritatea publică omite să îi sancţioneze pe vinovaţi sau îi face în mod intenţionat scăpaţi, pe motiv că sunt prea mari sau prea importanţi pentru a fi pedepsiţi şi lăsaţi să falimenteze.
     Acumularea de bogăţii individuale este întotdeauna însoţită de reglementări ale unor privilegii, rente şi monopoluri. Sistemul economic al capitalis­mului rentier şi monopolist, din ce în ce mai acaparator în prezent, face ca cea mai mare parte a averilor mari să fie acumulată de persoane sau entităţi beneficiare ale unor rente, monopoluri şi privilegii, legale sau contractuale, acumulare care se întâmplă prin eforturile şi pe cheltuiala ori responsabilitatea altora. În mod paradoxal, în anul 1848, anul revoluţiilor liberale europene, John Stuart Mill se întreba: "Dacă cineva devine bogat chiar şi când doarme, de unde credeţi că îi vin bogăţia şi averea?". Era evident, încă de pe atunci, că averile nu se acumulea­ză fără a costa pe altcineva fructele muncii sale, de care nu se mai poate bucura, de vreme ce sunt percepute de rentieri, monopolişti şi privilegiaţi fără efort şi fără merit.
     În plus, întrucât resursele materiale şi energetice sunt limitate, iar mediul înconjurător este grav rănit de agricultura industrială şi de producţia ne-ecologică de energie, economia contemporană a redevenit un joc de sumă, exact ca în perioada feudală. Consumul nebunesc de resurse a dus la situaţia în care regenerarea naturală se întâmplă la distanţă de minim 28 de luni de la data consumului. Aşa-numita plăcintă economică globală nu mai ajunge pentru toţi, exact ca în feudalism. De vreme ce resursele nu numai că sunt limitate dar, în plus, sunt şi concentrate în foarte, foarte puţine mâini, este limpede că, în prezent, ceea ce câştigă unii, pierd alţii. Enormul decalaj economic dintre bogaţi şi săraci, cu mult mai mare decât cel care a caracterizat feudalismul timpuriu, determină, ca într-un alchimic cerc vicios auto-generat, o inegalitate şi mai mare, care vine, ca întotdeauna, cu un preţ. Treptat, pe nesimţite, produsele şi serviciile de masă nu vor mai avea cumpărători.
     Un ideal sădit în mod insidios în mentalul colectiv, societatea de consum, a părut cândva (chiar şi pentru românii abia ieşiţi din comunism, în anii '90) că este încununarea economiei de piaţă, rezultatul său final. Dar scopul economiei de piaţă nu este acumularea excesivă de bogăţii şi de creanţe contra populaţiei captive, ci democratizarea consumului. În lipsa aces­tei finalităţi, conceptul însăşi de economie de piaţă este un non-sens. Or, aşa cum arată acum lucrurile, societatea de consum s-a înscris pe calea imploziei, bunăstarea câtorva devenind cauza nefericirii tuturor. Ca să supravieţuiască, economia capitalistă de piaţă trebuie să crească în mod constant. Această creştere înseamnă producţie din ce în ce mai mare, o masă din ce în ce mai mare de oameni fiind chemaţi să consume ceea ce se produce. De aici, apariţia mitului societăţii de consum, visul american al clasei de mijloc, care poate să îşi cumpere o casă, o maşină şi şcolarizarea copiilor, fie din salariu, fie din credite bancare (prin care se aduc în prezent veniturile viitoare din salarii). Dar consumul s-a bazat din ce în ce mai mult pe credit, bunăstarea devenind o continuă îndatorare şi, in extremis, o adevărată captivitate contractuală faţă de creditori. Mult mai interesant din punct de vedere economic, juridic şi chiar psihologic este că, atunci când, ca un corn al abundenţei, economia a ajuns să fie supra - saturată cu bunuri de consum, s-a trecut la comercializarea de produse în mod deliberat create pentru a avea viaţă scurtă şi, deci, pentru a putea fi înlocuite frecvent cu alte produse sau pentru a intra în trend, precum şi la comercializarea de produse de unică folosinţă şi de nenumărate produse de care nu avem realmente nevoie sau care exced cu mult necesităţile noastre naturale de consum. Cel mai ciudat cerc vicios în care consumatorii au fost capturaţi este cel din domeniul alimentar. Oamenii obişnuiţi consumă mult, ieftin şi prost, devin supra-ponderali (ceea ce necesită medicaţie scumpă, suplimente alimentare menite a neutraliza efectele adverse ale mâncării, programe de gestiune a masei corporale de genul fitness-ului, ceea ce creează în cascadă alte pieţe de produse şi alt fel de consum) şi aruncă o mare parte din mâncare, în condiţiile în care un sfert din populaţia actuală suferă de foame sau de malnutriţie. Acesta este consumerismul, o rezultantă - mutant a acestei supra-saturaţii. Întrucât era necesar să supravieţuiască, în mod cert capitalismul avea nevoie de sere şi laboratoare în care să cultive nevoi noi de consum, produse şi servicii ieftine şi efemere, cu adresabilitate din ce în ce mai largă, un mit al consumului "binefăcător" şi o masă mare de enoriaşi capabili să se aşeze la cozi cu ore sau zile înainte de deschiderea unui nou super-market sau de lansarea noii versiuni a brandului preferat, doar pentru a fi siguri că "prind" reducerile şi, respectiv, reuşesc să cumpere la timp device-ul mult dorit. Consume­rismul este un mit mai