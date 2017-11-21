Evoluţii Financiare
Caută în site
Ediţii Precedente
Servicii Financiare
Propune un articol !
Ce aţi dori să citiţi în Ziarul BURSA ?
Dosare
Abonaţi
PENTRU CĂ NU AU CREDITAT COMPANIA PETROLIERĂ
Surse: "Aramco" a eliminat UBS şi Bank of America din lista potenţialilor consultanţi pentru listare
BURSA 17.01.2018
ALINA VASIESCU
Aceeasi sectiune (International)
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
17.01.2018
BVB
* Transferuri de 10,5 milioane de lei cu acţiuni "Banca Transilvania"
Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 38,87 de milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa precedentă, de 28,5 milioane de lei, dar sub valoarea medie... click să citeşti tot articolul
Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 38,87 de milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa precedentă, de 28,5 milioane de lei, dar sub valoarea medie... click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, exportatorii din regiune fiind impulsionaţi de deprecierea euro. click să citeşti tot articolul
16.01.2018
Fondurile de pensii administrate de NN au ajuns să aibă o participaţie de 6,42% din acţiunile MedLife, în urma unui schimb, pe piaţa secundară a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti, se arată într-un raport... click să citeşti tot articolul
16.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care firma britanică de construcţii "Carillion" Plc, cu 43.000 de angajaţi, a intrat în procedură de... click să citeşti tot articolul
15.01.2018
BVB
* BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
Valoarea tranzacţiilor a urcat la aproape 60 millioane lei, în ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, peste cea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară de circa 55 de milioane de lei, în contextul în... click să citeşti tot articolul
Valoarea tranzacţiilor a urcat la aproape 60 millioane lei, în ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, peste cea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară de circa 55 de milioane de lei, în contextul în... click să citeşti tot articolul
15.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, investitorii reacţionând la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii, dar şi la rezultatele preliminare pozitive... click să citeşti tot articolul
Cotaţii Internaţionale
bursa.ro in other languages
Curs Valutar
|
English Section
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
* Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
* Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe. click here to read the entire article
* Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe. click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part. click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal. click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
* The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac. click here to read the entire article
The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac. click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
* "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
* (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP. click here to read the entire article
* (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP. click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
* Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
* Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
* Unannounced audit at Finmedia
* The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
* Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC). click here to read the entire article
* Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
* Unannounced audit at Finmedia
* The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
* Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC). click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
* The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
* The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
* Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently. click here to read the entire article
* The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
* Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently. click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day. click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
* Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
* Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
* Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
* Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate. click here to read the entire article
* Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
* Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
* Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate. click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
* Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank. click here to read the entire article
After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank. click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
* MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers. click here to read the entire article
On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers. click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
* Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
* Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
* George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
* The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer. click here to read the entire article
* Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
* George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
* The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer. click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
* The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA. click here to read the entire article
The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA. click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
* Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system". click here to read the entire article
The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system". click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises. click here to read the entire article