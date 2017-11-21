   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Efectele poluării asupra bucureştenilor şi autoturismele lor

BURSA 15.01.2018

LAURENŢIU MITRACHE
 
măreşte imaginea
     România este o ţară poluată, atât de poluată încât în iulie 2017 Comisia Europeană ne trimitea două avertismente oficiale referitoare la emisiile centralelor industriale cu combustie şi poluarea provocată de deşeurile rezultate din exploatările miniere. Conform Greenpeace România, cele mai mari probleme se înregistrează în marile aglomerări urbane, acolo unde stilul de viaţă şi în special traficul intens generează emisii şi noxe ridicate care îşi lasă amprenta pe sănătatea tuturor, sursele majore de poluare a aerului din România fiind: arderea combustibililor fosili în sectorul energetic, procesele de producţie (industria metalurgică, industria chimică etc.), transportul rutier, şantierele de construcţii, halele şi depozitele de deşeuri industriale şi municipale, sistemele de încălzire individuale.
     Agenţia Europeană de Mediu a estimat că, în 2013, aproximativ 28.000 de decese premature au fost asociate cu poluarea aerului, costurile externe legate de sănătate, rezultate din poluarea aerului în România, ridicându-se la circa 10 miliarde euro/an.
     Lucrurile ar fi probabil, mult mai grave, dacă nu ar exista Ministerul Mediului (evaluează şi monitorizează nivelul calităţii aerului) şi Primăriile.
     Infringementul din partea Comisiei Europene a alarmat evident Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti (legal responsabilă cu implementarea măsurilor concrete pentru îmbunătăţirea calităţii vieţii populaţiei) şi inevitabil, pe primarul general Gabriela Firea.
     Conform opiniei specialiştilor primăriei, maşinile (autovehiculele - n.n.) intoxică aerul în proporţie de 70%.
     Oana Grigore, şef de serviciu Ecologie Urbană menţionează intenţia Primăriei de a implementa propriul sistem de monitorizare a calităţii aerului în Bucureşti: "Avem nevoie de 25 de staţii fixe, 9 staţii relocabile care vor fi amplasate lângă marile şantiere de construcţii şi 30 de staţii care vor fi montate pe staţiile RATB".
     Menţionarea existenţei unui astfel de proiect - lăudabilă, evident - subliniază însă realitatea tristă că, până la realizarea sa, gradul de poluare a aerului Bucureştilor nu este de fapt monitorizat, situaţie în care estimarea contribuţiei autovehiculelor la 70% este hazardată, neavând la bază măsurători precise. Ar însemna că Electrocentrale (ELCEN) care are în componenţă patru termocentrale în Bucureşti, echipate cu grupuri energetice folosind combustibili sub formă de gaze natural, traficul aerian estimat la circa 6 milioane de pasageri anual (contribuţia aeronavelor la poluare exprimată per pasager echivalează cu aceea produsă de un autoturism, în cazul aeroportului Otopeni echivalând cu 6 milioane de autoturisme!), unităţile industriale, locomotivele, sistemele de încălzire individuală a locuinţelor, agricultură, şantierele de construcţii, depozitarea deşeurilor, etc. contribuie cu doar 30%!
     Totuşi, deoarece conform Comisiei Europene, emisiile rezultate din activitatea de transport (autoturisme, camioane, autobuze) au cea mai mare contribuţie la poluarea aerului în Europa, putem accepta aplicabilitatea estimării Comisiei Europene şi în cazul Bucureştilor.
     Ca în multe alte cazuri, guvernanţii şi administraţiile locale (Primăria Bucureştilor), urmând preceptul peren al firului roşu conducător, conform căruia teoria generală trebuie aplicată la condiţiile locale, specifice (marxism, socialism suedez, capitalismul liberal social, etc.) nu au perceput gradul de poluare drept o ameninţare, intuind oportunitatea colectării de venituri suplimentare pretextând public grija pentru cetăţeni în sens larg şi asigurând concomitent posibilitatea cheltuirii lor discreţionare, în sens restrâns!
     Strategic, luând cuvântul la o conferinţă organizată de PwC în luna septembrie 2017, şeful Administraţiei Fondului pentru Mediu, Cornel Brezuica a "dezvăluit" constituirea unui grup de lucru pentru elaborarea unei versiuni actualizate a timbrului de mediu, "lucrurile fiind foarte dramatice", din cauza numărului mare de maşini rulate aduse în ţară (ignorând că aducerea lor în ţară a fost şi este legală). Se prefigurează două soluţii (dintre care va fi aleasă, evident, cea aducătoare de venituri mai mari la buget!): taxarea o singură dată, pentru toată durata de viaţă a autovehiculului sau o plată anuală, gen impozit sau altă taxă care să aibă o valoare mai mare pentru autovehiculele cu normă de poluare inferioară.
     Primarul general al Bucureştilor - mimând o plăcută surprindere pentru această iniţiativa a Administraţiei Fondului pentru Mediu - ne anunţa, în 26 octombrie 2017, cu un entuziasm intenţionat a ne crea senzaţia că "ne va da", când de fapt "ne va lua", că va pune, suplimentar, o nouă taxă pentru bucureşteni, altfel "vom ajunge să nu mai putem circula". Domnia sa a spus: "Suntem sufocaţi de toate rablele din Europa!"
     Totuşi, primarul general, păstrează ceva îndoieli că taxa se va aplica, democraţia obligând-o să consulte cetăţenii urbei: "În săptămânile următoare, vom avea o consultare populară, prin asociaţiile de proprietari şi prin primăriile de sector, de asemenea, va fi şi un sondaj de opinie, în care dorim să-i întrebăm pe bucureşteni dacă ar fi de acord, având în vedere creşterea numărului de maşini înmatriculate în Bucureşti, cu aproape 50.000 doar în acest an (n.r. anul trecut), şi ca urmare a eliminării taxei de mediu, să se introducă, pentru zona centrală, aşa cum se întâmplă în toate marile Capitale europene, o taxă de mediu. Nu avem stabilită valoarea, se fac acum nişte calcule. Nu aş vrea să iau această decizie, care, cel puţin la început, e nepopulară, fără o consultare largă a bucureştenilor. Vreau să ştiu care este părerea lor. Dacă ei sunt de acord, în marea lor majoritate, iar consultarea publică va fi transparentă - va fi şi online, va fi şi prin chestionare- vom introduce această taxă".
     Calculele erau de mult făcute, fiind de o simplitate dezarmantă: în Bucureşti sunt înmatriculate peste un milion de autoturisme, la care se adaugă vehicule comerciale sau din construcţii. O taxă medie de 50 de euro/an va genera venituri nete de cel puţin 50 de milioane de euro pe an! Simplu şi ingenios, nu-i aşa?
     Evident, acesta va fi singurul impact: efectul asupra importurilor second-hand va fi nul (cum descurajezi achiziţionarea unui autoturism cu 2-3.000 de euro, mărindu-i preţul cu 50-100 de euro?! Senzitivitatea achiziţiilor second-hand la majorarea preţului cu 1% va fi zero!). Autoturismele noi, Euro 6, hibride sau electrice vor plăti şi ele taxe? Dar cele înregistrate în Voluntari, de exemplu?! Sau Ilfov?!
     Totuşi, acestea nu sunt decât presupuneri răutăcioase, rezultatele consultării populare urmând a confirma justeţea iniţiativei primarului general care, după bifarea acestei realizări, va putea să "închidă" caietul cu promisiuni electorale, ce vor fi fost realizate şi chiar depăşite: trafic plictisitor de fluid, transport în comun gratuit, curăţenie exemplară, acces facil în Capitală (Prelungirea Ghencea cu şase benzi), parcări uriaşe la intrare în Bucureşti, zeci de kilometri de metrou, monumente reprezentative pentru istoria noastră (Prinţul Rainier de Monaco), faţade impecabile pe Magheru, Calea Victoriei şi Elisabeta, schimbarea unor denumiri desuete gen "Parcul Herăstrău", despre care nimeni nu i-a spus că dacă merită un nume regal, acela ar fi trebuit să fie Carol al II-lea, care a dispus amenajarea sa iniţială...
     O întrebare persistă, totuşi: cum vor fi cheltuiţi banii din taxe pentru reducerea poluării şi cum vom putea evalua eventualul impact, dacă în prezent gradul de poluare nu este măsurat corespunzător?! 

