   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Companii Afaceri

Petrom caută opţiuni pentru vânzarea gazelor din Marea Neagră

BURSA 22.02.2018

ANDREI IACOMI, ADINA ARDELEANU
 
măreşte imaginea
     * Analist: "România a demonstrat diplomaţie energetică zero, în cazul discuţiilor despre conducta BRUA, acceptând să rămânem captivi, în loc să cerem reconfigurarea conductei spre Grecia"
     * Mariana Gheorghe, OMV Petrom: "Vom fi concurenţi cu Exxon Mobile pe piaţa de vânzare a gazelor"
       OMV Petrom se află în dis­cuţii privind exportul, în ţările vecine, al gazelor ce vor fi extrase din Marea Neagră, confirmând că a pierdut licitaţia pentru rezervarea de capacitate pe conducta spre Ungaria, a declarat, ieri, Mariana Gheorghe, directorul general al companiei.
     Petrom şi Exxon, companiile care au explorat perimetrul Neptun, din Marea Neagră, nu au luat, încă, o decizie de exploatare. Apropierea acestui moment a inflamat însă spiritele pe scena economică şi politică, în contextul în care oficialii unguri au anunţat că Ungaria va importa în viitor cantităţi semnificative de gaze din România, echivalente cu producţia estimată pentru perimetrul din Marea Neagră, reducându-şi, astfel, dependenţa de gazele ruseşti.
     Mai mulţi parlamentari au depus interpelări în legătură cu afirmaţiile ungurilor, infirmate de Ministerul Afacerilor Externe de la noi, Uniunea Salvaţi România (USR) acuzând că Liviu Dragnea şi Călin Popescu Tăriceanu sunt dispuşi să vândă în mod netransparent resursele de gaz ale României pentru a cumpăra favorurile şi sprijinul lui Viktor Orban (premierul ungar). În plus, Partidul Mişcarea Populară a solicitat constituirea unei Comisii de Anchetă privind verificarea activităţii Transgaz, cu referire la gazoductul BRUA.
     Oficialul OMV Petrom a spus, ieri: "A fost o licitaţie pentru dreptul de a transporta pe relaţia Arad-Szeged (care va fi parte din gazoductul BRUA - România, Bulgaria, Ungaria, Austria), la care au fost mai multe firme participante. Capacitatea totală a fost de patru miliarde de metri cubi pe relaţia de export, dar a fost şi pe intrări în România.
     Confirm că au fost mai multe firme, am participat şi noi, dar nu am câştigat".
     Potrivit doamnei Gheorghe, numele câştigătorilor nu este public, dar că, potrivit presei, sunt trei firme din Ungaria.
     Domnia sa a mai declarat: "Pentru atingerea momentului în care se va lua decizia finală de investiţie (n.r. pentru proiectul Neptun) pe lângă elementele tehnice, operaţionale, de fiscalitate, generate de mediul din piaţa de gaze, avem nevoie de a prezenta posibilitatea de monetizare a posibilei producţii din Marea Neagră.
     Acest proces a început, pentru evaluarea potenţialului de vânzare a cantităţilor care nu ar putea să fie vândute în România, unde 10% din consum este importat. Presupunând că rămânem la acelaşi nivel de consum, cantităţile din Marea Neagră vor trebui să fie mai mari decât acest import. (...) Pentru ţările din vecinătatea României, importantă este şi capacitatea de transport către aceste zone.
     În această perioadă purtăm discuţii şi analizăm scenarii de vânzare pe astfel de pieţe din vecinătate, dar ele trebuie să fie calibrate cu disponibilitatea de interconectivităţi între România şi pieţele potenţiale".
     De asemenea, doamna Gheorghe a precizat că, în prezent, OMV Petrom nu are încheiat niciun contract de vânzări ale producţiei de gaz din Neptun.
     Pe de altă parte, directorul companiei petroliere a precizat că societatea pe care o conduce se va afla în concurenţă cu Exxon Mobile pe piaţa de vânzare a gazelor.
     Doamna Gheorghe a declarat: "Vânzările se fac în mod independent, noi vom fi concurenţi cu Exxon Mobil în piaţa de vâzare de gaz, ca şi cu alţi potenţiali vânzători. Aceasta este poziţia legală pe care o avem şi nu se poartă discuţii în consorţiu de niciun fel".
     La rândul său, Lăcrămioara Diaconu, şefa diviziei responsabile de activitatea de gaze din cadrul companiei, a subliniat faptul că OMV Petrom analizează şi alte rute de transport, precum cele spre nordul şi sudul României, adică spre Ucraina, Republica Moldova, Bulgaria şi Turcia.
     "Transgaz şi operatorul din Ungaria au oferit spre rezervare capacitatea pentru una dintre rute, iar câteva companii şi-au securizat această direcţie de transport. Nu s-a vândut nicio moleculă de gaz până în prezent. Iar pentru noi spre Ungaria era doar una dintre rute. Posibilităţile de a monetiza gazul din Marea Neagră cu siguranţă sunt şi altele. Există posibilitatea de a merge către nord şi către sud folosind conductele de tranzit care există în acest moment, doar că trebuie conectate de Marea Neagră prin conducte care nu există acum, dar sunt în planurile Transgaz", a susţinut ea.
     * PMP cere comisie de anchetă privind verificarea activităţii Transgaz, cu referire la gazoductul BRUA
     Petrom îşi pune problema găsirii unor pieţe de export, în condiţiile în care operatorul sistemului de gaze din Ungaria, FGSZ, a anunţat, anul trecut, că BRUA nu se va mai continua până în Austria.
     "Faptul că Transgaz a acceptat fără să comenteze decizia transportatorului maghiar de gaze FGSZ de a opri conducta BRUA în Ungaria, în loc de Austria, aşa cum prevede proiectul, este cel puţin de neînţeles", arată parlamentarii PMP, în solicitarea de constituire a unei comisii de anchetă, adăugând: "Această decizie a fost urmată mai apoi de alta controversată, şi anume de rezervarea clandestină a capacităţilor de transport pe relaţia România -Ungaria. După ultima vizită în România, ministrul de Externe al Ungariei, Peter Szijjarto, a anunţat, la unison, cu premierul Viktor Orban, că cele două ţări ar fi convenit ca «până în 2020, România să creeze condiţiile tehnice necesare pentru exportul de gaze către Ungaria, iar din 2022, să devină posibil transportul către Ungaria a unei cantităţi semnificative de gaze produse în Marea Neagră, după ce companiile maghiare vor contracta întreaga capacitate de transport, de 4,4 miliarde de metri cubi, a acestui traseu. În acest scop, s-a comunicat oficial public că s-a semnat un memorandum care prevede, printre altele, ca tot gazul românesc din Marea Neagră să fie livrat Ungariei".
     Un analist consultat de ziarul "BURSA" consideră că era normal să se facă rezervări pe capacitatea de transport pe conducta BRUA, având în vedere că proiectul este finanţat parţial cu fonduri europene, iar compania Transgaz va fi nevoită să apeleze şi la finanţare bancară, iar băncile au nevoie de contracte, drept garanţie, pentru a oferi credite.
     Acesta ne-a spus: "La fel, OMV Petrom şi Exxon vor trebui să facă precontractări pentru vânzarea gazului din Marea Neagră, în măsura în care vor lua decizia să treacă la exploatare".
     În opinia analistului, România a demonstrat diplomaţie energetică zero: "Ungaria a spus că nu vrea să mai continue BRUA până în Austria. În acel moment, statul trebuia să intensifice dialogul pe căi diplomatice şi să transmită la Bruxelles că s-ar impune o reconfigurare a proiectului, astfel încât conducta să fie construită, spre Sud, să se constituie parte din coridorul Nord-Sud, şi să ajungă în Grecia, de unde să facă concutenţă TANAP, pe piaţa balcanică. Dacă Ungaria nu lasă gazul de la noi să ajungă la Baumgarten (hub-ul din Austria), atunci, să mergem către Atena, şi apoi către Macedonia, Bulgaria, Muntenegru, Serbia, unde am avea un potenţial de marjă mult mai bun. Diplomaţia noastră nu a făcut însă nici un scenariu de răspuns (n.r. la decizia Ungariei). În forma actuală a BRUA, am rămas captivi. Putem să exportăm puţin către Moldova şi Ucraina. Ungurii ne-au încurcat.
     Dacă vrei să aperi interesele statului român, atunci se impune să poată fi transportată pe BRUA întreaga cantitate de gaze. Ungaria nu are posibilitatea să contracteze tot gazul, pe termen lung. De aceea, ne trebuie deschidere spre sud, spre pieţe care au lichiditate. Dacă firmele care au rezervat capacitatea de transport, pe Arad-Szeged, nu o utilizează, atunci vor primi penalizări.
     Ar trebui să ieşim din pasivitate! Se vede lipsa de gândire a autorităţilor, în special la Ministerul Energiei şi Ministerul Afacerilor Externe".
     La începutul anului, directorul general al OMV, Rainer Seele, a declarat că OMV va discuta cu partenerul american Exxon despre proiectul de gaze naturale "Neptun" din Marea Neagră, pentru ca în 2018 să se ia decizia finală de investiţie. Gazele ar putea fi transportate prin conducta BRUA (Bulgaria-Ungaria-România-Austria), care, între timp, s-a oprit în Ungaria.
     În opinia lui Rainer Seele, dificultatea proiectului este legată de vânzarea volumelor foarte mari de gaze, care "nu pot fi consumate nici măcar de piaţa românească". De aceea, directorul OMV a susţinut că este necesar ca Guvernul român să acorde o licenţă de export. În opinia directorului OMV Petrom, fără export, dezvoltarea zăcământului de gaze nu este posibilă.
     OMV Petrom şi americanii de la ExxonMobil au finalizat a doua campanie de foraj în perimetrul Neptun din Marea Neagră, primele estimări arătând că ar putea fi între 42 şi 84 de miliarde de metri cubi de gaze. Spre comparaţie, producţia anuală de gaze a României este de circa 11 miliarde de metri cubi.
     Costurile de explorare în total au ajuns la 1,5 miliarde dolari.
     Pe data de 5 februarie, agenţia ungară de presă MTI a transmis faptul că mai multe companii din Ungaria au rezervat întreaga capacitate de 4,4 miliarde de metri cubi pe an a conductei de gaze care leagă România şi Ungaria, citându-l pe ministrul maghiar de externe, Peter Szijjarto.
     Potrivit acestuia, începând din anul 2022, mari cantităţi de gaze naturale extrase din Marea Neagră vor putea fi livrate Ungariei.
     "Aceasta este prima oportunitate din ultimele decenii pe care o are Ungaria de a cumpăra mari cantităţi de gaze naturale dintr-o altă sursă decât Rusia", a spus Peter Szijjarto, care a adăugat că acest acord de cooperare reprezintă un progres istoric pentru asigurarea securităţii energetice a Ungariei.
     Potrivit oficialului ungar, partea română a convenit să construiască staţii de compresare care vor permite livrarea a 1,75 miliarde metri cubi de gaze naturale pe an în 2020, urmând ca această capacitate să fie majorată până la 4,4 miliarde metri cubi în 2022.
     Afirmaţia a fost întărită de premierul ungar Viktor Orban, dar infirmată de ministrul nostru de externe Teodor Meleşcanu. Contactaţi de ziarul BURSA pentru clarificări, reprezentanţii MAE ne-au transmis recent: "Cu prilejul vizitei (n.r. ministrului ungar de externe în România) nu s-a semnat niciun acord sau vreun alt document bilateral care să facă referire la export de gaze din România în Ungaria sau la alte noi proiecte în domeniul energetic".
     Transgaz a anunţat recent, că unul dintre proiectele importante de investiţii ale companiei este prima fază a gazoductului BRUA, care va lega Bulgaria, România, Ungaria şi Austria. Aceasta va porni din localitatea Podişor, până la Recaş, investiţia fiind de 530 milioane de euro, din care 180 de milioane de euro bani europeni. Conducta va avea o lungime de 570 de kilometri, trei staţii de comprimare a 10 MW fiecare, precum şi o capacitate de 1,75 miliarde de metri cubi pe an, în flux bidirecţional.
     A doua parte a proiectului BRUA va asigura posibilitatea transportului volumelor de gaze din Marea Neagră spre Europa Centrală. Costurile estimate sunt de 69 de milioane de euro, termenul de finalizare fiind 2020, proiectul vizând creşterea capacităţii BRUA de la 1,75 miliarde la 4,4 miliarde de metri cubi pe an spre Ungaria.
     Faza a treia a BRUA, în valoare de 530 de milioane de euro, va fi gata în 2023 şi vizează reabilitarea şi înlocuirea unor conducte din sistemul naţional de transport al gazelor şi dezvoltarea a patru sau cinci staţii noi de comprimare. 

     * Mariana Gheorghe: "OMV Petrom ar fi plătit, în 2017, redevenţe la gaze mai mari cu circa 25%, dacă ar fi fost aplicată noua formulă de calcul aprobată de ANRM"
     Mariana Gheorghe, CEO OMV Petrom, a precizat, ieri, că societatea ar fi plătit, în 2017, redevenţe la gaze mai mari cu circa 25% dacă ar fi fost aplicată noua formulă de calcul aprobată de Agenţia Naţională pentru Resurse Minerale (ANRM), în care preţul de referinţă este cel înregistrat pe bursa din Austria.
     De asemenea, doamna Gheorghe a mai apreciat că OMV Petrom caută oportunităţi de extindere în Marea Neagră, Kazahstan şi în zona Mediteranei de Est.
     Oficialul OMV Petrom a declarat: "Strategia noastră încearcă să capitalizeze pe poziţia puternică pe care am obţinut-o în aceşti ani atât financiar cât şi operaţional. Avem capabilităţi şi active pe care vrem să le exportăm în zonă.
     Când vorbim de internaţionalizare, vorbim în principal de upstream. (...)
     Ne-am propus un grad de înlocuire a rezervelor de 100%. Deşi România încă oferă potenţial, deşi încă mai avem resurse, ele nu sunt suficiente pentru a ne asigura un grad de recuperare pe termen lung. De aceea trebuie să ne diversificăm aceste active de upstream şi ne-am propus să ne uităm în trei zone principale
     Potrivit doamnei Gheorghe, prima zonă vizată este Marea Neagră.
     Directorul OMV Petrom a explicat: "Este acasă la noi, avem expertiză, avem active, avem experienţă. Dar şi Kazahstan, unde avem atâţia ani de expertiză şi înţelegem poate mai bine decât alţii cum să operăm în astfel de medii. Totodată, în zona Mării Mediterane de Est, din punct de vedere geografic, are sens să ne uităm în zonele apropiate. Nu avem încă nimic în această direcţie, însă este o strategie pe 5-10 ani".
     
     * Vosganian: "Călin Popescu-Tăriceanu nu are nicio responsabilitate în chestiunea BRUA"
     Preşedintele Senatului, Călin Popescu-Tăriceanu, nu are niciun fel de responsabilitate în chestiunea interconectării sistemului de gaze Bulgaria - România - Ungaria şi Austria şi nu a semnat niciun document în această privinţă, a precizat miercuri liderul deputaţilor ALDE, Varujan Vosganian.
     Acesta a susţinut: "Din păcate, în ultima vreme se face tot mai multă politică după ureche, iar ocara a devenit un fel de sport naţional. Şi am în vedere implicarea domnului Călin Popescu Tăriceanu în chestiunea interconectivităţii gazelor, în relaţia dintre Bulgaria - România - Ungaria şi Austria prin proiectul BRUA. Doresc să spun foarte limpede că domnul Călin Popescu-Tăriceanu, preşedintele Senatului, nu are nicio responsabilitate în chestiunea acestei conectări a sistemului de gaze între ţările respective ca proiect european, nu a semnat niciun document şi nici nu intenţionează să semneze vreun document în această privinţă. De aceea, declaraţiile care îl implică pe domnul Călin Popescu-Tăriceanu şi împreună cu dânsul şi pe domnul Liviu Dragnea sunt neavenite şi nu corespund adevărului".
     Deputatul ALDE a susţinut că statul român nu vinde resursele ţării, statul român nu vinde gaze şi nu are venituri din redevenţe. "Deci ideea că statul român vinde gazul românesc străinilor este o nouă minciună", a spus Vosganian.
     "În al treilea rând, proiectul BRUA este un proiect care trebuie salutat şi în niciun caz participarea României la acest proiect nu trebuie considerată ca un gest de aşa zisă trădare naţională, cum cu multă uşurinţă fac unii colegi de-ai noştri de la PNL şi de la USR şi mă adresez în primul rând preşedintelui PNL, Ludovic Orban, care foloseşte cu foarte mare uşurinţă astfel de acuze pe care le leagă de liderii ALDE. Proiectul BRUA este un proiect care relansează România în circuitul securităţii energetice europene şi care vine să suplinească deselectarea proiectului Nabucco. Proiectul BRUA este un proiect pe care România primeşte de la Uniunea Europeană 180 de milioane de euro, este un proiect în care pentru construirea unei reţele de conducte de circa 500 de km sunt folosite cu preponderenţă firme româneşti. În plus, acest proiect se va lega prin proiectul BRUA 2 de spaţiul caspian şi probabil într-o bună zi şi de platforma continentală a Mării Negre. (...) Proiectul BRUA trebuie susţinut de toate forţele politice româneşti", a mai susţinut Vosganian.

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Petrom caută opţiuni pentru vânzarea gazelor din Marea Neagră

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  ..dar la prelucrarea chimica,s-a gandit?
    (mesaj trimis de justinianus în data de 22.02.2018, ora 10:50)  
 Dna Gheorghe doreste doar sa vanda gaz brut? de ce nu se gandeste si la prelucrarea superioara a gazului, in combinate de ingraseminte? Se poate relua productia la 2-3 combinate, aflate pe traseu si conectate deja la reteaua Transgaz! De sa vindem doar materie prima?


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Vânzările Carlsberg în România au crescut cu 21% în 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
RAPORT COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL:
"Piaţa imobiliară devine tot mai activă în 2018" click să citeşti tot articolul
Nestle România şi Nestle Global anunţă rezultatele financiare pentru anul 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
SINDICALIŞTII AVERTIZEAZĂ:
"Companiile private din IT&C refuză încheierea contractelor colective de muncă" click să citeşti tot articolul
Meshek Wings speră să aducă 48.000 de turişti israelieni în ţara noastră click să citeşti tot articolul
Samsung ar fi interesată să deschidă o fabrică în România click să citeşti tot articolul
"Alukönigstahl România" aşteaptă afaceri în creştere anul acesta, de peste 20 milioane euro click să citeşti tot articolul
PE FONDUL SCUMPIRII PETROLULUI ŞI A CREŞTERII ECONOMICE A ŢĂRII,
Profitul net al OMV Petrom a crescut cu 140%, anul trecut click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN URMA ARBITRAJULUI INTERNAŢIONAL
Chevron a virat statului român 97,17 milioane de dolari click să citeşti tot articolul
GABRIEL STANCIU, ALSTOM:
"Nu cred că la preţul cel mai mic se poate face cel mai bun proiect de infrastructură" click să citeşti tot articolul
Salrom plănuieşte investiţii de 54 milioane de lei, în 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
DEZBATERE PE INFRASTRUCTURA / LUCIAN BODE, PREŞEDINTELE COMISIEI DE TRANSPORTURI DIN CAMERA DEPUTAŢILOR:
"În ultimii 12 ani, s-a modernizat circa 10% din reţeaua principală feroviară" click să citeşti tot articolul
DUPĂ PRELUAREA OLTCHIM,
Petru Văduva va fi noul CEO al Chimcomplex click să citeşti tot articolul
DEZBATERE PE INFRASTRUCTURA / LUCIAN ŞOVA, MINISTRUL TRANSPORTURILOR:
"Nu concep să nu avem legătură pe cale ferată între Otopeni şi Bucureşti, până în 2020" click să citeşti tot articolul
MedLife achiziţionează furnizorul de servicii medicale Ghencea Medical Center click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Companii-Afaceri, 11:10
Vânzările Carlsberg în România au crescut cu 21% în 2017
     Carlsberg, brandul de bere aflat în portofoliul United Romanian Breweries Bereprod (URBB), a înregistrat o rată de creştere a vânzărilor din România de 21% în 2017 faţă de 2016, potrivit unui comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:03
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,09%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat astăzi la 2,09%, valoare înregistrată şi în şedinţa anterioară, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:54
RAPORT COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL:
"Piaţa imobiliară devine tot mai activă în 2018"
     În contextul unei creşteri economice care a depăşit performanţele celorlalte ţări din regiunea Europei Centrale şi de Est (ECE), ţara noastră a înregistrat un an 2017 foarte bun din punct de vedere al pieţei imobiliare, în special pentru segmentele de birouri, investiţii şi terenuri.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:51
Nestle România şi Nestle Global anunţă rezultatele financiare pentru anul 2017
     Nestle, companie de produse alimentare şi băuturi, raportează o creştere organică de 2,4%, cu 1,6% creştere internă şi 0,8% creştere a preţului, se arată într-un comunicat al companiei, remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:28
Bursele europene au deschis în scădere
     Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
22.02.2018
BVB
Volumul coboară la doar 14 milioane de lei
     * Piaţa a înregistrat a treia scădere consecutivă
     * Titlurile OMV Petrom au scăzut cu 1,14%
       Piaţa a înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, cea de a treia zi de scădere consecutivă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele "Atos" aduc scăderi pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în special în sectorul tehnologic, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie din 2018
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Investitorii stau într­-o stare de expectativă, ceea ce poate explica rulajul redus"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri preponderent în scădere, singurul indice ce a cunoscut o creştere fiind BET-FI, al celor cinci...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri în Europa, în baza rezultatelor companiilor
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, în a doua parte a zilei, datorită rezultator financiare peste aşteptări anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 25 de milioane de lei
     * BET­-FI, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul înregistrat în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 25,5 milioane de lei (5,47 milioane de euro), cu mult sub nivelul înregistrat în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 66...  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Daimler" - afectate de o investigaţie privind compania, în SUA
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs mixt ieri, în contextul unui volum redus, dat fiind că au fost închise atât pieţele americane, cât şi unele din Asia.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 21 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9707
2.3829
2.9874
4.0372
0.1839
0.6259
0.2134
4.6606
5.2734
1.4934
3.5192
0.2269
0.4819
1.1215
0.0668
0.4671
0.9980
3.7828
0.3218
1.1619
0.5959
0.0584
0.3522
0.2019
2.7777
0.0395
0.1401
1.0299
0.6263
0.1201
161.5578
5.4841 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook