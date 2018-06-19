   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Macroeconomie

OPINII

Politica proastă - o fi ea amuzantă, dar e profund dăunătoare economiei (I)

BURSA 27.08.2018

Mihai Antonescu
 
     *  De ce e bine să ai legi aplicabile şi efecte previzibile ale lor
     *  Cum influenţează fiecare ramură, direct şi indirect, pe termen scurt, mediu şi lung, erorile de proiectare ale Sistemului
     
     Politica ar trebui să fie blocul de comandă al societăţii. La vârful piramidei, un arbitru înţelept ar fi cel care să medieze diferenţele de opinie ale unui restrâns grup de strategi, la rândul lor aflaţi la şefia unui colectiv de experţi care să traseze sarcini ierarhic, în jos, unor executanţi disciplinaţi.
     Politica e o treabă de viziune. Aplicarea ei este una de rigoare. Măsurile bune aplicate riguros vor face bine. Măsurile proaste aplicate bine vor face rău.
     Prosperitatea, ţelul banal şi oarecum lipsit de anvergură spirituală al majorităţii oamenilor, e dată de puterea economiei. Această putere e generată de abilitatea politicului de a armoniza eforturile şi selecţia antreprenorilor, delimitarea sectoarelor, interesele locale, zonale, naţionale, continentale, mondiale.
     Orice măsură politică reverberează direct sau indirect în economie iar aceasta va amplifica şi traduce în concret ideea generală.
     Societatea europeană modernă e rezultatul gândirii politice adaptate la realitatea socială, la specificul etnic şi la religia grupurilor care o alcătuiesc.
     De exemplu, un model de succes, Olanda, o ţară fără resurse şi fără dimensiunea unei puteri militare sau a unui operator major de forţă de muncă, a construit bunăstare şi civilizaţie pe o moderaţie şi o neobosită capacitate de a lucra, determinate de religia protes­tantă, pe o unitate de limbă, rasă şi interes, fără a respinge interferenţele culturale, fără a clădi liberalism pe lipsa­ de fermitate a Statului, fără a nega valori străine şi fără a manifesta imprudenţă, chiar în vremurile cele mai faste.
     Într-o ţară ca aceasta, politicul va fi preocupat de conservarea unei linii pragmatice şi va fi evaluat mai mult tehnic şi mai puţin afectiv.
     Nu e singura soluţie de succes. Pe alte meleaguri s-a optat pentru altcumva.
     În lumea arabă şi mediu-orientală, dominată de politica afectivă, economia s-a protejat detaşându-se de culoarea sau doctrina forţei conducătoare.
     Politica nu a creat legi constructive, ci legi nevătămătoare. Producţia sau comerţul au fost protejate de Stat prin neamestecul său în daraverile particulare.
     Unde nu au fost resurse naturale, s-a apelat la resursa umană, căreia i s-a garantat o oarecare autonomie.
     Siria baathistă, de exemplu, a dezvoltat o economie rentabilă, într-o ţară săracă, prin fiscalitatea laxă, prin subvenţionarea energiei şi serviciilor publice de către Stat, exploatator al unor monopoluri, printr-o libertate comercială deplină. S-a generat un profit individual care a alimentat un consum eficient, un tranzit profitabil şi o perfectă ocupare a forţei de muncă.
     În Liban, chiar în plin război civil, economia a duduit la cote maxime. Bombele cădeau, miliţiile sunite, şiite, druze, ismailite, creştine, armata siriană, trupele israeliene îşi vedeau de păruială, negustoria se procopsea printre tiruri de mitralieră şi gropi de obuze, vapoarele intrau şi ieşeau nestingherite din radă, banii se mişcau în circuitul lor sănătos, antebelic. La Beirut, nicio bombă, niciun proiectil, nicio schijă n-au căzut în Rue des Banques, niciun finanţist n-a fost asasinat, nicio bancnotă mototolită. Nimeni n-a tras în fabrici sau în navele comerciale.
     Degeaba căinăm Turcia, degeaba presa occidentală titrează apocaliptic analize, oricâte năzbâtii ar face Erdogan, în orice abisuri s-ar duce lira, turcii vor produce pentru branduri străine sau sub marcă proprie, marfa va tranzita masiv teritoriul, staţiunile vor fi pline de turişti.
     În Orientul apropiat, politica n-are decât să fie afectivă, oamenii se pot ciomăgi cât vor şi pot muri pentru o idee, măcar vor muri cu burta plină şi cu bani în buzunar.
     În Occident, politica umple sau goleşte burta şi buzunarul, deci afectivitatea e un lux ce trebuie asumat economic. Riscurile democraţiei.
     România nu e nici Occident, nici Orient... sau e şi una şi alta.
     Noi votăm încăpăţânat, sau voluntar amăgit, şi după aia ne văităm.
     În România contemporană, iniţiativele politice sunt de două feluri: măsuri proaste care se vor a părea bune, spre hipnotizarea alegătorului căruia i s-a hrănit iluzia discernământului, şi diversiuni sau aiureli.
     Spre exemplu: creşterea generală, abruptă, a pensiilor şi salariilor e o măsură proastă.
     Incendiul de la Colectiv sau discuţia dacă răspunderea pentru violenţa jandarmilor la recentele evenimente aparţine Prefectului sau Ministrului de Interne sunt diversiuni.
     Povestea lui Dragnea că Soros a vrut să-l asasineze e o aiureală.
     Din păcate, la noi, măsurile proaste, diversiunile şi aiurelile afectează deopotrivă eco­nomia.
     Desigur, măsurile proaste sunt cele mai eficace instrumente dacă vrei să se aleagă praful într-un mod cât mai operativ. Dar, diversiunile pot genera efecte la fel de distructive. Nici aiurelile nu-s de ici, de colo, şi ele pot manifesta un aport considerabil în calea spre ruină.
     Mai proaste decât măsurile proaste sunt măsurile bune în principiu. Mult mai distructive.
     O imbecilitate crasă e oarecum asumată. E atât de evident, când ai o iniţiativă meschină şi idioată, că va avea efecte crunte, că te apuci din start să faci câte ceva pentru a disimula sau diminua numitele efecte.
     O măsură bună, după capul prost al celui care o iniţiază, dacă e numai aparent bună, dacă bunătatea ei e un sofism abil construit, dacă e o chestie chiar faină, dar în context sau în corelaţie cu alţi factori e nocivă, efectele nu vor fi doar nefaste, ci şi surprinzătoare. Pentru autor, iar uneori chiar şi pentru ceilalţi.
     Adică...
     Când Guvernul anunţă măriri de pensii şi creşteri salariale e clar: se iscă inflaţie, vin scumpiri, se pompează într-un consum imprudent, puterea de cumpărare se va diminua treptat, se vor crea blocaje, se iau bani de la inves­tiţii doar pentru un beneficiu electoral imediat etc. Asta o poate înţelege oricine, chiar şi Dăncilă. Bine, poate nu chiar Dăncilă, nici Tăriceanu, nici pros­tul satului, dar Vâlcov, Varujan, poate şi Olguţa, chiar şi mediocrii clasei de la şcoala ajutătoare - în mod cert. E un rău asumat. Poate doar pe jumătate, poate numai într-o fracţie mai mică, dar lumea e oarecum conştientă de repercusiuni. Eroarea rezidă doar în analiza cost-beneficii sau nici măcar, e calea fără încotro
     *  Comerţul urban, această necunoscută, misterul pe care mintea nu-l pătrunde
     Dacă privim roată în jur, cu sau fără bunăvoinţă, vom remarca, alături de eterne şi resemnate pricini de dezamăgire, o serie de împliniri măreţe ale ultimilor ani. Administraţia prezentă şi cea recent trecută au făcut multe lucruri care arată promiţător.
     Am umplut Capitala şi marile oraşe de mall-uri şi complexe comerciale.
     În Bucureşti, bunăoară, s-au ridicat vreo zece mall-uri, unele mai monumentale ca altele, şi au apărut puzderie de citadele profilate ale comerţului cu ridicata.
     Nu e rău. Negoţ lucios, mai ieftin ca odinioară, cu mărfuri de oarecare calitate.
     Economia românească e aproape exclusiv bazată pe consum.
     Principalii consumatori sunt salariaţii, bugetarii şi angajaţii corporaţiilor. Anvergura lor economică e dată de leafă. Lefurile sunt bunicele. Salariul minim a crescut, cel mediu aşijderea, în clădirile de birouri, pe platformele comerciale şi în sectorul de Stat sunt venituri nete lunare cuprinse între 3000 şi 15000 de lei, în metropolă.
     Dacă România a fost cam două decenii o ţară fără clasă mijlocie, cu relativ mulţi bogaţi şi nenumăraţi săraci, încadrând un număr nesemnificativ de mijlocaşi, acum superchiaburii au cam dispărut, iar burjuii moderaţi au căpătat o semnificativă pondere. Asta nu a redus însă serios masa săracilor.
     Pentru comerţul urban nu e rău. Mijlociii sunt categoric mai mulţi decât vechii bogătaşi şi cumpără în cantităţi sensibil mai mari.
     Lucrurile foarte scumpe au cam dis­părut din magazinele bucureştene.
     Dacă pe la jumătatea anilor 2000 mall-urile puţine vindeau jachete Oakwood, Marlboro Classics sau Feraud, blugi Levi's, Wrangler sau Rifle, cămăşi de sindrofie de sute de dolari, brichete Dupont şi ceasuri exorbitante, în cantităţi suspect de mari pentru o capitală ca a noastră, acum multele mall-uri adăpostesc prăvălii care vând C&A, Bershka, Pull and Bear, Stradivarius, costume de sindrofie care preţuiesc cât o cravată de lux orbitor. Şi multă mâncare, brizbrizuri, gadget-uri.
     La mall se merge la cumpărături cu 500 de lei azi, unde ieri se mergea cu 10000.
     Cumpărăturile mici de la super şi hypermarket s-au înmulţit. Aproape că au dispărut pieţele, buticurile, magazinele de cartier.
     E bine. Bucureştiul a căpătat un aspect oarecum civilizat!
     Dar...
     Mall-urile au distrus comerţul stradal. Principalele artere ale Capitalei sunt în ruină, pe Magheru, Kogălniceanu, Calea Victoriei etc., au căzut chiriile, spaţiile sunt imposibil de închiriat. Oraşul arată ca după bombardament.
     La mall, metrul pătrat închiriat se scumpeşte, în medie, şi se dă bine. Ca negus­tor en detail ai de ales: sau rămâi la stradă, cu chirie rezonabilă, şi crăpi, nu vinzi nimic, sau accepţi să plăteşti o avere într-un mall, vinzi mult, îţi asumi că nu poţi scumpi pe măsura chiriei, trăieşti şi nu prea faci profit.
     Nici Statul nu se prea bazează pe profiturile IMM-urilor, vezi normele fiscale...
     Comerţul românesc, cel de dinafara lanţurilor străine, va cădea şi nu se va mai ridica niciodată.
     Mall-urile, concurând pe o piaţă supraevaluată, vor începe să capoteze. Acum sunt zece în Bucureşti. Anul acesta e primul în care nu s-a mai inaugurat niciunul. Anul viitor vor fi probabil tot zece. Peste doi ani - opt sau nouă, şi tot aşa.
     Să inaugurezi, să creşti, să lansezi - e simplu.
     Să descreşti, să reduci, să închizi - e mult mai greu. Şi mai nociv pentru toa­tă lumea. Nici legislaţia, nici mentalitatea românească nu ştiu să aplice eficace acel "cut the losses" anglo-saxon.
     Orice scădere a puterii de cumpărare, orice diminuare de venituri din viitorul apropiat, ambele foarte probabile, vor lovi în consum, pe o piaţă fragilă.
     În economie, dacă nu e creştere, precis e recesiune!
     Mall-ul în sine e ok atât timp cât are chiriaşi.
     Acelaşi lucru e valabil pentru piaţa clădirilor de birouri, Fata Morgana ultimelor vremi. Toţi se cred papalekaşi, toţi rotesc chiriaşii între ei, se îndatorea­ză, se îmbată cu apă rece.
     Boom-ul imobiliar e promisiunea cea mai credibilă a unui câştig sigur şi lesnicios. Dacă e şi cât e...
     Atragerea de investiţii şi creditarea bagă bani în ziduri.
     Ce se va întâmpla când între acele ziduri nu vor ma fi suficienţi muşterii?
     Dezvoltarea rapidă, sistematică, frumoasă e bună, binevenită edilitar, estetic, fiscal.
     Fonduri străine, considerând piaţa noastră emergentă, au venit aici să se înmulţească. S-au înmulţit. Acum nu se mai. Ce strânge Broadhurst acum din spaţiile abandonate ale Romartei, cu lacăte pe uşă?
     Ce randament va oferi Globalworth unor fonduri de pensii private?
     Un randament cum a dat Digi Pilonului 2?
     O cădere a pieţei cu consecinţe în străinătate va terfeli din nou imaginea destul de ponosită, după atâta cosmetică, a solidităţii investiţiilor în România.
     Va fi ca atunci când se va adeveri că nu e un grăunte de aur la Roşia Montană şi că Gabriel Ressources a vrut să facă şi a făcut bani doar din listare, din speculaţii şi din manevre avocăţeşti. 
 
1.  Obsesiile lui Antonescu!
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 27.08.2018, ora 07:33)  
 Iar te apuca, maestre? Trebuie sa ne reamintesti mereu? Parca n-am sti! Pai de aia citim noi presa economica, sa ne deprimam? Ia fa bine si mai baga si niste lozinci mobilizatoare!:))


 
  1.1.   Perfectul simplu e asociat cu energia matinala poz  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de MA , in data de 27.08.2018, ora 07:45)
 
 Sau cel putin asa era in 1972. Perfectul simplu se preda in abecedar odata cu educatia pentru sanatate: "ma sculai de dimineata, ma spalai frumos pe fata!" Azi ma sculai la 6 si gasii un pliant de la Kaufland in poarta. Cineva se trezi la 5. Pe coperta scrie "Bunorama. Fii arhitectul orasului tau!" Daca stau si ma gindesc, asa si arata urbea asta, un loc cu un milion si ceva de arhitecti! Cu "bunorama" ca si cu "Tinerama", e confuz si dezamagitor. M-am uitat in frigider si n-am avut nici o revelatie...


 
Piaţa de Capital
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 1.04 milioane de euro pe BVB
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima parte a şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi, o lichiditate de 4.86 milioane lei (1.04 milioane de euro).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional
Bursele europene au deschis în creştere
     Indicii bursieri europeni au deschis şedinta de tranzacţionare de astăzi în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
Digi Communications, pe primul loc în topul lichidităţii
     * Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans de peste 7% pentru acţiunile "Ryanair"
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, după publicarea unor date economice pozitive privind Germania şi Franţa.  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 25 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI singurul indice în creştere
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de doar 25,8 milioane de lei (5,57 milioane de euro), cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.08.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri în sectorul bancar din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, cele mai importante câştiguri fiind înregistrate în sectorul bancar, în aşteptarea unei declaraţii din partea băncii centrale americane (Federal Reserve - Fed).  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
25.06.2018
The transition towards autocracy
     Even without the court ruling rendered in first instance by the High Court of Cassation and Justice in the lawsuit of the fictitious hiring at the Child Protection Department of Teleorman the focus on getting all the institutional levers under the - informal, but all the more important - authority of Liviu Dragnea. But, after his conviction on June 21, this trend will speed up. But only through this kind of concentration of power can the president of the Chamber of Deputies hope to change not only the balance of power - which is already favorable to him, even though nothing is final in politics -, but the legislation based on which he has been sentenced, so that he gets exonerated of any legal responsibility. Or, when the powers of the state are concentrated in the hands of one man, democracy, even though it may be only a façade, moves aside to be replaced by autocracy. And in Romania, the temptation of autocracy, hidden under the veil of illiberalism, is more powerful than it has ever been, after the fall of communism. Could this be just an accident owed to the meteoric apparition of Liviu Dragnea?  click here to read the entire article
19.06.2018
Three scenarios for the suspension of the President
     The Romanian Constitution:
     Art. 80 - The role of the president
     (1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
     (2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society.  click here to read the entire article
.