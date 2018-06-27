   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Conferinţa BURSA - Energia 2018

International

Pescuirea scoicilor Saint-Jaques, motiv de dispută franco-britanică

BURSA 30.08.2018

George Marinescu
 
măreşte imaginea
     Cele mai cunoscute moluşte din lume, scoicile Saint-Jaques au ajuns motiv de dispută între pescarii francezi şi cei britanici. Conflictul a ajuns la faza violenţei, din cauza faptului că pescarii de pe coasta Normandiei susţin că englezii, scoţienii şi irlandezii pescuiesc fără limite, chiar în apele teritoriale franceze.
     Aproape patruzeci de pescadoare franceze au ieşit în largul Canalului Mânecii şi au înconjurat cinci ambarcaţiuni britanice pe care le-au obligat să se întoarcă spre casă cu plasele goale.
     Conform cotidianului Le Monde, francezii au intrat în contact cu britancii, au existat incidente şi ambarcaţiunile englezilor au fost atacate cu pietre, fără ca să existe vreun rănit sau să fi fost provocate distrugeri materiale.
     Incidentele au fost confirmate şi de Ingrid Parrot, purtător de cuvânt al prefecturii departamentului Manche, iar conform postului de televiziune France 3 Normandie, trei dintre pescadoarele implicate în incident s-au ales cu găuri în coca navei.
     Relaţiile sunt tensionate din cauza reglementărilor pentru pescarii dintre cele două ţări. În timp ce francezii au voie să culeagă scoicile în perioada 1 octombrie-15 mai, britanicii nu au nicio limitare a perioadei, putând pescui oricând doresc. Francezii susţin că vecinii lor de peste Canalul Mânecii şi-au făcut un obicei în a pescui scoicile cu o lună-două înainte de data de 1 octombrie, iar atunci când încep şi ei sezonul, cantitatea de scoici Saint-Jaques este mult diminuată din cauza "jafului făcut de britanici" - după cum menţionează cotidianul Le Monde.
     Dimitri Rogoff, preşedintele comitetutlui regional al pescarilor din Normandia a declarat pentru postull de televiziune France 3 Normandie, declaraţie preluată şi de ziarul Le Monde: "Pentru britanici, Canalul Mânecii este ca un open bar: ei pescuiesc când vor, unde vor şi ce vor. Noi nu ne dorim să îi împiedicăm să îşi desfăşoare activitatea. Dar când o fac înainte cu o lună de începerea sezonului nostru de pescuit, lucrurile nu sunt în regulă".
     El mai susţine că aceste tensiuni durează de mai bine de 15 ani, deoarece eneglezii, scoţienii şi irlandezii şi-au crescut considerabil activitatea prin achiziţionarea unor ambarcaţiuni cu o lungime de 30 de metri, pentru un pescuit industrial, în timp ce pescadoarele francezilor nu au voie să depăşească o lungime de 15 metri, iar pescuitul este unul tradiţional. Conform lui Dimitri Rogoff, în largul coastelor Normandiei pescuiesc zilnic aproape 62 de ambarcaţiuni britanice.
     În urmă cu cinci ani, a fost încheiat un acord pentru detensionarea situaţiei, dar anul acesta francezii au refuzat să îl reînnoiască, deoarece ei susţin că s-a ajuns la un blocaj al activităţii lor din cauza pescarilor britanici.
     Pe de altă parte, reprezentanţii organizaţiei britanice Pro-Brexit Fishing for Leave îi acuză pe pescarii francezi de ipocrizie, deoarece aceştia împreună cu alţi europeni ar fi colectat "60% din cantitatea de peşte prezent în apele britanice, în ultimii 40 de ani".
     Se pare că această dispută se va sfârşi odată cu finalizarea, în cursul anului 2019, procesului de ieşire a Marii Britanii din Uniunea Europeană. După cum susţine Dimitri Rogoff, după 29 martie 2019 pescarii britanici vor fi consideraţi ca făcând parte dintr-un stat terţ faţă de UE şi nu vor mai avea acces la zonele de pescuit din cadrul Uniunii. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Pescuirea scoicilor Saint-Jaques, motiv de dispută franco-britanică

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (International)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Instagram se luptă cu conturile false, Google, cu Casa Albă click să citeşti tot articolul
SCHIMBAREA DENUMIRII ŢĂRII,
Preţul plătit de Macedonia pentru aderarea la UE click să citeşti tot articolul
Aston Martin şi-a prezentat planurile de listare la bursa de la Londra click să citeşti tot articolul
Polonia aşteaptă ca programul de pensii private să impulsioneze bursa click să citeşti tot articolul
Moody's a retrogradat calificativele pentru 20 de instituţii financiare din Turcia click să citeşti tot articolul
Record american: Nasdaq a depăşit pragul de 8000 de puncte click să citeşti tot articolul
Macron, "opozant principal" al lui Orban şi Salvini click să citeşti tot articolul
Poliţia germană, suspectată de complicitate cu extrema dreaptă click să citeşti tot articolul
Trump: "China a piratat mesageria lui Hillary Clinton" click să citeşti tot articolul
Bursele asiatice au închis mixt click să citeşti tot articolul
Puerto Rico: În urma uraganului Maria, au murit 2.975 de persoane click să citeşti tot articolul
Canada a revenit la negocierile comerciale cu SUA click să citeşti tot articolul
Bursele europene au deschis în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
Brazilia trimite armata la graniţa cu Venezuela click să citeşti tot articolul
Uber şi Airbus participă la dezvoltarea automobilelor zburătoare click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
Digi Communications, pe primul loc în topul lichidităţii
     * Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans de peste 7% pentru acţiunile "Ryanair"
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, după publicarea unor date economice pozitive privind Germania şi Franţa.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 29 august 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sârbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9113
2.3770
3.0817
4.0787
0.1806
0.6234
0.2226
4.6489
5.1318
1.4321
3.5835
0.2401
0.4760
1.0848
0.0586
0.4339
0.6243
3.9852
0.2771
0.9636
0.5840
0.0566
0.3582
0.2091
2.6732
0.0393
0.1416
1.0849
0.6251
0.1218
154.2313
5.5808 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
.