     NOTĂ:
     Laurenţiu Mitrache este fost bancher.

 
 
Jurnal Bursier
15.01.2018
BVB
Rulajul urcă spre 60 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
       Valoarea tranzacţiilor a urcat la aproape 60 millioane lei, în ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, peste cea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară de circa 55 de milioane de lei, în contextul în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, stimulate de rezultatele companiilor şi situaţia politică din Germania
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, investitorii reacţionând la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii, dar şi la rezultatele preliminare pozitive...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.01.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, "Estinvest": Acţiunile bancare - capul de afiş al şedinţei de tranzacţionare"
     * Cotaţia Fondul Proprietatea urcă cu 2,24%, la preţul de 0,912 lei/unitate
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) şi-a continuat creşterea din acest an, toate coşurile de acţiuni încheind şedinţa de tranzacţionare în teritoriul pozitiv.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene scad din cauza rezultatelor dezamăgitoare ale companiilor
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, din cauza unor rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşterea randamentelor bondurilor aduce declin pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs descendent ieri, în contextul avansului randamentelor bondurilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.01.2018
BVB
Rulajul creşte, apropiindu-se de 54 de milioane de lei
     * Indicele BET se menţine peste pragul de 8.000 de puncte
       Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a ieşit în evidenţă prin creşterea lichidităţii la 53,8 milioane de lei, reprezentând ziua cu cel mai mare volum înregistrat în 2018.  click să citeşti tot articolul
