Companii Afaceri

PAUL ANGHEL, ANPC:

"ANPC nu are prerogative să închidă activitatea unui site"

15.03.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
Paul Anghel: "Comerţul online, care a luat o amploare destul de mare în ultima perioadă, înregistrează efectiv un bum".
     *  Peste o treime din reclamaţiile pe comerţ fac referire la vânzările online
       Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC) nu are, în acest moment, prerogativele să închidă sau să suspende activitatea unui site care comercializează produse, ne-a spus Paul Anghel, directorul general al ANPC. Domnia sa consideră că aceasta este o problemă care ar trebui reglată, din punct de vedere legislativ.
     Din totalul sesizărilor de 92.400, transmise, anul trecut, la ANPC, pe segmentul comerţului, peste o treime, respectiv 36% (28.224), se adresează comerţului la distanţă, restul de 64% (5.0176) vizând vânzările directe, conform domnului Anghel.
     Reprezentantul ANPC a precizat, ieri, în cadrul unui eveniment de profil: "S-ar putea să sperie ca număr, este o cifră destul de mare, dar trebuie să avem în vedere şi nivelul vânzărilor. Avem nişte exemple de probleme cu care se confruntă românii. Există operatori economici care nu respectă termenele de livrare, iar aici probabil că orice operator economic o să spună: «Nu depinde de mine, ci de curier». Am spus că ar fi bine fie să vă gândiţi să vă faceţi curierii dumneavoastră, propriile servicii de curierat, fie să faceţi nişte contracte, încât dacă există o întârziere destul de mare la livrarea unui anumit produs şi consumatorul este prejudiciat, acel cuantum al afectării economice să fie suportat de o companie de asigurări".
     Cele mai frecvente reclamaţii fac referire la nerespectarea termenului de livrare la produsele comandate (50%), neîncadrarea în termenul legal la restituirea contravalorii (15%), deteriorări ale produselor în timpul transportului (10%), lipsa verificării integrităţii produselor la livrare (10%), abateri de informare privind caracteristicile produsului în momentul încheierii contractelor, comportament incorect în relaţia cu consumatorii, nerespectarea termenelor de remediere, practici comerciale înşelătoare.
     Pentru serviciile comerciale prestate online în perioadele de Black Friday, ANPC a primit 600 de reclamaţii anul trecut şi 150 de sesizări în primele două luni din acest an, după cum ne-a transmis Paul Anghel, arătând: "În perioada reducerilor de Black Friday, reclamaţiile primite de la consumatori au vizat următoarele aspecte:
     - Afişarea unui anunţ promoţional pe site-ul magazinului online - minus 50% la toate produsele -, dar în realitate, această reducere nu se aplica tuturor produselor aflate la comer­cializare;
     - În catalogul promoţional de pe site-ul magazinului online era prezentat un produs electrocasnic cu un procent de reducere de minus 200%, însă reducerea aplicată era de minus 16%;
     - Perioada de valabilitate a reducerilor de preţ şi disponibilitatea produselor la ofertă nu erau menţionate;
     - Lipsa informării asupra reducerii la preţul de referinţă (cel mai mic preţ practicat în ultimele 30 de zile), consumatorul nefiind informat în mod real asupra avantajului reducerii preţului la achiziţia produsului;
     - Deşi produsul selectat apărea ca fiind disponibil în stoc, în momentul în care produsul a fost introdus în coş, acesta apărea ca epuizat;
     - Deşi produsul apărea în stoc, iar consumatorul a urmărit site-ul frecvent, la startul vânzărilor de Black Friday produsul apărea direct ca stoc terminat - reclamă mincinoasă;
     - Produse la ofertă care nu aveau precizat preţul vechi tăiat şi preţul nou, ci doar un singur preţ;
     - Consumatorul, după o oră şi jumătate de la precomanda pe site, a adăugat şi alte produse în coş, iar după finalizarea precomenzii produsele selectate nu mai erau în stoc;
     - Afişarea incorectă a preţurilor: pe site se menţiona «oferta specială», dar preţul vechi nu apărea şi nici reducerea procentuală, inducând în eroare consumatorul;
     - Produsul a fost plasat în coşul de cumpărături, iar la finalizarea comenzii produsul respectiv a apărut cu un preţ mai mare cu 900 lei- reclamă abuz de promovare;
     - Pentru a face cumpărăturile de Black Friday de pe site clientul trebuia să aplice pentru un card de cumpărături la o anumită bancă, fără a i se da posibilitatea alegerii vreunui produs, clientului fiindu-i imposibilă plasarea comenzii;
     - La deschiderea promoţiei de pe site, un singur produs apărea ca având o promoţie reală de 50%, iar acela deja nu mai era în stoc - reclamă înşelătoare;
     - Comerciantul a refuzat cumpărarea produselor cu cardul în rate, motivând că platforma are probleme tehnice. La solicitările clientului la ore diferite a primit acelaşi răspuns negativ, consumatorul fiind în imposibilitatea de a achiziţiona produsele".
