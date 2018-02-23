   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Peste 530 de străini depistaţi în situaţii ilegale în primul trimestru al anului

BURSA 11.04.2018

D.I.
 
     În primul trimestru al anului, poliţiştii de imigrări au depistat 533 de străini în situaţii ilegale, cei mai mulţi fiind în Bucureşti, se arată într-un raport al Inspectoratului General pentru Imigrări (IGI), dat astăzi publicităţii.
     Potrivit documentului, pentru 390 de persoane au fost dispuse măsuri de îndepărtare de pe teritoriul ţării. De asemenea, au fost sancţionaţi reprezentanţii a 183 de societăţi comerciale pentru nerespectarea regimului juridic aplicat străinilor angajaţi.
     Inspectoratul General pentru Imigrări a asigurat, în primul trimestru al anului 2018, managementul şederii legale pe teritoriul ţării noastre pentru aproape 120.000 de cetăţeni străini, dintre care 69.248 provin din state terţe, cei mai mulţi fiind din Moldova - 10.513, Turcia - 9.277 şi China - 7.973. De asemenea, 50.379 de persoane erau din state membre UE, cei mai mulţi fiind din Italia - 14.480, Germania - 6.039 şi Franţa - 6.006.
     Conform IGI, "Majoritatea cetăţenilor străini se concentrează în mediul urban, indiferent de ţara sau zona de provenienţă sau durata şederii".
     Astfel, municipiul Bucureşti a atras aproape o treime din cei peste o sută de mii de străini din România şi ocupă primul loc. Mulţi dintre aceştia locuiesc şi în judeţele Ilfov, Cluj şi Timiş. Numărul străinilor din aceste judeţe depăşeşte cu puţin peste 9.000 în Ilfov, 8.000 în Cluj şi peste 7.000 în Timiş.
     Totodată, IGI anunţă că au fost primite 101 solicitări de viză depuse la misiunile diplomatice din străinătate, pentru obţinerea unor vize de lungă sau scurtă şedere, de către străini din Iordania, Palestina, Pakistan, China şi alte state.
     De asemenea, în primul trimestru a fost asigurat accesul la procedura de azil pentru 419 persoane care au depus cereri de acordare a unei forme de protecţie internaţională. Cei mai mulţi străini sunt din Irak, Siria, Pakistan şi Afganistan. Pentru 32 dintre aceştia a fost acordată o formă de protecţie internaţională şi au fost înscrişi în programul de integrare.
     În urma acţiunilor întreprinse pentru combaterea şederii ilegale şi a muncii nedeclarate, în această perioadă, au fost depistate 533 de persoane în situaţii ilegale. Pentru 390 de cetăţeni străini au fost dispuse măsuri de părăsire a teritoriului ţării noastre, 95 au fost îndepărtaţi sub escortă, iar pentru ceilalţi au fost dispuse alte măsuri.
     Potrivit sursei citate, poliţiştii de la imigrari au emis 1.601 avize de angajare/detaşare, pentru lucrători permanenţi, înalt calificaţi şi detaşaţi. De asemenea, pe linia combaterii muncii nedeclarate, au fost sancţionaţi reprezentanţii a 183 de societăţi comerciale, cu amenzi în valoare de aproape 55.000 de lei, pentru nerespectarea regimului juridic aplicat străinilor angajaţi.
     În comunicat se mai arată că poliţiştii au sancţionat contravenţional 2.128 de cetăţeni străini pentru nerespectarea legislaţiei în domeniul migraţiei, acestora fiindu-le aplicate amenzi în valoare de aproape 360.000 de lei. 
 
