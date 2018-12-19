Ziarul BURSA

Ziarul BURSA19 decembrie
Riscurile continuă să domine bursele europene
Mihai Gongoroi
Proiectele senatorului Zamfir, la un pas să treacă de Parlament
E.O.
Acord european pentru prevenirea acumulării creditelor neperformante în bănci
A.V.
Pieţele globale aşteaptă milă şi mântuire de la Federal Reserve
Călin Rechea
DUPĂ CINCI ANI DE FUNCŢIONARECompania Română de Chimie - un miliard de euro, cifra de afaceri
A.I.
Iluziile progresului
Cornel Codiţă
PE SCURT
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 3,04%
Bănci-Asigurări / T.A. - 19 decembrie, 12:18
Bursele europene au deschis în teritoriu pozitiv
Piaţa de Capital / A.T. - 19 decembrie, 10:33
Indicii BVB au deschis în scădere
Piaţa de Capital / I.A. - 19 decembrie, 10:21
Wall Street a închis în creştere
Internaţional / M.I. - 19 decembrie, 07:25
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:Bursele asiatice erau în scădere
Piaţa de Capital / T.A. - 19 decembrie, 07:23
JURNAL BURSIER
BURSELE DIN LUMECurs mixt pe pieţele din Europa
Internaţional / A.V. - 19 decembrie
BVBVal de scăderi la BVB
Piaţa de Capital / A.I. - 19 decembrie
BVBDebut negativ de săptămână la BVB
Piaţa de Capital / MIHAI GONGOROI - 18 decembrie
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 7 - 14 DECEMBRIECreştere de 1,78% pentru SIF Oltenia
Investiţii Personale / Mihai Gongoroi - 18 decembrie
Aproape jumătate din rulaj, asigurat de schimburile cu obligaţiuni
Investiţii Personale / MIHAI GONGOROI - 17 decembrie
ENGLISH SECTION
The bidding war between the government and the opposition, staged by the de UDMR
George Marinescu (translated by Cosmin Ghidovean)17 decembrie
CRISTIAN PÂRVAN, PIAROM PRESIDENT:"The thinness of the economy cannot be hidden behind the numbers of the GDP"
Emilia Olescu (translated by Cosmin Ghidovean)13 decembrie
WE HAVE SCHEDULED DEFENSE SPENDING OF 9.3 BILLION EUROSArmament procurement offers benefits that the Government is refusing
Radu Sârbu (translated by Cosmin Ghidovean)10 decembrie
Did the Federal Reserve leave the president of the US in offside?
Călin Rechea (translated by Cosmin Ghidoveanu)02 decembrie
Romanians are the prisoners of the financialization of the economy by the National Bank
Călin Rechea (translated by Cosmin Ghidoveanu)28 noiembrie
Theresa May defends her Brexit plan
V.R.19 noiembrie