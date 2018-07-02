   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
International

Până când va mai "arde" Suedia?

BURSA 07.09.2018

CĂLIN RECHEA
 
     Cea mai fierbinte vară a Suediei din ultimii 262 de ani a fost însoţită de incendii devastatoare de pădure, iar guvernul de la Stockholm au cerut ajutor în Europa pentru stingerea focului.
     Pentru a limita extinderea incendiilor, autorităţile au interzis grătarele în aer liber, o restricţie care a fost ridicată în aproape toată ţara până la mijlocul lunii trecute, cu excepţia regiunilor din vest şi sud-vest.
     Fără să ţină seama că regiunea Västra Götaland se află încă sub interdicţie, numeroşi tineri, descrişi iniţial în presă ca având "părul negru", iar apoi doar ca "purtători de hanorace negre", au decis, probabil, că dreptul de a face grătar este un drept fundamental al omului şi au incendiat maşini.
     Sute de automobile au fost supuse "tratamentului" termic nu doar în cel mai mare oraş al regiunii, Göteborg, ci şi în Trollhättan, Helsingborg, dar şi în oraşe din estul ţării.
     "Ce dracu' faceţi?", a întrebat premierul Stefan Löfven în faţa camerelor de televiziune, după ce şi-a exprimat şocul în faţa acestor acţiuni şi a subliniat că "acum s-a supărat cu adevărat".
     Poate că şocul nu ar fi existat dacă autorităţile şi-ar fi făcut treaba, în condiţiile în care au apărut informaţii conform cărora cotidianul Expressen a primit o înregistrare video înainte de "eveniment", unde se arăta că "revoltele reprezintă răzbunarea pentru brutalitatea poliţiei".
     Brutalitatea poliţiei? Reprezentanţii acestei "instituţii" se tem să acţioneze, deoarece ar putea fi acuzaţi de rasism, consideră că o noapte în care se înregistrează doar câteva maşini incendiate este "normală" şi cer ajutorul armatei când trebuie să desfăşoare acţiuni în zonele rău famate ale marilor oraşe.
     Cum adevăratele probleme considerate importante în Suedia nu sunt abordate în mass-media "oficială" decât prin prisma corectitudinii politice, cetăţenii au trecut la schimbul direct de informaţii şi idei prin intermediul platformelor online, cum sunt Twitter sau Facebook, fiind nevoiţi şi aici să recurgă la "inovaţii" pentru a scăpa de cenzură.
     O astfel de exprimare "necontrolată" a ideilor a determinat autorităţile să demareze procesul de constituire a unei autorităţi naţionale pentru combaterea ştirilor false. Conform ştirilor din presa internaţională, autoritatea se va ocupa cu "apărarea psihologică", prin "contracararea dezinformării" şi transmiterea "informaţiilor corecte", şi va funcţiona de la 1 ianuarie 2021.
     Dacă ar mai fi trăit astăzi, Orwell ar fi, mai mult ca sigur, îngrozit de astfel de iniţiative ale clasei politice dintr-o ţară etalon a "liberalismului" la nivel global, cel puţin după definiţia termenului în Newspeak.
     La sfârşitul lunii trecute, Financial Times scria că "agenţia de protecţie civilă din Suedia a avertizat cu privire la creşterea accelerată a conturilor de Twitter unde sunt exprimate opinii favorabile Democraţilor Suedezi".
     "Războiul" informaţional din jurul alegerilor generale din Suedia a venit, însă, şi cu o surpriză extrem de neplăcută.
     Principalul partid guvernamental, Partidul Social Democrat (SSA, Sveriges Socialdemokratiska Arbetareparti), şi-a suspendat mai mulţi candidaţi care au răspândit minciuni despre Partidul Moderat şi, desigur, despre Democraţii Suedezi (SD), conform unui articol din Financial Times.
     "Ne-am pregătit pentru încercările de influenţare a alegerilor din partea puterilor străine", a declarat Anders Edholm, secretar general adjunct al Moderaţilor, pentru FT, însă "nu ne-am gândit că ameninţarea va veni din interior". Reprezentanţii SSA au încercat să minimalizeze problema, declarând că "este ridicol să spui că acuzaţiile false răspândite de unii membri de partid fără funcţii de conducere reprezintă o formă organizată de manipulare a alegerilor".
     Din păcate, varianta manipulării alegerilor de către principalul partid al actualei coaliţii guvernamentale nu poate fi deloc exclusă, în condiţiile în care organizaţia nu pare să ştie sau nu doreşte să ştie de ce se întreabă către cel mai dezastruos rezultat electoral din ultimul secol.
     Într-un articol din publicaţia online The Local se arată că incendiile de pădure şi migraţia reprezintă principalele probleme care definesc alegerile generale din acest an, mai ales în condiţiile în care "integrarea imigranţilor din afara UE pe piaţa muncii a fost un proces foarte lent", fenomen care pune sub semnul întrebării însăşi viabilitatea statului bunăstării generale.
     Ascensiunea SD este prezentată şi aici, la fel ca în toată presa "bună" din Suedia, într-o lumină negativă, subliniindu-se că "votanţii SD sunt de obicei bărbaţi, cu un grad redus de educaţie".
     Accentul se pune şi asupra faptului că "alegătorii SD au o percepţie greşită asupra situaţiei", iar teama de a ieşi sea-ra pe stradă este considerată nefondată, deoarece "datele statistice nu arată o legătură între criminalitate şi imigraţie", după cum mai scrie The Local.
     Ar fi şi greu să arate, în condiţiile în care în dosarele poliţiei nu mai este specificată naţionalitatea infractorilor de mai mulţi ani, colectarea acestor date fiind considerată discriminatorie.
     Partidul Democraţii Suedezi (SD) este prezentat şi în presa internaţională drept urmaş al unei organizaţii neo-naziste şi este considerat a fi la extrema dreaptă a spectrului politic. Dar cum poate fi la extrema dreaptă, când termenul nazist este o prescurtare de la naţional-socialist? Programul său, care prevede reducerea taxelor şi măsuri pentru flexibilizarea pieţei muncii, pare să aibă, mai degrabă, o tentă liberală.
     Cu toate acestea, muncitorii din Suedia îşi pun speranţele tot mai mult în SD, după cum a scris recent Bloomberg. Liderul celei mai mari organizaţii sindicale din ţară, Landsorganisationen i Sverige (LO), care este şi cel mai mare susţinător financiar al Partidului Social Democrat s-a declarat nedumerit şi îngrijorat de această tendinţă.
     În opinia lui Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson, "membrii de sindicat care sprijină SD sunt induşi în eroare şi vor descoperi că au votat pentru un partid care nu le apără interesele", după cum arată Bloomberg.
     În oraşul natal al liderului SD, Jimmie Akesson, Bloomberg a întrebat un pensionar de ce votează cu SD. "Cred că ei doresc să îmbunătăţească sistemul de sănătate şi asistenţa pentru bătrâni şi copii", a declarat acesta şi a adăugat că doreşte ca "vechea Suedie să fie adusă înapoi".
     Alţi alegători au declarat că votul pentru SD nu înseamnă că sunt rasişti, ci realişti, iar unii chiar au "îndrăznit" să spună că sunt naţionalişti.
     Dincolo de imigraţie şi incendii, starea sistemului de sănătate pare să reprezinte o altă nemulţumire majoră a populaţiei, din cauza timpului tot mai îndelungat de aşteptare la coadă pentru o consultaţie.
     Financial Times mai scrie că un alt motiv de nemulţumire îl reprezintă şi deteriorarea gravă a rezultatelor şcolare, în condiţiile în care, atât în sănătate, cât şi în educaţie, o mare parte a serviciilor este asigurată de furnizori privaţi care sunt plătiţi de stat.
     Duminică, 9 septembrie 2018, vom afla cât de supăraţi sunt, cu adevărat, şi suedezii, după mulţi ani de tăcere.
     Tăcere nu doar în faţa efectelor unei imigraţii scăpate de sub control, ci şi a degradării semnificative a unui stat al bunăstării generale, care a fost un etalon global timp de multe decenii.
     Sondajele din ultimele luni au arătat o creştere constantă a partidului SD, care, la peste 20% din opţiunile alegătorilor, ar putea deveni a doua formaţiune politică din Parlament.
     Ultimul sondaj dinaintea alegerilor a venit, însă, cu o surpriză şi mai mare. Realizat de YouGov pe un eşantion de circa 1.500 de persoane, sondajul prezentat de Bloomberg arată că Democraţii Suedezi ar putea obţine 24,8% din voturi, iar pe locul al doilea s-ar clasa Partidul Social Democrat, cu 23,8%.
     Conform datelor prezentate de Bloomberg, social-democraţii au obţinut, în medie, circa 43% dintre voturile cetăţenilor din 1932 până în prezent, însă la ultimele două alegeri, din 2010 şi 2014, "scorul" electoral a fost de circa 31%.
     Sondajul YouGov mai arată că Partidul Moderat este cotat la 16,5%, Partidul Stângii la 9,4%, iar alte partide ar obţine sub 5% din voturi, în condiţiile în care Partidul Verde a înregistrat o scădere a opţiunilor de vot până la 3,6%.
     Oare mai cred suedezii în partidele tradiţionale sau sunt gata să încerce alt-ceva, chiar dacă aceasta înseamnă o posibilă pierdere a "imaginii" pe care şi-au cultivat-o cu atâta migală pe plan internaţional în perioada postbelică? 
 
