Pesta porcină şi 10 august, problemele liderilor PSD

BURSA 06.09.2018

Gheorghe Iorgoveanu
 
     Extinderea epidemiei de pestă porcină africană nu a trecut neobservată de instituţiile cu atribuţii de verificare şi de control a modului în care au acţionat autorităţile statului pentru prevenirea şi combaterea răspândirii aces­tei boli, în urma căreia au fost închise 11 ferme şi au fost sacrificaţi peste 140.000 de porci.
     Conform unui comunicat postat pe site-ul Ministerului Public, procurorii Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie (PÎCCJ/Parchetul General) au deschis un dosar de cercetare penală privind modul de gestionare a crizei pestei porcine africane. În acest dosar a început urmărirea penală in rem, asupra faptelor de răspândire a bolilor la animale şi neglijenţă în serviciu. Printre persoanele care ar urma să fie audiate de către procurorii Parchetului General se numără Geronimo Brănescu, şeful Autorităţii Naţionale Sanitară Veterinară şi pentru Siguranţa Alimentelor, care a fost desemnat pentru această funcţie la sugestia liderului PSD Liviu Dragnea.
     Procurorii cercetează eventualele încălcări ale art. 355 din Codul Penal, care prevede: "Nerespectarea măsurilor privitoare la prevenirea sau combaterea bolilor infecto-contagioase la animale sau plante ori a dăunătorilor, dacă a avut ca urmare răspândirea unei asemenea boli ori a dăunătorilor, se pedepseşte cu închisoare de la 3 luni la 3 ani sau cu amendă".
     Totodată, sunt cercetate şi aspecte care ţin de infracţiunea de neglijenţă în serviciu, prevăzută de art. 298 din Codul penal.
     În comunicat se arată: "Lucrarea a fost înregistrată la Secţia de urmărire penală şi criminalistică la data de 03.09.2018, ca urmare a sesizării din oficiu şi a formulării unui denunţ. Pe măsura derulării cercetărilor, vom informa opinia publică".
     Printre cei care au solicitat instituţiilor abilitate să verifice modul în care autorităţile guvernamentale au gestionat criza pestei porcine, care s-a întins în foarte multe judeţe din ţară, se numără preşedintele Klaus Iohannis.
     Referitor la acest dosar, preşedintele Asociaţiei Pro Consumatori, Costel Stanciu, afirmă: "Cercetarea penală a modului de acţiune este necesară în actuala conjunctură creată de evoluţia haotică a pestei porcine africane. Cei din guvern au creat o structură greoaie de management, Comitetul Naţional pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă, aflat în subordinea ministrului Carmen Dan. Însă pe unitatea de decizie, din punct de vedere tehnic, întreaga putere o deţine Geronimo Brănescu, şeful ANSVSA. Acesta este cel care ar fi trebuit să ia decizii, dar le-a luat în mod greşit. Este inadmisibil să omori toţi porcii dintr-o comună doar pe considerentul că ai descoperit un focar la marginea localităţii, fără să faci analize separate în fiecare gospodărie".
     *  Preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor, acuzat de abuz în cazul pestei porcine
     Referitor la acest subiect, parlamentarii liberali Raluca Turcan şi Dan Vâlceanu au depus, ieri, la Parchetul General, o plângere penală împotriva preşedintelui Camerei Deputaţilor, Liviu Dragnea, pe care îl acuză de abuz în serviciu pentru că a refuzat convocarea, în luna august, a unei sesiuni extraordinare pe tema pestei porcine africane şi a reprimării violente de către jandarmi a mitingului din 10 august.
     Liberalii susţin că au solicitat convocarea unei sesiuni extraordinare "în scopul de inters public al clarificării aspectelor cu conotaţie negativă deduse din modul defectuos în care s-a realizat activitatea de prevenire şi combatere a pestei porcine africane, ceea ce a determinat omorârea tuturor suinelor aflate în gospodăriile cetăţenilor din zonele în care a fost identificată pesta porcină africană. De asemenea, sesiunea parlamentară extraordinară era necesar a fi convocată pentru a clarifica evenimentele cu impact negativ în societate generate de reprimarea manifes­taţiei paşnice din Piaţa Victoriei, desfăşurată în data de 10 august". Ei susţin că Liviu Dragnea şi-a exercitat funcţia de preşedinte al Camerei Deputaţilor cu excepţia zilei de 20 august, când a fost luată decizia de res­pingere a solicitării opoziţiei de convocare a sesiunii extraordinare.
     În plângerea penală depusă la Parchetul general, liberalii subliniază faptul că "prin neîndeplinirea actului de convocare a sesiunii parlamentare extraordinare", Dragnea se face vinovat de infracţiunea de abuz în serviciu, prevăzută şi pedepsită de art. 297 Cod Penal, încălcând legislaţia primară, res­pectiv legea 96/2006 privind statutul senatorilor şi deputaţilor, şi a articolului 66 alin. 3 din Constituţie.
     *  Moţiune simplă împotriva lui Carmen Dan
     În legătură cu evenimentele din 10 august, liberalii au depus, ieri, o moţiune simplă, prin care solicită demisia ministrului de Interne, Carmen Dan, şi a conducerii Jandarmeriei.
     În moţiunea intitulată "Bastoanele PSD peste obrazul democraţiei româ­neşti", semnatarii arată că "ne putem gândi la premeditare, amintindu-ne că recent Liviu Dragnea şi Carmen Dan voiau să ofere Jandarmeriei atribuţii de cercetare penală, dar şi pază şi protecţie pentru demnitari".
     În document se mai spune: "Din perspectiva Partidului Naţional Liberal, demisia ministrului Carmen Dan, care a coordonat de facto intervenţia de pe 10 august, şi a întregii conduceri a Jandarmeriei, este o prioritate de siguranţă naţională: aceşti oameni au dovedit că nu vor şi nu sunt capabili să asigure ordinea şi să respecte legea, inclusiv o serie de documente esenţiale, cum ar fi Strategia Naţională de Apărare a Ţării - care subliniază faptul că garantarea siguranţei cetăţenilor reprezintă un interes naţional de securitate. Zeci de mii de protestatari paşnici au fost loviţi şi atacaţi cu gaze lacrimogene din cauza unui grup provocator care nu a putut fi identificat şi izolat ore în şir. (...) nu este permis şi generaţiei noastre să accepte încă o mineriadă fără ca vinovaţii să plătească. Nu trebuie să mai tolerăm niciodată imaginea cetăţenilor români nevinovaţi, paşnici, loviţi peste cap cu bastoane de cauciuc. Nu aceasta este ţara pe care am ales să o construim la Revoluţia din 1989. Fiecare lovitură ilegală din 10 august a fost una peste obrazul democraţiei româneşti, iar cei vinovaţi trebuie să plătească. Carmen Dan trebuie să plece din fruntea Ministerului Afacerilor Interne".
     De asemenea, liberalii o acuză pe Carmen Dan că a stricat imaginea României în plan internaţional prin suprimarea violentă a protestelor de pe 10 august, prin agresarea cetăţenilor israelieni scoşi din taxi şi bătuţi de jandarmi, precum şi prin lovirea jurnaliştilor de la televiziuna de stat din Austria, ORF.
     În legătură cu evenimentele petrecute în 10 august, în Piaţa Victoriei, ministrul de Interne Carmen Dan şi coordonatorul acţiunii jandarmilor, maiorul Laurenţiu Cazan, vor fi audiaţi pe 18 septembrie în Comisia pentru Drepturile Omului a Camerei Deputaţilor.
     Cei doi se vor prezenta şi în faţa membrilor Comisiei de Apărare din Senat pentru a oferi explicaţii cu privire la acţiunile lor din 10 august. Şedinţa acestei comisii va fi stabilită după ce toţi cei 11 membri vor citi raportul întocmit de Jandarmerie şi trimis senatorilor prin intermediul Ministerului de Interne. 
 
.