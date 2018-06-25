   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Politica proastă - o fi ea amuzantă, dar e profund dăunătoare economiei (II)

BURSA 29.08.2018

MIHAI ANTONESCU
 
     * Sănătatea şi justiţia, discreţii husari beţi ai risipei de Stat
     
     Drumul spre Iad e pavat cu bune intenţii.
     Spuneam, într-un articol anterior, că multe lucruri făcute de bună credinţă dăunează grav vieţii în ansamblu.
     Cred că şi cei care au militat pentru aderarea la NATO şi Uniunea Europea-nă, şi artizanii planurilor, înfăptuitorii măsurilor au fost bine intenţionaţi.
     Cred că şi proiectanţii denominării din 2005, şi cei care au încetăţenit intervenţia pe curs, şi apologeţii trecerii la euro, şi redactorii legii dării în plată, şi inovatorii conceptului gajului general, şi înverşunaţii repunerii Oltchim pe roate şi ctitorii SIF-urilor sau Fondului Proprietatea au fost animaţi pe undeva de o bună credinţă, de dorinţa de a face ceva bun.
     Toate inginerelile enumerate au avut o recepţie mai degrabă pozitivă din partea publicului mai mult sau mai puţin avizat.
     Punerea în operă, exploatarea, modul de a implementa şi tehnica armonizării cu alţi factori conduc însă spre un dezastru total pe care, la momentul producerii, îl vom privi nu doar cu unanim regret, dar şi cu cea mai mare surprindere.
     Statul Român a investit o căruţă de bani în sisteme de protecţie a cetăţeanului, ceea ce e minunat. Pe toate direcţiile posibile. Rezultatul e o risipă deşănţată de resurse.
     Oamenii merg la spital cu ambulanţa, fiindcă pot, indiferent de starea în care se află. Pe vremuri se duceau la doctor cu tramvaiul sau cu taxiul.
     La secţie, delincvenţii sunt duşi cu dube şi soboare de mascaţi, când pe vremuri se deplasa un sectorist să lase o citaţie în cutie.
     Aflat în iarna trecută la urgenţa spitalului Elias, vreme de vreo trei zile, din cei 100-150 de pacienţi aduşi de autospecialele salvării, cred că am putut număra trei sau patru urgenţe medicale reale.
     Fiecare pacient adus la camera de gardă este investigat, fiecăruia i se fac, procedural, tomografii, radiografii, electrocardiograme, teste, Doppler, Toffler, Tolkin, R.R. Martin, invariabil, util sau futil.
     Fiecare pachet de servicii costă, per pacient, între câteva sute şi câteva mii de lei. Util sau futil, mai degrabă futil.
     Spitalele sunt pline. Serviciile de urgenţă sunt decontate din bugetul Ministerului Sănătăţii. Cele ulterioare de către CNAS, prin cardurile individuale de sănătate. Oamenii au senzaţia că-s gratis. Dacă ar trebui să plătească peşin, n-ar face toate investigaţiile, la pachet.
     Contribuabilului i se reţin nişte bani. Unii prin angajator. Banii se duc în pârâiaşe să alimenteze fluviul bugetului consolidat de Stat, spre sănătate, justiţie, poliţie, asigurări, şomaj etc. Omul priveşte contribuţia ca pe un bir. De multe ori, pe angajat nici nu-l interesează ce se reţine şi unde se duce. Vrea să ştie cât e netul...
     Când beneficiază de întoarcerea serviciilor plătite cu acei bani, are un sentiment de gratuitate, i se pare că alt-cineva plăteşte în locul lui.
     Reţeaua de farmacii se hrăneşte din tonele de reţete compensate, prescrise larg de medicii de familie.
     Banii se pierd cu sutele de milioane, cu miliardele.
     Mai grav e că se dezvoltă o ipohondrie, o adicţie de a merge la farmacie, la analize, la a cumpăra panacee şi năzbâtii de la teleshop. Pensionarii cheltuiesc puţinii bani proprii pe pros-tii. Statul cheltuie banii lor şi ai lui pe alte prostii. Resursele fiind limitate, bani pentru lucruri prioritare nu mai rămân.