     Directorul ANPC a menţionat, ieri, că există două categorii de comercianţi online: "Primul palier ar fi privitor la operatorii economici care se comportă corect cu consumatorii şi care trebuie încurajaţi, trebuie sprijiniţi şi consiliaţi şi mai există şi palierul de discuţie vizavi de operatorii economici, indiferent că sunt de pe site-uri, magazine online, Facebook, sau alte variante de vânzare la distanţă, care ating într-un anumit moment «limita de infracţiune»". Paul Anghel spune că ANPC a primit reclamaţii referitoare la înşelătorii, publicitate falsă etc.
     Domnia sa a mai spus că magazinele online sunt foarte greu de verificat, deoarece au sediile sociale şi punctele de lucru la căsuţe şi oficii poştale diferite.
     Directorul ANPC a concluzionat: "Comisia Europeană a gândit varianta de a discuta despre comerţul online, comerţ care are o amploare destul de mare în ultima perioadă, care a avut o creştere foarte mare, dar acum înregistrează efectiv un bum".
     Acesta ne-a precizat că, în cazul vânzărilor online, produsul poate fi returnat în 14 zile, sumele primite de la consumator sunt rambursate în 14 zile, produsul nu poate fi testat, pot fi identificate diferenţe între produsul prezentat şi cel livrat.
     Spre comparaţie, în cazul vânzărilor directe produsul se poate returna în funcţie de politica comerciantului, acesta poate fi testat/văzut/probat, iar metodele de plată sunt sigure.
     Comerţul online este reglementat de Legea nr. 365/2002 privind comerţul electronic şi Ordonanţa de urgenţă nr. 34/2014 privind drepturile consumatorilor în cadrul contractelor încheiate cu profesioniştii, precum şi pentru modificarea şi completarea unor acte normative.
     Pentru abaterile constatate, comisarii din cadrul ANPC aplică sancţiunile prevăzute în Ordonanţa de urgenţă nr. 34/2014 privind drepturile consumatorilor în cadrul contractelor încheiate cu profesioniştii, precum şi pentru modificarea şi completarea unor acte normative. 
     Principalul avantaj în cazul contractelor încheiate la distanţă este acela că operatorul economic/profesionistul este obligat să asigure consumatorului dreptul de retragere, care poate fi exercitat într-un interval  de 14 zile.
     *  ANPC verifică produsele de post şi pe cele specifice Paştelui
     Ca în fiecare an în perioada premergătoare Sărbătorilor Pascale, comisarii ANPC derulează controalele privind modul de respectare a prevederilor legale, conformitatea şi modul de etichetare, prezentare publicitate şi comercializare a produselor de post şi a produselor alimentare specifice zilelor de Paşte (carne preambalată, ouă, vopsea de ouă, ciocolată şi produse din cacao, tablete şi figurine pe bază de cacao şi grăsimi vegetale, produse de patiserie (cozonac, pască, chec, fursecuri etc.), vin.
     În cadrul controlului tematic desfăşurat anul au fost verificaţi 2.318 operatori economici, constatându-se abateri la 1.038 (circa 45%) dintre aceştia, ne-a transmis Paul Anghel, care ne-a spus: "A fost verificată o cantitate de 208,4 tone produse alimentare (58,2 tone carne şi produse din carne, 54,6 tone ouă, 0,5 tone vopsea de ouă, 23,7 tone produse patiserie, 61.000 litri vin, 10,4 tone ciocolată şi produse din cacao), constatându-se că circa 85,7 tone (aproximativ 41%) de produse - 24,3 tone carne şi produse din carne, 41,26 tone ouă, 0,04 tone vopsea de ouă, 3,9 tone produse patiserie, 15.300 litri vin, 0,9 tone ciocolată şi produse din cacao - nu se încadrau în prevederile legale privind protecţia consumatorilor".
