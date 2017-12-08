   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Macroeconomie

Perspectiva unei "avalanşe" financiare globale nu îngrijorează elitele reunite la Davos

BURSA 26.01.2018

CĂLIN RECHEA
 
Preşedintele SUA, Donald Trump, este aşteptat să vorbească astăzi, la Davos, despre măsurile protecţioniste criticate deja de unii participanţi, care sunt susţinători ai globalizării.
CĂLIN RECHEA      Forumul de la Davos din acest an a "demarat" greu, pe fondul căderilor masive de zăpadă, care au întârziat sosirea participanţilor. Institutul pentru studiul zăpezii şi avalanşelor din Davos a transmis un avertisment de nivel 5, cel mai mare pe o scală de la 1 la 5, cu privire la pericolul avalanşelor de zăpadă, după cum scrie Reuters.
     În ceea ce priveşte pericolul unei "avalanşe" financiare, elitele politice şi financiare invitate la Forum nu par să manifeste o teamă vizibilă. Nici nu este de mirare, deoarece pericolul "îngropării" sub pieţele prăbuşite nu prea există, în condiţiile în care plătitorii obişnuiţi de taxe sunt obligaţi să poarte povara.
     Cu o notă optimistă a venit Christine Lagarde, directorul executiv al FMI, sub forma celor mai bune prognoze pentru economia globală din ultima decadă.
     Înainte de începerea conferinţei, organizatorul, instituţia internaţională World Economic Forum, a publicat raportul cu privire la riscurile globale din 2018. Primele cinci riscuri, din punct de vedere al probabilităţii apariţiei, sunt considerate fenomenele meteo extreme, dezastrele naturale, atacurile cibernetice, furtul datelor şi eşecul luptei împotriva schimbărilor climatice. După cum se observă, riscul unei prăbuşiri a pieţelor financiare nu a intrat în acest clasament.
     Din punct de vedere al impactului, principalele riscuri globale sunt considerate a fi armele de distrugere în masă, fenomenele meteo extreme, dezastrele naturale, eşecul luptei împotriva schimbărilor climatice şi crizele aprovizionării cu apă. Nici aici nu este inclus riscul financiar.
     "Cel mai semnificativ risc politic îl reprezintă Statele Unite", a declarat Joseph Stiglitz, laureat al premiului Nobel pentru economie în 2001, pentru Bloomberg, deoarece "incertitudinea nu este bună pentru economia globală".
     Spectrul riscului financiar a însoţit, totuşi, elita globală reunită la Davos. "Dacă lucrurile par a fi prea bune pentru a fi adevărate, atunci probabil că sunt", scrie Bloomberg, pe baza opiniilor exprimate de investitori, laureaţi Nobel şi profesori participanţi la forum.
     Robert Shiller, laureat al premiului Nobel pentru economie în 2013, a declarat pentru Bloomberg că "acum ne aflăm într-o perioadă de automulţumire" şi a făcut o paralelă cu 1929, când prăbuşirea bursei americane a marcat începutul Marii Depresiuni.
     Pe de altă parte, Kenneth Rogoff, profesor de economie la Universitatea Harvard, consideră că "umbra lungă a crizei financiare păleşte în sfârşit", iar "creşterea va continua să depăşească aşteptările".
     Cu toate acestea, profesorul Rogoff nu exclude posibilitatea unei noi recesiuni globale. "Dacă vom fi loviţi de o recesiune globală, China se va afla în epicentrul acesteia", a declarat profesorul de la Harvard pentru Bloomberg.
     Perspectiva unei crize financiare care să pornească din China a fost abordată şi de un oficial de la Beijing. "Avem prea multe datorii în sistemul nostru. Dacă se va întâmpla ceva rău, vom arăta că am învăţat lecţiile crizei financiare din Statele Unite şi vom acţiona rapid pentru a preveni răspândirea panicii", a declarat Fang Xinghai, director adjunct la China Regulatory Securities Commission, instituţia de reglementare a pieţei de capital, în prima zi a Forumului de la Davos.
     Datoriile din China sunt doar o parte a problemei datoriilor globale, care au ajuns la 233 de trilioane de dolari în T3 2017, conform datelor de la Institute of International Finance. O creştere a dobânzilor în aceste condiţii, chiar şi nesemnificativă din perspectivă istorică, poate declanşa o "avalanşă" fără precedent pe pieţele financiare internaţionale.
     Tocmai acest context global instabil l-a determinat pe William White, fost economist-şef la BIS (Bank for International Settlements), să avertizeze că "autorităţile sunt prinse într-o capcană a politicilor economice şi nu mai există multe mijloace de apărare".
     Avertismentul a fost lansat într-o conversaţie cu Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, de la cotidianul britanic The Telegraph, înainte de începerea conferinţei de la Davos.
     William White, unul dintre puţinii economişti care au tras, dintr-o poziţie de autoritate, semnale de alarmă înainte de declanşarea crizei financiare globale este convins că "politicile monetare din ultimii nouă ani au generat o serie de efecte perverse şi au făcut economiile emergente dependente de datorii, fără să rezolve cauzele structurale ale dezordinii globale".
     În opinia lui White, "toţi indicatorii de piaţă sunt similari acum cu cei dinainte de criza Lehman Brothers, însă lecţiile par a fi fost uitate".
     Cine sunt vinovaţii? Chiar dacă a făcut parte din "frăţia bancherilor centrali", fostul economist-şef de la BIS nu se fereşte să spună lucrurilor pe nume. "Băncile centrale au turnat şi mai mult gaz peste foc", i-a declarat White jurnalistului de la The Telegraph, iar acum "nimeni nu ştie ce se va întâmpla când se va renunţa la relaxarea cantitativă".
     "Companiile farmaceutice se supun unor legi aspre, care le cere să testeze efectele secundare înainte de lansarea unui nou medicament, însă băncile centrale au lansat un uriaş experiment social fără a lua în considerare efectele secundare", a mai precizat William White.
     Ambrose Evans-Pritchard scrie în continuare că "întregul edificiu al pieţelor financiare supraevaluate are la bază ipoteza menţinerii dobânzilor aproape de minimele istorice".
     Din păcate pentru susţinătorii iluziei redresării economice prin bani din nimic, dobânzile au început să crească, în ciuda asigurărilor venite din partea băncilor centrale, care nu pot manipula decât costurile de finanţare pe termen scurt.
     Ultimele date de la Office of Financial Research (OFR), din cadrul Trezoreriei Statelor Unite, arată că o creştere cu un punct procentual a dobânzilor va conduce la pierderi de 1,2 trilioane de dolari pentru obligaţiunile cu rating investiţional incluse în Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. Pierderi mult mai mari se vor înregistra pentru obligaţiunile cu rating speculativ, creditele ipotecare şi portofoliile de derivate pentru care dobânda este activul de bază.
     Creşterea costurilor de finanţare va avea un efect dur şi în ceea ce priveşte şomajul. "Companiile zombi vor fi forţate, în sfârşit, să intre în faliment", a mai precizat William White în dialogul cu Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, iar "băncile centrale sunt prinse în această capcană a datoriilor".
     Pericolul avalanşelor de zăpadă de la Davos a pus autorităţile elveţiene într-o situaţie delicată. Cel mai sigur mijloc de transport este considerat elicopterul, însă mai multe elicoptere mari, cum este cazul "suitei" prezidenţiale americane, pot constitui un factor declanşator al avalanşelor.
     Pe lângă elicoptere, preşedintele Donald Trump va aduce la Davos şi perspectiva unor politici protecţioniste.
     Se pare că "avalanşa" financiară globală este doar o chestiune de timp. 

     * CONDUCEREA BARCLAYS, LA DAVOS:
     * "Lumea începe să arate ca în 2006, înaintea crizei"
     Schimbările bruşte de volatilitate şi de politici monetare ar putea provoca o perioadă "interesantă" pentru pieţele acţiunilor, în următorii doi ani, a avertizat, ieri, directorul executiv al băncii britanice Barclays, Jes Staley.
     Vorbind la Forumul Economic Mondial de la Davos, Jes Staley a subliniat că, acum, condiţiile financiare amintesc, oarecum, de perioada care a precedat criza financiară globală din 2008, informează CNBC.
     "Valorile activelor, precum cele de pe piaţa acţiunilor, sunt la niveluri maxime, toate industriile importante din întreaga lume au crescut anul trecut cu peste 20%, iar volatilitatea este la un nivel minim istoric scăzut", a spus Staley, adăugând: "Mai mult, este îngrijorător că volatilitatea scăzută este determinată, în mare parte, de faptul că traderii anticipează că aceasta ar putea ajunge la un nivel şi mai redus".
     Potrivit CNBC, cel mai utilizat indice pentru evaluarea volatilităţii în SUA, VIX, a fost în mod constant la niveluri scăzute anul trecut. Acest lucru înseamnă că investitorii sunt relativ calmi în contextul economic actual. Cu toate acestea, mulţi se întreabă dacă nu asistăm la calmul de dinaintea furtunii, iar o corecţie a pieţei poate avea loc în curând.
     Staley a declarat că în contextul nivelului ridicat al datoriei mondiale, în special pe pieţele emergente, numeroase economii ar putea fi ameninţate de riscuri, dacă vor avea loc schimbări ale condiţiilor financiare.
     "Dacă dobânzile se vor modifica rapid, volatilitatea se va mişca rapid, ceea ce va face ca piaţa financiară să devină interesantă în următorii doi ani. Atmosfera seamănă cu cea din 2006", a spus oficialul băncii britanice.
     Staley a menţionat că majorarea dobânzilor de către băncile centrale, creşterea nivelului datoriilor şi a volatilităţii, respectiv a costurilor de împrumut vor afecta multe economii. "Expansiunea economică globală şi politicile monetare trebuie să se reechilibreze ca să prevină o distorsiune a pieţelor", a atras atenţia oficialul băncii britanice, precizând: "Există o ambivalenţă îngrijorătoare. Când va veni următoarea criză - şi va veni - este probabil să fie mai violentă, dacă nu vom elimina o parte din presiune pe parcurs".
     De menţionat că şi alţi participanţi la Forumul Economic Mondial de la Davos, care a luat startul marţi, au lansat avertismente legate de posibilitatea unei noi crize financiare.
     Directorul general al grupului "Carlyle", David Rubenstein, a avertizat că pe pieţele de capital există o capacitate foarte limitată pentru a face faţă unei creşteri reale a dobânzilor.
     Pe de altă parte, vicepreşedintele "BlackRock", Philipp Hildebrand, a declarat că protecţionismul este cel mai mare risc pentru redresarea economiei globale, iar economistul Joseph Stiglitz, laureat al premiului Nobel, a afirmat că măsurile protecţioniste adoptatee recent în SUA sunt "proaste pentru mediul mondial, pentru economia americană şi pentru locurile de muncă din Statele Unite".
     * Angela Merkel: "UE trebuie să-şi dezvolte o politică externă comună mai unită"
     Uniunea Europeană trebuie să se integreze mai mult şi să-şi dezvolte o politică externă comună mai unită şi mai puternică, a afirmat la Davos, săptămâna aceasta, cancelarul german Angela Merkel, criticând "populismul" de care dau dovadă unii lideri mondiali.
     Domnia sa a subliniat: "Trebuie să ne asumăm mai multe responsabilităţi, trebuie să ne luăm destinul în propriile mâini".
     Tot la Davos, şi preşedintele Franţei, Emmanuel Macron, a adus în atenţie viitorul Uniunii Europene, cerând o integrare sporită, în baza unei strategii pe zece ani, care să facă din Europa o putere. (A.V.)
     
     "Băncile centrale au lansat un uriaş experiment social prin relaxarea cantitativă, fără a lua în considerare efectele secundare". (WILLIAM WHITE, FOST ECONOMIST-ŞEF LA BIS)
     
      "DacĂ lucrurile par a fi prea bune pentru a fi adevărate, atunci probabil că sunt". (Bloomberg)

 
 
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
English Section
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