     În justiţie, în aparatul poliţienesc, în Ministerul public şi în ariile legale conexe e la fel de rău.
     Lipsa de celeritate, organizarea birocratică odioasă a sistemului judiciar face ca un nevăzut flux de bani să se scurgă steril spre nicăieri, ca un sistem care irigă un sol infertil.
     Fiecare procedură costă ceva.
     Judecătoriile, tribunalele, curţile de apel par locuri ieftine. Accesul pare gratis, că nu te pune nimeni să plăteşti bilet la intrare.
     Dar nimic nu-i gratis.
     Sistemul hrăneşte judecătorii subfrecventate, la Răcari, la Buftea, la Câmpina, la Moreni. Acestea, laolaltă cu celelalte punc-te de lucru ale zeiţei oarbe angajate la Stat, consumă chirii, amortizări, taxe, gaz, curent, apă, servicii de pază publice şi private, costuri de igienizare, de prevenire a sinistrelor etc.
     În dosarele penale, barourile asigură prezenţa în sală a avocaţilor din oficiu. Onorariile acestora sunt achitate integral sau parţial, în cazul în care inculpatul a contractat un apărător ales, din bani.
     Deplasările inutile, repetate, ale condamnaţilor aflaţi în detenţie, costă, per persoană, de la câteva sute de lei, în cazul unei persoane private de libertate în regim deschis sau semideschis, până la câteva mii de euro, în cazul lui Hayssam Omar, un moşuleţ decrepit, cu diabet şi Parkinson, parte în nenumărate dosare, cu statut de terorist care implică transportul lui cu o extravagantă maşină blindată escortată de vehicule special echipate, populate cu luptători scump dotaţi, antrenaţii şi remuneraţi.
     * Inventar de inutilităţi drăguţe şi idei ingenioase de a arunca banii pe fereastră
     Primăria subvenţionează RADET, care se tot eficientizează de când se ştie, şi dă fonduri însemnate Catedralei Mântuirii Neamului. Cum trăim într-o egalitaristă societate laică, celelalte confesiuni au început să ceară şi să primească sprijin financiar de la autorităţi. Vom construi moschei, sinagoge, toteme, vom înălţa menhire pe care vom aburca dolmeni, vom clădi bojdeuci pentru dalailami şi vom aşeza rogojini stipendiate pentru bahai, şamani, druizi şi satanişti.
     Statul întreţine fel şi fel de entităţi parazite, inutile sau supradimensionat organizate - Autoritatea Electorală Permanentă, Direcţia pentru Relaţii Interetnice, Consiliul de Stat împotriva Discriminării, Avocatul Poporului, Prefectura Municipiului Bucureşti, ANI, CAN.
     Statul hotărăşte ce e bine pentru popor.
     În acest sens dă legi.
     Fiecare lege, fiecare normă, fiecare ordonanţă, decizie, hotărâre costă ceva, nimic nu e gratis. Odată cu emiterea, promulgarea, punerea în operă se alocă un buget. Studiile, normele metodologice, analizele au şi ele alocate sume de bani.
     Un ban dat cu folos, care aduce alt ban, e o investiţie.
     Un ban care nu se mai întoarce, dacă nu generează alte efecte benefice, necuantificabile, e o risipă.
     Normele asigură, în ansamblul lor, cadrul de dezvoltare a unor proiecte, iniţiative, întreprinderi în sectorul privat.
     Modificarea hazardată a cadrului legal va produce sincope, belele.
     Orice corecţie negândită va face victime.
     De ce KDF Energy a putut creşte cifra de afaceri de la 1 milion de euro la o sută de milioane, prin 2010-2011, iar în 2017 a intrat în insolvenţă?
