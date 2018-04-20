   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Orban nu a reuşit să o răstoarne pe Dăncilă

BURSA 28.06.2018

George Marinescu
 
     Moţiunea de cenzură iniţiată de opoziţie împotriva guvernului Dăncilă a fost respinsă, ieri, de plenul Parlamentului. Deşi pentru căderea Executivului erau nevoie de 233 de voturi, moţiunea a fost votată doar de 166 de parlamentari.
     Pentru a fi siguri că parlamentarii lor nu vor introduce greşit bilele în cele două urne şi din dorinţa de a evita o surpriză neplăcută, liderii coaliţiei le-au interzis aleşilor PSD şi ALDE să îşi exercite dreptul la vot.
     Practic, ieri, a avut loc încă o partitură din piesa politică "nicio sesiune fără moţiune", un demers despre care liderii opoziţiei ştiau că va fi sortit eşecului deoarece coaliţia PSD-ALDE are în Parlament o majoritate mai mult decât confortabilă pentru a-şi asigura controlul asupra guvernului.
     Eşecul a fost preconizat chiar şi din vizita pe care Ludovic Orban, preşedintele PNL, a făcut-o marţi seara în Piaţa Victoriei pentru a primi sprijinul celor care protestează din 31 ianuarie 2017 încoace împotriva guvernelor PSD-ALDE.
     Pentru a demonstra că PSD şi ALDE nu au nevoie de alte voturi pentru menţinerea cabinetului Dăncilă la Palatul Victoria, parlamentarii UDMR nu au participat la vot. Maghiarii au preferat să iasă din sală, deşi au participat la dezbaterea moţiunii folosind cele şapte minute alocate formaţiunii lor.
     Semnul acestei mişcări a fost dat de Kelemen Hunor, preşedintele UDMR, după şedinţa de ieri diminea­ţă a parlamentarilor Uniunii.
     Cu acel prilej, Kelemen Hunor a declarat: "Vom participa la dezbaterea moţiunii de cenzură. Vom avea şi noi de spus acolo ceva, aşa cum fiecare grup parlamentar are câteva minute şi vom spune acolo punctul nostru de vedere şi vom părăsi sala, vom fi absenţi. Deci nu se pune problema să asigurăm cvorumul, să ne abţinem, să nu ştiu ce. Nu vom fi în sală şi vom fi absenţi în momentul votului".
     Liderul UDMR a ţinut să lămureas­că şi faptul că absenţa lor ar fi în defavoarea opoziţiei. El a mai spus: "Se va demonstra că PSD-ALDE au majoritate şi fără UDMR şi că nici măcar cu voturile noastre nu trecea moţiunea de cenzură".
     Se pare că atitudinea UDMR a fost determinată de faptul că unul dintre amendamentele Uniunii propuse pentru modificarea Codului Adminis­trativ a fost adoptat deja de Comisia Juridică. Textul face o derogare de la pragul minim de 20% al minorităţilor pentru ca într-o localitate să poată fi folosită limba maternă a acestora în administraţie.
     Eşecul moţiunii a fost prevăzut şi de Victor Ponta, unul dintre cei doi lideri ai formaţiunii Pro România, înainte de intrarea în dezbateri. El a declarat: "Eşecul de la moţiune se datorează domnului Orban, care a greşit la negocieri. Din toamnă vom încerca să construim noi o alternativă alături de parlamentari social-democraţi. Dacă domnul Orban şi PNL au greşit şi au eşuat azi, sper că noi, în toamnă, vom reuşi cu o construcţie social-democrată şi liberal-democrată. Modul în care s-a pornit cu moţiunea a fost total greşit".
     *  Protest afară, protest şi în sală
     Dezbaterea şi procedura de votare ale moţiunii au avut loc în timp ce, peste drum de Palatul Parlamentului, la intrarea dinspre Parcul Izvor, în jurul orei 14:00, când au fost făcute fotografii de Ziarul BURSA , în jur de 2.000 de persoane protestau împotriva coaliţiei PSD-ALDE şi împotriva guvernului. Oamenii au cerut alegeri anticipate, demisia guvernului Dăncilă, demisia lui Liviu Dragnea şi a lui Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, din funcţiile de preşedinte al Camerei Deputaţilor, res­pectiv de preşedinte al Senatului.
     La un moment dat, protestatarii au avut altercaţii cu jandarmii, deoarece au dorit să forţeze intrarea în Palatul Parlamentului. Dorinţa lor a fost cauzată şi de faptul că în sala de plen, PSD a adus 70 de simpatizanţi ai social-democraţilor, pentru a asista la dezbateri şi a pune presiune asupra reprezentanţilor opoziţiei.
     Între timp, altercaţiile din exterior au fost stinse, pentru că jandarmii au preferat să închidă porţile de fier ale intrării dinspre Parcul Izvor.
     Un alt incident a avut loc în momentul în care câteva zeci de persoane, simpatizante ale PSD, au venit ca să susţină guvernul Dăncilă. Cele două tabere au intrat în conflict verbal, dar violenţele nu au degenerat, pentru că jandarmii au separat protestatarii cu garduri, în zone bine delimitate.
     La protestul din faţa Palatului Parlamentului a participat şi Ludovic Orban, preşedintele PNL.
     După citirea moţiunii de senatorul Radu Mihai de la USR, primul-ministru Viorica Dăncilă a acuzat jocul politic al opoziţiei, susţinând că întreaga moţiune a fost o înşiruire de falsuri şi de minciuni. Dăncilă a amintit în discursul său, pregătit pe mai multe pagini, despre "performanţele" economice ale guvernului pe care îl conduce, precum şi despre "bunele" măsuri sociale luate de membrii executivului.
     În timpul discursului premierului, reprezentanţii opoziţiei au scandat de mai multe ori "Demisia". Parlamentarii liberali au desfăşurat un banner imens care avea sigla PNL şi mesajul "Luptăm până la capăt pentru România".
     Referitor la Pilonul II de pensii, premierul a spus că guvernul nu doreşte naţionalizarea acestuia, ci impunerea reducerii comisioanelor aplicate de către administratorii privaţi.
     În viziunea lui Dăncilă nu are nicio importanţă că inflaţia a trecut de 5,4%, că ROBOR a depăşit 3,15%, că valoarea monedei naţionale a scăzut în comparaţie cu moneda euro, atât timp cât Eurostat susţine că economia ţării noastre a cunoscut un salt considerabil. Pentru primul-ministru, Banca Monetară este acelaşi lucru cu Banca Mondială, aşa cum a citit eronat de pe foile din faţa sa.
     Practic întregul discurs al Vioricăi Dăncilă s-a învârtit în jurul criticării nefondate a demersului iniţiat de opoziţie. Dăncilă i-a acuzat permanent pe parlamentarii PNL, USR şi PMP că nu urmăresc altceva decât scăderea salariilor şi pensiilor, deşi în realitate PSD şi ALDE nu au mărit veniturile românilor.
     *  Opoziţia: "Agenda infractorilor este promovată de Guvern"
     După discursul premierului, reprezentanţii opoziţiei au arătat de ce moţiunea de cenzură ar fi trebuit să fie votată de Parlament.
     Raluca Turcan, din partea PNL, a spus: "Doamnă Dăncilă, aţi reuşit să ridicaţi minciuna la rangul deja celebrei incompetenţe care vă caracterizează. (...) Astăzi putem salva România sau putem instaura Republica Teleorman, la cheremul unei singure persoane. (...) Agenda infractorilor este promovată chiar de către guvern. (...) Moţiunea de astăzi este despre demiterea regimului lui Liviu Dragnea".
     Deputatul Dan Barna, preşedintele USR a acuzat şi el incompetenţa guvernului. El a spus: "Viorica Dăncilă este un prim-ministru care ne face de râs în faţa lumii. (...) Vrem să fim ţara lui Dragnea, care a fost condamnat că a furat din banii copiilor din Teleorman şi apoi le-a cerut scuze infractorilor din puşcării? (...) Am văzut ordinul Ministrului de Interne care cerea măsuri ferme împotriva manifestanţilor paşnici şi în câteva minute unii jurnalişti au fost ridicaţi de jandarmi.
     Aceasta este România sub guvernul condus de Viorica Dăncilă: o ţară în care oamenii sunt asmuţiţi unii împotriva celorlalţi".
     El a mai zis că ţara are nevoie de creşterea nivelului de trai, de dezvoltarea infrastructurii şi de un guvern competent, nu manipulat de un lider politic condamnat.
     Traian Băsescu, senator PMP, a făcut referire la faptul că România se pregăteşte să preia preşedinţia Uniunii Europene şi că primul-ministru Viorica Dăncilă şi miniştrii din cabinetul său sunt incapabili să discute cu omologii lor europeni problemele cu care se confruntă spaţiul european, atât timp cât nu au rezolvat problemele din ţară. 

     Dragnea vrea remaniere
     
     Se pare că, deşi moţiunea de cenzură nu a fost votată, şeful PSD, Liviu Dragnea, ia în calcul remanierea a patru miniştri din guvernul Dăncilă. Cei vizaţi ar fi ministrul Transporturilor - Lucian Şova, minis­trul Economiei - Dănuţ Andruşcă, ministrul Turis­mului - Bogdan Trif şi ministrul Tineretului şi Sportului - Ioana Bran.
     Şi la nivelul secretarilor de stat ar urma să apară schimbări, dacă scenariul remanierii va fi acceptat de partid. Atât Dragnea, cât şi alţi lideri PSD sunt extrem de nemulţumiţi de performanţa acestor miniştri, dar şi de faptul că au fost implicaţi în scandaluri publice.

 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 28.06.2018, ora 00:17)  
 Poza e fabuloasă!


 
Cravată pentru Alexis Tsipras, ştreang pentru poporul grec
DNA a trimis în instanţă cazul Belina
Lucian Şova rămâne şef la Transporturi
Sesiune extraordinară pentru Liviu Dragnea
CSM, încă o amânare în cazul Kovesi
SĂPTĂMÂNA VIITOARE, ÎN COMISIA DE BUGET DIN CAMERA DEPUTAŢILOR
Legea plafonării dobânzilor şi retractul litigios - în şedinţă extraordinară
VOT PENTRU O VARĂ DE NEUITAT
Moţiune fără speranţă
Moţiunea de cenzură a fost respinsă
VICTOR PONTA, ÎN PLEN:
Nu pot să salvez moţiunea lui Orban
PREMIERUL VIORICA DĂNCILĂ, ÎN PLENUL PARLAMENTULUI:
Moţiunea este o înşiruire de falsuri
UDMR va boicota maţiunea de cenzură
Obiectivele României la Summitul NATO, dezbătute astăzi
Legea CSM, la un pas de promulgare
Medierea, nou motiv pentru amânarea proceselor
Iluzia cunoaşterii şi polarizarea socială
Jurnal Bursier
28.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 35 milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat un rulaj de 35,25 milioane de lei (7,57 milioane de euro), valoare situată sub media volumului din acest an, de circa 47 milioane...
28.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cresc acţiunile companiilor petroliere
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, după ce SUA au început să facă presiuni asupra aliaţilor să nu mai cumpere petrol din Iran.
27.06.2018
BVB
Creştere de 0,5% pentru BET-FI
     Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 1,34 miliarde de lei (288,86 milioane de euro), peste 98% din rulaj fiind dat de înregistrarea, în sistemul...
27.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans limitat în Europa, din cauza sectoarelor cu expunere la disputa comercială
     Pieţele europene au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, redresându-se în mare parte după vânzările masive din ziua anterioară, generate de tensiunile comerciale. Totuşi, avansul a fost limitat din cauza...
26.06.2018
Bursele resimt tensiunile comerciale
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, din cauza tensiunilor comerciale dintre SUA şi UE, în contextul în care, la finele săptămânii trecute, preşedintele american Donald Trump şi-a...
26.06.2018
BVB
BET-FI singurul indice pe plus
     * Corecţie de -11,89% a titlurilor Transgaz, ca urmare a datei ex-dividend
     
     Volumul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 26,63 milioane de lei (5,7 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 27 iunie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9515
2.3794
3.0042
4.0325
0.1795
0.6246
0.2234
4.6537
5.2814
1.4243
3.6410
0.2359
0.4903
1.0729
0.0633
0.4484
0.8615
3.9999
0.2928
1.0533
0.6055
0.0583
0.3572
0.2001
2.7290
0.0394
0.1517
1.0890
0.6305
0.1212
161.8319
5.6329 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
25.06.2018
The transition towards autocracy
     Even without the court ruling rendered in first instance by the High Court of Cassation and Justice in the lawsuit of the fictitious hiring at the Child Protection Department of Teleorman the focus on getting all the institutional levers under the - informal, but all the more important - authority of Liviu Dragnea. But, after his conviction on June 21, this trend will speed up. But only through this kind of concentration of power can the president of the Chamber of Deputies hope to change not only the balance of power - which is already favorable to him, even though nothing is final in politics -, but the legislation based on which he has been sentenced, so that he gets exonerated of any legal responsibility. Or, when the powers of the state are concentrated in the hands of one man, democracy, even though it may be only a façade, moves aside to be replaced by autocracy. And in Romania, the temptation of autocracy, hidden under the veil of illiberalism, is more powerful than it has ever been, after the fall of communism. Could this be just an accident owed to the meteoric apparition of Liviu Dragnea?
19.06.2018
Three scenarios for the suspension of the President
     The Romanian Constitution:
     Art. 80 - The role of the president
     (1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
     (2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society.  click here to read the entire article
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
