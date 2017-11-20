   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Politica

Peste 40 de organizaţii civice solicită premierului o întâlnire pe tema modificării Legilor justiţiei

BURSA 24.12.2017

G.F.
 
măreşte imaginea
Sursa foto: Facebook/600000 pentru Rezistenta
     * ACTUALIZARE 10:10 Premierul Mihai Tudose a răspuns solicitării organizaţiilor civice de a se întâlni, propunând data de 27 decembrie
     Premierul Mihai Tudose a răspuns solicitării a 43 de organizaţii civice de a se întâlni, propunând data de 27 decembrie. Propunerea sa a fost acceptată.
     "Legat de o posibilă întâlnire în perioada 27 - 30 decembrie, vreau să vă transmit că sunt deschis la dialog, În acest sens, vă propun data de 27 decembrie. Sunt convins că putem comunica eficient în beneficiul României şi al românilor, iar acest lucru nu e posibil fără toleranţă şi deschidere la opinii contrare. Crăciun fericit!", le-a transmis şeful Executivului organizaţiilor civice, conform platformei Corpuţia Ucide.
     (G.F.)
     ----------
     Un număr de 43 de organizaţii civice active în protestele de stradă care au urmat emiterii ordonanţei de urgenţă nr. 13 şi, ulterior, propunerilor de modificare a legilor Justiţiei şi codurilor penale, solicită premierului României, Mihai Tudose, o întâlnire în perioada 27-30 decembrie 2017, potrivit unei scrisori deschise.
     "Dorim să purtăm o discuţie instituţională, aşezată, calmă şi raţională, fără stridenţele inerente poziţionărilor politice sau civice din acest ultim an. Considerăm că interesul pentru viitorul României, valorile democratice şi statul de drept, libertatea şi bunăstarea concetăţenilor noştri trebuie să primeze, iar dialogul este singura soluţie pentru prezervarea şi consolidarea democraţiei", se arată în documentul citat.
     Organizaţiile susţin că moddificările aduse Legilor justiţiei pun în pericol separaţia puterilor în stat şi accentuează riscul unui derapaj de la valorile democratice şi de la drumul ţării noastre alături de statele occidentale.
     "În adoptarea legilor justiţiei şi în discuţiile privind modificarea codurilor penale au existat deficienţe majore ale dialogului şi consultării dintre legiuitor şi societate în ansamblu. Mai mult, fracturarea dialogului dintre legiuitor şi instituţiile independente ale statului, dintre legiuitor şi instituţiile europene, dintre legiuitor şi partenerii noştri din Uniunea Europeană şi NATO pune într-un pericol major şi iminent separaţia puterilor în stat, respectiv rolul şi credibilitatea noastră în lume. Riscăm un derapaj fără precedent de la valorile democratice şi de la drumul nostru alături de lumea liberă, punând în pericol viitorul nostru ca naţiune".
     Reprezentanţii societăţii civile declară disponibilitatea de a contribui la dialog, consultare şi soluţii în sensul respectării principiilor democratice, ale statului de drept şi drepturilor fundamentale.
     * Redăm integral scrisoarea deschisă adresată premierului Mihai Tudose:
     În atenţia domnului Mihai Tudose, Prim-ministru al Guvernului României
     
     Domnule Prim-ministru Mihai Tudose,
     Cele 43 de organizaţii civice semnatare, active în protestele de stradă care au urmat emiterii ordonanţei de urgenţă nr. 13 şi, ulterior, propunerilor de modificare a legilor Justiţiei şi codurilor penale, vă solicită o întâlnire în perioada 27-30 decembrie 2017, la discreţia dumneavoastră.
     Dorim să purtăm o discuţie instituţională, aşezată, calmă şi raţională, fără stridenţele inerente poziţionărilor politice sau civice din acest ultim an. Considerăm că interesul pentru viitorul României, valorile democratice şi statul de drept, libertatea şi bunăstarea concetăţenilor noştri trebuie să primeze, iar dialogul este singura soluţie pentru prezervarea şi consolidarea democraţiei.
     În adoptarea legilor justiţiei şi în discuţiile privind modificarea codurilor penale au existat deficienţe majore ale dialogului şi consultării dintre legiuitor şi societate în ansamblu. Mai mult, fracturarea dialogului dintre legiuitor şi instituţiile independente ale statului, dintre legiuitor şi instituţiile europene, dintre legiuitor şi partenerii noştri din Uniunea Europeană şi NATO pune într-un pericol major şi iminent separaţia puterilor în stat, respectiv rolul şi credibilitatea noastră în lume. Riscăm un derapaj fără precedent de la valorile democratice şi de la drumul nostru alături de lumea liberă, punând în pericol viitorul nostru ca naţiune.
     Ştim că funcţia de Prim-ministru presupune responsabilitate şi greutatea deciziilor privind viaţa fiecărui român. Ele trebuie asumate şi aceasta este o decizie individuală, care vă aparţine. Noi ne declarăm disponibilitatea de a contribui, după puterile noastre, la dialog, consultare şi soluţii în sensul respectării principiilor democratice, ale statului de drept şi drepturilor fundamentale.
     Aceasta este o propunere a unor oameni sinceri şi liberi, care, dincolo de orice simpatii sau antipatii personale, sunt preocupaţi autentic de viitorul României. Aşteptăm un răspuns şi suntem încrezători că putem dialoga.
     Vă urăm un Crăciun fericit dumneavoastră şi familiei dumneavoastră. Să nu uităm că viitorul nostru este comun, iar ce ne afectează pe noi, afectează pe toată lumea. Copiii noştri au dreptul să trăiască într-o ţară demnă, în libertate şi bunăstare, iar generaţia noastră are o datorie morală faţă de toţi cei care şi-au dat viaţa pentru noi acum 28 de ani.
     
     Cu stimă,
     #activAG Piteşti
     Acţiunea Civică Galaţi
     Alianţa Naţională a Organizaţiior Studenţeşti din România (ANOSR)
     Asociaţia Aradul Civic
     Asociaţia Civică ProFest
     Centrul Român pentru Politici Europene (CRPE)
     Consiliul Tineretului din România
     Corupţia Ucide
     Curăţăm Galaţiul
     Diaspora Franţa solidară cu România
     Evoluţie în Instituţie
     Geeks for Democracy
     Grupul civic #Insist
     Grupul pentru Dialog Social (GDS)
     Iniţiativa România
     Iniţiativa Timişoara (federaţie a 10 ONG-uri)
     Oradea Civică
     Rădăuţiul Civic
     Rezist Birmingham WMW
     Rezist Dublin
     Rezist în Bacău
     #Rezist Liguria
     #Rezist Milano
     Rezist Munchen
     Rezist Râmnicu Vâlcea
     #Rezistam si la Paris
     Rezist Zurich
     #REZISTENŢA
     România As We Want It- Milano
     România Vie
     Save Montana-New York
     Ştafeta Steagului U.E.
     Valea Jiului Society
     Vă vedem din Sibiu 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Peste 40 de organizaţii civice solicită premierului o întâlnire pe tema modificării Legilor justiţiei

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 24.12.2017, ora 07:49)  
 STOP SOROSISTILOR!
 SA NE MAI LASE ONG ,PLATITE!
 G F ,DU-TE DUPA EI !


 
2.  JOS GUVERNUL TRADATOR
    (mesaj trimis de Dr.WHO în data de 24.12.2017, ora 07:52)  
 GUVERNUL PSD+ALDE este IMPOTRIVA POPRULUI ROMAN si INTERSELOR acestuia!!!JOS GUVERNUL INCOMPETENT, ALEGERI ANTICIPATE!!!


 
  2.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 24.12.2017, ora 08:44)
 
 SI SA VINA CIOLOS ?MAI ARE CEVA DE VANDUT ?CEVA PADURI LA AUSTRIECI, ?CEVA ROMANI DE FALIMENTAT?
 COZI DE TOPOR !
 JOS LABELE DE PE PARLAMENT SI GUVERN,GUNOAIELOR!


 
3.  Cei din Zurich, N York
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 24.12.2017, ora 09:29)  
 Stiu unde e Romania? Ce interese au ei pe aici?


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
MIHAI CHIRICA (PSD):
"Suntem într-o situaţie mai rea decât Polonia" detalii
BĂSESCU, CĂTRE TĂRICEANU:
"Nu am folosit instituţiile statului în lupta politică în timpul mandatului meu" detalii
VIORICA DĂNCILĂ:
"Peter Simon vorbeşte în necunoştinţă de cauză despre modificarea Legilor Justiţiei" detalii
VICTOR NEGRESCU:
"Situaţia din România, total diferită de cea a Poloniei în privinţa activării articolului 7" detalii
DRAGNEA, DESPRE LEGILE JUSTIŢIEI:
"Cred că preşedintele trebuie liniştit, mai ales că vin sărbătorile" detalii
ÎNALTA CURTE DE CASAŢIE ŞI JUSTIŢIE:
Modificările privind răspunderea materială a magistraţilor nu respectă Constituţia, sunt neclare şi confuze detalii
Secretarul general al Consiliului Europei îl îndeamnă pe Klaus Iohannis să ceară opinia Comisiei de la Veneţia în privinţa modificării legilor justiţiei detalii
21-22 Decembrie, Zilele Demnităţii Naţionale detalii
Klaus Iohannis a promulgat Legea prevenirii detalii
MINISTERUL AFACERILOR EXTERNE (MAE):
"Ambasadorii să ţină cont de dialogul cu Parlamentul privind Legile justiţiei" detalii
PACT cere excluderea ALDE din grupul liberalilor europeni detalii
ROBERT SIGHIARTĂU (PNL):
"Avem datoria să împlinim visele celor căzuţi pentru libertate" detalii
EUROPARLAMENTAR S&D, DESPRE MODIFICĂRILE LEGILOR JUSTIŢIEI DIN ROMÂNIA:
"Inacceptabile" detalii
PRIMARUL PSD AL IAŞIULUI:
"Repartiţia investiţiilor de la bugetul de stat pentru regiunea de nord-est este una mizerabilă" detalii
PNL a atacat la Curtea Constituţională modificările aduse legii privind organizarea judiciară detalii
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 10:14
Incendiu la o pensiune din Pătârlagele
     O pensiune din oraşul Pătârlagele a fost cuprinsă de flăcări ieri seara şi mai mulţi turişti au fost evacuaţi, au informat reprezentanţii Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) Buzău.  detalii
Miscellanea, 10:05
INFP:
Cutremur de 3,2 grade Richter, în judeţul Buzău
     Un cutremur cu magnitudinea de 3,2 grade pe scara Richter s-a produs astăzi în zona seismică Vrancea, judeţul Buzău, la ora locală 3:40, potrivit Institutului Naţional de Cercetare- Dezvoltare pentru Fizica Pământului (INFP).  detalii
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
22.12.2017
BVB
Rulajul scade la 5,7 milioane de euro
     * Marcel Murgoci, "Estinvest": Este posibil ca, săptămâna viitoare, să asistăm la şedinţe cu volatilitate crescută"
       Piaţa principală de Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost caracterizată, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, de oscilaţii relativ reduse ale indicilor, cea mai mare scădere, de...  detalii
21.12.2017
BVB
Jumătate din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni Banca Transilvania
     * BET - NG, singurul indice în scădere
       Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săpătămânii a fost marcată de creşterea celor mai mulţi indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), singurul coş de acţiuni ce a încheiat ziua în scădere...  detalii
21.12.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME/DUPĂ ADOPTAREA REFORMEI FISCALE ÎN SUA
Curs negativ pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au scăzut ieri, după ce Senatul din SUA a votat normele de reformă fiscală, determinând avansul randamentelor titlurilor de stat americane.  detalii
20.12.2017
BVB
"Deal" cu 0,46% din "SIF Oltenia"
     * Rulaj de 10,6 milioane de euro, în şedinţa de marţi
     * Titlurile "Banca Transilvania" au generat aproape 40% din lichiditatea totală
       Lichiditatea înregistrată pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) în a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 49,15 milioane lei (10,63 milioane euro), sub rulajul de luni (25,5 milioane...  detalii
19.12.2017
BVB
Transferuri cu 1% din acţiunile "Fondul Proprietatea"
     Prima şedinţă de tranzacţioare a săptămânii a ieşit în evidenţă prin transferurile realizate pe "piaţa regular" cu titlurile "Fondul Proprietatea" (FP), simbol pe care au fost...  detalii
19.12.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşte sectorul bancar din Europa
     Acţiunile societăţilor listate la bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, pentru prima oară în ultimele patru sesiuni, cele mai importante câştiguri fiind înregistrate de sectorul bancar, în aşteptarea...  detalii
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRL
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 ..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  details
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  details
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  details
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  details
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  details
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  details
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  details
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  details
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  details
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  details
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  details
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  details
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  details
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  details
20.11.2017
ANPC STRIKES AGAIN
BCR, slammed by the courts in a class action lawsuit over abusive lending clauses
     * BCR: "Ongoing contracts no longer contain the clauses that have been subjected to examination"
     * Sources: "ANPC has 6 lawsuits against BCR, which will lead to enormous losses for Erste Bank if BCR loses in court"
       After forcing Raiffeisen Bank to eliminate the unfair practices from the loan agreements, the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) strikes again, this time the biggest bank in the system. BCR lost in the court of first instance, against the ANPC, in a class action lawsuit concerning abusive lending clauses.  details
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook