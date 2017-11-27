   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

PASCAL CASSECUELLE, DIRECTORUL BAYER ROMÂNIA:

"Întotdeauna avem în plan investiţii, pentru că inovaţia este activitatea noastră principală"

BURSA 22.01.2018

Alina Vasiescu
 
"În agricultură nu este uşor să faci estimări. Acum, culturile arată relativ bine, mai bine decât în perioada similară din 2017, ceea ce e un semn pozitiv. Dar preţurile materiilor agricole continuă să fie scăzute, iar asta este o povară pentru fermieri", a declarat Pascal Cassecuelle .
     *  "Credem în viitorul agriculturii moderne în România"
     *  "Vom lansa noi produse pentru fermieri şi plănuim să deschidem un nou centru de experimentare în Vestul ţării"
       Bayer România, divizie a grupului german Bayer, continuă investiţiile în ţara noastră, iar pentru anul curent pregăteşte noi produse pentru agricultori şi nu un centru de experimentare.
     Pascal Cassecuelle, directorul Bayer România şi şeful diviziei Crop Science pentru România, Bulgaria şi Republica Moldova, a declarat săptămâna trecută, pentru ziarul BURSA: "Întotdeauna avem în plan investiţii pentru că, în primul rând, inovaţia este activitatea noastră principală, iar în al doilea rând şi poate mai important, credem în viitorul agriculturii moderne în România. Anul acesta vom lansa noi produse pentru fermieri - erbicide -, dar plănuim, totodată, să deschidem un nou centru de experimentare în partea de vest a ţării. Avem unul în Sud, dar credem că este important să deschidem unul şi în Vest, ca să localizăm soluţiile. Credem în apropierea specialiştilor de fermieri. În fiecare an, echipa noastră face 6.000-7.000 vizite la ferme, în România. Este foarte important pentru noi să avem capacitatea să fim recunoscuţi ca un consultant de încredere pentru fermieri".
     Domnul Cassecuelle ne-a declarat că 2017 a fost un an dinamic pentru Bayer, în privinţa rezultatelor financiare, în România. "Cele trei divizii ale companiei - Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health şi Crop Science - sunt în România. Toate au avut evoluţii pozitive, iar per ansamblu, veniturile Bayer în România s-au apropiat, în 2017, de 200 de milioane de euro", ne-a spus oficialul Bayer, adăugând: "Cota agriculturii în acest rezultat este destul de mare. Divizia Crop Science a generat aproximativ 50% din operaţiunile din România".
     Pentru 2018, estimările domniei sale privind evoluţia din România este optimistă, dar precaută. Pascal Cassecuelle ne-a declarat: "În agricultură nu este uşor să faci estimări. Acum, culturile arată relativ bine, mai bine decât în perioada similară din 2017, ceea ce e un semn pozitiv. Dar preţurile materiilor agricole continuă să fie scăzute, iar asta este o povară pentru fermieri. Nu ştim cum va fi anul acesta. Sperăm să fie bine, dar nu avem certitudini, suntem precauţi în acest moment. Am câştigat cotă de piaţă anul trecut, fermierii au preferat soluţiile noastre. Pentru noi, competitivitatea este importantă. Vrem să câştigăm cât mai mulţi clienţi fermieri, respectiv încrederea a cât mai mulţi dintre aceştia, iar dacă acest lucru se va întâmpla, se va reflecta în cifra vânzărilor. Pentru evoluţia din 2018, suntem optimişti, dar precauţi".
     *  Pascal Cassecuelle: "Dacă România îşi va utiliza potenţialul agricol la maxim, producţia de cereale va spori cu 50%"
     Domnul Pascal Cassecuelle aminteşte că, aşa cum arată statisticile, România este a şasea mare putere agricolă din UE, însă are un potenţial nefolosit.
     "Agricultura este importantă pentru România. Ponderea populaţiei ocupate în agricultură este de 25,9% la nivelul României", spune oficialul Bayer, menţionând: "Există puţine ţări în lume care îşi pot creşte sustenabil producţia de alimente, iar România este una dintre acestea. Dacă această ţară îşi va utiliza potenţialul agricol la maxim, producţia de cereale va putea creşte de la circa 20 de milioane de tone la peste 30 de milioane de tone. Astfel, România ar putea produce cu 50% mai mult decât în prezent. Asta ar însemna venituri mai mari pentru ţară, pentru fermieri, respectiv exporturi mai mari. În acest context, Bayer va continua să investească în România. Credem în agricultura durabilă şi modernă, şi investim pentru a continua să ajutăm fermierii să facă diferenţa. Trăim într-o eră în care credinţele şi preferinţele au prea des prioritate faţă de faptele ştiinţifice bine documentate. Trebuie şi suntem dispuşi să ne implicăm şi să educăm agricultorii".
     *  Sorin Daraban, directorul de marketing al Bayer: "Gradul de digitalizare al agriculturii din România - doar câteva sute de mii de hectare"
     Gradul de digitalizare în România este unul redus în ţara noastră, iar momentan, cea mai extinsă rată de acceptare în materie este către aplicaţiile mobile, după cum ne-a declarat Sorin Daraban, directorul de marketing al Bayer România.
     Domnia sa ne-a spus că agricultura digitală este practicată în ţara noastră doar pe câteva sute de mii de hectare, dar pe măsură ce serviciile de profil vor fi capabile să demonstreze şi beneficiile pe care le aduc, procentul va creşte, "în mod categoric".
     În prezent, Bayer nu derulează campanii cu autorităţile pentru educarea în acest sens a agricultorilor, conform domnului Daraban, care ne-a precizat: "Nu avem campanii derulate cu Ministerul Agriculturii, facem totul pe cont propriu ori cu partenerii noştri. Nu am început o colaborare extinsă cu autorităţile, dar probabil că în perspectivă opţiunea rămâne deschisă".
     Domnul Daraban subliniază că agricultura digitală nu-şi doreşte să livreze doar produse, ci soluţii integrate "care să privească spre viitor, spre o viziune a unei agriculturi aparţinând Mileniului III".
     Oficialul companiei declară că fermele mari din România au tehnologie performantă, adică utilaje şi know-how, dar şi performanţe financiare, iar în acestea trebuie să îşi mute tehnologia "spre altceva", adică spre eficientizare. "Deja a început să apară accesul la sateliţi, la drone, se fac hărţi digitale. Practic, totul se va muta spre îmbunătăţirea şi schimbarea modului de decizie. În agricultura digitală există senzori - mobili sau ficşi - care culeg informaţii din teren. Înţelegerea acestor date este esenţială pentru luarea deciziilor investiţionale ulterioare, care vor duce într-un final la un profit mai mare sau mai mic, în funcţie de calitatea deciziilor. Aşadar, toate aceste date ajung într-un centru de comandă, sub directa supraveghere a fermierilor şi a specialiştilor pe care îi are alături, care îi ajută să aleagă ce cumpără, când cumpără, de la cine cumpără, cum aplică toate acestea etc. pentru a asigura potenţialul maxim de profit", a explicat Sorin Daraban, amintind că Bayer a lansat anul trecut aplicaţia mobilă Bayer Agro Solution, care are deja peste 4.000 de utilizatori, majoritatea fermieri.
     Domnul Daraban mai subliniază că agricultura viitorului va trata plantele individual: "Fertilizatorul sau pesticidul nu va mai fi aplicat la toate plantele, ci prin senzori performanţi se va trata fiecare plantă. Cred că în 5-10 ani se va ajunge aici".
     Grupul Bayer are o existenţă de peste 150 de ani. Anul trecut, compania germană a semnat un acord prin care s-a angajat să vândă către BASF o parte din operaţiunile diviziei Crop Science, în schimbul a 5,9 miliarde de euro. 
 