mult decât necesar supravieţuirii capitalismului, fiind construit din nevoia (naturală sau artificială) de a cumpăra. Consumerismul este un trend creat de comercianţi în interesul comercianţilor, un rezultat al arsenalului de tehnici de marketing şi de persuasiune, care îl determină pe simplul particular să cumpere, chiar şi când nu are nevoie să consume. Shoppingul, ca răsfăţ "justificat" şi modalitate de relaxare sau de "vindecare" a stresului şi a frustrărilor zilnice, încurajarea prin reclame şi marketing a actului achiziţiei fără o motivaţie precisă, creditul pentru orice, urmărirea prin joc a apartentenţei la o comunitate "selectă" de consumatori doar pentru a putea cumpăra mai mult cu iluzia că membrii clubului sunt aparte, speciali etc., au determinat influenţe profunde la nivel psihosocial, mental şi emoţional colectiv, care au transformat modul în care reacţionăm şi ne facem planuri. Imperativele perene ale moralei insistă pe onestitate, prudenţă, abstinenţă, compasiune pentru aproapele tău. În schimb, imperativele din reclame sunt lăcomia, plăcerea hedonistă şi răsfăţul pe datorie.
     Consumul este cel care întreţine şi face necesară creşterea producţiei, fără de care nu există capitalism. În plus, consumul aduce TVA la bugetul de stat, face să funcţioneze piaţa de credit de retail, aduce astfel profituri şi bonusuri bancare etc. Consumatorii nu ar trebui blamaţi pentru consum (3), ci ajutaţi să îşi păstreze încrederea în viitor, singura ancoră a capitalismului, prin sancţionarea şi prevenţia abuzului de putere economică şi a practicilor înşelătoare. Consumerismului i se opune legislaţia protecţiei consumatorilor, partea slabă a contractului, victima prezumată a practicilor incorecte ale comercianţilor. Consumerismul este o ţintă a sancţiunilor şi a măsurilor de prevenţie prevăzute în această legislaţie.
     Încrederea că viitorul va fi mai bun decât prezentul face posibilă existenţa banilor-datorie, magia bancară care aduce în prezent banii viitori (potenţiali). Când oamenii credeau că trecutul era mai bun decât prezentul şi că viitorul va fi cu mult mai rău, banii-datorie nu erau posibili. Alchimia bancară nu putea exista. Sistemul rezervelor fracţionare nu ar putea exista fără această încredere într-un viitor mai bun şi fără acest joc de-a călătoria în timp, susţinut de stat ca monopol al băncilor.
     Dar va mai exista încrederea într-un viitor mai bun? Va mai exista progres? Sau, de fapt, ne aşteaptă o recesiune şi o stagnare seculare, forţate de elucubranta acumulare de datorii (care, în prezent, depăşesc de 4 ori PIB-ul global)?
     Credinţa în mitul creşterii economice continue a dat naştere unor absurdităţi cum ar fi emiterea de bani fără acoperire în bunuri şi produse (quantitative easing) şi creditarea cu dobânzi negative sau care tind asimptotic către zero. De aici a rezultat creşterea elucubrantă a datoriilor, care dau iluzia bogăţiei, dar care creează participanţilor la acest joc pervers o insolubilă Dilemă a prizonierului.
     Apariţia shadow banking şi a peer-to-peer lending pune în pericol de extincţie acest sistem al alchimiei bancare, pe care Mervyn King îl vede apunând ("Sfârşitul alchimiei"). În plus, va mai exista un viitor al omului, care va trebui să intre în competiţie cu trans-humanii, cu ultra-omul şi cu inteligenţa artificială? Sau trebuie să înţelegem că trăim epoca ultimilor oameni din profeţia lui Nietzsche, cei care trăiesc un prezent continuu, fără legături cu trecutul şi fără idealuri şi planuri de viitor?
     * NOTE:
     1. O arhicunoscută parabolă biblică susţine că mai uşor îi este unei cămile să treacă prin urechile unui ac decât bogatului să ajungă în Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu.
     2. Yves Guyon, Droit des affaires, editura Economică, Paris, 1999.
     3. Înţelesul consumerismului a fost inversat în mediul nostru juridic. În dreptul nostru, consumerismul a devenit denumirea doctrinară sau jurnalistică a legislaţiei protecţiei consumatorilor, iar această denumire este utilizată, deseori, cu condescendenţă de unii autori de drept sau practicieni ai dreptului, ca şi când consumatorii ar fi nişte persoa­ne vicioase, care se dedau la lux, răsfăţ şi consum inutil, pretinzând ulterior că nu au ştiut ce fac la momentul achiziţiei şi cerând, spre dauna "oneştilor" comercianţi şi, oricum, fără să merite, să li se respecte dreptul la informare, la protecţie legală ca victime prezumate ale practicilor incorecte ale comercianţilor şi ale abuzurilor de putere economică a acestora şi la repararea prejudiciilor cauzate de produsele cu defecte. Niciun principiu, nici "buna" lăcomie pentru onorarii şi fonduri destinate publicităţii sau sponsorizării, nici egoismul (care ar putea fi un alt fel de altruism, dacă ar exista cauze mai bune), nu pot şterge cerinţele dreptăţii şi ale umanităţii şi nici nu pot contribui la recâştigarea încrederii pierdute odată cu câştigul uşor al primului euro din manipularea, înşelarea sau decepţia practicate contra oamenilor obişnuiţi transformaţi în nişte naivi sau creduli. 

