CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Piata De Capital

Pieţele europene, atente la primul discurs în Congres al preşedintelui Fed

BURSA 28.02.2018

A.V.
 
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, traderii aşteptând primul discurs din Congresul SUA al noului preşedinte al Federal Reserve (Fed - banca centrală americană), Jerome Powell.
     Titlurile "Philips Lighting" NV, producător olandez de sisteme de iluminat, au pierdut 1%, ajungând la 32,72 euro. Compania a informat că a răscumpărat acţiuni de 71 de milioane de euro de la "Royal Philips" NV.
     Acţiunile producătorului german de echipament sportiv "Puma" AG s-au depreciat cu 0,7%, la 360,50 euro, după ce Eurostat a informat că statele membre ale Uniunii Europene au exportat, în 2017, articole de îmbrăcăminte şi încălţăminte în valoare de 141,8 miliarde de euro, majoritatea (77%) spre alte state membre UE, şi au importat articole de îmbrăcăminte şi încălţăminte în valoare de 195,8 miliarde de euro, jumătate din state din afara UE.
     Titlurile "Grupa Lotos" SA, rafinărie poloneză listată pe piaţa germană, au crescut cu 2,5%, la 13,04 euro. Guvernul Poloniei intenţionează să realizeze o fuziune a celor mai mari rafinării, "PKN Orlen" şi "Grupa Lotos", pentru a crea un jucător mai important, capabil să concureze pe pieţele internaţionale, a informat PKN.
     Acţiunile companiei auto germane "Daimler" AG au urcat cu 0,2%, la 70,35 euro. Germania este deschisă faţă de partenerii ei comerciali şi, la prima vedere, nu există încălcări evidente ale reglementărilor legate de achiziţionarea unei participaţii de nouă miliarde de dolari la "Daimler", de către grupul chinez "Geely", a afirmat, ieri, cancelarul Angela Merkel.
     Titlurile companiei petroliere britanice BP Plc au pierdut 0,2%, atingând 479,80 pence. Organizaţia Ţărilor Exportatoare de Petrol (OPEC), Rusia şi alte state care au semnat acordul privind reducerea producţiei de ţiţei şi-au îndeplinit pe deplin angajamentele, depăşind aşteptările pieţei, a afirmat Suhail Al Mazrouei, ministrul Energiei din Emiratele Arabe Unite (EAU), transmite Bloomberg.
     La ora 16.50 (ora României), indicele FTSE 100 al pieţei din Londra a crescut cu 0,2%, la 7.304,34 puncte, AEX al celei din Amsterdam a scăzut cu 0,2%, la 537,48, DAX al Bursei din Frankfurt - tot cu 0,2%, la 12.497,40.
     * Evoluţii nesemnificative în SUA
      Pe Wall Street, acţiunile au avut un curs indecis ieri, în deschidere, în aşteptarea discursului oficialului Fed.
     Titlurile gigantului petrolier "Exxon Mobil" Corp. au urcat cu 0,3%, la 79,10 dolari. SUA vor devansa Rusia, devenind cel mai mare producător mondial de petrol, cel mai târziu în anul 2019, a estimat directorul Agenţiei Internaţionale a Energiei, Fatih Birol.
     Acţiunile "Facebook" Inc. s-au depreciat cu 0,6%, la 183,77 dolari. Compania care deţine reţeaua de socializare online cu acelaşi nume a acceptat plata a 35 de milioane de dolari pentru închiderea unui litigiu în care era acuzată că directorii săi au înşelat investitorii la ofeta publică iniţială din 2012.
     Titlurile gigantului tehnologic "Apple" Inc. au câştigat 0,3%, ajungând la 179,58 dolari. La 11 ani de la primul iPhone, smartphone-ul creat de "Apple" ar putea deveni aproape dublu (în privinţa mărimii ecranului) faţă de cel lansat iniţial.
     La ora 10.02, indicele Standard & Poor's 500 a crescut cu 0,1%, la 2.781,68 puncte, Dow Jones Industrial Average - cu 0,02%, la 25.714,76, Nasdaq Composite a scăzut cu 0,2%, la 7.407,22.
     * Asia, în urcare
     În Asia, acţiunile au crescut ieri, după ce randamentul bondurilor americane a scăzut.
     Titlurile poducătorului nipon de aparate foto "Canon" Inc., exportator major către SUA, au urcat cu 2,2%, la 4.121 yeni, iar cele ale producătorului de electronice "Sony" Corp. - cu 1,1%, la 5.439 yeni.
     Acţiunile "Samsung Electronics" Co., producător sud-coreean de electronice, au avut un preţ neschimbat faţă de sesiunea de tranzacţionare din ziua precedentă: 2,369 milioane de woni.
     Titlurile "BHP Billiton" Ltd., cel mai mare grup minier din lume, au crescut cu 0,8%, la 31,11 dolari australieni, iar cele ale rivalului mai mic "Rio Tinto" Ltd., cu 1,3%, la 81,61 dolari australieni, în contextul avansului cotaţiilor minereului de fier. În plus, "Rio Tinto" a decis să vândă unele active europene din sectorul aluminiului, pe 345 milioane de dolari australieni.
     Acţiunile "Iluka Resources" Ltd. au consemnat un avans de 3,6%, la 10,55 dolari australieni, după ce compania a raportat scăderea pierderilor sale nete anuale, respectiv creşterea vânzărilor cu 39%.
     Titlurile grupului petrolier australian "Oil Search" Ltd. s-au apreciat cu 0,7%, la 7,55 dolari australieni, iar cele ale companiei japoneze de profil "Inpex" Corp. - cu 3,1%, la 1.378,50 yeni.
     Indicele S&P/ASX 200 al Bursei din Sydney a crescut cu 0,2%, la 6.056,86 puncte, Nikkei 225 al pieţei din Tokyo - cu 1,1%, la 22.389,86, Kospi al celei din Seul a scăzut cu 0,1%, la 2.456,14. 
 
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, Estinvest: "Peste o treime din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile Banca Transilvania" click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu pozitiv, pe un rulaj de 13 milioane euro click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 6,7 milioane de euro pe BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta publică de răscumpărare a Fondului Proprietatea click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF OLTENIA - NOTA click să citeşti tot articolul
EY: "26 de oferte iniţiale de criptomonede, lansate în România în 2018" click să citeşti tot articolul
OPINII
Între dividendele din profit şi dividendele din... active click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu pozitiv, pe un rulaj de 139 milioane euro click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 4,8 milioane de euro pe BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
Fondul KJK a ieşit din acţionariatul Conpet click să citeşti tot articolul
Acţionarii Iaşitex au aprobat majorarea capitalului social cu 60 de milioane de lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Acţionarii Transelectrica, convocaţi pentru numirea membrilor Consiliului de Supraveghere click să citeşti tot articolul
BVB
Scădere de 15% pentru Sphera Franchise Group click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
27.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta publică de răscumpărare a Fondului Proprietatea
     * "Deal" de 7,62 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de finalizarea ofertei publice de cumpărare de acţiuni din cadrul celui de-al nouălea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Revine apetitul la risc pe bursele din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au urcat ieri, revenind apetitul la risc al investitorilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.02.2018
BVB
Scădere de 15% pentru Sphera Franchise Group
     * Titlurile SFG - cele mai lichide din piaţă - au avut o pondere de 20% din rulajul zilei
       Acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), operatorul restaurantelor KFC şi Pizza Hut, au avut, vineri, o scădere masivă, de 15%, încheind şedinţa la 32,3 lei/unitate, după ce, joi, compania raportase...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la rezultatele companiilor
     Bursele europene au încheiat pe curs mixt ultima zi a săptămânii trecute, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BVB
Deal cu 1,5% din SIF Oltenia
     O treime din rulajul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri a venit din transferul "deal" efectuat cu 1,5% din acţiunile SIF5 Oltenia, în valoare de 17,68 milioane lei. Schimbul a fost realizat...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scade apetitul la risc pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care aşteptările tot mai mari legate de majorarea dobânzilor în SUA au afectat apetitul pentru risc, la nivel global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook