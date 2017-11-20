   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Editorial

Paranoia puterii

BURSA 10.01.2018

Cornel Codiţă
 
Cornel Codiţă      Nu există monştri mari şi monştri mici, cînd vine vorba despre "Putere" şi efectele ei toxico-halucinogene. Dovada?
     Cine ar fi crezut, ar fi putut crede (!), vreodată, că între "Cel mai puternic om" din România şi "Cel mai puternic om" din America ar putea exista fie şi umbra unui termen comun de comparaţie. Ei bine, în ciuda celor cîtorva universuri umplute cu vîrf şi îndesat de diferenţele dintre cele două tărîmuri, iată că Dragnea şi Trump stau pe acelaşi piedestal!
     "Eu sunt de acord cu ce am spus eu", declară emfatic domnul Dragnea, celor care îl chestionează cu privire la punctele de vedere care s-au înfruntat (aşa se presupune, cel puţin!) în şedinţa "Biroului Politic al CC al PSD". Nu e cazul să vă luaţi după aparenţe! Nu este cîtuşi de puţin o exprimare tautologică şi nici supra-redundantă. Expresia "Eu sunt de acord cu ce am spus eu", repezită ca un bici peste feţele obraznice ale "întrebăcioşilor" unei prese despre care el ştie prea bine că abia se mai zbate între jug şi neant este bogată de sensuri şi plină de conţinut, mai ceva decît Faust-ul lui Goethe! Pentru domnul Dragnea, "EU" a devenit incomensurabil, în orice caz nu mai are nici termeni şi nici grade de comparaţie. "EL" supra-Supremul nu mai poate vorbi decît despre "EU", adică despre sine. Trecut cu arme şi bagaje de cealaltă parte a "Marii Bariere Transcendentale", nu are cum să se mai refere, ori să mai vorbească despre cei rămaşi de partea astalaltă. Nu doar că nu mai este treaba lui, pur şi simplu nu mai are tangenţă, nu mai are nici un punct comun cu lumea lor, a celorlalţi. Un zid uriaş şi impenetrabil desparte cele două lumi, a "LUI" şi a lor. Singurul lucru care mai contează, care mai are sens, în orice univers de referinţă, este ceea ce crede, spune, ori face "EU", adică el. Restul nu există. Şi, chiar dacă prin absurd ar mai exista, oricum, nu are nici o valoare, consecinţă sau importanţă!
     Al doilea lucru uluitor în propoziţia politică a anului, emisă atît de simplu, de natural şi apodictic de către domnul Dragnea este elementul de acord deplin dintre "EU" şi "EU". Avem certitudinea, acum şi astfel, că lumea în care trăieşte domnul Dragnea nu este străbătută de nici o falie a contradicţiilor sau, ferita sfîntul!, a contrarietăţilor. Lumea domnului Dragnea este una a armoniei divine: deplină, imperturbabilă, niciodată alterabilă de către timp, aşa cum este a noastră, a celor de jos, cea în care ne tîrîm noi, ăştia, muritorii fericiţi să îl avem pe domnul Dragnea drept "Mare, Neînfricat, Infailibil, Atoateştiutor şi Întîi Stătător" al Marelui Partid Conducător. Faptul că domnul Dragnea se află într-un acord de ne-zdruncinat cu sine însuşi expune trans-parenţei şi un alt important mesaj: Nimeni şi nimic din lumea celorlalţi nu îl mai poate clinti din postura sa de iluminat. Dincolo de Nirvana puterii nu mai există decît Nirvana puterii! "Voi cei ce vă hărniciţi la săpatul tunelurilor menite să îmi surpe piramida pe care am întemeiat-o, vă căzniţi zadarnic! Nu există drum pentru voi şi nici sorţi de izbîndă, aşa că vă puteţi lăsa, încă de pe acum, păgubaşi". În mod vădit, din lumea la care a acces, a impoderabilelor şi a insondabilelor iluminării puterii, domnul Dragnea ştie lucruri pe care noi nu le ştim. Are poliţe de asigurare pentru poziţia domniei sale, emise direct de "Cel de Sus s.a.", cu ratele plătite întocmai şi la timp, fără să ezite, fără să crîcnească.
     Ca un ecou, dintr-un madrigal al lui Orlando di Lasso, de pe celălalt mal al Atlanticului îi răspund vorbele la fel de laconice, dar pline de duh, ale spiritului său de fraternitate paranoidă, Preşedintele Trump: "sunt un geniu, stabil"! De data aceasta, nu le-a scris doar pe twitter, ci le-a repetat în cîteva apariţii publice, cît se poate de oficiale. Ca şi în "Cazul Dragnea", Preşedintele Trump a emis propoziţia cu pricina ca răspuns la o întrebare pusă tot mai des, mai clar şi mai apăsat nu doar în presa pe care a declarat-o fake şi ostilă, ci şi în mediile profesionale specializate în patologia psihogenă, ba chiar mai mult, în birourile "gardienilor democraţiei americane", de pe colina Capitoliului: "se află Donald Trump în condiţia psiho-mentală necesară îndeplinirii obligaţiilor funcţiei de Preşedinte al Statelor Unite?" Întrebarea a căpătat nuanţe de urgenţă naţională, după ce actualul locatar al Casei Albe a reacţionat cu inventarul mental şi de comportamente ale unui copil de 4-6 ani, folosindu-se de puterea simbolică a reţelelor de socializare pentru a-i da în cap cu lopăţica şi găletuşa lui Kim Jong Un, arogantul care a avut îndrăzneala să-l ameninţe cu butonaşul nuclear, aflat în permanenţă pe biroul său de lucru, asigurîndu-l că el, Trump, are un buton cu mult, mult mai mare, într-o geantă de care nu se desparte niciodată, nici măcar cînd joacă biluţe pe computerul din Biroul Oval sau cînd scrie pe twitter!!!!!
     Paranoia este, de departe, condiţia de patologie psihiatrică cea mai bine definită, de aceea cea mai precis diag-nosticabilă. În esenţă, subiectul se înconjoară de o lume pe care el însuşi o "secretă", perfect coerentă cu sine însuşi, non-contradictorie şi autosuficientă. Ea îl pune la adăpost de orice ingerinţă sau tangenţă cu lumea din afară, cea reală, în esenţă şi în principiu ostilă, şi oricine încearcă să tulbure sau să pătrundă în această lume auto-construită devine instantaneu un inamic care trebuie redus la neputinţă, distrus, simbolic sau fizic! Problema, de aceea, nu ţine de psihologie şi nici de psihiatrie, ci de democraţie. Un sistem de selecţie şi propulsare politică în posturi de decizie care afectează viaţa a milioane de oameni, care nu dispune de instrumente capabile să prevină sau să curme aventura acestor bolnavi prin palatele puterii, înainte ca dezastrul să se precipite! Iar preţul, aşa cum arată cu vîrf şi îndesat istoria secolului al XX-lea, se poate ridica la zeci de milioane de vieţi umane curmate de la o zi la alta, naţiuni distruse, aruncate în afara ori în periferia istoriei.
     Personal, vă mărturisesc, nimic din această poveste nu îmi mai pare nici amuzant şi nici tolerabil. 
 
Paranoia puterii

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 10.01.2018, ora 01:33)  
 ... de nebuni eu nu m-as teme, au ramas fara de vreme ... vreme ca sa poata a cerne; pot ei astazi a discerne?! ... ce e darul democrat, cel prin sange castigat?! ... un nebun in piata plina, e mai bun ca o duzina ... o duzina de nebuni, ce soptesc pe la perciuni ... cum sa care cum sa duca, din cetate, tot ce-apuca ... lasa-i liberi in a lor, lume-nchisa-ntr-un ulcior ... ca ulciorul e fragil, ii mai trebui un fitil ... dar fitilul si l-au pus, ca privesc numai pe sus ... si nu vad la firul ierbii, ca se 'ncrunta cetatenii ... pretul tot in sus apuca, bunastarea-i cam pe duca ... orice ar vrea ei imparatii, orice ar vrea chiar si bogatii ... nu mai mere cum a fost, totul este azi pe dos ... chiar de rima nu-i a buna, si politica-i o gluma ...


 
2.  Palatul Armoniei Chinez
    (mesaj trimis de Salomeaa în data de 10.01.2018, ora 07:14)  
 Imparatii au datoria sa aduca armonie, bunastare, fericire supusilor, conform filozofiei chieze...nu doar lor insisi!...dar asta nu se intampla in democratie ci in monarhia luminata!
 Bine ar fi ca sa transformam Casa Pporului in Palatul Armoniei..sa o populam doar cu cei care stiu sa serveasca poporul...poate asta e cheia, resetarea valorilor si credintelor sistemului.


 
  2.1.   Cine sa schimbe definitia puterii  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de Salomeea , in data de 10.01.2018, ora 07:22)
 
 Scolile de elita ar trebui sa puna in centru spiritul de servire a umanitatii si nu de folosire a ei in propriul interes...
 Sanatatea mintii sa fie un criteriu eliminator in accederea la butoane. Serviciul in folosul oamenilor trebuie sa fie genul proxim si diferenta speifica a notiunii de putere...


 
  2.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 10.01.2018, ora 07:50)
 
 Salomeea,cam multa visare! Stii cum se zice: " mai apropiata imi e camasa de piele decat cojocul".Acum,pe bune,il vezi pe tov Dragnea,ca sa dau un exemplu,sa renunte de buna voie la purcoaiele de bani,sa le faca donatii sau il vezi lasand judetul din care provine sa se dezvolte? Eu,nu.Si as pune ramasag ca nu se va naste prea curand cineva care sa corespunda descrierii tale,nici macar o persoana.Nu vreau sa iti iau visarea,dar ...


 
  2.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 10.01.2018, ora 10:55)
 
 ... femeile pot juca un rol foarte important in transformarea societatii ... in genereal, barbatii au tendinta de "a acumula" ceea ce femeile admira!!! ... un obiectiv tangibil ar fi incurajarea unor valori juste cu privire la "jocurile conjugale" ... din pacate feminismul a inceput su stangul - ofensa, mofturile si pretentiile nu ajuta ... si nici emularea unui comportament masculin cu scopul de "dovedi" valoarea femeii in societate ...


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 10.01.2018, ora 11:02)  
 Felicitari pentru eruditie ,stimate domnule Codita ! Si pentru transparenta, pentru ca acceptati si opinii contrare, nu cum face tovarasul avramescu, atunci cand i se spune verde-n fata adevarul sterge comentariile neconvenabile... Pardon, toate comentariile !


 
4.  Parerea mea, parerea mea.....
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 10.01.2018, ora 11:08)  
 
  In ale scrisului, domnul Codita este/ nu difera prea mult de un Trump/Dragnea in ale politicii.
  Cu diferentele si consecintele de rigoare.


 