     Acumularea de bogăţii individuale este întotdeauna însoţită de reglementări ale unor privilegii, rente şi monopoluri.
     
     Consumul este cel care întreţine şi face necesară creşterea producţiei, fără de care nu există capitalism. În plus, consumul aduce TVA la bugetul de stat, face să funcţioneze piaţa de credit de retail, aduce astfel profituri şi bonusuri bancare etc.
     
     Credinţa în mitul creşterii economice continue a dat naştere unor absurdităţi cum ar fi emiterea de bani fără acoperire în bunuri şi produse (quantitative easing) şi creditarea cu dobânzi negative sau care tind asimptotic către zero.
     
     Abuzul de putere economică a comercianţilor şi practicile lor înşelătoare, contrare uzanţelor comerciale cinstite, prejudiciază sau ruinează micii comercianţi şi, mai ales, consumatorii, ceea ce le distruge acestora încrederea în piaţă.

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Economia de piaţă la amurg

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Macroeconomie)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Oglindă, oglinjoară, cine-i cel mai (ne)vinovat din ţară? click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER 2 Aprilie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN APRILIE
MFP vrea să împrumute 3,82 miliarde lei de la bănci click să citeşti tot articolul
Trei vicepreşedinţi ai ANAF şi trei inspectori generali adjuncţi antifraudă, eliberaţi din funcţie click să citeşti tot articolul
Ţara noastră trebuie să plătească 1,2 miliarde euro către UE, în aprilie click să citeşti tot articolul
Guvernul majorează la 3,5% cota din impozitul pe venit care poate fi donată pentru susţinerea ONG-urilor click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER 30 Martie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER 28 Martie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de factoring a crescut cu 13%, depăşind pragul de 4,56 miliarde de euro click să citeşti tot articolul
ANALIZĂ DELOITTE:
România, unul din cele trei state din Europa cu obligaţii de tranzacţionare centralizată a gazelor naturale click să citeşti tot articolul
OPINII
Cum i-am păcălit pe englezi cu rezervele noastre de aur click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER 28 Martie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Globalizarea pe bani ieftini sau din nimic s-a întors împotriva "arhitecţilor" click să citeşti tot articolul
ASF:
Fondurile de pensii private aveau active în valoare de 41,71 miliarde de lei, la sfârşitul lunii februarie click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER - 23 Martie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
02.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la numai 5 milioane de lei
     * Depreciere de 0,63% pentru titlurile Transelectrica
     
     Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa bursieră de vineri a fost de numai 5,09 milioane de lei (1,09 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.03.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 34 de milioane de lei
     Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie negativă, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând scăderi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * 65% din rulaj realizat prin transferul deal cu aproape 5% din SIF Oltenia
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un volum de 97,34 milioane de lei (20,91 milioane de euro), circa 65% din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BVB
BET-FI, singurul indice care a închis în teritoriu negativ
     Valoarea tranzacţiilor de ieri, de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, a fost de 44,41 milioane de lei (9,55 milioane de euro), peste nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 35 de milioane de lei, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene continuă să crească
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii fiind din nou atenţi la informaţiile despre companii, după ce temerile legate de un război comercial s-au atenuat.
     Titlurile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile de pe pieţele europene şi americane se atenuează
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, analiştii considerând că tensiunile comerciale recente s-au mai atenuat în urma apariţiei informaţiilor conform cărora SUA...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 30 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9073
2.3814
2.9349
3.9632
0.1835
0.6248
0.2143
4.6576
5.3090
1.4910
3.5583
0.2295
0.4826
1.1066
0.0658
0.4533
0.9539
3.7779
0.3194
1.1431
0.6020
0.0580
0.3557
0.2081
2.7353
0.0394
0.1436
1.0285
0.6264
0.1213
160.9380
5.4941 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook