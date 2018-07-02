   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Ping-pong între palate cu rectificarea bugetară

BURSA 05.09.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
     Rectificarea bugetară continuă să fie motiv de scandal între cele două palate. Mult aşteptata şedinţă a Consiliului Suprem de Apărare a Ţării (CSAT) care s-a reunit ieri ca să avizeze proiectul de rectificare bugetară a fost suspendată, neobţinându-se un consens. În consecinţă, Ministerul Finanţelor Publice (MFP) este obligat să modifice textul legislativ. Acest aspect a intensificat controversele dintre Guvern şi Preşedinţie, ministrul Finanţelor Publice Eugen Teodorovici afirmând, ieri, după CSAT, că Executivul are obligaţia să ceară şi nu să aştepte un aviz al Consiliului. Oficialul a menţionat că suspendarea şedinţei CSAT nu are temei legal, solicitând desecretizarea stenogramelor acesteia: "Din ce s-a discutat în cadrul CSAT pe bugetul fiecărei structuri membre a CSAT, opinia celor prezenţi diferă total faţă de concluzia pe care domnul preşedinte a exprimat-o în mod public. Şi ca să fim foarte convingători şi tranşanţi în faţa opiniei publice, cred că este obligatoriu şi de bun simţ să cerem desecretizarea stenogramei din CSAT pentru a vedea foarte clar care a fost punctul de vedere pentru fiecare struc­tură membră CSAT în parte. Eu cred că este un lucru normal şi, repet, de transparenţă faţă de cetăţeanul român".
     Declaraţiile oficialului MFP au venit după precizările făcute de preşedintele Klaus Iohannis, care a menţionat: "Nu s-a putut obţine consens, adică unanimitate în CSAT, şi nu s-a putut emite avizul necesar pentru rectificarea bugetară.
     Am luat decizia să suspend şedinţa CSAT, deoarece, după părerea mea, rectificarea bugetară este necesară, dar, pe de altă parte, nu putem face abstracţie şi nu dorim să facem abstracţie de la principiul colaborării loiale între instituţiile statului. Şi atunci, prin suspendarea şedinţei CSAT, am creat posibilitatea Guvernului să revină cu un nou proiect de rectificare, să renunţe la aceste tăieri bugetare în zona securităţii naţionale, care în niciun caz nu pot fi explicate decât eventual printr-o sintagmă de tip «şicană politică», să se revină la discuţii, la colaborări şi imediat ce situaţia va fi remediată se va putea obţine avizul CSAT".
     Iohannis a amintit că avizul CSAT nu este unul facultativ: "Este o obligaţie acest aviz al CSAT atunci când se discută bugetele instituţiilor din domeniul securităţii naţionale. Asta ca să înţeleagă toată lumea că nu este în niciun caz o chestiune facultativă sau opţională".
     La rândul său, Eugen Teodorovici subliniază că orice întârziere a rectificării bugetare poate să creeze efecte negative la nivelul economiei.
     Domnia sa menţionat: "Orice întârziere a rectificării bugetare poate să creeze efecte negative la nivelul economiei. În primul rând, partea de salarii - luna septembrie, în cazul amânării rectificării, practic rămâne neacoperită pentru o serie de entităţi la nivel public. De asemenea, blocajele de 10%, pe care legea bugetului le-a prevăzut pentru diferite structuri în parte - dacă se menţine un astfel de blocaj, partea de investiţii atât la nivel central, cât şi la nivel local poate să aibă de suferit, în sensul că se pot întâmpla întârzieri şi, desigur, cu penalităţi sau chiar cu blocaje în derularea de proiecte publice".
     Potrivit ministrului Finanţelor, la nivel local sunt foarte multe proiecte de investiţii, care sunt în curs de derulare şi care, printr-o astfel de amânare, pot să întâmpine dificultăţi.
     "Avem proiecte de investiţii în zona de drumuri judeţene, comunale, străzi, alimentare cu apă, canalizare, şcoli şi alte astfel de proiecte necesare la nivelul autorităţilor locale", a arătat Teodorovici, conform Agerpres.
     El a precizat şi că în proiectul de rectificare bugetară sunt prevăzute fonduri pentru susţinerea celor ale căror animale au fost afectate de pesta porcină.
     Conform ministrului de resort, pot apărea întârzieri şi în asigurarea finanţării campaniei agricole de toamnă şi a investiţiilor în zootehnie, pentru sectorul avicol şi nu numai.
     Neaprobarea rectificării va produce neajunsuri şi în domeniul sănătăţii, conform lui Eugen Teodorovici.
     MFP a publicat, luni, pe propriul site, noul proiect de rectificare bugetară, care prevede venituri la bugetul general consolidat în creştere, până la 8,82 miliarde lei.
     Nota de fundamentare a proiectului legislativ arată: "Bugetele componente ale bugetului general consolidat care au înregistrat majorări ale veniturilor sunt: bugetul de stat +948,4 milioane lei, bugetul asigurărilor sociale de stat + 897,1 milioane lei, bugetul asigurărilor pentru şomaj +245,9 milioane lei, bugetul Fondului naţional unic de asigurări sociale de sănătate +1.200,4 milioane lei, bugetele locale +5.082,9 milioane lei, iar diminuări ale veniturilor s-au înregistrat, în principal la bugetul instituţiilor/activităţilor finanţate integral şi/sau parţial din venituri proprii - 330,9 milioane lei".
     Cheltuielile bugetului general consolidat se majorează, pe sold, cu suma de 9.925,9 milioane lei, iar deficitul bugetului general consolidat în termeni cash se menţine la nivelul de 2,97% din PIB.
     Din bugetul de stat, au fost suplimentate creditele bugetare după cum urmează: Ministerul Finanţelor Publice (+2.296,5 milioane lei), Ministerul Dezvoltării Regionale şi Administraţiei Publice (+955,9 milioane lei), Ministerul Finanţelor Publice (+580,7 milioane lei), Ministerul Afacerilor Interne (+366,3 milioane lei), Ministerul Sănătăţii (+333,6 milioane lei), Ministerul Comunicaţiilor şi Societăţii Informaţionale (+206,9 milioane lei), Ministerul Educaţiei Naţionale (+178,1 milioane lei), Ministerul Transporturilor (+170,5 milioane lei), Secretariatul General al Guvernului (+147,8 milioane lei), Autoritatea Electorală Permanentă (+119,8 milioane lei), Ministerul Fondurilor Europene (+119,2 milioane lei per sold), Autoritatea Naţională Sanitară Veterinară şi pentru Siguranţa Alimentelor (+149,5 milioane lei), Ministerul Agriculturii şi Dezvoltării Rurale (+73,4 milioane lei).
     În acelaşi timp, au fost diminuate creditele bugetare ale ordonatorilor principali de credite, printre care: Ministerul Muncii şi Justiţiei Sociale (-2.545,4 milioane lei), Serviciul Român de Informaţii (-113,0 milioane lei), Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (-43,4 milioane lei), Ministerul Energiei (-45,7 milioane lei), Ministerul Economiei (-15,0 milioane lei).
     Bugetul instituţiilor/activităţilor finanţate integral şi/sau parţial din venituri proprii se diminuează la venituri cu 330,9 milioane lei şi se majorează la cheltuieli cu suma de 379,1 milioane lei, iar excedentul se diminuează cu 710 milioane lei.
     Bugetul Fondului naţional unic de asigurări sociale de sănătate creşte la venituri cu 1.200,4 milioane lei, iar la cheltuieli cu 557,5 milioane lei.
     Sumele defalcate din taxa pe valoarea adăugată pe anul 2018 pentru finanţarea cheltuielilor bugetelor locale se majorează cu suma de 1.727,8 milioane lei, conform documentului citat. 

     Nota de fundamentare menţionează că nepromovarea prezentului act normativ ar putea avea drept consecinţe negative următoarele:
     "- riscul ca nepreluarea şi neadoptarea în regim de urgenţă a măsurilor reglementate prin proiectul de act normativ să aibă ca impact negativ imposibilitatea desfăşurării corespunzătoare a activităţii ordonatorilor principali de credite, care nu îşi vor putea îndeplini rolul, atribuţiile şi responsabilităţile stabilite prin actele normative de organizare şi funcţionare;
     - riscul neasigurării fondurilor necesare desfăşurării normale a activităţii unităţilor administrativ-teritoriale până la finele anului, care poate conduce la lipsa fondurilor pentru implementarea în perioada septembrie-decembrie a anului şcolar 2018-2019 a Programului pentru şcoli al României, pentru finanţarea căminelor pentru persoane vârstnice din judeţele Buzău şi Vrancea, pentru finanţarea drepturilor copiilor cu cerinţe educaţionale speciale care frecventează învăţământul de masă şi cel special în cazul sectoarelor din municipiul Bucureşti;
     - riscul neachitării plăţilor restante înregistrate în contabilitatea unităţilor/subdiviziunilor administrativ-teritoriale, inclusiv a instituţiilor publice finanţate integral sau parţial din bugetul local şi a spitalelor publice din reţeaua autorităţilor administraţiei publice locale la data de 31 iulie 2018, rezultate din relaţii cu furnizorii de bunuri, servicii şi lucrări, inclusiv cei care prestează serviciul public de producere, transport şi distribuţie a energiei termice în sistem centralizat, respectiv bugetul de stat, bugetul asigurărilor sociale de stat sau bugetele fondurilor speciale, potrivit normelor metodologice aprobate prin ordin al ministrului finanţelor publice;
     - riscul neasigurării fondurilor necesare plăţii salariilor având în vedere majorările aprobate conform actelor normative mai sus menţionate;
     - riscul neasigurării fondurilor necesare pentru achiziţionarea de incubatoare şi alte echipamente medicale pentru mamă şi copil, pentru programe şi acţiuni de sănătate, pentru achiziţie de echipamente pentru testarea auditivă la nou-născuţi;
     - riscul neasigurării fondurilor necesare pentru dotarea cu aparatură medicală în cadrul proiectului «Reforma sectorului sanitar» derulat cu Banca Internaţională pentru Reconstrucţie şi Dezvoltare;
     - riscul neasigurării sumelor necesare pentru scheme de ajutor de stat pentru investiţii şi rambursarea accizei la carburanţi pentru transportatori;
     - riscul neasigurării de fonduri pentru înlăturarea efectelor calamităţilor naturale;
     - riscul neasigurării de sume pentru plata pensiilor militare de stat şi pentru asigurarea mobilităţii terestre şi înzestrarea cu echipamente şi mijloace pentru combaterea criminalităţii;
     - riscul neasigurării fondurilor necesare finalizării proiectului RO-NET;
     - riscul neasigurării de fonduri pentru plata burselor şi a despăgubirilor civile, precum şi pentru Proiectul privind învăţământul secundar;
     - riscul neasigurării fondurilor pentru acordarea unor facilităţi la transport acordate diferitelor categorii sociale, respectiv studenţi, pensionari, veterani de război etc.;
     - riscul neasigurării de sume pentru finanţarea investiţiilor ale agenţilor economici în infrastructura publică de transport;
     - riscul neasigurării de fonduri pentru implementarea Programului «Investeşte în tine» şi pentru schema de ajutor de stat pentru industria cinematografică;
     - riscul neasigurării sumelor necesare implementării Programului Operaţional Ajutorarea Persoanelor Dezavantajate 2014-2020 (POAD);
     - riscul neasigurării de fonduri pentru Programul pentru eradicarea pestei porcine africane în cadrul căruia se decontează despăgubiri pentru animalele sacrificate în vederea prevenirii şi combaterii epizootiilor;
     - riscul neasigurării de fonduri pentru deconturi la motorină în trimestrul II 2018;
     - riscul neasigurării de credite de angajament pentru derularea programelor guvernamentale «Programul Start-up Nation», «Investeşte în tine", «gROwth-Investim în copii, investim în viitor», «gROwth-Investim în locuinţe de serviciu» etc.;
     - riscul neasigurării de sume necesare pregătirii şi exercitării de către România a Preşedinţiei Consiliului Uniunii Europene în anul 2019;
     - riscul necorelării planificării bugetare cu evoluţia prognozată a indicatorilor macroeconomici şi execuţia bugetară pe primele şapte luni ale anului".

 
 
English Section
31.08.2018
Europe is seeing the specter of the "stones of hunger"
     The particularly hot weather and the conditions of extreme draught in Europe have brought to light terrible warnings from the past.
     Associated Press recently wrote that in the riverbed of the Elba in the Czech Republic have resurfaced the giant stones known as "the hunger stones", which have indicated over time, the coming of hard times.
     "When you see me, weep", is written on one of these stones, which seems to be considered the best hydrological benchmark in Europe. The inscription is in German and dates back to 1616.
     A detailed analysis of the stone inscriptions was published by the Czech researchers in the "Climate of the Past" magazine in 2013 (author's note: "Droughts in the Czech Lands, 1090-2012 AD", April 2013).  click here to read the entire article
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
.