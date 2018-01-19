   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

International

Papa Francisc cere încetarea imediată a violenţei "inumane" în Siria

BURSA 25.02.2018

(F.C.)
 
     Papa Francisc a lansat duminică "un apel stăruitor să înceteze imediat violenţa", pentru a permite să se trimită ajutoare umanitare în Siria, mai ales în fieful rebel Ghouta de Est, vizat de atacuri aeriene ale regimului sirian, relatează AFP.
     "Adresez un apel stărutor să înceteze imediat violenţa, să se dea acces unor ajutoare umanitare - hrană şi medicamente - şi să fie evacuaţi răniţii şi bolnavii", a declarat Papa în Piaţa Sfântul Petru, la Roma, imediat după rugăciunea Angelus.
     Regimul sirian a bombardat din nou, duminică, Ghouta de Est, în pofida unei rezoluţii adoptate de ONU care cere un armistiţiu "fără întârziere", în contextul în care peste 500 de civili au fost ucişi într-o săptămână de bombardamente intensive asupra fiefului rebel asediat.
     Într-un text adoptat cu unanimitate sâmbătă, după îndelungate negocieri, Consiliul de Securitate al ONU cerere să se implementeze un armistiţiu de 30 de zile în Siria, pentru a se permite distribuirea unor ajutoare umanitare şi evacuarea răniţilor.
     "În aceste zile, gândurile mi s-au îndreptat adesea către Siria iubită şi martirizată, unde războiul s-a întors, mai ales în Ghouta de Est", a subliniat Papa.
     "Acest februarie a fost unul dintre cele mai violente în cei şapte ani de conflict: sute, mii de victime civile, copii, femei, persoane în vârstă; spitalele au fost atinse; populaţia nu mai poate să-şi procure hrană. Toate acestea sunt inumane. Nu putem lupta împotriva răului cu alt rău", a subliniat Suveranul Pontif. 
 
1.  devalizatorul Bancorex mogul imobiliar
    (mesaj trimis de liviu tudor în data de 25.02.2018, ora 18:50)  
 
 2. devalizatorul Bancorex mogul imobiliar
  (mesaj trimis de liviu tudor în data de 25.02.2018, ora 12:51)
  TOPUL MILIARDARILOR INFRACTORI: LIVIU TUDOR A LUAT CREDITE DE 8,4 MILIOANE DE DOLARI DE LA BANCOREX ŞI NU A MAI DAT NICIODATĂ BANII ÎNAPOI
 
  Considerat drept cel mai mare jaf postdecembrist, falimentul Bancorex a adus în sapă de lemn o ţară întreagă, dar i-a îmbogăţit pe foştii securişti şi oamenii de paie ai acestora. Una din marionetele Grupării de la Bacău, aşa cum era cunoscut în anii de după 1990, grupul de interese condus de Viorel Hrebenciuc şi Corneliu Iacobov, este nimeni altul decât miliardarul Liviu Tudor. Pe vremuri era „găinarul” grupării Hrebenciuc, acum pozează în mare proprietar de terenuri şi birouri în Bucureşti. De asemenea o mulţime din bogaţii de astăzi ai României au trecutul strâns legat de jaful Bancorex.
  Falimentul Bancorex a însemnat 2,4 miliarde de dolari pierduți de România, 8 la sută din Produsul Intern Brut de la acea vreme. Astăzi, după 15 ani de la faliment, statul încă se mai chinuie să recupereze un miliard de la cei care și- au construit imperii financiare cu banii luați de la Bancorex, în anii ’90. Culmea, unii dintre foştii clienţi care nu au dat banii înapoi sunt extreme uşor de găsit, pentru că apar în fiecare zi în spaţiul public şi pozează în oameni cinstiţi. ​
  Nu mă întrebaţi cum am făcut primul million de dolari? I-am furat de la Bancorex! Celebrele cuvinte ale lui Rokefeller „nu mă întrebaţi cum am făcut primul milion de dolari” se aplică perfect latifundiarului Liviu Tudor. Numai că, dacă în cazul miliardarului american, nu se ştie cu exactitate provenienţa banilor, în ceea ce îl priveşte pe Liviu Tudor lucrurile sunt cât se poate de clare – imperiul imobiliar a fost făcut din tunuri bancare. Prima fărădelege este strâns legată de falimentul Bancorex. Debutul în afaceri a lui Tudor este strâns legat de Corneliu Iacubov, SIF Moldova, Bancorex şi „guzganul rozaliu”, aşa cum l- au poreclit prienenii şi colegii de partid pe Viorel Hrebenciuc.
  Cât timp a fost președinte al FPP II Moldova (Fondul Proprietăţii Private, actualul SIF Moldova), Corneliu Iacobov obişnuia să facă cadouri prietenilor bilete la ordin fără nicio garanţie şi fără să anunţe consiliul de administraţie al instituţiei financiare. Astfel s-au emis bilete în valoare totală de 110 milioane de dolari, în favoarea a 53 de agenți economici, operaţiune ce ulterior a fost demascată de organele de anchetă. Din cele 160 de bilete la ordin avalizate în perioada iunie 1994- martie 1997 de FPP II Moldova, 141 au fost în favoarea Bancorex și 19 în favoarea Bankcoop. În acea perioadă, la Filială Bacău a Bancorex era director adjunct Laurențiu Hrebenciuc, fratele fostului secretar general al guvernului, Viorel Hrebenciuc, nume de care se leagă numeroase speculații cu privire la afacerile pe care Iacobov le-a derulat în Bacău. Cum normele Băncii Naționale a României prevăd că banca trebuie să urmărească destinația sumelor și modul în care sunt utilizați banii, sursele apropiate familiei Hrebenciuc spun că rolul pe care l-a avut Laurențiu Hrebenciuc în această afacere nu este deloc de neglijat. Ilegalităţile comise simultan, la FPP II Moldova şi Bancorex au un numitor comun- Liviu Tudor.
  Printre firmele care au beneficiat de aceste favoruri figurează societatea Max Invest SRL, al cărei patron era Liviu Tudor, care a primit trei bilete la ordin cu o valoare de 800.000 dolari. O altă firmă a sa, Best Oil a luat de la Bancorex 1, 6 milioane dolari pe care nu i-a mai înapoiat niciodată. Totalul creditelor luate de Liviu Tudor de la Bancorex este de 8,4 milioane de dolari. Binenţeles că firmele lui Tudor nu au dat nici un cent înapoi iar „găurile nerge” au ajus la datoria publică, prin binecunosctuta suveică Bancorex – AVAS – AAAS. La peste zece ani de la jaful Bancorex, datoriile încă figurează în baza de date a Agenţiei pentru Administrarea Activelor Statului, dar nu în sarcina magnatului Tudor, ci la datoria publică. Ulterior magnatul a utilizat aceeaşi „reţetă”, dar la devalizarea altor bănci, bineneţeles tot cu sprijinul Grupării de la Bacău.
  „Suveica” Tudor: şapte bănci devalizate
  În anul 1996, prin subscripție publică, se înfiinţează Bancă Comercială Unirea, având la bază Grupul de la Bacău, aflat sub oblăduirea lui Viorel Hrebenciuc și a lui Corneliu Iacobov. Tudor și Iacob controlau 49,77% din capitalul social, ceilalți asociați importanți fiind Societatea de Investiții Financiare ÎI Moldova (condusă de Corneliu Iacobov), cu 24,65% din acțiuni și CNSLR „Frăția”, cu 12% din acțiuni. Restul era deținut de unele persoane fizice printre care se număra și actualul președinte al României, Traian Băsescu.
  În calitate de împuternicit, Liviu Tudor reprezenta „toate interesele legate de acțiunile pe care SC Best Oil SRL le deține în cadrul Băncii Unirea SA. Astfel, Best Oil varsa prin intermediul Bancorex sumă de 295 de milioane de lei, către Bancă Unirea, în vara lui 1996. Alți 606 milioane de lei ajung de la Bancă Agricolă la Unirea, în aceeași luna, precum și alte sume virate prin intermediul Băncii Columna ori a Băncii Internaționale a Religiilor.
  În scurt timp, prin multiple manevre de culise, fondurile instituției financiare au fost plimbate dintr-un cont într-altul, până când Banca Populară Română a ajuns acționar majoritar, iar director al Băncii Unirea a devenit Emil Botea. Totul a mers bine până când Banca Națională a României a făcut un control la Unirea, pentru a descurcă ițele unei așa-zise majorări de capital cu 50 de miliarde de lei. Așa s-a ajuns la concluzia că respectiva majorare a fost făcută din bani publici, iar 33 de miliarde de lei au ajuns în conturile unor firme dubioase și ale unor persoane fizice, în fruntea acestora aflându-se Liviu Tudor. De menționat că instituţiile bancare implicate, Banca Agricolă, Columna, Bancorex cât și BIR au ajuns între timp în stare de faliment. Tot de numele lui Liviu Tudor se leagă un un tun de proporţii dat la Alpha Bank – firmele sale au luat un credit de 180 de milioane de euro pe care nu l-au mai înapoiat.
  Amintiri din „epoca de aur” a jafului Bancorex: Hrebenciuc cerea credite prin telefon
  Acum, că ecourile jafului Bancorex s-au stins iar majoritatea faptelor de corupţie s-au prescris, artizanii devalizării celei mai mari bănci româneşti au început să vorbească iar iţele afacerilor ilegale pe care şi-au clădit imperiile miliardarii precum Liviu Tudor au ieşit la lumină. Înființată în 1968, sub numele de Banca Română pentru Comerț Exterior, prin ea se derulau operațiunile comerciale externe iar, în decursul existenței sale, a rulat peste 245 de miliarde de dolari. Revoluția a prins Bancorex cu rezerve de un miliard de dolari. După 90, bogăția în valută a țării a început să se evapore. O parte din bani s-au dus pe importuri mărunte, pentru a satisface nevoia de consum a unei populații abia ieșite din foamea comunistă. „Bonibon, Topitop, tot felul de electronice cumpărate din Coreea. S-a importat inclusiv un vapor de vin din Argentina care din păcate a fost și acru până la urmă”, își amintește Răzvan Temeșan, fost director al Bancorex.
  Pe lânga importurile pentru poftele poporului, tot la începutul anilor ’90, statul, prin intermediul Bancorex, se hotărăște să susțină inițiativa privată și să ajute cu credite populația și firmele la început de drum. Nu oricine avea însă acces la banii de la Bancorex, chiar daca rețeta de creditare era simplă. „Depunând garanție un televizor, luai pe credit o mașină, după aceea puneai garanție mașina și luai pe credit o casă, după aceea puneai în garanție casa și luai pe credit o fabrică. După aceea fabrica respectivă dispărea sau se închidea”, îşi aminteşte Dan Pascariu, fost director al Bancorex. „Telefonul suna: Măi, a venit la noi în circumscriptia mea electorală firma cutare care face cutare. Și vezi dacă se califică să primească un credit. Nu era intervenția: Măi, da-i un credit lu ăla sau dă-i un credit lu celălalt. Viorel Hrebenciuc a trimis mai mulți întreprinzători care doreau să obțină credite și care în marea lor majoritate au fost refuzați”, susține şi Răzvan Temeșan.
  Infractorii de azi, miliardarii de mâine
  Prăbușirea Bancorex a început în 1997. O dată cu instaurarea Guvernului Ciorbea, Curtea de Conturi a descoperit nereguli grave: acordarea de credite cu garanții fictive unor firme sau mari companii. De exemplu, firma Sanca, a lui Alexandru Răducanu, a primit aproape 60 de milioane de dolari si a garantat cu nişte grajduri dărăpănate. „În realitate, garanţiile valorau nimic. Pentru că erau nişte grajduri fără geamuri, fără acoperiş şi nişte terenuri luate în arenda”, afirmă Răzvan Temeșan. Pe lista datornicilor au fost şi firmele fraţilor Viorel şi George Constantin Păunescu. Cu ajutorul celor 200 de milioane de dolari luaţi prin mai multe firme de la Bancorex, ei şi-ar fi consturit imperiul financiar pe care îl deţin acum şi care este evaluat la câteva sute de milioane de euro. Majoritatea creditelor acordate familiei Păunescu au fost făcute pe vremea când preşedintele Bancorex era Răzvan Temeşan. Statul a mai recuperat din datoria fraţilor Păunescu doar 20 de milioane de dolari, de zece ori mai puţin, după ce ar fi vândut datoria unui off shore din Luxemburg care ar fi aparţinut tot familiei. Un alt mare datornic al băncii este Ioan Niculae, proprietarul grupului de firme Interagro. Deşi este considerat cel mai bogat român, cu afaceri de peste un miliard de euro, Ioan Niculae încă datorează Bancorexului 31 de milioane de dolari, bani împrumutaţi pentru combinatul Azochim Săvineşti, acum falimentar.
  „Eterna şi Fascinanta Românie”… a hoţilor în costume de firmă
  Ca să intri pe lista bună trebuia să ai funcţie importantă în stat. Miron Mitrea este unul dintre cei 4.800 de demnitari, poliţişti, sindicalişti, procurori sau dintre cei care ar fi primit bani preferenţial. „Parcă am luat un credit, a trecut mult de atunci, nu prea mai țin minte, am luat pentru casă, dar l-am dat inapoi”, spune deputatul Miron Mitrea. Pe listă se mai află și chestorul Petre Tobă, fostul general de poliție Toma Zaharia, Marian Tutilescu, noul consilier al președintelui Băsescu, și mulți alții, cu funcții importante astăzi. O altă gaură neagră în istoria Bancorex a fost şi implicarea în tipărirea albumului „Eterna și Fascinanta Românie”.
  În 1995, Departamentul de Informații Publice al Guvernului Văcăroiu, reprezentat de Viorel Hrebenciuc, a încheiat cu Adrian Costea, un afacerist cu dublă cetăţenie, română şi franceză, un contract pentru editarea unui album de fotografii care trebuia să spele imaginea unei ţări identificată cu bolnavii de SIDA și copiii abuzaţi în orfelinate. Albumul a înghițit 5,7 milioane de euro, publicitate plătită de Bancorex. Banii au fost considerați o gaură neagră, fiindcă volumul n-a apărut niciodată în numărul stabilit de exemplare stabilite. În 1999 procurorii francezi au deschis o anchetă pe numele lui Adrian Costea, pentru spălare de bani în favoarea unor politicieni români. Au fost audiați Adrian Năstase, Teodor Meleșcanu, Viorel Hrebenciuc, Răzvan Temeșan, Iosif Boda și alții. Ancheta s-a finalizat fără urmări !
  Bancorex a fost lichidată, jaful însă continuă
  În 1999, statul român, la solicitarea Băncii Mondiale, decide lichidarea Bancorex. Banca era neperformantă şi trebuia împărţită. Activele performante şi sediul sunt preluate de BCR, iar creditele neperformante, de AVAB. Rolul autorităţii de stat era să recupereze prejudicicul. „Toate acele credite neperformante au fost preluate la datoria publică și le plătim cu toții. 10, 32, 50% S-au dus în mai puține autostrăzi, în mai puține școli, într-un serviciu public mai prost, inclusiv în cel sanitar”, spune Dan Pascariu fost director al Bancorex.
  Dan Pascariu mai spune că falimentul Bancorex a mâncat 2,4 miliarde de dolari, adică 7-8 la sută din Produsul Intern Brut al României de la acea vreme. Un calcul simplu arată că, pe fiecare român, gaura Bancorex l-a costat câte 100 de dolari. Falimentul nu a pus punct jafului. Razvan Temeşan, preşedinte în cea mai neagră perioadă a Bancorex, spune că, de fapt, furtul adevărat a început cu adevărat o dată cu închiderea definitivă a băncii. De altfel, susține că acesta ar fi fost şi scopul pe care l-ar fi urmărit cei care, intenţionat, ar fi provocat falimentul Bancorex: AVAB a preluat imobile din zone exclusiviste din Bucureşti şi le-a dat pe nimic. „Banca a avut multe terenuri din zona Kiseleff, Statuia Aviatorilor, preluate cu 50 – 100 dolari în garanție imobiliara la bancă și vândute unor persoane fizice de AVAB la prețuri apropiate de 50-100, când în realitate ele valorau de 10 ori mai mult sau de 20 de ori mai mult”, explică Răzvan Temeșan.
  „De fapt acesta a și fost obiectivul celor care au distrus banca. A fost să pună mâna pe patrimoniul băncii, nereevaluat, astfel încât după aia să-l prăduiască reevaluat”, a mai explicat Temeşan. Întrebată dacă au fost reevaluate activele Bancorex, Carmina Mircea, șef serviciu creanțe al AAAS, nu are un răspuns: „Nu știu să vă răspund la această întrebare. Nu cred că trebuia s-o puneți”.
 [ răspunde la această opinie ]


 
English Section
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
