BURSA 03.03.2018
D.I.
INS:
INFOTRAFIC:
Internaţional, 12:23
Investigatorii americani cercetează dacă afacerile ginerelui preşedintelui Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, cu persoane din străinătate au influenţat în vreun fel politicile Casei Albe pentru a-i susţine sau a acţiona împotriva celor cu care a colaborat, conform unor martori şi persoane apropiate anchetei, scrie NBC News, citat de news.ro.
Miscellanea, 12:04
Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Sectorului Poienile de Sub Munte au descoperit şi confiscat, pe timpul unei misiuni specifice, peste 1.300 pachete cu ţigări, marfă ce urma să ajungă pe piaţa neagră de desfacere din ţara noastră, se arată într-un comunicat al Poliţiei de Frontieră, remis astăzi Redacţiei.
Internaţional, 11:31
Universitatea Harvard a pierdut 1 miliard de dolari cu investiţii în resurse naturale, cum ar fi în producţia de roşii, zahăr şi eucalipt, managerii fondurilor crezând că pot administra riscuri pe care alte instituţii de învăţământ superior le-au evitat, relatează BusinessWeek, citată de news.ro.
Miscellanea, 10:41
Potrivit datelor furnizate de agenţii economici privind locurile de muncă vacante, în evidenţele Agenţiei Naţionale pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă (ANOFM) , ieri erau înregistrate 23.113 locuri de muncă la nivel naţional, se arată într-un comunicat al instituţiei, dat publicităţii.
Internaţional, 10:10
Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis ultima şedinţa de tranzacţionare a săptămânii în apreciere.
Jurnal Bursier
02.03.2018
BVB
* Creşteri de 7,77% şi 6,5% pentru acţiunile SSIF BRK Financial Group şi Aerostar
Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a fost de doar 23,9 milioane de lei (5,13 milioane de euro), cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de 62,9 milioane de lei.
02.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, din cauza unor rezultate financiare anunţate de companii şi a preţului în declin al petrolului.
01.03.2018
BVB
* Rulaj de aproape 60 de milioane de lei
Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un rulaj de 59,38 milioane de lei (12,74 milioane de euro), sub cel...
01.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs negativ ieri, investitorii anticipând că banca centrală americană (Fed) va accelera majorarea dobânzilor, anul acesta.
27.02.2018
BVB
* "Deal" de 7,62 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de finalizarea ofertei publice de cumpărare de acţiuni din cadrul celui de-al nouălea...
27.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa au urcat ieri, revenind apetitul la risc al investitorilor.
|
English Section
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
* Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
* A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
* Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"

* A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year

Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
* "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.
When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security. click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.
23.02.2018
The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
* Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
* The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
* Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
* Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"

PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
* The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
* Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
* Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"

The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.
20.02.2018
Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
* Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
* Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.
14.02.2018
* Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
* ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
* ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"

The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.
07.02.2018
The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.
06.02.2018
* Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
* The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
* The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio

Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.
05.02.2018
The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.
30.01.2018
The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
* NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
* Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
* Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
* Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
* The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
* Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
* Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers

The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.
