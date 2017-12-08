Evoluţii Financiare
BURSA 27.01.2018
D.I
BLOOMBERG:
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
POTRIVIT GUVERNATORULUI BĂNCII ANGLIEI
Internaţional, 13:15
Oamenii se vor putea aproviziona cu apă gratuit de la mii de magazine, cafenele, companii şi fântâni de apă în toată Anglia, până în 2021, conform industriei apei din Marea Britanie, Water UK, citată de presa internaţională. click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 13:00
TRAIAN BĂSESCU:
Senatorul Traian Băsescu a declarat ieri seară că sunt patru comune din Republica Moldova care au semnat, prin locuitorii, primarii şi secretarii acestora, pentru unirea cu România. click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 12:32
Primaria Capitalei a pus în această dimineaţă in dezbatere publică bugetul pe anul 2018, conform unui document prezentat pe site-ul instituţiei. click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 11:54
Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Inspectoratului Teritorial al Poliţiei de Frontieră Sighetu Marmaţiei au descoperit şi confiscat în vama Siret şi la frontiera verde peste 13.000 de pachete de ţigări de provenienţă ucraineană care urmau să ajungă pe piaţa neagră de desfacere. click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 11:07
Autorităţile de reglementare a sectorului financiar analizează riscurile provocate de bitcoin şi alte monede virtuale şi vor discuta un răspuns la viitoarea reuniune a G20 din luna martie, a declarat ieri un oficial al Băncii Centrale Europeme (BCE). click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BVB
* BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 121,5 milioane de lei, cu mult peste valoarea medie a anului trecut, de aproximativ 47,8... click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE), după ce această instituţie a decis să păstreze dobânda la minim istoric. click să citeşti tot articolul
22.01.2018
BVB
* Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Circa 93% din întregul rulaj consemnat vineri cu titlurile societăţii bancare a fost desfăşurat printr-un singur transfer. Este clar că acesta a fost realizat de către investitorii instituţionali"
Acţiunile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" (BRD) au fost, din nou, titlurile cu cel mai mare volum din şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri, rulajul consemnat cu acţiunile societăţii bancare... click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BVB
* Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, prin volumul mare înregistrat de acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), de... click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME / DATORITĂ REZULTATELOR COMPANIILOR
Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut uşor ieri, după recordurile consemnate în ziua anterioară pe Wall Street. Sectorul tehnologic a avut cele mai importante câştiguri, în baza... click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BVB
* Deal de peste 9 milioane de lei cu titluri "Banca Transilvania"
Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, printr-o evoluţie pozitivă atât în ceea ce priveşte cotaţiile... click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
* NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
* Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
* Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
* Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
* The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
* Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process. click here to read the entire article
The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process. click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience. click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
* Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries. click here to read the entire article
Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries. click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
* The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
* The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
* Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties. click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
* Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often". click here to read the entire article
The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often". click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations. click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister! click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
* Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
* Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe. click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part. click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal. click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
* The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac. click here to read the entire article
The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac. click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
* "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
* (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP. click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
* Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
* Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
* Unannounced audit at Finmedia
* The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
* Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC). click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
* The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
* The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
* Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently. click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day. click here to read the entire article