Euro s-a apreciat la 4,6609 lei

BURSA 20.02.2018

     Euro a crescut, luni, faţă de leu, cu 0,14 bani, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR) afişând un curs de referinţă de 4,6609 lei/euro.
     Schimburile dintre băncile comerciale au avut loc între un minim de 4,6601 lei/euro şi un maxim de 4,6613 lei/euro.
     Pe pieţele externe, ieri în jurul orei 16:30, un euro era tranzacţionat la 1,2379 dolari, în depreciere cu 0,22% faţă de închiderea precedentă, potrivit datelor Bloomberg. Tranzacţiile pe euro/dolar au deschis la 1,2408 dolari şi au avut loc, până la acea oră, între un minim de 1,2370 dolari şi un maxim de 1,2435 dolari.
     O analiză realizată de departamentul de specialitate al "Băncii Transilvania" (BT) punctează, cu privire la evoluţiile din ţara noastră: "Climatul macro-financiar extern s-a resimţit pe piaţa financiară în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri. Pe piaţa monetară ratele de dobândă s-au consolidat: overnight la 1,03%/1,33%. ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,07%, iar ROBOR la şase luni s-a menţinut la 2,38%".
     De asemenea, referitor la evoluţiile din zona euro, analiza realizată de departamentul de specialitate al "Băncii Transilvania" (BT) punctează: "În absenţa unor informaţii macroeconomice relevante în plan regional piaţa financiară a reacţionat îndeosebi la sezonul de raportări financiare trimestriale (Allianz, Renault, Vopak, Saab) şi la dinamica cotaţiilor internaţionale la ţiţei şi alte materii prime în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri. Rata de dobândă la titlurile de stat germane la 10 ani a scăzut la 0,71%, indicele EuroStoxx 50 a crescut cu 1,1%, iar euro/dolar s-a depreciat cu 0,23%, la 1,2464 (referinţa BCE)".
     Dolarul american a crescut în raport cu leul, comparativ cu şedinţa anterioară, cu 2,24 bani, fiind cotat la 3,7530 lei.
     Cursul pentru francul elveţian anunţat de BNR s-a apreciat la 4,0471 lei, de la 4,0452 lei, valoare anunţată vineri.
     Gramul de aur a fost cotat la 162,6839 lei, în scădere comparativ cu valoarea stabilită în şedinţa precedentă, de 162,9856 lei. 
 
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 19 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9743
2.3831
2.9911
4.0471
0.1840
0.6258
0.2122
4.6609
5.2630
1.4977
3.5220
0.2234
0.4826
1.1242
0.0666
0.4704
0.9989
3.7530
0.3227
1.1615
0.5912
0.0584
0.3519
0.2028
2.7729
0.0394
0.1407
1.0218
0.6266
0.1196
162.6839
5.4617 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
