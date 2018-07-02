   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Pesta porcină africană, o epidemie greu de controlat

BURSA 04.09.2018

George Marinescu
 
măreşte imaginea
Grafică de Oana B.
     *  Buzău, cel mai recent judeţ afectat. Conform hărţii OIE ar urma Vrancea şi Vaslui
     *  Ioan Ladoşi, preşedintele Asociaţiei Producătorilor de Carne de Porc, şi Sorin Minea, preşedintele ROMALIMENTA: "Omul, principalul vinovat pentru răspândirea rapidă a pestei. Autorităţile statului au acţionat prea târziu"
     *  Costel Stanciu, preşedintele Asociaţiei Pro Consumatori: "Guvernul pregăteşte terenul pentru creşterea preţului cărnii de porc"
     *  Gheorghe Caruz, preşedintele Patronatului Român al Crescătorilor de Porci: "Dacă nu se iau măsuri drastice, vom importa 90% din carnea de porc necesară consumului"
     *  Ştefan Pădure, preşedintele Asociaţiei pentru Promovarea Alimentului Românesc: "Brandul ţării noastre are de suferit, din cauza neîncrederii partenerilor străini faţă de siguranţa produselor noastre în urma reacţiei tardive a autorităţilor şi a mediatizării excesive a epidemiei de pestă porcină africană"
     
     Crescătorii de porci şi producătorii de carne din acest domeniu acuză autorităţile că au acţionat prea târziu cu privire la intrarea în ţara noastră a virusului care declanşează pesta porcină africană (PPA).
     Conform datelor publicate de Autoritatea Naţională Sanitară Veterinară şi pentru Siguranţa Alimentelor (ANSVSA), pesta porcină africană este prezentă în 11 judeţe (cel mai recent fiind Buzău), în 167 de localităţi şi 783 de focare. Până acum, 11 exploataţii comerciale industriale au fost afectate şi au fost eliminaţi peste 140.000 de porci afectaţi de boală. Fos­tul comisar european pentru agricultură, Dacian Cioloş, susţine că ar urma sacrificarea a peste 170.000 de porci.
     Epidemia a lovit în ţara noastră din două direcţii: nord-vest, în judeţele Satu-Mare, Sălaj şi Bihor, şi sud-est, în judeţele Tulcea, Constanţa, Brăila, Galaţi, Ialomiţa, Ilfov şi Călăraşi. Din păcate, încă de la primele semne, de anul trecut, autorităţile au fost incapabile să ia toate măsurile pentru a preveni răspândirea acestei epidemii.
     Deşi din punct de vedere al rapoartelor întocmite ANSVSA s-a acoperit de acte, existând cel puţin cinci rapoarte de risc privind epidemia de pestă porcină africană (întocmite în anii 2007, 2012, 2013, 2014 şi 2016), instituţiile statului nu au pus în aplicare măsurile necesare, nici măcar atunci când focarele PPA se aflau în ţările vecine, în imediata apropiere a graniţei cu România.
     Referitor la acest aspect, membrii Asociaţiei Producătorilor de Carne de Porc din România susţin că dacă autorităţile competente ar fi luat măsurile necesare în urmă cu trei ani, când ei au semnalat riscul epidemiei PPA, am fi asistat la o mai bună gestionare a crizei actuale.
     Gheorghe Caruz, preşedintele Patronatului Român al Crescătorilor de Porci susţine şi el că instituţiile statului au intervenit foarte târziu, când practic epidemia se răspândise, iar controalele efectuate iniţial în teritoriu au fost superficiale. El mai susţine că vinovaţi de răspândirea molimei sunt şi oamenii: "Sunt cetăţeni care, deşi au văzut pe Dunăre plutind cadavre de porci sau de mistreţi, nu au anunţat imediat autorităţile, iar în unele cazuri, deşi pesta a infestat mai multe exemplare din anumite ferme, administratorii acestora au anunţat târziu inspectorii sanitar-veterinari".
     De altfel, Gheorghe Caruz este unul dintre producătorii care au fost cei mai afectaţi de această maladie, ferma de la Tichileşti, judeţul Brăila, unde au fost ucişi 35.000 de porci infestaţi cu virusul PPA, fiind proprietatea fiicei sale.
     *  Reacţie tardivă a autorităţilor în cazul pestei porcine
     Cu privire la reacţia tardivă a autorităţilor sau inexistenţa sa în unele cazuri, s-a pronunţat şi primarul comunei Modelu, din judeţul Călăraşi, judeţ în care au fost înregistrate două focare de PPA. Gheorghe Dobre, edilul comunei Modelu, a declarat pentru Ziarul BURSA: "În urmă cu trei săptămâni, la intrarea şi ieşirea din localitate am pus filtre constând în trei straturi de covoare bătute în cuie peste care 24 din 24 de ore angajaţi ai primăriei aruncă soluţia dezinfectantă pentru autoturismele şi autovehiculele ce tranzitează localitatea. Soluţia persistă mai bine pe covoare decât pe materialele acelea din plastic verde pe care le-am văzut la televizor. Am făcut acest lucru imediat ce am aflat că la Feteşti şi Borcea au apărut primele focare de pestă porcină, fără să mă anunţe nimeni. De altfel, nici până acum nu am vreo înştiinţare oficială din partea autorităţilor judeţene sau instituţiilor abilitate să iau vreo măsură preventivă, dar eu am considerat că aşa se impune. Aşa am făcut şi când a fost gripa aviară şi atunci am scăpat uşor, pentru că am avut doar două gos­podării afectate de acea molimă".
     În legătură cu reacţia tardivă a autorităţilor şi cu lipsa unor măsuri drastice, Ştefan Pădure, preşedintele Asociaţiei pentru Promovarea Alimentului Românesc, a spus pentru Ziarul BURSA: "Mi se pare că doar Dumnezeu ne-a ferit până acum de o epidemie pe care nu o putem controla. În acest moment, din punct de vedere economic, contracandidaţii noştri pe piaţa alimentelor, vor scoate în evidenţă reacţia tardivă a autorităţilor şi va fi nevoie de un efort susţinut al statului român pentru a contracara aceste afirmaţii. Dacă noi, ca ţară, nu arătăm în exterior că putem ţine sub control această maladie, vom avea probleme din punct de vedere al brandului românesc în privinţa produselor exportate. Practic, ne vom confrunta cu o lipsă a încrederii în produsele româneşti, din partea agenţilor economici străini din acest domeniu. Singura soluţie, pentru viitor, în opinia noastră, este ca statul să se decidă: ori continuă să tolereze creşterea porcilor în gospodării individuale, cu riscul reapariţiei oricând a pestei, ori se axează pe producţia industrială şi interzice creşterea individuală. Nu poţi, pentru un milion de porci crescuţi în gospodăriile din satele şi comunele noastre, să pui în pericol o întreagă industrie alimentară bazată pe creşterea a 4 sau 5 milioane de porci în fermele din ţara noastră".
     Una dintre surse susţine că nu crede în afirmaţia autorităţilor că infestarea fermelor din judeţul Brăila s-a făcut din cauza consumului de apă din Dunăre, apă care ar fi purtat virusul PPA şi că, de asemenea, nu poate afirma că toate fermele de porci afectate au respectat strict normele de biosecuritate.
     *  Teoria conspiraţiei sau neglijenţă crasă a autorităţilor?
     Lipsa intervenţiei la timp a autorităţilor a fost criticată şi de Costel Stanciu, preşedintele Asociaţiei Pro Consumatori, care susţine că întreaga criză a fost cauzată şi de factori externi: "Eu am privit cu atenţie harta epidemiei dată publicităţii de Organizaţia Internaţională pentru sănătatea animalelor (OIE), care, de la început, a stabilit că vor fi mai multe judeţe afectate decât cele prezentate de autorităţile din ţara noastră. Cele două regiuni afectate, nord-vest şi sud-est, sunt într-o simetrie perfectă, iar în ele se află cele mai mari societăţi de creştere a porcilor. Faptul că, până în prezent, au fost distruse 11 societăţi spune mult despre această pestă. La Brăila, a fost un adevărat carnagiu, în două ferme fiind ucişi peste o sută de mii de porci. Instituţiile statului nu sunt pregătite pentru neutralizarea cadavrelor. De exemplu, la Tulcea, care este un judeţ inundabil, cadavrele animalelor afectate de pesta porcină au fost îngropate, iar acest lucru prezintă un risc foarte ridicat în momentul în care apele vor ajunge în zonele respective".
     El susţine că de toată situaţia vor profita crescătorii de porci din Danemarca şi Olanda care se confruntă cu opoziţia cetăţenilor ce nu mai vor să vadă în apropierea localităţilor ferme de animale poluatoare cu amoniu, atât a aerului, solului, cât şi a apei.
     Conform lui Sorin Minea, preşedintele ROMALIMENTA, cele susţinute de Cos­tel Stanciu nu au nicio acoperire în realitate, deoarece una dintre fermele de la Brăila are acţionariat danez.
     Sorin Minea a menţionat pentru Ziarul BURSA: "Costel Stanciu îşi bazează teoria pe un articol din Deutsche Welle, alcătuit din trunchierea a două materiale. Ce afirmă el este o tâmpenie. Danezii şi olandezii cu fermele din Brăila au fost cei mai afectaţi de pesta porcină. În acest moment nu există niciun european care să deschidă o fermă de porci în ţara noastră".
     *  ANSVSA, ţapul ispăşitor?
     Printre cele mai atacate instituţii în acea­stă perioadă se află ANSVSA, condusă de Geronimo Brănescu. Una dintre sursele noastre consideră că în analizele efectuate nu a putut să se bazeze pe rapoartele ANSVSA, ci a apelat la informaţiile oferite de OIE şi a anunţat încă din anul 2015 că virusul PPA se află la graniţa României, dar că autorităţile nu au luat nicio măsură de prevenire a molimei. Costel Stanciu, şeful APC, susţine că, deşi există un raport de audit din februarie 2017, ANSVSA nu a luat nicio măsură. El a spus: "Cei de la ANSVSA nu au ţinut cont de propria analiză de risc. Pe hârtie, ANSVSA stă foarte bine, şi-a făcut treaba: însă doar pe hârtie. Când a fost nevoie să pună în practică măsurile stabilite în rapoartele întocmite, nu s-a făcut nimic. Oare de ce? Ca să câştige din criza pestei porcine cei care vând dezinfectantele? Şi apoi ce rol au aceste substanţe, dacă epidemia nu se opreşte, pentru că acum mai avem un judeţ afectat: Buzău. Şi se pregătesc Vrancea şi Vaslui. Cei de la ANSVSA sunt numiţi politic şi nu sunt oameni competenţi, iar Geronimo Răducu Brănescu ar trebui demis".
     De partea ANSVSA se situează preşedintele ROMALIMENTA, Sorin Minea, care a declarat pentru Ziarul BURSA: "Medicii veterinari au avut o strategie de combatere a PPA, dar nu pot face poliţie atunci când oamenii transportă acest virus. Ar fi un dezastru, dacă în acest moment ar fi schimbată conducerea ANSVSA, deoarece există o strategie pentru ţinerea sub control a acestei epidemii şi pentru stingerea focarelor de PPA. Practic, unele persoane mai înfierbântate din societatea civilă, care nu au fost în viaţa lor fermieri în acest domeniu, încearcă să determine demiterea conducerii ANSVSA, ceea ce nu mi se pare normal.
     Nicio autoritate sanitar-veterinară nu ar fi putut să prevadă dezastrul produs de oamenii care au purtat virusul dintr-un judeţ într-altul".
     *  Răspândirea virusului, ajutată de măsuri eronate
     În legătură cu transportarea virusului, fostul premier Dacian Cioloş, care a deţinut în trecut şi funcţia de Comisar European pentru Agricultură, susţine că intervenţia autorităţilor nu este conform normelor prevăzute pentru gestionarea unor astfel de situaţii: "Fenomenul este amplificat de incompetenţa celor care ar trebui să ţină această criză sub control. Când acţionezi la timp, lucrurile pot fi ţinute sub control. Nu există scuze. De exemplu, autorităţile nu au mijloacele necesare să neutralizeze toate animalele bolnave şi le transportă către diferite incineratoare. Transporturile sunt făcute fără asigurarea tuturor măsurilor de protecţie sanitar-veterinare necesare unei astfel de operaţiuni: în camioane fără prelată, neacoperite, care constituie, prin ele însele, noi mijloace de propagare a virusului PPA".
     Dacian Cioloş mai consideră că de vină pentru situaţia actuală este guvernul compus din coaliţia PSD-ALDE, care în anul 2017 a trecut ANSVSA, de la Ministerul Agriculturii şi Dezvoltării Rurale, sub conducerea directă a prim-ministrului. Fostul comisar european pentru agricultură a mai spus: "Ce măsuri trebuiau luate? Ar fi trebuit de la început o comandă unică, o celulă de criză, din care să facă parte nu doar ministerul agriculturii, ci şi ministerul de interne, ministerul mediului. Deci o celulă de criză cu comandă unică la nivelul Guvernului. Apoi, o coordonare unică la nivel judeţean şi o coordonare unică a activităţii tuturor instituţiilor.
     Această comandă unică trebuia dublată cu o comunicare clară, periodică, lumea să fie informată. Dacă oamenii nu au informaţii, apar speculaţii şi interpretări".
     Referitor la ANSVSA, Ştefan Pădure, şeful APAR, susţine: "Instituţia ar trebui să aibă o poziţie de tip militar în impunerea măsurilor de stopare a răspândirii PPA. Nu este posibil ca la noi, în apropierea oraşelor, porcul să mai umble încă liber pe stradă".
     Părerea lui Dacian Cioloş este susţinută şi de Costel Stanciu, şeful APC, care a menţionat: "Bineînţeles că şeful guvernului este responsabil de această situaţie. Are ANSVSA în subordine directă şi nu au făcut nimic pentru prevenirea acestei maladii. Au existat practic, până de curând, două centre de comandă: unul la Ministerul Agriculturii şi altul la ANSVSA. Abia în urmă cu puţin timp s-a constituit comitetul de criză de la nivelul guvernului". El mai susţine că printre persoanele responsabile se numără şi prefectul judeţului Brăila, George Adrian Paladi, şi şeful DSVSA din judeţul respectiv, Gicu Drăgan. Stanciu a declarat: "Când îţi dispare a doua fermă de creştere a porcilor, ca mărime, din Europa, este normal să îţi dai demisia. Nici Drăgan şi nici Paladi nu consideră că au vreo vină în distrugerea activităţii agenţilor economici din judeţul Brăila şi de aceea consider că ei ar trebui demişi".
     *  Intervenţia omului, principalul factor de răspândire a PPA
     Majoritatea celor cu care am discutat, fie că vorbim despre reprezentanţi ai cres­cătorilor, ai producătorilor, fie că ne referim la cei care promovează produsele româneşti, susţin că intervenţia omului a fost esenţială în rapiditatea cu care virusul PPA s-a răspândit în România.
     Sorin Minea, Preşedintele ROMALIMENTA ne-a declarat: "Există un plan de intervenţie, care a fost pus în practică din prima zi. Ce a fost foarte straniu, a fost viteza de răspândire a acestui virus, de la intrarea în ţară şi până în prezent. Iar aici un factor decisiv este omul. Priviţi cazul celor care au dus virusul din Tulcea în Buzău. Principalul vinovat pentru răspândire este omul, care a dus la neres­pectarea tiparului european privind extinderea acestei boli. Povestea cu mistreţii are un rol mai mic. Omul a dus virusul, fără participarea mistreţilor, în focare în care PPA nu exista".
     Gheorghe Caruz a spus: "Este un dezas­tru pe care nu am ştiut să îl gestionăm. Noi am lăsat porcii mistreţi în Deltă şi oamenii nu au anunţat autorităţile când au văzut că unele exemplare au decedat sau au anunţat prea târziu".
     "Pesta a intrat în ţară prin intermediul mistreţilor, dar răspândirea s-a datorat oamenilor", a menţionat Ioan Ladoşi, preşedintele Asociaţiei Producătorilor de Carne de Porc.
     *  Preţul cărnii de porc ar putea exploda
     Crescătorii şi producătorii susţin că actuala epidemie ar putea să mărească preţul carcasei de porc şi al produselor din carnea de porc.
     Faţă de îngrijorările cetăţenilor şi ale fermierilor, Ştefan Pădure, şeful APAR, a declarat pentru Ziarul BURSA: "Preţul porcului este legat de bursa europeană. În acest moment, nu am înregistrat diferenţe semnificative de preţ pe această bursă. Întotdeauna în luna decembrie preţul cărnii de porc scade la Bursa europeană, numai în ţara noastră creştea, afirmându-se că avem un număr prea mic de animale. De aceea, susţin că preţul cărnii nu va creşte pe piaţa europeană şi, în consecinţă, nu ar trebui să crească prea mult nici pe piaţa internă, nici cu privire la preţ, nici cu privire la procesarea cărnii de porc".
     În schimb, Gheorghe Caruz şi Costel Stanciu susţin că preţul va exploda. Producătorul brăilean susţine că, dacă pesta nu va fi stopată curând, vor creşte importurile de carne. Deşi autorităţile, asociaţiile şi ROMALIMENTA susţin că în prezent ţara noastră importă 50% din consumul necesar, Gheorghe Caruz susţine că importăm o cantitate mai mare: "Până acum importurile erau de 70%. Dacă nu se iau măsuri, vom importa 90% din carnea de porc necesară, fapt care va duce la creşterea preţului".
     Această opinie este împărtăşită şi de Costel Stanciu, şeful APC: "Actualul guvern pregăteşte creşterea artificială a preţului, prin despăgubirile pe care le acordă. La un porc cu o greutate cuprinsă între 40 şi 110 kilograme, guvernul oferă o despăgubire de 8 lei pe kilogram. Practic, pentru un porc de 100 de kilograme, proprietarul va primi 800 de lei. Ţinând cont de randamentul la această greutate, care este de 75%, după ce se scoate tot din animal, ar reieşi că preţul unui kilogram de carcasă de porc va ajunge la 16 lei".
     El mai susţine că, dacă în prezent ţara noastră importă 60% din totalul necesar de carne de porc, după terminarea crizei PPA, importul va creşte la 80-90%. Iar pentru acest import, comercianţii şi beneficiarii finali vor plăti şi taxele aferente, pe care, conform lui Gheorghe Caruz, le-a solicitat statul român şi nu le-a impus Comisia Europeană de la Bruxelles.
     Pesta va afecta şi modul în care vor fi primite produsele româneşti de către piaţa europeană.
     "Mă gândesc cu groază la faptul că în luna octombrie vom participa cu un stand de 1000 metri pătraţi la Târgul Internaţional de la Paris. Imaginea noastră ca ţară şi imaginea produselor din carne de porc pe care le vom prezenta au avut mult de suferit în urma intervenţiei tardive a autorităţilor", ne-a spus Ştefan Pădure, preşedintele Asociaţiei pentru Promovarea Alimentului Românesc. 

     *  Măsuri propuse de fermieri pentru stoparea răspândirii PPA
     Asociaţia Producătorilor de Carne de Porc din România susţine, într-un comunicat de presă emis ieri, că este îngrijorată faţă de modul în care pesta porcină africană evoluează în ţara noastră.
     În document se spune: "Asistăm neputincioşi la o evoluţie explozivă a bolii şi la o difuzare a virusului prin vectori multipli, care nu au fost înregis­traţi în alte ţări unde boala este încă în evoluţie. Prezenţa virusului a fost identificată şi în ferme comerciale de dimensiuni medii şi mari, ceea ce va produce pierderi economice însemnate şi, prin pierderea locurilor de muncă, va avea grave consecinţe sociale".
     Membrii asociaţiei susţin că în exploataţiile non-profesionale (în care sunt maximum 5 porci, destinaţi exclusiv consumului propriu şi nicidecum comercializării), foarte răspândite pe întreg teritoriul ţării, este foarte posibil să nu fie respectate regulile minime de bio-securitate care să prevină răspândirea cu rapiditate şi necontrolat a PPA. În comunicat se mai arată că în perioada iunie - august 2018, cu ocazia acţiunilor de combatere a bolii în focare, s-au identificat efective de porcine crescute în exploataţii neînregistrate, în spaţii libere, în mod ilegal, fără respectarea prevederilor sanitar-veterinare în vigoare şi a căror mişcare pe teritoriul ţării este necontrolată.
     APCPR susţine că în aceste condiţii este de aşteptat ca extinderea PPA în România să evolueze cel puţin la fel ca până acum, afectând cea mai mare parte din şeptelul de animale, mai ales la nivelul fermelor comerciale de producţie.
     Membrii asociaţiei susţin: "Constatăm că autorităţile responsabile sunt depăşite şi delegarea responsabilităţilor de la nivel central la nivel local a generat un eşec în gestionarea corectă a focarelor şi stoparea difuzării virusului. Diferenţele mari de aplicare a prevederilor legale de către Centrele Locale de Combaterea Bolilor, de la nivelul judeţelor afectate, au creat nemulţumiri şi este nevoie de o coordonare centrală şi o abordare unitară la nivel naţional".
     Ei mai consideră că lipsa de informare a cetăţenilor şi incoerenţa unor date transmise de autorităţi au dus la promovarea unor cereri aberante de combatere a bolii care au condus la propagarea ideii că evoluţia PPA în România nu este un eveniment natural şi real, fapt care a contribuit la agravarea situaţiei.
     Pentru stoparea actualei situaţii, fermierii susţin luarea unui set de măsuri, dintre care enumerăm: coordonarea unitară între diferitele autorităţi ale statului pentru implementarea măsurilor adoptate şi controlul activ al implementării acestora în teritoriu; interzicerea imediată a creşterii porcilor în spaţii libere (pădure, păşune, etc.), în afara domiciliului proprietarului sau a exploataţiei non-profesionale înregis­trate; interzicerea târgurilor de animale vii pe întreg teritoriul României, precum şi a comerţului, transportului şi a sacrificării porcilor fără autorizaţie sanitar-veterinară; interzicerea prin lege ca abatoarele să sacrifice şi să pună pe piaţă carne de porc provenită de la porci crescuţi în exploataţii non-profesionale, fără trasabilitate; intensificarea controlului de frontieră, pentru a preveni introducerea în ţară de produse de origine animală contaminate cu virusul PPA; controlul rutier al transporturilor de animale vii, inclusiv a auto-utilitarelor/maşinilor potenţial folosite pentru transport de efective mici de porci; despăgubirea în termen de maximum 7 zile a proprietarilor porcilor eutanasiaţi sau înmânarea unor documente de plată cu valoare certă (tichete de valoare) la momentul confiscării porcilor pentru sacrificare; înregistrarea sanitar-veterinară a tuturor porcinelor vii aflate în exploataţiile non-profesionale, ceea ce va permite despăgubirea în caz de sacrificare, conform prevederilor UE; uciderea preventivă a tuturor porcilor din exploataţiile non-profesionale care se află în raza zonei de protecţie a focarelor de PPA confirmate, precum şi a tuturor porcilor din exploataţiile non-profesionale care se află lăsaţi în libertate în raza zonei de supraveghere a aceloraşi focare de PPA.
     Având în vedere impactul economic negativ uriaş şi social, prin pierderea locurilor de muncă al unui număr foarte mare de oameni tocmai din mediul rural, singurele soluţii viabile şi imediate pe care le putem identifica sunt următoarele: fermierii susţin eutanasierea imediată a tuturor suinelor din exploataţiile non-profesionale pe o rază de minimum 10 km în jurul exploataţiilor comerciale şi despăgubirea imediată a proprietarilor.

 
 