     De ce Impact a fost nevoită să se împrumute la un IFN, CVI Dom Maklerski, 12 milioane de euro, cu 6% dobândă pe an, pentru 4 ani jumătate? Parcă mergea promiţător afacerea... Ce plan le-a făcut Juravle la leşi, după ce prognoze şi analize publice s-a călăuzit? De unde o să restituie împrumutul? O să ia refinanţare de la Sile Cămătaru cu 50% pe săptămână? O să le pună ipoteca în braţe la maklerski?
     Kruk, CVi... Ce caută, dom'le, toţi polonezii ăştia la noi, s-au terminat lituanienii, cazacii, tătarii şi moldovenii pe care i-au urgisit tradiţional?
     De ce se împrumută agricultorii la Agricover şi nu la bancă?
     Cum au prosperat băncile de top la noi înafară de drămuind salarii pe card şi împrumutând pe Udrea şi Ioana Băsescu?
     De ce se tranzacţionează creanţe şi de ce se face profit pe neperformante?
     De ce, de la firmele de taxi la marile magazine particulare, liderii de piaţă de acum zece ani nu mai există deloc?
     Cineva a produs schimbări care nu au priit tuturor agenţilor economici. Unii nu s-au putut adapta. Altora li s-au impus condiţii la care nu se puteau adapta. Au prosperat unii noi, asta e bine, dar fără certitudinea unei dezvoltări durabile şi a existenţei de lungă durată. În acest fel, nu vom avea niciodată companii care să crească constant, de la o generaţie la alta, afişând cu emfază pe blazon un an al fondării din alt secol.
     * Măsurile care ne protejează de rele, dar şi de bine
     E bine că se fac legi care să ne protejeze. Cât ne costă această protecţie şi cât de reală e ea? Unde duce?
     A fost interzisă activitatea comercială în clădirile cu risc seismic ridicat. Foarte bine! Cât de riscantă era activitatea în toate acele clădiri? Ele au fost evacuate, abandonate, dar nici reabilitate, nici demolate. Au rămas pustii, lugubre, să populeze deşertăciunea unui ghost town mioritic.
     Cum a fost posibil ca un imobil cum e Cathedral Plaza să fie ridicat ilegal? Dacă tot a fost ridicat, ar trebui dărâ-mat? Nu-l dărâmă nimeni, oricum. Stă gol, sinistru, nefolosit, nedemolat, o pricină de dezbatere şi scandal fără fond economic.
     E bine că ANSVA ne protejează de gripe aviare, de salmonella, de pesta porcină.
     Deşi... există precedente uimitoare... Avicola Călăraşi a fraţilor libanezi Daher a falimentat în urma unui pretins caz de salmonella descoperit la Selgros. După finalizarea stufoasei suite de cercetări s-a dovedit că n-a fost picior de salmonella la Călăraşi. Dar avicola nu mai e, libanezii au rămas cu un surogat de scuze de la autorităţi. Selgros nu s-a închis.
     Câte suine masacrate şi incinerate ca la Auschwitz, vorba unui geniu al diplomaţiei locale, chiar au suferit de pestă porcină?
     Şi ce despăgubiri se vor plăti proprietarilor? Guvernul român promite reparaţii din fonduri europene, un comisar al Uniunii zice că nu.
     Ne simţim foarte bine protejaţi, dar e un pic cam scump. Şi nici riscurile nu şi-au dovedit transparent existenţa, nici deciziile nu şi-au explicat clar temeiul.
     Avem cârmuitori, avem legiuitori, avem cadru legal temeinic.
     De ce Dracu' ne-o merge aşa de prost?!? 
 
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
Digi Communications, pe primul loc în topul lichidităţii
     * Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans de peste 7% pentru acţiunile "Ryanair"
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, după publicarea unor date economice pozitive privind Germania şi Franţa.  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 25 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI singurul indice în creştere
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de doar 25,8 milioane de lei (5,57 milioane de euro), cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
