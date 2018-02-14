   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Politica

ORBAN:

"PNL va depune, la Senat, o moţiune simplă împotriva ministrului Fondurilor Europene"

BURSA 19.03.2018

V.D.
 
măreşte imaginea
Ludovic Orban
     Liberalii vor depune la Senat o moţiune simplă împotriva ministrului Fondurilor Europene, Rovana Plumb, a anunţat astăzi preşedintele PNL, Ludovic Orban.
     "Biroul Executiv a decis să depună o moţiune împotriva Rovanei Plumb. Moţiunea va fi depusă de grupul PNL din Senat. Este o moţiune în care solicităm demiterea ministrului Fondurilor Europene pentru blocarea inacceptabilă a absorbţiei de fonduri europene, în condiţiile în care fondurile europene pot fi un motor de dezvoltare a economiei româneşti, pot să stea la baza susţinerii multor proiecte de infrastructură şi de creştere a calităţii serviciilor către cetăţenii români", a spus Orban, la Parlament, după Biroul Executiv al PNL.
     El a precizat că Guvernul este "incapabil" să absoarbă fondurile europene.
     "Riscăm să pierdem sute de milioane, dacă nu chiar miliarde de euro din cauza incompetenţei şi relei voinţe a ministrului", a conchis preşedintele PNL. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "PNL va depune, la Senat, o moţiune simplă împotriva ministrului Fondurilor Europene"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
MANDA:
"Hellvig m-a informat că vrea să desecretizeze protocolul SRI-DNA" click să citeşti tot articolul
USR critică cererea premierului de desecretizare a protocoalelor DNA-SRI click să citeşti tot articolul
Comisia Iordache a dat raport de admitere pentru modificările legii 304/2004 privind organizarea judiciară click să citeşti tot articolul
MAI îşi înnoieşte parcul auto click să citeşti tot articolul
MINISTRUL MUNCII, DESPRE PROTESTUL DE LA SIMULAREA EVALUĂRII NAŢIONALE:
"Liderii de sindicat s-au angajat scris că nu vor declanşa niciun conflict de muncă" click să citeşti tot articolul
CCR s-ar putea pronunţa în legătură cu proiectul de lege privind înfiinţarea Liceului Romano-Catolic de la Tg. Mureş click să citeşti tot articolul
Teodor Meleşcanu va participa la reuniunea Cosniliului Afacerilor Externe click să citeşti tot articolul
LUDOVIC ORBAN:
"România este pregătită pentru Unirea cu Republica Moldova" click să citeşti tot articolul
Olguţa Vasilescu comentează declaraţiile făcute de Victor Ponta click să citeşti tot articolul
MINISTRUL MEDIULUI:
"Am doar trei secretari de stat şi cele mai multe proceduri de infringement de rezolvat" click să citeşti tot articolul
Victor Ponta lansează noi atacuri la adresa lui Liviu Dragnea click să citeşti tot articolul
TEODOR MELEŞCANU:
"Evaluarea activităţii ambasadelor României desfăşurată la nivelul MAE se va termina în maximum 10 zile" click să citeşti tot articolul
MAE susţine declaraţia Înaltului Reprezentant al UE pentru Afaceri Externe şi Politică de Securitate privind anexarea ilegală a peninsulei Crimeea click să citeşti tot articolul
PAVEL EMILIAN:
"Europass sprijină direct cetăţenii europeni în dezvoltarea profesională şi personală" click să citeşti tot articolul
VIORICA DĂNCILĂ:
"Valori precum toleranţa, respectul pentru diversitate şi armonia nu pot fi cultivate decât printr-un angajament constant" click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 16:42
Uniunea Europeană se solidarizează cu Marea Britanie în cazul otrăvirii fostului spion rus
     Uniunea Europeană şi-a exprimat "solidaritatea totală" faţă de Regatul Unit în investigaţia privind otrăvirea fostului spion rus, Sergei Skripal şi a fiicei sale în Salisbury, scrie BBC.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Macroeconomie, 16:18
Ministerul Finanţelor a atras, astăzi, 473 milioane lei de la bănci, la un randament de 4,2% pe an
     Ministerul Finanţelor Publice (MFP) a împrumutat, luni, 473 milioane de lei de la bănci, printr-o emisiune de obligaţiuni de stat tip benchmark pe 73 de luni, la un randament mediu de 4,20% pe an, potrivit datelor transmise de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 15:55
Germania vrea să îşi reducă dependenţa de gazele ruseşti prin construcţia de terminale pentru gaze lichefiate
     Guvernul condus de Angela Merkel vrea să construiască, practic de la zero, o industrie a gazelor lichefiate (LNG) în Germania, în ideea de a reduce dependenţa de gazele naturale care ajung prin conducte din Rusia şi Norvegia, transmite Bloomberg.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 15:45
