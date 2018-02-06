   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

PARTENERIAT ÎNTRE ROMAERO ŞI SIKORSKY - PARTE A GRUPULUI LOCKHEED MARTIN

Elicopterele Black Hawk vor fi echipate la Romaero

BURSA 15.03.2018

Adina Ardeleanu
 
măreşte imaginea
     * Remus Vulpescu, Romaero: "Vrem să cooptăm şi alte companii româneşti şi chiar să construim un centru puternic în România"
     * Elicopterul Black Hawk neechipat costă 13-15 milioane dolari, iar echipat complet, 30-60 milioane dolari
     * Plus de 79,55%, pentru acţiunile Romaero, în ultimul an
       Ţara noastră va găzdui centrul regional de echipare şi întreţinere a elicopterelor Black Hawk pentru Europa Centrală, în urma unui acord de parteneriat industrial, semnat, ieri, de companiile Romaero şi Sikorsky - parte al grupului Lockheed Martin, potrivit unui comunicat transmis de Ministerul Economiei.
     Parteneriatul se axează pe activităţi care vor asigura participarea pe termen lung a mai multor companii din industria naţională de apărare a Româ­niei la lucrări de asamblare, echipare, customizare şi întreţinere a elicopterului multi-misiune Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk, potrivit autorităţilor, care adaugă că centrul de la Bucureşti va fi singurul autorizat de grupul Lockheed Martin pentru echiparea şi întreţinerea elicopterului multi-misiune Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk în Europa Centrală.
     Vestea pare să fie îmbucurătoare şi pentru alte societăţi autohtone.
     Remus Vulpescu, Directorul General Romaero, a declarat pentru ziarul "BURSA": "Vrem să cooptăm şi alte companii româneşti şi chiar să construim un centru puternic în Româ­nia".
     Acţiunile Romaero sunt listate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, unde au avut o evoluţie ascendentă, în ultima perioadă, dar pe o lichiditate redusă. Astfel, titlurile RORX s-au apreciat cu 79,55%, în ultimul an, valoarea tranzacţiilor fiind de numai 108.078 lei. În ciuda anunţului de ieri, schimbul a 40 de titluri în şedinţa de ieri a dus cotaţia RORX în jos cu 20,89%, la 25 lei/unitate.
     Recent, Aurel Cazacu, proprietarul firmei "Criabo Defense&Security", ne-a declarat că partenerii americani, chiar dacă nu au obligaţie să facă off-set (n.r. compensaţie obligatorie cerută de guverne străine în schimbul achiziţiei unor sisteme de arme şi servicii aferente), încearcă să coopereze cu industria românească.
     Domnia sa a spus că se aşteaptă la afaceri pentru alte societăţi româ­neşti, şi pe alte echipamente, după ce compania americană Raytheon a anunţat că a emis o cerere de ofertă către societatea băcăuană Aerostar, pentru a obţine mai multe informaţii despre piesele care ar putea fi fabricate la Bacău pentru radarul Patriot, parte din sistemul de rachete Patriot.
     Anunţul legat de parteneriatul semnat de Romaero se înscrie în scenariul descris de domnul Cazacu şi se pare că va aduce afaceri suplimentare pentru compania românescă.
     Potrivit unor specialişti din domeniul apărării, elicopterul Black Hawk neechipat costă13-15 milioane dolari, în timp ce elicopterul echipat complet costă între 30 şi 60 milioane dolari. Varianta cea mai scumpă include o tehnologie pe care SUA nu o vând, astfel că, în restul lumii, preţul aparatului echipat poate ajunge la 45 milioane dolari.
     Conform specialiştilor, există circa 17 variante de echipare pentru multiple tipuri de misiuni, care pot utiliza aceeaşi variantă de bază a elicopterului: "Asta înseamnă că, în loc să cumperi 100 elicoptere specializate pentru 5-6 tipuri de misiuni (câte trebuie în mod normal într-o ţară), poţi să cumperi 20-30 şi kiturile de echipamente aferente). Pentru Black Hawk, durata re-echipării între misiuni de tipuri diferite poate fi şi de numai 3 ore".
     Black Hawk poate face misiuni umanitare, de evacuare de personal, transport de trupe şi/sau de bunuri, luptă anti-tanc, anti-submarin, recunoaştere, pază de frontiere terestre sau maritime.
     Dănuţ Andruşcă, Ministrul Economiei, a declarat: "Acordul semnat astăzi (n.r. ieri) reprezintă o confirmare a potenţialului industriei româneşti, care este capabilă să realizeze produse cu valoare adăugată ridicată. Aşteptăm să vedem care vor fi efectele
     economice concrete ale acestui acord şi cât de repede vor fi ele resimţite la nivelul industriei şi economiei româneşti. Ministerul Economiei va sprijini iniţiativele companiilor din subordine care pot duce la relansarea activităţii industriale. În acelaşi timp, acest acord este şi o confirmare a bunelor relaţii şi a parteneriatului strategic dintre România şi Statele Unite ale Americii".
     Conform unor surse, în cadrul acordului, Romaero urmează să pregătească elicopterele pentru a primi în timp minim orice fel de echipamente din gama aleasă de utilizatori - nu numai puncte de ancorare exterioare, dar şi echipamente electronice interioare, instalaţii de racordare la sistemele electrice şi hidraulice.
     De asemenea, clienţii vor veni la Romaero şi pentru lucrări de revizii sau reparaţii.
     Se pare că americanii au luat în considerare, înainte de semnarea parteneriatului cu Romaero, şi companii din Polonia, Cehia, Slovacia, Ungaria.
     Eric Schreiber, Vicepreşedinte Sikorsky (parte din Lockheed Martin Corporation), a spus: "Abilitatea noastră de a furniza cel mai capabil elicopter în lupta de suprafaţă (ASuW) şi anti-submarin (ASW) existent ar putea oferi României, la cel mai competitiv preţ, acoperirea necesară importantei poziţii strategice pe care aceasta o deţine la Marea Neagră".
     Potrivit lui Remus Vulpescu, calităţile elicopterului Black Hawk sunt impresionante: poate îndeplini misiuni în toate anotimpurile, poate zbura în furtună, ziua sau noaptea, este foarte rapid şi poate transporta un număr mare de pasageri pe care îi protejează chiar şi împotriva loviturilor de tun de calibru până la 23mm: "Dotat cu armament, Black Hawk devine redutabil în comparaţie chiar cu aeronave specializate numai pentru luptă. În misiunile umanitare este greu de întrecut, iar ca vehicul aerian de pază a frontierelor este deosebit de valoros.
     Romaero va întreprinde tot ce este necesar a asigura succesul acestui proiect cu acoperire din Turcia până în Polonia. Experienţa noastră de aproape 100 ani în aeronautica civilă şi militară, resursa umană calificată, infrastructura educaţională şi capabilităţile de producţie disponibile, atât în Bucureşti, cât şi la partenerii noştri din teritoriu fac România atractivă pentru marii producători de tehnică militară din lume, aşa cum este Lockheed Martin Corporation.
     În plan sectorial, un grad ridicat de coeziune a industriei de apărare şi abordarea pozitivă din partea mediului politic pot aduce României oportunităţi însemnate de dezvoltare economică şi tehnologică, mai ales în contextul creşterii nivelului de angajament al ţării noastre în parteneriatele strategice cum este cel cu NATO".
     În iulie 2017, a apărut informaţia că producătorul american de elicoptere Sikorsky, controlat de grupul Lockheed Martin, ia în calcul posibilitatea de a produce elicoptere S-70 Black Hawk în România, la Braşov sau Craiova, în cazul în care armata alege acest model de elicopter pentru a înlocui vechea flotă de elicoptere Puma, după cum au declarat, pentru News.ro, reprezentanţi ai companiei americane.
     Sikorsky era al doilea competitor al Airbus Helicopters pentru dotarea armatei române cu noi elicoptere militare multirol, care să înlocuiască vechile elicoptere Puma, după Bell Helicopter, care propunea asamblarea în România a modelului AH-1Z Viper.
     Până acum, nu a fost semnat vreun contract în acest sens.
     Sikorsky, companie care a fost preluată din 2015 de grupul Lockheed Martin - unul dintre cei mai mari jucători pe piaţa echipamentelor militare (Aerospace & Defense) -, deţine din 2007 o fabrică în sud-estul Poloniei, la Mielec, singura unitate a companiei din afara Statelor Unite.
     Fabrica PZL Mielec a Sikorsky a produs peste 40 de elicoptere Black Hawk pentru clienţi precum Arabia Saudită, Emiratele Arabe Unite, Turcia sau state din Amercica de Sud.
     Lockheed Martin este un grup american specializat în cercetarea, dezvoltarea, producţia şi integrarea tehnologiilor avansate din domeniul militar, constructor aerospaţial şi cel mai mare furnizor de echipament aerospaţial şi tehnologic al Pentagonului. Compania a înregistrat o cifră de afaceri de 46 de miliarde de dolari în 2015, având 97.000 de angajaţi şi fiind prezentă în 75 de ţări din întreaga lume.
     Dintre echipamentele produse de grupul Lockheed Martin, Forţele Armate Române exploatează deja avioanele de luptă F-16 şi avioanele militare de transport C-130 Hercules. 

     * Despre elicopterul Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk:
     Elicopterul Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk este cel mai utilizat elicopter multi-misiune din lume, cu peste 4.500 unităţi în serviciu în cadrul forţelor armate ale SUA şi altor peste 20 de state, potrivit comunicatului transmis de Ministerul Economiei.
     Elicopterul va avea o perioadă de utilizare ce depăşeşte anul 2050. Cu peste 17 variante de echipare, elicopterul oferă capabilităţi de referinţă în operaţiuni ale forţelor speciale, diverse misiuni de luptă, misiuni de căutare şi salvare, misiuni de transport şi suport logistic în zone de operaţiuni militare, dar şi în misiuni caracteristice serviciilor medicale de urgenţă, ori de luptă împotriva calamităţilor şi sprijin umanitar. Elicopterul poate fi echipat şi pentru uz oficial la cel mai înalt nivel.

 
 