     Ca urmare a deficienţelor constatate, organele de control au dispus următoarele măsuri:
     - oprirea temporară de la comercializare a circa 70,4 tone produse alimentare, în valoare de 286.800 lei până la remedierea neconformităţilor constatate;
     - oprirea definitivă şi retragerea de la comercializare a 591 kg produse alimentare, în valoare de 9104 lei, produse ce prezentau caracteristici organoleptice ce le făceau improprii consumului uman sau care prezentau data durabilităţii minimale depăşită;
     - aplicarea unui număr de 1.141 de sancţiuni contravenţionale, dintre care 586 de avertismente şi 555 de amenzi contravenţionale în valoare de 1.694.750 lei, pentru încălcarea reglementărilor privind protecţia con­sumatorilor.
     Paul Anghel a completat: "În anii anteriori, inspectorii ANPC au găsit la comercializare produse precum:
     - «Pizza de post - specialitate cu aromă  pe bază de uleiuri vegetale şi cazeină (substanţă proteică din lapte)», produsul nefiind un produs «de post», cu efectul dezinformării consumatorilor;
     - «Maioneză vegetală simplă» şi «Maioneză vegetală Shaorma» - denumirea de «maioneză» putându-se atribui doar unei emulsii pe bază de gălbenuş de ou, ulei şi alte ingrediente;
     - Produsul alimentar vegetal UHT, care, conform listei de ingrediente declarată pe ambalaj conţinea proteine din lapte, în neconcordanţă cu denumirea de produs;
     - Cozonac cu rahat, cacao şi stafide, ambalat în pungi din material plastic, în compoziţia căruia se regăseau ouă, în contradicţie cu menţiunea inscripţionată pe fluturaşul colant «produs de post»;
     - Produse de cofetărie preambalate, cu menţiunea «de post», deşi în lista ingredientelor de pe etichetă era înscris «frişcă»;
     - Produse de post expuse la comercializare în acelaşi raft şi în directă vecinătate cu celelalte produse, inducând în eroare consumatorii;
     - Produsul «Crutoane cu ierburi aromate» era expus în vederea comercializării la raft, iar deasupra acestuia exista un afiş inscripţionat «Idei savuroase de post», deşi produsul conţinea, la ingrediente, zer praf dulce şi praf de iaurt, care sunt de origine animală şi nu de post". 

     Recomandările ANPC pentru consumatori
     Paul Anghel atrage atenţia consumatorilor: "Pentru ca produsele pe care le cumpăraţi în această periodă, premergătoare sărbătorilor pascale, să nu prezinte un pericol pentru sănătatea dumneavoastră, ANPC vă recomandă să cumpăraţi produse alimentare perisabile (carne de miel, peşte, ouă etc.) numai din locuri amenajate şi autorizate (măcelarii, magazine alimentare, locuri special amenajate în pieţe) care dispun de echipamente (vitrine frigorifice, termometre) şi care asigură condiţiile igienico-sanitare specifice şi unde aveţi certitudinea că produsele sunt controlate sanitar-veterinar".
     Printre recomandările ANPC referitoare la achiziţionarea produselor specifice perioadei în care ne aflăm se numără:
     Comercializarea cărnii
     - Evitaţi cumpărarea de carne de la persoane şi din locuri neautorizate, din portbagajele maşinilor, chiar dacă preţul oferit este comparativ mai mic, întrucât comerciantul respectiv nu are posibilitatea să asigure condiţiile optime de transport, depozitare şi comercializare, nu vă poate elibera bon de casă cu care să justificaţi tranzacţia comercială şi riscaţi să achiziţionaţi un produs neconform sau chiar nesigur care poate să vă afecteze sănătatea;
     - Verificaţi, prin apreciere directă, proprietăţile organoleptice ale produselor, semnele organoleptice de alterare, modificările aspectului, culorii, consistenţei, prezenţa corpurilor străine etc. Carnea (miel) trebuie să prezinte la suprafaţă o peliculă uscată, de culoare roz până la roşie, să fie fermă şi elastică, atât la suprafaţă, cât şi în secţiune; mirosul trebuie să fie caracteristic de produs proaspăt;
     - Ca o măsură de prevedere suplimentară este bine să observaţi la mielul cumpărat copita şi dentiţia specifice ierbivorelor (la dentiţie se va urmări în special lipsa caninilor);
     - Se va acorda atenţie preţului afişat şi se va verifica concordanţa dintre preţurile afişate la raft şi cele marcate pe bonurile de casă;
     - Carnea achiziţionată sub formă refrigerată se va transporta, în condiţii igienice, cât mai repede la domiciliu şi se va depozita la frigider.
     Comercializarea ouălor
     - Evitaţi cumpărarea de ouă de pe marginea drumului, chiar dacă preţul oferit este comparativ mai mic;
     - Ouăle de consum trebuie să prezinte coajă intactă, normală, fără fisuri, fără corpuri străine, fără mirosuri străine;
     - La spargerea oului, albusul trebuie să fie de consistentă densă, transparent, iar gălbenuşul semiglobulos, uşor aplatizat şi bine delimitat de albuş;
     - În cazul ouălor vândute în vrac trebuie comunicate vizibil, cu uşurinţă şi perfect lizibil, informaţiile privind:
     - categoria de calitate (A);
     - categoria de greutate;
     - o indicaţie a metodei de creştere a găinilor;
     - o explicaţie a semnificaţiei codului producătorului;
     - data de valabilitate minimă;
     - Se va acorda atenţie preţului afişat şi se va verifica concordanţa dintre preţurile afişate şi cele marcate pe bonurile de casă.
     Comercializarea vopselei de ouă
     - Se va achiziţiona numai din locuri autorizate şi se va citi cu atenţie eticheta produsului;
     Atenţie! Nu utilizaţi la vopsirea ouălor vopsea pentru alte destinaţii, precum cea tipografică sau cea pentru textile . Deşi rezultatele sunt spectaculoase, utilizarea altor tipuri de vopsele poate prezenta un posibil pericol pentru sănătatea dumneavoastră.
     Comercializarea produselor de patiserie
     - Spaţiile de comercializare, care trebuie să fie autorizate, trebuie să fie în permanenţă curate şi bine întreţinute;
     - Personalul care comercializează produse de patiserie trebuie să poarte echipament de protecţie sanitară a produselor;
     - Produsele de patiserie neambalate se vor vinde din recipiente curate, fiind servite numai cu ustensile speciale; este interzis a se permite consumatorilor să aleagă produsele cu mâna;
     - Pentru produsele de patiserie preambalate, data durabilităţii minimale este stabilită de producător şi se va inscripţiona pe etichetă/ ambalaj.
     Comercializarea ciocolatei, produselor din ciocolată, a celor pe bază de cacao şi grăsimi vegetale
     - Etichetele acestor produse trebuie să conţină următoarele informaţii: denumirea produsului, numele şi adresa producătorului sau ale ambalatorului sau ale distribuitorului - în cazul produselor din import se vor înscrie numele şi adresa importatorului sau ale distribuitorului înregistrat în România, data durabilităţii minimale, cantitatea netă, condiţii de depozitare;
     - Produsele din import trebuie să fie însoţite de etichete cu elementele de identificare şi informare în limba română.
     - Pentru ciocolată şi produse din ciocolată: se menţionează în mod obligatoriu conţinutul de cacao substanţă uscată, exprimat în procente, astfel: «cacao...% minim»; în cazul ciocolatei umplute se menţionează produsul de umplutură; se exceptează de la indicarea cantităţii nete produsele din ciocolată preambalate, cu o greutate mai mică de 50 grame; această excepţie nu se aplică produselor cu o greutate netă mai mică de 50 grame fiecare, atunci când sunt prezentate într-un ambalaj conţinând două sau mai multe astfel de produse, dacă conţinutul net total, inclusiv ambalajul, este egal sau mai mare de 50 grame; în cazul produselor din ciocolată turnate şi goale în interior, această indicaţie poate fi înlocuită cu conţinutul net minim; o menţiune privind adaosul de cafea sau băuturi spirtoase, atunci când acesta depăşeşte 1% din masa produsului;
     - După cumpărare, verificaţi, prin apreciere directă, proprietăţile organoleptice ale produselor, a semnelor organoleptice de alterare, modificări ale aspectului, culorii, consistenţei, prezenţa corpurilor străine etc. Ciocolata proaspătă trebuie să prezinte o suprafaţă lucioasă, nestratificată şi fără pete, să fie onctuoasă, casantă la rupere fără senzaţie de rugozitate la masticare, culoare şi gust specific;
     - Achiziţionarea produselor se va face numai din locuri autorizate; evitaţi cumpărarea de produse de la vânzători ambulanţi, chiar dacă preţul oferit este comparativ mai mic;
     - Verificaţi starea ambalajelor.
     Comercializarea vinurilor
     - Conţinutul etichetei trebuie să fie complet: denumirea sub care se vinde produsul, denumirea şi adresa producătorului, sau a importatorului ori a îmbuteliatorului, volumul net, concentraţia alcoolică, o informaţie privind lotul, data durabilităţii minimale pentru băuturile alcoolice cu concentraţia alcoolică mai mică de 10% vol., categoria de calitate,
     indicaţia geografică sau denumirea de origine controlată pentru vinurile de calitate superioară, tipul vinului, funcţie de conţinutul de zaharuri;
     - Aspectul lichidului: culoare corespunzătoare sortimentului, limpede, fără depuneri sau impurităţi în suspensie;
     - La întoarcerea buteliei cu dopul în jos, conţinutul nu trebuie să se tulbure sau să prezinte impurităţi sau scurgeri;
     - Marcarea băuturilor alcoolice distilate se face cu respectarea reglementărilor în vigoare emise de Ministerul Finanţelor.
     Achiziţionarea produselor de post
     - Înainte de a cumpăra produse de post, acordaţi o atenţie deosebită listei ingredientelor. În cazul în care aceasta conţine şi ingrediente de origine animală, respectiv lapte praf, zer praf, pudră de ouă, trebuie să ştiţi că aceste produse nu fac parte din grupa produselor de post;
     - Pentru produsele tăiate/fracţionate/porţionate de vânzător, solicitaţi să vedeţi eticheta produsului pentru a verifica compoziţia şi data durabilităţii minimale;
     - Nu cumpăraţi produse cu etichete care nu vă informează complet şi corect privind conţinutul/ingredientele sau calitatea produsului;
     - Verificaţi data durabilităţii minimale. Nu cumpăraţi produse cu data durabilităţii minimale/data limită de consum depăşită sau modificată;
     - Urmăriţi dacă în magazin sunt respectate condiţiile de păstrare specificate de producător, în special temperatura. Nu cumpăraţi produse care au fost ţinute la temperaturi mai mari decât cea specificată. După achiziţie, respectaţi şi la domiciliu condiţiile de depozitare precizate pe ambalaj;
     - Solicitaţi şi păstraţi bonul de casă pentru a putea proba achiziţia în cazul în care doriţi să reclamaţi calitatea/siguranţa unui produs;
     - Nu cumpăraţi produse alimentare din locuri neautorizate, întrucât comerciantul respectiv nu are posibilitatea să asigure condiţiile optime de transport, depozitare şi comercializare şi riscaţi să achiziţionaţi un produs neconform sau chiar nesigur care poate să vă afecteze sănătatea.
     La cumpărarea produselor alimentare este indicată solicitarea şi păstrarea bonului de casă, pentru a putea proba în cazul în care, în mod justificat, se doreşte reclamarea calităţii/siguranţei unui produs.

 
 
Jurnal Bursier
15.03.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 45,8 milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul Pieţei Principale a bursei locale a urcat, în şedinţa de ieri, la 45,83 milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 36,3 milioane de lei, dar sub cel mediu înregistrat în acest...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creştere puternică pentru "Adidas"
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, în baza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.03.2018
BVB
BET marchează cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă
     * Apreciere de 195% pentru acţiunile Condmag, la reluarea tranzacţionării după mai bine de doi ani şi jumătate
       Indicele BET, principalul coş de acţiuni al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă, urcând cu 0,57%, până 8.608,3 puncte.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cresc puternic acţiunile E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, în aşteptarea publicării datelor privind evoluţia inflaţiei din SUA.
     Titlurile companiei german de utilităţi E.ON SE au urcat cu 11,2%, la 6,47 euro, iar cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.03.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 122,7 milioane lei, cu obligaţiuni ale Ministerului de Finanţe
     * Creştere de 3,54% pentru acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
       Volumul a urcat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, la aproape 160 de milioane de lei (34,3 milioane de euro), o valoare de 122,7 milioane de lei fiind realizată pe piaţa de obligaţiuni.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa cresc datorită unei tranzacţii RWE-E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au început în creştere săptămâna curentă, în baza evoluţiilor din Germania, susţinute de anunţul privind o tranzacţie majoră între cei doi giganţi ai utilităţilor din ţară.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