ORBAN:
"PNL va depune, la Senat, o moţiune simplă împotriva ministrului Fondurilor Europene"
     Liberalii vor depune la Senat o moţiune simplă împotriva ministrului Fondurilor Europene, Rovana Plumb, a anunţat astăzi preşedintele PNL, Ludovic Orban.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 15:10
MANDA:
"Hellvig m-a informat că vrea să desecretizeze protocolul SRI-DNA"
     Preşedintele Comisiei de control al activităţii SRI, Claudiu Manda, a declarat, astăzi, că directorul SRI, Eduard Hellvig, l-a informat că doreşte să desecretizeze protocolul SRI-DNA, iar înainte de a face acest lucru a cerut o întâlnire cu membrii comisiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
19.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Evoluţia inflaţiei din Europa, motiv de creştere pe pieţele din regiune
     Bursele din Europa au crescut vineri, în baza datelor oficiale care arată o evoluţie lentă a inflaţiei în regiune. În zona euro, rata anuală a inflaţiei a atins 1,1% în februarie, faţă de 1,3% în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.03.2018
Volum aproape dublu faţă de media anului
     * BET urcă cu 1,49%
       Volumul înregistrat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 117,15 milioane de lei (25,11 milioane de euro), aproape dublul valorii medii zilnice din acest an, de circa 59...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.03.2018
BVB
BET marchează un avans de 1%
     * Banca Transilvania, în topul creşterilor şi al rulajului
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa bursieră de ieri, toţi indicii încheind ziua în creştere, BET a urcat...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Revine apetitul la risc în Europa şi SUA
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în majoritate, pe fondul revenirii apetitului la risc.  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.03.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 45,8 milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul Pieţei Principale a bursei locale a urcat, în şedinţa de ieri, la 45,83 milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 36,3 milioane de lei, dar sub cel mediu înregistrat în acest...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creştere puternică pentru "Adidas"
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, în baza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Prognoza Meteo
Vezi harta temperaturilor
harta temperaturilor
     19.03.2018 
     Prognoza pentru România
     Vremea va fi deosebit de rece, mai ales în regiunile extracarpatice, iar în Moldova şi în estul Transilvaniei, dimineaţa şi noaptea, pe arii restrânse va fi ger. Temperaturile maxime se vor încadra între -7 grade în nordul Moldovei şi 8...9 grade în Transilvania, iar cele minime vor fi cuprinse, în general, între -9 şi 1 grad. Cerul va fi mai mult noros. Temporar vor fi precipitaţii în toate regiunile, în extindere treptată dinspre sud-vest, iar în jumătatea de sud a ţării şi la munte vor fi în general moderate cantitativ. Acestea vor fi mixte ziua şi mai ales sub formă de lapoviţă şi ninsoare seara şi noaptea. Se va semnala polei sau gheţuş, în special în sudul teritoriului. Vântul va sufla slab şi moderat, cu unele intensificări în regiunile sudice, dar mai ales în Banat.
     Prognoza pentru Bucureşti
     Vremea va fi deosebit de rece, astfel temperatura maximă se va situa în jurul valorii de -1 grad, iar cea minima va fi de -4...-3 grade. În cursul zilei, trecător se vor semnala precipitaţii slabe, mai ales sub formă de lapoviţă, favorizând producerea poleiului. Noaptea, precipitaţiile vor deveni moderate cantitativ şi treptat vor predomina ninsorile, astfel până în dimineaţa zilei de marţi se poate depune strat de zăpadă. Vântul va sulfa în general moderat, cu unele intensificări în cursul nopţii, de până la 45 km/h.
      
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 19 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9252
2.3852
2.8999
3.9829
0.1835
0.6263
0.2154
4.6650
5.3223
1.5002
3.5744
0.2290
0.4904
1.1070
0.0658
0.4628
0.9635
3.7930
0.3153
1.1569
0.5990
0.0583
0.3544
0.2021
2.7405
0.0395
0.1434
1.0326
0.6277
0.1216
160.0373
5.5057 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook